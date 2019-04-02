Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops

My husband made this recipe last night (all by himself!). Initially I was very worried about the amount of Worshestershire sauce, since it is usually very strong. He made it with six chops and approximated the ingredient amounts accordingly. He did not have apple cider, so used apple juice and added some cinnamon and nutmeg to it (his idea). Then he baked it in the oven with 2 thinly sliced apples as well. Then he thickened the sauce with some cornstarch, because the suace was a little thin otherwise. Our whole family really enjoyed it and I was very pleasantly surprised (since I had been worried about the amount Worchestershire sauce)! The apple slices were a very nice touch. I am proud of my husband, because he always says "I don't like to cook" or "I don't know what to make" when it is his turn to do supper. He found it to be an easy recipe and says that he would even make it for company!!