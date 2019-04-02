Apple Cider Sauce and Pork Loin Chops
Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
Seasoned pork loin chops baked with apple cider and Worcestershire sauce and finished with sherry make even the pickiest husband say, 'Wow!' Serve with mashed potatoes.
I made these chops tonight. Whew, they were so yummy. I tweaked the recipe a little bit. I cored and peeled 2 Red Delicious apples and sliced them up very thinly. Then I peeled and sliced 2 onion. I sautéed them in a skillet with a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper while the pork chops were browning. I also added the sherry to the apple cider concentrate. When the chops were ready to go into the oven, I poured the Worcestershire sauce over them and then about 2/3 of the cider concentrate/sherry mixture. Then I spooned the sautéed apple/onion mixture over the chops. I sprinkled about 1 Tbs. of Worcestershire sauce over that, and then poured the remaining cider concentrate/sherry mixture over that. The chops I used were rather thick, so I baked them for 35 minutes. My husband gobbled them up and said I could make them again anytime. A keeper for sure, thank you.Read More
The flavor was excellent on these, but my chops, too, came out very dry as another said. I'll try this again just in the skillet without baking or maybe with much less time. My sauce thickened up well.Read More
I made these chops tonight. Whew, they were so yummy. I tweaked the recipe a little bit. I cored and peeled 2 Red Delicious apples and sliced them up very thinly. Then I peeled and sliced 2 onion. I sautéed them in a skillet with a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper while the pork chops were browning. I also added the sherry to the apple cider concentrate. When the chops were ready to go into the oven, I poured the Worcestershire sauce over them and then about 2/3 of the cider concentrate/sherry mixture. Then I spooned the sautéed apple/onion mixture over the chops. I sprinkled about 1 Tbs. of Worcestershire sauce over that, and then poured the remaining cider concentrate/sherry mixture over that. The chops I used were rather thick, so I baked them for 35 minutes. My husband gobbled them up and said I could make them again anytime. A keeper for sure, thank you.
This recipe is very easy and tasty. I did not have frozen cider and used regular apple cider, and they came out delicious and moist. Cooked 375 for less than 20 minutes. Forgot to add sherry and still great. The more you season the chops, the better they are. Great combination of spices. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and buttured white acorn squash (which i decided I like better than the green acorn squash). I will definitely make again, and thanks for tasty, quick recipe for pork chops.
My husband loved this! I did make a few small changes. I didn't have poultry seasoning, so I used seasoning salt. Also, I did not have cider concentrate, so I also used regular cider. It seemed to work fine for me. Last, I thought I had sherry in my pantry, and surprise, DH used the last of it a week ago. So I substituted white wine vinegar, and we really enjoyed the flavor. I noted that previous reviews said the sauce did not thicken, so I added about 1tsp. of cornstarch, and it mixed it well. Thickened nicely. I served this with rice pilaf, and it really complimented the gravy.
Everyone in the family loved this recipe. I made a few substitutions though...I used apple cider and two tblsp of apple butter instead of apple cider concentrate, and I browned the pork chops after I seasoned them and dreged them in flour. Then I took the chops out and set aside, added apple slices and half a chopped onion, to the skillet until carmelized. After that I put the chops back in, added the rest of the ingredients to the skillet, turned it down to low and covered it, and simmered for about 30 min or so, until done. It made an awesome sauce! To thicken the sauce I added a bowlkick, tblsp butter melted with flour added to it until it's like a paste. Not to sweet, just right! Try cream sherry instead, it's way more fragrent and yummy!
The flavor was excellent on these, but my chops, too, came out very dry as another said. I'll try this again just in the skillet without baking or maybe with much less time. My sauce thickened up well.
I made this dish for my fiance, and she thought it was the best pork chops she's ever had. I cooked 2 chops instead of 4, but still baked for 25 minutes, so they were a tad over done- but only a little. Otherwise, it was perfect, and we will definitely be having them the next time we host a dinner party.
