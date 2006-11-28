Chicken Gravy

Great recipe! First off, I have to tell those of you who have not made gravy before - do not mix the cornstarch/water too far ahead of making the gravy. I did this & when I put it in the chicken stock, it instantly solidified! I considered letting it go to see if it would eventually mix back in, but decided quickly just to fish it out (it was large chunks) and put in a new mix. The 2nd time, I mixed the cornstarch with milk (first time with water) & added it to the broth immiately. So, it could have been that I used milk instead of water or it was just that I originally mixed it too early. With that said, loved the recipe. I used bullion to make the stock. Using milk with the cornstarch instead of water, it takes on a cream-of-chicken soup look. Added a blend spices a bit at a time until I liked it. Using this to dip my fluffy biscuits in!