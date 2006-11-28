After preparing your favorite chicken dish, it's all gravy - chicken gravy! Pour over chicken and go to town! Yum! If you don't have chicken stock on hand, you could also use bouillon cubes; just follow package directions and proceed as below.
This gravy was phenomenal. I used chicken boullion and cut the water to 1-3/4 cups instead of the full two. Instead of dissolving the corn starch in water, I dissolved it in milk. This made the gravy nice and thick and creamy. It was delicious and there was no odd texture or appearance to mine as other reviewers have stated. I definitely recommend using milk instead of water as it really gives it a nice color and appearance.
This was just about the worst thing I've ever tasted. It tasted like thick, greasy water. My husband and I were both in shock at how gross this stuff was. I will definitely keep looking for a different chicken gravy recipe.
This gravy was phenomenal. I used chicken boullion and cut the water to 1-3/4 cups instead of the full two. Instead of dissolving the corn starch in water, I dissolved it in milk. This made the gravy nice and thick and creamy. It was delicious and there was no odd texture or appearance to mine as other reviewers have stated. I definitely recommend using milk instead of water as it really gives it a nice color and appearance.
This recipe was outstanding! I did however, use the suggestion for the milk and I have to say it came out creamy and had a wonderful look to it! This recipe is great for a quick gravy! I will be using it again!!!!
This was just about the worst thing I've ever tasted. It tasted like thick, greasy water. My husband and I were both in shock at how gross this stuff was. I will definitely keep looking for a different chicken gravy recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2001
This chicken gravy recipe is delicious and almost fat free, too! It is quick and easy and worked well with vegetable broth and/or beef broth for other types of meat, too! I will use this recipe again and again.
I was looking for an easy gravy recipe to go with leftover mashed potatoes and stuffing, and came across this one. I did alter the recipe a lot, and it came out quite good. I boiled 2 cups of water, and dissolved 2 chicken boullion cubes in it. I added about 1 teaspoon of Bell's seasoning, and 1 teaspoon of seasoned salt. I mixed 1/2 cup warm water with 2 tablespoons of flour, and whisked it into the broth until well blended. Thanks for the idea!
This works well when you don't have any pan dripping to work from. It doesn't have a strange color and thick consistency. My children and husband both said that it was tasted fine. The only thing that I did different was adding extra poultry seasoning.
Well, hmmm. I must mention, I'm as bad at making gravy as I am frying foods (which is pretty bad). I usually buy gravy from market day, or in desperation ask my mom to come over and make it (she lives 3 minutes from me). As this gravy tasted good, a little salty (could have been the boullion that I used) but the consistancy, well I'll put it to you this way, my 11 year old son asked me if I blew my nose in it (which could mean nothing after the yukon gold mashed potatoes comment, he's such a jokester). It was sort of gloppy, but the taste was good. I'll make it again in a bind, Thanks Barbara.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2002
Great easy recipe. I have added it to my "staple" recipes. You can add anything to change the flavor, herbs and seasonings. But just as good the way it is :)
I used 2 cups bouillion dissolved in boiling water. I then melted 3tblsp butter in a skillet and added 2tblsp flour to make a roux. Wisked the roux into the bouillion with about a tsp of milk, simmered until thickened. Perfect!
Great recipe! First off, I have to tell those of you who have not made gravy before - do not mix the cornstarch/water too far ahead of making the gravy. I did this & when I put it in the chicken stock, it instantly solidified! I considered letting it go to see if it would eventually mix back in, but decided quickly just to fish it out (it was large chunks) and put in a new mix. The 2nd time, I mixed the cornstarch with milk (first time with water) & added it to the broth immiately. So, it could have been that I used milk instead of water or it was just that I originally mixed it too early. With that said, loved the recipe. I used bullion to make the stock. Using milk with the cornstarch instead of water, it takes on a cream-of-chicken soup look. Added a blend spices a bit at a time until I liked it. Using this to dip my fluffy biscuits in!