Fantastic -- my family loved it! I didn't have seasoning salt, so I used a celery salt instead. I couldn't find apple cider concentrate, so I used regular apple juice concentrate, and added some cinnamon and grated nutmeg. I also cooked it entirely on the stovetop. I added the celery salt, pepper, garlic powder and poultry seasoning to some flour in a large zip-top bag, threw in some pork sirloin chops and coated them with the mixture. (The flour probably helped my sauce thicken.) I browned the chops, set them aside, lowered the heat a bit and added thinly sliced onions to the pan. Once the onions were carmelized, I threw in the apple juice concentrate, cinnamon and grated nutmeg to taste, the worcestershire and the sherry and stirred it all. I added the chops back in, covered and simmered for about 25 minutes. When I removed the chops I let the sauce continue to simmer for only a minute or two, that was all that was needed for it to thicken up. This was a big hit!
WOW...this recipe is fantastic!! My significant other loves pork and I'm always looking for different ways to prepare it so that it does not become dry. The pork loin chops were tender and juicy and the sauce and seasonings only enhanced the flavor. When I first found this recipe, I was afraid that 25 minutes in a 375 degree oven would dry the pork loin chops out, but the apple cider helps to keep them moist. An absolutely perfect, no-fuss meal...I served this with a spinach salad and garlic mashed potatoes.
Excellent meal, though 25 mins seems too long to cook the pork - 20 would probably be adequate.
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because I really enjoyed this dish. I loved the contrast between the spicy and the sweet. It makes a great sauce for dipping. My husband, however, didn't care for the sweet taste. That's just his personal taste...nothing wrong with the recipe.
Like everyone else, I used this recipe as a starting place. I used thyme and sage rather than poultry seasoning, and cut down on garlic powder. After browning the chops (I used rib chops) and removing to a plate, I sauteed sliced apples and onions until they'd softened, adding chopped garlic for the last couple minutes. I then added the chops back into the pan and topped with a can of cranberry apple juice concentrate (rather than apple, to give it a little more zing). I baked, covered, for 20 minutes. The chops were flavorful and moist, and the apples and onions with sauce were great over egg noodles! I served this with steamed broccoli and cauliflower, although it would also be great with green beans.
Easy and Great tasting recipe. I was cooking a 1.5# pork loin roast and decided to use this recipe because I had apple cider from Thanksgiving. I seared the outside in a oven-proof pan (3 mins per side), then poured ingreds over loin and placed in oven for 30 mins. Removed and let loin rest on board. I put the 'sauce' back on a burner on high and added the sherry. **For those that could not get it to thicken--you reduce this on high or med/high heat for 10mins or so. You want the sauce to BOIL...this reduces the sauce. Watch it though-it may not look thick while boiling so take it off the heat-if it coats the back of a spoon well--it's probably done. Sherry seems to have a high sugar content which will help to thicken it so if you choose not to use it, this may affect how it thickens. I added raisens-about 1/4 c. while the sauce was reducing. Yummy addition.
Very good! I make it without the sherry, and I don't measure the spices. Just sprinkle all the chops with a reasonable amount for good flavor. I also just use fresh apple cider when I have it. This has gotten rave reviews!
This was absolutely delicious. I couldn't find frozen apple cider, so I used frozen apple juice. Also didn't have any sherry, but this was great without it. The combination of spices and worstershire sauce was perfect. Husband and granddaughter are good eaters anyway, but really enjoyed this one.
I didn't have concentrate so I used actual apple cider and it was amazing. I guess with the concentrate it would've had a stronger apple cider taste but I think with reg apple cider it was great
Thanks for a tasty, great way to cook pork. It was quick and easy and my boyfriend and I loved the mix of flavors, the salty with the sweet and tangy. We'll definitely be having this again.
Easy to make for weeknight cooking. I followed the recipe for everything except that I also sauteed a thinly sliced apple plus 1/2 a sliced onion. Even my little kids ate up the whole thing!
My husband made this recipe last night (all by himself!). Initially I was very worried about the amount of Worshestershire sauce, since it is usually very strong. He made it with six chops and approximated the ingredient amounts accordingly. He did not have apple cider, so used apple juice and added some cinnamon and nutmeg to it (his idea). Then he baked it in the oven with 2 thinly sliced apples as well. Then he thickened the sauce with some cornstarch, because the suace was a little thin otherwise. Our whole family really enjoyed it and I was very pleasantly surprised (since I had been worried about the amount Worchestershire sauce)! The apple slices were a very nice touch. I am proud of my husband, because he always says "I don't like to cook" or "I don't know what to make" when it is his turn to do supper. He found it to be an easy recipe and says that he would even make it for company!!
