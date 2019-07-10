Amazing Italian Lemon Butter Chicken

I made this recipe based on the fact it has all my favorite ingredients. It has chicken, mushrooms, wine, lemon etc. First I have to say it takes WAY longer than 30 min to make this. Second it is a very heavy dish. I don't know if I was full from the pasta or the heaviness of the butter, bacon and pasta combined. Either way, you hit a brick wall after eating this and actually get sick at a certain point. My kids hated it btw. I am an expert chef and should you still want to make this I would highly recommend the following steps to make it successful: 1. Make your chicken first, either by grilling it or just cooking it the night before, whatever works. 2, Put your bacon in the pan BEFORE the mushrooms. Logic will tell you mushrooms cook faster than bacon. 3. Add your chicken back to the pan and let it just sit with the cover on it while you make the sauce and boil the pasta. 4. You MUST watch the sauce like a hawk. DO NOT add more than a TBSP of butter at a time. You will separate the sauce, and give yourself AT LEAST 20 - 25 min to SLOWLY incorporate the butter. Do not rush this step. 5. Then just mix it all and serve with fresh parsley. I do not recommend this meal based on the enormous amount of butter and fat. However, should you still choose to make it, if you incorporate the above changes you should be just fine.