This is a legit recipe. I used 1 3/4 cup of milk instead of water, and 2 chicken bouillon cubes instead of chicken stock. Then added a teaspoon of Mrs. Dash table blend. It was thick, creamy, and delicious.
This recipe is a good place to start, but bland without some necessary changes. I sauteed some onions in butter, then put them in the blender with 1 cup water, 1 cup milk, a chicken boullion cube and the cornstarch. Pureed them all until smooth then put back in the pan to boil and thicken. Tasted really good considering there was no roast drippings!
I am only giving this gravy two stars because chicken poultry just do not add enough flavor. I had to add salt,adobo, cumin and some onion powder. I cooked the chicken and after it was cooked removed it from the pan and use the chicken scraps and added it in. It was delicious!!! Will be making it again and then I will write down exact measurements.
So easy and quick to make! I surprised myself! I didn't have chicken stock so I used a can of chicken broth hoping it would come out ok. A pleasant surprise. Next time I'll be sure to have chicken stock on hand.
I am pretty much with Siralee on this one. However I did not use milk and I think I should have. I will use milk & flour next time. I did add a little salt & pepper and did use chicken bullion powder, didn't seem overpowering.
I was leary b/c of some of the bad reviews but I'm so glad I tried this gravy, it's very tasty and the consistency is just right (neither too watery nor too pastey). It was the perfect compliment to a chicken casserole I made and it couldn't have been easier to make. thanks for the recipe!
When you don't have chicken drippings to work with, this method is a decent option. I make this gravy all the time to put into my chicken pot pie recipe. I use a little less of the poultry seasoning but then add a couple pinches of thyme, a pinch of onion power and a grind or two of black pepper. Have also served this over breaded and baked chicken cutlets, works really well for me.
I used the pan drippings from a chicken I made and added it to the chicken stock. I used water with the cornstarch and 2 cups of chicken stock and it came out perfect. There was not a weird consistency at all. This was delicious!
This was not as smooth as I hoped. I am used to working with cornstarch, so I know that I blended it well. I used the broth from boiled chicken and herbs, and even added extra chicken broth granules. The flavor was still only moderate. I also added extra broth to thin the gravy out some. My suggestion would be to add about a half cup more broth and more chicken flavoring.
This was quick and easy. I used chicken broth and this was super easy and delish. But, I suggest cutting back on the amount of poultry seasoning - you can always add more. 1 tsp turned out to be too much for me, so I added a can of turkey gravy I happened to have on hand to tone it down and it was perfect.
I whipped up my favorite drop biscuits and made the gravy while they were baking. I didn't have any poultry seasoning, so I just added a parsley for color and salt and pepper to taste. (I used milk with the thickening). I also added a small can of white meat chicken. My 6 year old is my picky one and she never usually likes gravy on her biscuits. She not only gobbled this up, but had three helpings!! Some green beans on the side and I had a meal in 15 minutes. All three kids loved it, so I will be making this again for sure!
OMG!!! This has to be the worst tasting gravy I have ever had. The texture, color, and taste were horrible. I tried to add numerous other seasonings just to make this thing eatable and I just could not do it.
This was ok and it worked in a pinch, but the real thing is better, of course. I used flour instead of corn starch (I have to watch all input of starchy things) and it came out thinner than noted. Used a lot of seasonings and added white pepper.
Used pan drippings (including some chopped onion that cooked with the chicken) from a roast chicken and some homemade chicken broth. Used cornstarch and water but it wasn't thick enough so I added some flour. It was bland so I threw in a boullion cube and it made the flavor so good. This is a great add-to recipe. Thanks!
This was great! I made my stock using boullion, then boiled two chicken breast in it for about 1/2 hr, took the chicken out when juices were clear, mixed milk instead of water like others suggested and added seasoning, shredded the chicken and put it back in when it thickened and then poured it over box mashed potatoes! I was a very quick GOOD and easy meal to make;) I thought it could use more pepper but I LOVE pepper so yeah... will use again! Thank you
Like other reviewers I used boullion cubes and boiling water since I didn't have chicken stock, and I mixed the corn starch with milk instead of water. I'm not sure why, but when I added the cornstarch mixture to the water, it instantly clumped up, and no amount of stirring would fix it. I thought it was ruined. But I strained it and served it and it was delicious. My husband mentioned it was a bit runny, but he liked the flavor. I prefer making gravy with the pan drippings, but this was a good substitue since i was using a pre-roasted chicken and didn't have any.
I did have to quadruple the recipe for a church gathering and it didn't work. Even though I followed the directions, it was very light in color and bland in taste. Not sure if that was due to increasing the servings.
Yeah, I definitely had a lot of trouble with this recipe. It's possible that I did it wrong, but I followed all the directions and I basically got clumpy goop. Gravy is much more difficult to make than I anticipated.
I used 1 3/4 water and two bullion cubes. Then disolved the cornstarch in 1/4 cup milk (make sure that it is completely disolved) and added it to the bullion added some pepper and it was the best gravy I ever made!
Amazingly easy and delicious gravy! My husband loved it! I made some sauted chicken breasts on the stovetop with garlic and Pappy's seasoning. When that was done, I used that pan with leftover droppings to make the gray in. I just added the chicken stock and cornstarch, and then salt and pepper to taste.
A simple delicious recipe. So easy. I choice my favorite stock, the poultry season I prefer and came out just to my families liking. In fact after trying out two weeks of new recipes. The gravy was his favorite!
This recipe is wonderful. I had some family members over and they just loved. I used milk to dissolve the cornstarch instead of the water, which gave it a wonderful color. Awesome recipe, thanks, Barbara.
EXCELLENT. I used a little less cornstarch but I had some fresh chicken stock available and just a little salt -- it came out great. It's a nice quick, easy and very tasty alternative to traditional gravy. Thank you, Barbara, for sharing this recipe.
Perfect!!! I made a whole chicken in the croc pot today, let it slow cook for about 10 hours, deboned it. The wife made mash potatoes and I used this gravy recipe. First, its the first time I've ever made gravy successfully and Second, my wife who's the pickiest eater in the known world loved it as did my 5 year old (he had to have the gravy on everything) Thank you so much Barbara!!!
In the words of Billy Crystal, "This was mahvelous daughling, simply mahvelous!" I'm not sure why others have had trouble with this. I did modify it a bit. It's a great base to play around with. I boiled 1 cup of water with 1 heaping tbs of Herbox Sodium Free chicken bouillon powder (for those of you who like salt, you could use chicken broth or the regular bouillon granules and probably have enough sodium to taste, but you can always add more; just add more a little at a time), 1/4 tsp black pepper and a bit of sodium free homemade season all. I slowly stirred in 1 cup of cold milk into 3 tbs cornstarch, then whisked it as I poured it into the boiling water because cornstarch settles at the bottom quickly. After it began to boil it thickened up nicely. You can add whatever other flavors you like. It's very good and this is my go to gravy recipe.
I'm sorry, but I wasn't a fan of this at all. The poultry seasoning gave it a flavor I was not expecting at all. Very far from the traditional "thanksgiving" taste I was trying to aim for. Should have just started with some salt and pepper. I had to add lots of salt, pepper and garlic powder trying to mask the poultry seasoning. Thanks anyway.
Made this recipe tonight because I was out of jarred gravy and it was definitely the BEST chicken gravy both my husband and I have ever tasted! I added a bit of the dripping leftover from seasoned and baked chicken and I used 3 Tbsp. cornstarch with 2 Tbsp. 2% milk. Thanks for a great recipe, Barbara and thank you Allrecipes for NEVER letting me down. I come here often for recipes and each one I find and make is absolutely delicious!
I did not care for this. It was gelatinous and looked like pea soup. My mother-in-law said it looked like lemon meringue pie filling. I made it per the recipe, used chicken stock and bouillon to make the total quantity. It was overpowered by one teaspoon of poultry seasoning. A tiny dollop went on the rice and chicken went bare.
I made this tonight, and we really liked it. I used some home made chicken stock I had frozen. I read other reviews first and thank you suzyq (July 26.2011) for the tip about mixing some milk into the cornstarch for a lump free gravy, it worked great. For such a simple recipe, it was very, very good. Will be making this again. Thank you Barbara
I made this with a roux rather than the corn starch because I thought the olive oil would add a little more flavor (since the recipe itself looked like it may need some). I still didn't like it. I'm generally pretty generous in my reviews but this was bland and blah. Sorry, not a fan. I'd rather use the little gravy packets from the grocery store.
I only gave this 3 stars, because I modified it a bit. Instead of using Chicken Stock, because I didnt have any. I used 3 chicken bouillion cubes and 1 3/4 cup of water (as suggested by a previous reviewer). I mixed the corn starch with milk instead of water (as suggested by a previous reviewer). I made sure to add enough milk so that it didnt turn into a paste. The first time I attempted this, it turned into a paste and didnt work to well. I used a little bit of poultry seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. It tasted like a good country creamy chicken gravy.
Hmmm. Not bad. I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I used Wondra flour (comes in a canister and it says "for sauces and gravy" on it). The Wondra performed better than the cornstarch. If you can use the Wondra, I highly recommend it. There was still something missing in the flavor though. Maybe adding a few pieces of chicken chopped up would help. I'll try again.
Had some left-over rotissierre chicken breast and had planned to make a casserole , but Hubby said he would like some chicken and gravy over biscuits. This gravy worked out so well that he said to give the recipe 5 stars. Served it with peas and cranberry . Delicious!
Excellent recipe! This one is going in my permanent file. My gravy never came out right until I tried this one. I followed a previous post and lessened the water to 1 3/4 c, used 2 cubes of chicken bullion and milk to mix the cornstarch. I only added two tablespoons of the cornstarch since other posts mentioned the recipe was lumpy. The recipe is so easy, it's a definite keeper.
This recipe was good with some modifications. I used the suggestion of mixing milk with the cornstarch and I added all-purpose seasoning, parsley and some pepper only. We had it with baked chicken over egg noodles. It was pretty good and kids liked it pretty well - my 5 yr old said I made a good dinner and he really liked the noodles ;0)
Not a bad quick-to-make gravy. I do have to agree with others who said the consistency was not the best. It reminded me of lobster sauce from a Chinese restaurant. I'd suggest going easy on the corn starch. I wonder if potato flakes would work better as a thickener than the corn starch? Overall, it's a decent gravy to use in a pinch.
I basically replaced the chicken stock with the drippings from the pan that I had roasted my chicken in. I poured all the juices in a saucepan, added maybe a little less than equal the amount of water. I then brought this to a boil and added 2 tablespoons of cornstarch (already dissolved in water) to the boiling chicken juices. kept boiling and stirring until it thickened and all done!
The first time I made this it turned out fabulous. The second time was still pretty good, but too thick. I think that I may have let it sit too long. But this is definately a very good and easy recipe.
My first time making my own gravy and it turned out great. I made it again and it turned out even better with leftover pieces of "spicy rapid roast chicken" (from this web sight) mixed in and poured over a thick toast. All the spices together between the two were so delicious and easy to make. Oh, and I didn't have two C. of stock so I simply added some chicken broth to the stock. I also used milk instead of water.
I used 2 cubes of chicken boullion in 2c. water instead of chicken stock. I used a mixture of cornstarch, flour and milk to thicken because just the cornstarch wasn't working. I added more poultry seasoning, pepper, garlic salt and onion powder. The gravy turned out great. I used turkey breast fillets and baked them in the gravy. This really flavored the gravy nicely!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.