Turned out great! As mentioned by other reviews I reduced cooking time on pork to 16minutes and it turned out great. Also added apples and onions to sauce before placing in oven.
This is my favorite pork chop recipe! I find that pork typically tends to dry out when baked, but the apple cider sauce keeps the chops moist and juicy! My family loves the flavors. I make the recipe with 8-12 oz of fresh apple cider, but I shared the recipe with my mother, who makes it with the frozen concentrate. Both methods yield delicious results! I have poured the sauce over a pork roast, and baked it with a few sliced apples on top. It tastes as delicious as the pork chops!
I followed the advice of CHRISTYGOBAR and skipped the oven step. Excluded Sherry because hubby did not want to spend the money. Used Motts Natural unsweeeted apple juice. Turned out delicious.
5 Star recipe! I didn't have frozen apple cider concentrate so I used apple cider vinegar and it came out great! I didn't have any sherry but I poured the left over sauce from the pan into a cup and dipped the chops into it.
We thought these pork chops were good and will probably make them again. I don't cook with alochol so I didn't add the sherry and I didn't add anything in it's place, just cooked the juice down. It doesn't really thicken as you might expect with most sauces but the moisture evaporates leaving a concentrated sauce that is a good compliment to the chops.
The apple flavor was lost to the W. sauce, and, like several others found, the baking time was too long, because the chops were overdone and tough. Will not make again.
This is great! Everyone loved them!
Really good! Store did not have frozen condensed apple cider so had to use regular apple cider. Can't wait to try it with the condensed cider. I added apple slices to the gravy before baking. It was really good!
This wasn't bad but it wasn't good. The apple flavor is completely lost underneath the Worcestershire and poultry seasoning.
I'm sorry, but this was way too sweet for our taste.
I made this recipe for my husband and he absolutely loved it..he dont care for Pork Chops, but I introduced him to it last nite-he wants it again for dinner tonite..thanx suzette
Very Good! I also used regular apple cider instead of the frozen.
I've made this recipe twice so far. The second time I decided to brine the pork chops in a bowl of ice water with 1 tbsp/cup each of salt and sugar and a dozen peppercorns for 6 hours. Wow, what a difference it makes for the meat! So moist and full of flavor. I used bottled apple cider reduced in a saucepan and added a chopped onion to the frying pain before adding the chops but otherwise followed the recipe. (no extra salt needed because of the brine). Very, very good. My family loved it. Thanks.
Very good recipe, but had to be tweaked as many have mentioned. I used regular apple cider, (use less and add more worcestershire sauce if you want it less sweet) didn't put it in oven, but browned pork chops (with seasonings, I added rosemary) on medium-high heat on stove top then let it simmer (covered) with worcestershire sauce and apple cider approx 10-15 minutes. Didn't need sherry!
Made this for dinner tonight-it was excellent! Used what I had on hand, so I used just regular apple cider, instead of the apple cider concentrate, and did not add the sherry at the end. My husband and 18 month old son enjoyed it as well! Will have this again; a nice change from regular shake n bake pork chops!
This was excellent! I made it just as the recipe said and all the flavors are so good together. I made a recipe not long ago with apple juice and my husband didn't care for it so I was concerned about this one but with the different seasonings it was a huge hit with everyone :)
Very, very good. My husband really liked this recipe. Can't wait to make again. I used onion salt instead of plain salt, this was a wanderful sauce!
This was very good. I added some cornstarch to thicken the sauce up since I had to buy frozen apple juice. I could not find frozen apple cider ANYWHERE!
This was a wonderful recipe but I modified it for the grill. I made up all the ingredients except substituted frozen apple juice for cider and red wine for sherry. I put it all in a bag and added the chops (after poking them a few times with a tenderizer) for an hour or so. I grilled them and then boiled the marinade adding a tablespoon of corn starch mixed with a little wine until thick. I also added salt to taste and served it over the steaks. A nice, sweet sauce on a tender pork steak. All four of the men in my family loved it. I will be making this again.
Oh so very good! Hubby LOVED it! I LOVED it! My BOYS ate it with no complaints and that's a huge compliment. I did caramelized onions for hubby & I.
Loved this recipe! Used apple cider juice, and added sliced apples and onions. Served with garlic mashed :)
Made this once before a while ago, but it wasn't as successful as tonight's dinner, as I actually had all the ingredients this time. Didn't have apple cider concentrate, so I simmered 24oz apple cider until it reduced to 8oz. Sauteed 2 onions and some garlic too. Everyone loved these pork chops.
I made these last night and they were a huge hit! Apple cider was no where to be found however, so I used Apple Juice concentrate instead. I only baked them in the oven for 20 minutes so as not to overcook them and they came out perfect! I served them with some garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus and everyone gobbled them up! In fact, I had to make a second batch because everyone wanted more.
I have made a similar version of this but added cinnamon, and raisins near the end. It just adds a little extra sweetness. A Fall Favorite!!!
I always use the suggestion of slicing up two red delicious and two onions and sauteing them and adding them to the apple cider mix. I also have used fresh apple juice/cider by just juicing apples with my juicer. So So yummy a real winner! Thank you!!
Made this tonight for a dinner party. Reduced the apple cider in a pan (no such thing around here as the frozen concentrate).. this worked well. Used thyme, and marjoram instead of poultry seasoning. Everyone raved about it. BUT, I was not happy with how tough the pork chops became after pan searing them. Grilling them first before baking them like another reviewer mentioned would have made the difference.
This pork chop recipe is fantastic! I skipped the step of putting the skillet into the oven and simply threw a lid on the skillet and let the pork simmer in the cider after I had browned them up. it helped the sauce cook longer and saved a lot of extra time. I didn't need to thicken up the sauce - it became a nice glaze after it cooked down by about 3/4. I cooked and served it with a chopped apple and that was a really tasty addition. I served this with some carrots and wild rice and my husband and I both really enjoyed the meal.
Sooo Good! I used fresh cider which I reduced and didn't have any sherry on hand so I improvised. I thickened the sauce by mixing a little cornstarch and water and whisking it into the simmering sauce. Then once it was at the consistencey I wanted, I removed it from the heat and added half and half. WOW- was this a hit with my family- even the pickiest eater loved it! Thanks!
My husband and I just love this recipe. We usually share a thick porck chop. We cook this in a cast iron skillet and are able to put it right in the oven. Even using a thick pork chop we still only cook it the 20-25 minutes. It continues to cook while the sauce thickens. We serve the sauce over mashed potatoes. I always get rave reviews when I cook this for friends.
I feel bad giving this a 4. It probably would have been a 5 if I had had the correct ingredients. I used apple cider but not apple cider concentrate. Probably would have had a stronger flavor. And I forgot to put in the sherry. In any case, it was really good and the whole family liked it.
I love, love, love one pan recipes. Made this entire dish in a cast iron skillet. And, I loved, loved, loved the flavor of this. I made two modifications. First, I used cider vinegar because it is what I had in the house. Second, I seasoned the chops with a hot pepper flake blend because I wanted to kick it up a notch. I also was worried about the chops drying out, so I covered them for the first ten minutes of cooking. I never thought about seasoning chops with poultry seasoning, but I think that is was made this super good. I am going to make this again. So very quick and easy and yummy.
We had this last night, it was amazing. I did change it a bit it was too hot to turn on the stove so I through the chops on the grill (thin cut bone in) I based them with the cider olive oil and a teaspoon of Worshire and the spices. Then in a pan made the reduction. It was a bit sweet so I added a bit more worshire. IT was GREAT! Thanks so much
It's true this does work on picky husbands. My husband was speechless after tasting this. Thanks!!
I made 2 changes -- used 8 oz. apple juice and no sherry. Easy, tender, juicy. My husband went back for seconds. It's a keeper.
This was very good although the kids didn't enjoy as much as I thought they would. I used spicy apple cider instead of concentrate because that's what I had on hand. Also reduced the cooking time as suggested by other reviewers. The pork chops were moist and the flavor of the sauce was outstanding. Will probably make again when the kids aren't around.
The sauce came out very sticky and way too sweet and the pork was just a little overdone. Should've read the reviews beforehand. Would have been better with apple cider (not concentrate) with cornstartch added if needed and baked for 20 minutes. Flavors together (worcestershire and apple) were delicious though. Will definitely make again with modifications. Quick and easy recipe!
I changed a few things. I used apple cider instead od the condensed version. I also used apple cider vinegar. Before sauteing them, I sliced open the pork chops and added an apple stuffing. Then I seasoned the oil with cinnamon, nutmeg and garlic powder. I put in the over and half way through I turned over. I cooked them for about 20 minutes. I also drizzled the sauce over a few times while in the oven. At the end while on the stove I added corn starch and had to quickly stir. It became thick fast and was a great sauce!
My husband made this and it was delicious. It has a sweet flavor to it. We could not find the frozen cider so he used 100% pure cider and it worked out just fine!
Pretty good! My husband and I enoyed this dish very much. However, I did make a few alterations to use the ingredients that I had on hand. I used a 12 oz can of Apple Juice concentrate, and sprinkled a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg on the chops to compensate for not having cider. also left the poultry seasoning out, didn't have any, so just added a bit more seasoning salt. also added some onion powder to reduce a little bit of the sweetness, and should have followed the cooking time, but thought that the time wasn't long enough so I accidently cooked them just a wee bit too long. Still delish though, especially served with garlic mashed potatoes....covered with the sauce (which never did thicken) was absolutely awesome!!
we loved this recipe!!!!! i did change the seasonings to what i had on hand. we will definatly be making this again.
Really, really great. My food snob husband even appreciated it. Definitely make it with mashed potatoes - the sauce is perfect with them.
We just finished up the chops - well, we have leftovers, so we're looking forward to those! I also did not have/couldn't find apple CIDER concentrate so used apple juice concentrate. And it came in 12 oz instead of 8, so I made a few extra chops, but the sauce didn't thicken like I thought it should - a bit of cornstarch and water fixed that right up. We served it with some butternut squash and onions cooked down in butter, which I thought complimented the sweetness of the sauce nicely. We'll definitely use this recipe again! I like the flour-dredging idea too - maybe next time! Thank you!
Very good. I couldn't find apple cider concentrate so I ussed apple juice concentrate instead. Worked just as well.
This was very good. Loved the sauce. Omitted Sherry and still came out great. My pork wasn't as tendered as I had hoped, maybe next time I will try using a better cut of meat.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made this along with the Red Chard and Caramelized Onions recipe (also on this site) and roasted red potatoes. Went along with the sauteed onions and apples on top as several other posters did. I also used regular apple cider rather than concentrate. Delicious!
This was really Yummy :) my husband really liked it too! I changed a few things though, I didn't have worc. sauce so i put in wine vinegar, but the smell made me nervous with how strong it was lol so i put some garlic chunks in there and 'Mrs. Dash' and lemon pepper on them too. I also didnt see that I needed sherry until I already cooked it so i didn't use that and used regular apple cider. So made quite a few changes but it was still really yummy!!!
I made it exactly as written with the exception of the apple cider. I used apple juice 12 oz. frozen (never found or even saw frozen cider before). The sauce didn't thicken maybe because of the extra juice or the fact it was juice and not cider but who cares, I eat prime rib with au jus and it isn't a thick sauce. I tell you this was a huge hit even without the cider. I just dribbled it on the chops (well, ok...it was so good it ended up as a pool across the chops and potatoes) and it was very very good. I will make this again...I do not plan on changing any part of the recipe (just using juice instead of cider because I can't find cider). Thanks!
This war very good my husband and mil loved it i just used my own spices
This was phenomenal. Like many others, I didn't have access to frozen apple cider, so I added a dash of nutmeg and cinnamon. All four of my kids (most of whom are picky eaters) gobbled this up. They even asked if we had leftovers so that they could have it again.
My husband used this recipe for a women's banquet at church. It was a great success. He fed 120 and instead of doing this in the form of pork chops he cooked them as loins and then sliced them when they were cooked. We omitted the sherry for the banquet but we loved the flavor when we cooked it for the trial run.
The taste seemed a bit "off"....I like applesauce with pork chops, so thought the cider would give it a rich flavor. I felt it was more of a sweetened pork flavor. The onions were a hit, but I'd pass on the cider next time and stick with apples on the side.
This has got to be the best pork that I have ever eaten. I did not have frozen apple cider, but luckily I had fresh apple cider in the fridge! I didn't have sherry on hand, but next time I will make sure to try it with that as well. The pork was tender and moist. Delicious!!
loved it! and easy to make
This receipe was very easy to fix, however my family did not enjoy it much. Maybe to overwelming on the Apple Cider.
I made this for my family and they loved it!
The current recipe calls for way too long for cooking the chops. They came out well done and dry (even with the sauce). I would cut way back to 10-12 mins on baking time. Couldn't find frozen apple cider, but used concentrate apple/raspberry blend which works fine. Also, takes forever to burn down sauce so if you're in a hurry, use some cornstarch & a little water and add to sauce. Thickens right up. I will make again with these changes. But with the current recipe, only rates 3 stars in my book.
Very nice flavor. Pork chops were moist. I never used the sherry because I didn't have any. chops were still flavorful. A nice change of pace
Really excellent. I don't have a skillet that can go in the oven, so I preheated a casserole dish and transfered from the skillet to that. Then I had the skillet warm and ready for when the chops were done in the oven. I followed other's advice and reduced the cooking time to 20 minutes. Chops were perfect. It was taking a long time for the sauce to thicken, so I used a little cornstarch.
This recipe was GREAT! Everyone in my family loved it. I couldn't find frozen apple cider concentrate, so I used frozen apple juice concentrate and added a splash of apple cider vinegar. Definitely worth making.
Used a can of apple juice instead and it was fantastic. Winner with our entire family
I followed it exactly as written and these were delicious and simple to boot! Will definitely be making it again. Great weeknight low maintenance main dish.
Very good! I couldn't find the frozen apple cider concentrate so just used apple juice concentrate. I prepared only 2 pork chops (boneless) and cooked for only 20 minutes. Hubby loved it. Will definitely make this again!
FAMILY AND I LOVED IT.
This is fantastic!!! My very Aussie meat & 3 veg partner who does not like anything "fancy" was in heaven.
We loved this recipe. It tasted great!
My family fell in love with this recipe. It will be in our monthly rotation! It was absolutely delicious.
Easy & great!
Very good flavor but does not yield tender chops. Maybe I will try brining them first. Also 25 minutes baking is too long, as some others indicated. I will cook them less next time. Great with the garlic mashed potatoes.
Surprisingly delicious! My boyfriend walked in and commented "Something smells really good!" I made the recipe as written, except I didn't have any dry sherry, so as another commenter suggested, I substituted some white wine vinegar and a bit of cream sherry. I also couldn't find frozen apple cider concentrate, so I used frozen apple juice concentrate. Everything else was as stated. I was really surprised at how much my boyfriend loved it! I served it with roasted asparagus and herbed new potatoes, altho next time I may serve it over rice or noodles to enjoy more of that sauce! I'll be making it again!
Excellent. I used a powdered spiced apple cider packet., with apple slices as garnish.
Mmmm...
Delicious!
We made this exactly as written; we always do the first time we try something new. Anyway, the sauce didn't thicken, so I left it on medium-high heat to boil and by the time I went to pour it on the chops, it had virtually carmelized to the point of being like a candy apple coating! Fortunately, the juices from the chops blended well with some of the sauce, so it wasn't a bomb at all! We really enjoyed the flavors, but next time, I'll pay closer attention to the sauce's consistency. Great flavors, great recipe - thanks!!
This was excellent. We wanted to try something different for thanksgiving so we made this for our dinner instead of turkey. I didn't have any sherry on hand so I substituded it for some grape raspberry frozen juice I had at home. I haven't made it with the sherry yet, so I have nothing to compare to, but it was amazing! Everyone loved them and we had nothing left at the end of the night!
I made these pork chops tonight and they were wonderful! I followed the suggestions of OneSweetShannon below and cooked them on the stove the entire time. I also added sliced onions and apples as other reviewers suggested. The pork chops and sauce were delicious - will definitely make again!
This was outstanding. The entire family loved the flavors. I did the recommended thin sliced apples and onions, which really helped with the moisture. We will eat his again.
I made these one night and my husband LOVED them! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Very tasty pork dish. I wish I had followed the advice of other reviewers, and reduced the cooking time. Even though it was a little dry, it got rave reviews around the table, and has already been requested again. Only issue I had is that the sauce didn't thicken after about 15 minutes of active boiling. None the less, delicious!
This was a very easy recipe to make. The pork chops were very tender and juicy. I didn't have any sherry so I used more of the apple cider. I aslo sauted apples and onions and put them on top of the pork chops.
I'm curious has anyone tried this recipe in a crock pot? This sounds amazing!!!
Recipe was delicious but pork came out very dry. Next time I'll try cooking for 15-20 minutes in the oven.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections