Amazing Italian Lemon Butter Chicken

About eight years ago, a dear Italian woman introduced me to this dish. She has since passed away and taken her recipes with her, as she had nothing written down. This is the closest of all my attempts to duplicate her lemon butter chicken recipe. It is delicious and easier to make than it looks.
The recipe is excellent but can be streamlined considerably: (1) Heat water for pasta. (2) Prep your raw and canned ingredients. Substitute 6 oz. canned sliced mushrooms – drained and rinsed. Drain and rinse canned artichoke hearts and cut into pieces (or use hearts of palm, which have a milder, more lemony flavor.) Slice the bacon strips into 1-inch pieces. Keep everything in separate prep bowls and set aside. (3) Cook sauce exactly as directed to keep it creamy. Once the last pat of butter is mixed in, immediately remove the pan from heat and keep warm (or place on a very low heat and stir occasionally.) Do not keep or reheat on medium or high heat as the cream sauce will separate and become greasy. (4) Slice the raw chicken breasts with the grain into ½ inch strips. Cook in one layer in a non-stick pan on medium heat with 1 Tbs. olive oil, until the edges are cooked; then flip the strips and cook for about 2 more minutes, until no longer pink and cooked through. Immediately remove from heat, place in a bowl and cover with foil to keep the strips warm and tender – do not leave them on the burner as overcooking will make the chicken tough and rubbery. (5) While the pasta cooks, cook bacon a bit over medium heat; add mushrooms and cook 3-5 minutes; add the artichokes or hearts of palm last, heating through about 2 minutes, to preserve their soft texture and keep them from becoming mushy. (6) Return chicken strips to the skillet and continue as directed.
I have a love/hate relationship with this recipe. It has so many delicious ingredients and the final product, after significant recipe alteration, is yummy, but let me start by saying no way is this recipe ready after 30 minutes. No. Way. Impossible. Second, the recipe does not specify whether the bacon should be cooked when you put it in or raw. I opted for mostly cooked in my microwave before I dumped it in the pan-- thank goodness, or either it would have been raw or everything else would be toast. Third, if you make it as the recipe describes, it will be ridiculously greasy. I used about half of the butter and one less T of cream and drained and wiped out the pan not only after cooking the chicken, but after cooking the mushroom mixture as well, but it was STILL greasy! I can only imagine what it would have been like. After all that, it was good, much like the restaurant recipe I think it's trying to replicate (despite the story about the old lady)... It wasn't any harder to make than it sounded, but I could tell it was not a half-hour recipe. Well... I hope that this long recipe review was helpful. The end product was good, but the recipe needs major revisions for it to be tasty and/or match the cooking time.
This is a "to die for" recipe but with these ingredients that could be literal. LOL. I followed the recipe verbatim and it was one of the BEST things I have ever tasted. And my dinner guests agreed. I salivate just thinking of it. It is well worth the effort and I did everything in the early afternoon except boiling the farfalle. So when my guests arrived I just added the chicken to the mushrooms, etc. and tossed it until it warmed up. Reheated the lemon butter sauce. and boiled the noodles. Served it with a light, leafy salad with italian dressing and a hot loaf of french bread. It doesn't get better than this in any ***** restaurant. Thank you for sharing it with us. And may the wonderful italian woman rest in peace knowing she left a delicious legacy.
Let me first say this...Lemon Butter Chicken...The name say's it all.If you don't like lemon and butter pass on this recipe.I think the sauce is key here having said that make it last. I followed the recipe exactly and by the time the pasta and chicken was done the sauce had seperated and you are left with alot of butter un-incorperated with the cream.It's much easier to keep the chicken warm then the sauce.The longer the sauce sits the more it breaks down.You can add alot of things to the final dish ie. tomatoes,parmesan cheese or what ever you like.
This dish was heavenly! I used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 instead of the heavy cream and light margarine instead of the butter, and it was delicious! I'm sure the sauce would have been thicker had I used the original ingredients, but it was definitely worth cutting some fat. We will definitely be making this again.
This was outstanding! I am still getting requests for the recipe. I cooked this for a group of 20 people. I cooked the chicken the night before and purchased chicken tenders to make it easier for prep. I sliced the chicken and bagged it. I cooked the bacon after that and bagged it with paper towels to keep it crisp and reserved some bacon grease for the following day. The next day, I cooked the sauce in one pot and cooked the remaining ingredients together and added some bacon grease to the mixture for a little more flavor. I combined the ingredients with the chicken until the chicken was heated through. Before I put the chicken in a chafing dish, I added the sauce to the mixture and tossed. It was absolutely delicious! I think if I made it again, I would try using procuitto. But this is fabulous! A+ And GREAT for a buffet!
This recipe turned out delicious! My husband said it was better than a restaurant dish. I changed the proportions for the sauce. I mixed 1/4 cup of wine and half 1/4 cup of lemon juice and let reduce. Then I melted a half stick of butter in the sauce and stirred until it melt completely. Then I added 1 cup of heavy cream and a bunch of fresh parsley. I read on another site a trick to keep the sauce from separating is to keep it on low heat and whisk for a long time after adding cream (6-8 min).It came out perfect. Also the dish tastes great with some sprinkled parmesan cheese on the top.
This recipe got a "please make this one again" from my family. I omitted the mushrooms, used flour instead of heavy cream, doubled the artichokes, and only used half the butter. It was delicious and I would definitely make it again!
This is a wonderful recipe that everyone in my family loved. I doubled the recipe but tripled the liquids in the sauce. I used several lemons because we all love the flavor and subbed with fat free half and half which worked out very well. Rigatoni with the ridges held the sauce nicely. Thank you so much for a great Sunday evening dinner!
Too greasy. It was good, but it really isn't something that I think we will make again following the recipe the way that it is written. Follow other reviewers' advice and reduce the amount of fat in the pan, and make your sauce last so that it doesn't separate. It could be great, but as written it is just ok. Thanks for the post.
I rated this 4 because it was not as easy as it could be. Ive made this for years and here is what i do, dust the chx w/flour brown in little evoo remove chx-saute the rest of ingredients add your cream, wine bring to boil then add lemon juice and butter simmer until reduced and thick add bite size peices back to pot simmer for 15 minutes
The ingredients are great but the time estimate is WAY off and I find that I need to prepare it a bit differently. First of all I fry up the bacon in a pan, while doing that I dredge the chicken in the flour and prep my other ingredients including getting a pot of water on the stove for the pasta. I brown the chicken in the bacon grease with a little bit of butter (as needed). Once the chicken is browned I place it on a cookie sheet and stick it in the oven at 300 to cook through and stay warm while I make the sauce. I start by adding more butter to pick up the browned chicken bits and cook the mushrooms down. I like them seriously cooked down. Once they are totally cooked down I add the white wine and cook down again. Once everything is totally cooked down I brown the artichoke hearts in the pan until they get a little crispy around the edges, then I add a clove of garlic and then as soon as it starts to brown i add the lemon juice and more wine. I also add a bit of chicken broth to make it saucier. I then add the capers, butter (no need for nearly that much butter), cream and some thyme and whisk it in well. I take the chicken out of the oven and finish it in the pan. Then I serve with pasta. I prefer linguine with this and I toss it with a bit of butter and spoon the sauce over it. Top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Yum!
I had a first generation Italian-American (parents "right off the boat" in his words) try this one. He says its exactly what his grandmother used to make all the time. Awesome recipe! May I suggest a Pinot Grigio to go along with it.
This recipe is worth a try (or two). Excellent taste, but the fat content could be trimmed a bit. My teen son and husband who typically eat to live agreed that "amazing " was a good description. As suggestion by others, I substituted 3 oz. prosciutto, cut in strips, for the bacon, and used baby portabello mushrooms. The slightly different flavors were very compatible with the rest of the ingredients. The lemon sauce requires patience to prevent separation after mixing it with the chicken. The next time I make this I will decrease the butter, use half&half instead of the cream, and perhaps considering binding the fat with a little flour. Make sure you have enough time for preparation. I would suggest allowing 60 minutes for preparation unless you have helpers.
I'm giving it 5 stars because my 3 and 6 year old loved it, and my husband said it was better than any Italian or pasta dish he ever ate in ANY restaurant. That said, it was time consuming and extremely greasy/oily. I cooked an entire pound of bacon separately very crisp. I used half of it in the dish and saved the other half for breakfast. For the mushrooms, I used baby portobellos roasting them in the oven for 20 minutes with some olive oil, bacon drippings and salt. My husband said I should double the mushrooms next time. Then I threw the capers, artichokes, and bacon in the oven with the roasted mushrooms to blend the flavors. For the sauce i added extra lemon and wine. I also added some fresh garlic sauteed in olive oil and it turned BRIGHT green. My husband said it must be garlic ready to grow and it had alot of chlorophyll in it! Luckily, it didn't affect the taste. Lastly, instead of pounded chicken breasts I used tenderloins and didn't bother with the pounding. I like them a lot better and their less work. Will make again, but on the weekend! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Very good!! After a few nights of failed meals, this recipe redeemed me! Way too much butter, I cut back to 2T and substituted chicken broth for the wine and started out by marinating the chicken breast with lemon juice and herbs. Will make again - THANK YOU!!
I made some slight revisions, but this was an amazing meal. I left out the butter, bacon and cream (I didn't have butter, and I didn't think it needed bacon or cream, although I'm sure it's wonderful with it). I sauteed the mushrooms with minced garlic in garlic&parsley-infused olive oil (I looooove garlic). I took out the mushrooms and cooked chicken tenders (dredged in seasoning and flour) in more garlic-infused oil. Then I added in about 1/2-1 cup of white wine and squeezed in a whole lemon and let it reduce over a simmer (letting the chicken finish cooking in the sauce). I added in the artichokes and capers to heat up, put the mushrooms back in, and stirred it all together with some linguine (and yes, a few more passes wtih the garlic-infused oil to finish it off). IT WAS EXCELLENT and really not difficult to make. A definite keeper!
This was fantastic. The kids and the hubby are still raving about it. I fried the chicken in the leftover bacon fat - and found that 3 breasts were more than enough. Be sure to watch the oil/bacon fat/butter when sauteing the mushrooms. Instead of adding fat, keep them on lower heat so they release more moisture and simmer them in thier juices instead.
I made this recipe based on the fact it has all my favorite ingredients. It has chicken, mushrooms, wine, lemon etc. First I have to say it takes WAY longer than 30 min to make this. Second it is a very heavy dish. I don't know if I was full from the pasta or the heaviness of the butter, bacon and pasta combined. Either way, you hit a brick wall after eating this and actually get sick at a certain point. My kids hated it btw. I am an expert chef and should you still want to make this I would highly recommend the following steps to make it successful: 1. Make your chicken first, either by grilling it or just cooking it the night before, whatever works. 2, Put your bacon in the pan BEFORE the mushrooms. Logic will tell you mushrooms cook faster than bacon. 3. Add your chicken back to the pan and let it just sit with the cover on it while you make the sauce and boil the pasta. 4. You MUST watch the sauce like a hawk. DO NOT add more than a TBSP of butter at a time. You will separate the sauce, and give yourself AT LEAST 20 - 25 min to SLOWLY incorporate the butter. Do not rush this step. 5. Then just mix it all and serve with fresh parsley. I do not recommend this meal based on the enormous amount of butter and fat. However, should you still choose to make it, if you incorporate the above changes you should be just fine.
This recipe is awesome. Soo flavorful. My husband loved it so much, he barely talked while eating it except to say how good it was. Capers are so good with the chicken. I will make this over and over again.
I am so sorry but my gosh - this was awful! Even though I read the other reviews about the butter separating, I though - hey, I can do this? Well, I was wrong! It looked good as long as I was cooking it, but low and behold, as soon as I poured it over the pasta, it separated and was a buttery mess - yuck! Between the overly lemon flavor and the pasta literally swimming in butter and oil, it was a disaster, to say the least. I MUST start believing everyone's reviews! My guests looked at me like I was crazy and the leftovers were promptly thrown in the garbage. Sorry - but will never make again!
This was so incredibly delicious. So good, I submitted a photo--hope it works (first time). I was surprised how very fast this recipe all came together. I had planned on making a salad but never had the time. The only subsititution I made was to use Italian Bacon (Pancetta) which worked beautifully because you can find it in perfect 4-oz packages in the gourmet section of your deli. I rolled it up and sliced it thinly in seconds, and the edges stayed somewhat crispy in the sauce. It went so fast that sometimes I was using two hands--one to flip the chicken breasts and one to stir in the butter of my sauce. Pounding the full breast before browning makes for such a tender chicken. I like that you brown it whole and cut it up only at the end. Yummy and thanks Urbanchick for a nicely written recipe.
UrbanChick, I can't tell you how great this one is and how much I appreciate your posting it! I followed the recipe to the letter - It was quick and easy to assemble and it came out just wonderful! It's got enough chicken meat for a carnivore like me, yet lots of other goodies for some of the others here at the ranch. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious recipe. My husband and I loved this dish. I used penne instead of bowtie pasta and also topped with fresh shredded Parmesan. I also added some fresh minced garlic because you cannot have an Italian dish without it. The sauce was very gentle when mixed with everything else. The only downside to this dish was it was more time consuming than I was led to believe -- Easily double your cooking time. One way to cut down the cooking time might be to go ahead and cut the breasts up into chunks.
Amazing, just like the title says! I just made this. The only changes were that I used double the amount of chicken and 1/2 the amount of butter listed. I added all the sauce to the chicken mixture and it was just enough to coat it. I thought the taste was delicious. I did not need to add any additional seasonings (neither salt nor pepper). The capers, bacon, lemon and artichokes give it a variety of flavors. I love it! I definitely plan to make it again, and for company next time.
This was different than I expected. I made the lemon sauce first and thought the recipe was going to be a disaster as it was very, very tart. I omitted the artichokes and added half a diced onion to the mushroom mix. Once the sauce & mushroom/chicken were combined the tartness was not too overpowering. I served with an Italian Rice as I didn't feel there was enough sauce for pasta. Overall it was a very tasty meal.
To keep the butter from seperating add some flour to the white wine and cream before it is hot, you won't have to reduce it as much and the flour will make the sauce thick. Basically you're using a roux to thicken the sauce.
This is really delicious, but for those having problems with the sauce, the trick is to turn the temperature WAY down after the liquid is reduced before adding the cream and butter. Whisk in the butter in at a very, very low temperature (I turned the heat off and just let it sit on the warm burner while adding the butter) to avoid any separation. Set aside. After cooking the mushrooms and adding the chicken strips, turn that temp down to very low also, before adding the sauce. I then let the mixture come up to a very, very light simmer before immediately serving. If you simmer too fast or boil the sauce it can separate. If you have to reheat any leftovers (I did, but I tripled the recipe for my family) do it very gently, or again, the chicken and pasta will be just floating in greasy lemony melted butter. Sure the sauce IS just melted butter and cream. But while it is still creamy, we can at least pretend it isn't as bad for you as it really is :)
oh my gosh this was sooooo good. If i had to choose one food to eat for the rest of my life it would be amazing italian lemon butter chicken. Every night before i go to bed I thank god that urbanchick was born.
I made this last night, following the recipe as written (except for one small thing, I cooked the bacon first, drained most of the fat, then added the mushrooms, artichokes, and capers.) It was really great. Everyone but my super picky son ate it and really liked it.
OMG, this was, as the title says, AMAZING! My DH is not a lemon person, so I used 3T. lemon juice for the sauce, and seasoned where indicated for pepper with lemon pepper instead. Used proscuitto instead of bacon, may use less next time. When pouring the sauce over, did not use all of it, was fine with about 3/4 of what was made. DH loved it, and I don't even know if he noticed there was lemon in it! ^_^
I followed this recipe exactly and there was way to much lemon. We had 3 people over for dinner last night and not one person liked it! It was not even just a little lemon. The chicken tasted good but once the sauce was on it, it ruined the whole thing. I actually made a creamy cheese sauce to try and eliminate the horrible flavor but even having double the amount of the half of the lemon sauce could not completly mask it. I will never make this again.
I thought this was delicious. That being said, I did make changes to the Lemon Butter Sauce. I doubled all the ingredients except for the butter, which I only used 1/4 cup. When I tasted it I thought it was just way too lemony and strong so I added 1 can of chicken broth and a little flour to make it thicken. After making those changes I thought it was delicious. My family does not like Italian food. *GASP!* I know, they are weird! So I probably wont be making this again any time soon even though I enjoyed it very much.
I hated this recipe. It was a horrible, greasy mess! There is far too much butter in this and the sauce seperates as soon as you combine it with the pasta. The lemon is really overwhelming. Also, the recipe instructs to add the bacon with the other ingredients in the pan after cooking the chicken. As a result my bacon wasn't crisp while all of the other ingredients were done. I will never make this again. If you decide to brave the grease and lemon definitely follow Barefooting's advice.
If fixed as is, this comes out really greasy and fatty to the point of coating your mouth. I now fix the recipe making the following changes to cut the grease: I cut the amount of butter in the sauce in 1/2, only used olive oil in preparing the chicken, dropping the butter out completely because there was plenty in the sauce, trimmed the fat off the bacon and drained off in accumlated grease. I garnish with lemon wedges and Parmesan cheese. I prefer linguini pasta over bowtie because it cooks more evenly.
this dish was good, but not the "amazing" i was expecting from the reviews and the description. i wished the sauce was a little thicker and had a bit more depth of flavor, but it was a nice change from red sauce.
This was insanely delicious! I took boneless chicken breasts and cut them into bite size pieces before cooking. I put the flour in a large bag and shook the chicken in it. I also cut 6 pieces of bacon into small pieces before cooking with the capers and artichoke hearts. I was leery of all the butter but do not skimp!! This is one of the best recipes I have tried on here and it makes alot!!
This was very good, but not as great as I expected from the reviews and the prep time. It seemed like it was missing something and if I make it again I'll add some shallots to the wine reduction. The sauce is tricky, almost like making a buerre blanc, but take your time with adding the butter and you'll be fine.
SO, SO , SO GOOD! I made this the other night with my husband for dinner and although we did not have the exact ingredients on hand, it turned out great. I did not have wine or capers so I used chicken broth and peas. I would have definitely preferred the capers, but the peas worked well too. My husband was a little concerned with the amount of butter, but it turned out perfectly! I can’t wait to make it again with the wine and capers, thanks so much!
This taste absolutely fantastic as made by following the recipe. The problem is the amount of FAT in the recipe. We used the amount of oil and butter suggested but, really became concerned when we were to saute the mushroom, artichoke and caper mixture with the bacon. We opted to cook the bacon ahead of time reserving 1 TBSP of bacon fat which we addesd to the skillet with the remaining olive oil and butter prior to cooking the mushroom mixture. We also waited until the mushroom mixture had completed cooking to make the lemon butter sauce. We found that if you make it in advance, the sauce ingredients begins to separate and you have to reheat and whisk the sauce to combine; we also had to add additional heavy cream at this time; so much for cutting down on the bacon fat but YUM!! We also suggest that you really do not need any additional salt in this recipe. So, if you are on a diet, this is not the dish for you. But, if you want to cheat on that diet.. THIS IS THE WAY TO GO. Thank you for a GREAT recipe.
My husband and I thought that this was a very tasty recipe. I made very few changes to this recipe. The lemon butter sauce calls for 1 cup of butter, but I used about 3/4 of a cup. I also cleaned out my pan after frying the chicken and replaced it with one tablespoon each of olive oil and butter. My teenage boys and toddler girls LOVED it (minus what my 4-year-old daughter refers to as "the weird things" i.e. capers, mushrooms and artichokes!). I definitely will be making this again.
IT'S A GOOD THING MY HUSBAND LIKES TO HELP IN THE KITCHEN OR I WOULD STILL BE THERE FIXING THIS. IT WAS NOT WORTH THE TIME NOR THE EFFORT. I SHOULD HAVE READ THE OTHER REVIEWS FIRST, BUT STILL THINK WITH THEIR CHANGES I WOULDN'T FIX IT AGAIN ANYWAY. SORRY
Ok, so it isn't exactly the healthiest meal....It still has great flavor and is easy to make. I did double up on the artichoke hearts and left out the capers, but that was just personal taste. The servings say 6, but it fed 6 and there was still more left over. I recommend adding the butter to the sauce in smaller chunks than 1 tbs at a time to help keep the sauce from breaking.
This recipe was a cross between two different dinners that two different friends had made me so I tried it. It did turn out delicious, however, I started out following the sauce recipe to the letter. (I omitted the bacon and for veggies I used artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and baby spinach) When I started to get to the end of the sauce making process, it was much much too lemony for me, so I ended up pouring in a whole half pint of cream into it to try and save it. I was very concerned at that point about the amount of fat in the recipe. So what I did was, add the chicken and veggies into the saute pan, and pour in a cup of chicken broth, and let it heat up. I also added some garlic powder. I was then able to use less of the cream sauce. This recipe was a wonderful jumping off point, and we all really liked the meal, however, in the future, I will drastically reduce the amount of lemon, cut the sauce recipe in half with chicken broth, and add some fresh garlic. It did remind me of the two meals made for me by loved ones and that was what I was looking for. Thank you!
Amazing dish! Felt guilty eating it but the taste was unbelievable. My whole family loved. Next time I might cut down on the butter a little and I did use a little more cream, but other than that, followed directions. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is fantastic. Greasy, but fantastic. I cut up the chicken before frying it and it worked well. I didn't have lemons so used lemon juice from concentrate. I used prosciutto instead of bacon. Next time I will try adding garlic and parmesan, but it has a nice flavor without them. I poured all the butter sauce in at the end and it was a little too much--too greasy. Only use as much sauce as you need to coat it. But once again... fantastic!
Excellent dish with a few modifications!! Started sauce by melting 1 T. of butter & adding fresh garlic. Then followed remainder of sauce recipe - except at end I also added about 1/2 C. of parmesan to the sauce. Also, cut up chicken before cooking & coated w/ bread crumb mixture that had garlic salt & parmesan. Used rotini pasta instead to really grab the sauce! Will definitely prepare again. Served with steamed asparagus (I even topped the asparagus with a little of the sauce -- yummy!) Didn't think this took too long since I cooked the sauce, pasta, chicken, & veggies at the same time (when chicken was done, I just added the already cooked veggies to chicken pan then added sauce to that same pan).
I am torn about giving this only 3 stars because it really did taste amazing. The problem is the directions in the recipe itself. I consider myself a decent cook and have made intricate meals, however if you're not familiar with cooking cream and butter sauces you can & will mess this up. I did not have time to read through all the reviews so, like I said before I'm a decent cook, so I thought it would be no problem. Unfortunately my sauce did separate. I was watching it closely but only a minute of getting distracted & voila...a greasy separated mess. I still used it because I wasn't going to waste all of that food and it still had an awesome flavor but it was definitely too greasy and I could tell it just wasn't right. I wish the directions were more clear with tips on how to prevent the separation. I will now read through the reviews and try it again probably with modifications.....that was a whole lot of butter!!!
This was just ok for us... I would say that it's too lemony, as its rather sour. It's also very greasy, even though I reduced the butter by 1/3. The sauce began to break about halfway through dinner and towards the end we were left with a greasy mess. It didnt taste terrible, it just wasnt as good as I was hoping it to be.. definitely not delicious or something i'd be willing to repeat in the future.
Be VERY careful with the sauce. If you heat it too fast the oils do separate and your noodles will taste oily instead of buttery and delicious. I've done this recipe with farfalle, penne, and linguine. All worked very well.
Waaaayyyy too lemony! My children would not even eat it. I had such high hopes for this meal and it is sitting in the middle of the table largly untouched. I like everything else about it, so I will cut the lemon by 2/3 and see how that goes - I can always add more.
This was DELISH. Savory, yet delicately blended. I added garlic and onions, because I love both. My husband doesn't care for capers, artichokes, or mushrooms. However, he did not pick out a single item. He had thirds each time we ate it until it was all gone. I will be making this a lot in the future. YUM
I starting making this recipe thinking it was going to be wonderful. Luckily, I tasted the sauce before I finished my chicken. The Lemon Butter sauce was extremely sour tasting. I do not think I will every try this recipe ever again. :(
I would not recommend this recipe to beginners like myself. My boyfriend and I prepared this together and it was a bit overwhelming. We ended up with a passable meal, but we couldn't really taste any lemon flavor (just butter). I might try to make this recipe again because it has a lot of potential. I would use less butter and a bit more lemon. I would also cut the chicken and bacon before starting any of the other steps in this recipe.
The recipe's core ingredients great idea, the combination of those ingredients horrible! A few changes to reduce the grease: Cook bacon with mushrooms, the grease from the bacon is really all the grease you need for the chicken portion. My household is big pasta, so I doubled the pasta and doubled the sauce. However do not double butter, in fact take down to a 1/2 c of butter, could probably even go to 1/4 c of butter and add a cup of chicken broth. Make a roux with a little of the sauce to thicken up the overall sauce. Use about 3 - 4 T of sauce and add a few T of flour depending on how thick you want it, mix in small bowl and then pour back into sauce and allow to boil slightly to thicken. I did not fry the chicken but cooked directly in mushroom/bacon mixture when I added the sauce. Before pouring out pasta water reserve some just in case your sauce comes out too thick. Mix the pasta and chicken combination in pasta pan and let sit for a few minutes to allow the pasta to soak up some of the sauce. Depending on how you like pasta add some of the reserved water and sprinkle with Parmesan before serving.
I went back and forth between giving this recipe a 3 or a four because while the flavor was great it was too greasy for our tastes. I did cook the bacon on its own and drain it and I'm glad I did. I will be making this again but with much less butter. I didn't use the capers as my husband can't stand them but used marinated artichoke hearts to get back some of the tang that the capers would have added. Next time I want to try adding asparagus to the recipe, I think it would be really good with it. When sauteing the mushrooms I also added half a finely chopped white onion and 3 large cloves of minced garlic.
This was pretty good, although the sauce was very greasy. And I even cut out some of the butter. Make sure not to cook the sauce too hot. Mine congealed. Also, to cut down on the fat content, I used turkey bacon, which worked wonderfully. I also added peas instead of capers and it was good. Overall, good but cruising for a heart attack.
Anything my boyfriend tries for the first time and goes for seconds gets 5-stars. When I first brought it out in a bowl and the BF saw it was a white sauce, he made a face. I told him to try it and that he could have plain chicken if he didn't like it. He took a couple of bites, cocked his head to the side and said "OK so far." After the full bowl he got seconds and said "It's growing on me." High praise from the pickiest eater I know. This recipe took longer than 30 minutes (around 45-50min by my clock) and I only used about half the butter for the sauce. Also, I used asparagus spears instead of mushrooms, steaming them first and adding them to the pan when it calls to add the sauce. But this was absolutely delicious. I just decided not to look at the nutrition facts.
This lived up to it's name. It is amazing. I followed other suggestions. I made the chicken first, as directed. Then, I made the pasta (I used Penne). I made the other additives next, but I used kalamata olives instead of capers. I made the sauce last and doubled it, which was totally unnecessary. The sauce does, however need to be made last. It turned out better than restaurant quality. Great dish!
This recipe is just as delicious and won't leave you guilt ridden if you omit the bacon and cream, only add 3 TBS of butter and 2 TBS olive oil, and use chicken broth and a bit of cornstarch to thicken. I add basil and parmesan for extra flavor.
I really had high hopes for this dish, but 3 stars is about the best I can do. The sauce was SO lemony, that's all I could taste, so I had to do a lot of tweaking to get it to a point I'd feel comfortable serving. I added some chicken broth, milk, a little flour, and about a teaspoon of sugar to the wine/lemon juice and butter mixture. I did like the combination of bacon, capers, artichokes and mushrooms over the chicken, and after all my adjustments to the sauce, my husband really liked it. Bottom line, it was entirely edible, but not something I'd make again. Thanks for submitting the recipe.
This is an INCREDIBLE recipe. It's easy, and SO delicious... it's very similar to the Chicken Scallopine served at a popular italian chain restaurant. It's very easy to make minor adjustments to suit your individual taste. I personally like more lemon flavor, so I added a couple of extra Tbsp of lemon juice, and about 1/2 tsp of lemon zest... I also had pancetta available that I used instead of regular bacon. I think it added a slightly more authentic italian flavor, but would be excellent with the regualr bacon as well. NOM!!!
I have never had so more failure than I did with this sauce. I can only assume I did something wrong, since the reviews all raved about it, but I followed the instructions exactly and by the time I was halfway through adding the second stick of butter, my sauce was completely separated. I tasted it at that point to see if it would still be edible, even if it didn't look appetizing. My only guess is that I either had the sauce over too high heat (even though I had it on the lowest heat setting possible on my stove, and it was still simmering) or I took too long to make it, as I didn't add the next pat of butter exactly when the last one melted each and every time. In either case, I consider this to need far too much work and attention to make, if it is going to be so delicate that it will fall apart if not made precisely. Very disappointing.
Ok, this is very good. However, I am giving it 4 stars because the prep and cooking time is WAY off. I'd like to know who can prepare this from start to finish in 30 minutes! Also, how do you cook the bacon? (I stuck mine in the microwave). The sauce takes a really long time, and I don't know if all that butter is needed. I was cursing myself for choosing this, but when I tasted it, I was quite impressed. My husband said this was the best pasta he's ever eaten. I would say that it's worth the effort. Just be weary of the cooking times!
This tasted fantastic! I did make quite a few revisions since I had neither the time nor the ingredients to make as written. For the sauce, I used Pinot Grigio wine which worked great. I cut the butter in half since it tasted good at 1/2 cup and a whole cup seemed excessive. I added about a tablespoon of fresh rosemary and oregano and let it sit in the warm cream sauce while I finished the dish. I heat a tablespoon of olive oil and sauteed some sliced, salted mushrooms with an 1/8th of a tsp of anchovy paste and a splash of pinot grigio. I sauteed until the mushrooms were darkened and the liquid was gone. I dumped in some pre-cooked bacon bits and mixed them with the mushrooms just until they were warm and fragrant. I tossed some cooked bowtie pasta with the mushroom/bacon mixture, and the cream sauce and topped with liberal amounts of parmesan cheese. It was super fast and really tasty! The cream sauce separated a little after the pasta sat for ten minutes or so, but it wasn't too bad. Everyone wanted seconds except my picky little three year old. He did eat almost all of his serving though, which he hasn't done for weeks. He said he liked it. This one is a keeper at my house!
This is awesome! I sliced the chicken in to bite-sized slices then dredged in the flour, salt and pepper. In addition , I added Mrs. Dash lemon pepper salt free seasoning. I did have to triple the sauce as another reviewer suggested. The flavor was outstanding and I got compliments from everyone. I will make this one again for sure.
I didn't include the capers and used refrigerated fetticine noodles because I couldn't find any farfalle. Sure is a lot of butter! My family liked it a lot, but I think it was mostly because they really like the marinated artichokes in it. It's definately tasty but I don't think I'd go through all that work again. I didn't have a problem with the sauce separating but followed someone's advice and cooked it VERY slowly AND I made the sauce last.
My family of college age kids and husband loved this! Took a bit of time, but well worth it!! A new Sunday dinner favorite, served it with the Caesar Salad Supreme, so filling and yummy. Thanks
Sorry, but our family did not like this dish. WAY too much butter and too lemony. I wish I had read the reviews before making, as I would have at least tried using less butter. This is probably one of the least healthy recipes I have ever seen. Just check out the nutrition information on it. It has 35.3 g of saturated fat! That's 177% of the daily value. This was not worth all the fat and calories.
My family gobbled down this recipe in record time. It was a huge hit with no leftovers. I would say that the instructions need to be modified a bit to include cooking the bacon and crumbling it before doing anything with it later in the recipe. My sauce never seemed to thicken but it worked just fine as it was once I tossed everything together. Also next time I would cut up the chicken, toss with flour and then cook. I think it would be easier to handle this way and would cook a lot faster. I would honestly say I was in the kitchen for at least an hour preparing the meal but it was very worth the time and effort. I think some of it could be done ahead of time to save time in the long run. All and all for a first attempt we loved the recipe and were willing to ignore the calories because it was fabulous! Thanks, Grandma for the inspiration!
I cut the butter sauce in half - just seemed like way too much butter for this old body. With all of these flavors together, I really think it should have been 5 stars - but mine didn't make it. May have to re-rate when I make again - ...maybe I left something out? More salt? Who knows - will def make again!
This is the recipe I have been searching for...with some of the suggested changes. I had no problem making it in 30 minutes, but it does require one to work on different parts of the dish at the same time (ie: cooking the chicken while the sauce cooks. For the sauce I cut the lemon to 4 TBSP and the butter to a 1/2 cup (which was plenty)! I used 6 slices of bacon and would only use 4 the next time I make this as the bacon flavor was really pronounced. I think the intention is just to add a smoky flavor to the other ingredients. The only other thing I changed was to serve the chicken breasts, pasta, artichoke mix and sauce all separate to accommodate the pickier eaters at our dinner party. Everyone raved and requested the recipe!
This was delicious, but I'm glad I read the reviews! I used a bit over half the butter that was called for, and even so it was really quite buttery ... I might cut the butter further if I make it again. I doubled the mushrooms (used baby bellas) and was glad I did. Went heavy on the capers, since we love them. The sauce was great (used fat-free 1/2 and 1/2 to cut calories); I increased the sauce by 50%, partly because of the extra mushrooms, and it worked out well. I'd like to try this again but use either grilled or baked or lightly sauteed chicken, to cut the calories a bit ... as written, it's nicely decadent and rich, but I think a lighter version for everyday use would get cooked more often!
This was awesome. It was creamy, and buttery, but without being heavy. The mixture of the tart lemon, briney capers, and smokey bacon really complimented each other well. This is definitely a new family favorite.
I guess I'm rating the sauce more than anything, since I changed everything else about this dish! But I'll share anyway just to give you ideas if you'd like them. I grilled chicken breasts in my grill pan to cut down on the fat a little. I seasoned them with salt, pepper, garlic, and a little Italian seasoning. I then set them aside until serving time. I made the sauce, just following the suggestions made and using just the juice from half a large lemon and 1/2 cup butter. I chopped the artichoke hearts into smaller pieces, then sauteed them in a little olive oil with the pre-cooked bacon and capers. I didn't use mushrooms because my family doesn't like them. I served the dish plate-by-plate so I could make them up like I wanted to...a pile of angel hair pasta, the sliced chicken breast on top, then covered with sauce and the bacon mixture. I wish I would have made more sauce...I had to use it sparingly to serve my family of five. Next time I'll double it. The sauce is really delicious...very rich and buttery. Tastes gourmet, and I got great reviews from everyone.
Because I am disabled, I am always looking for recipes with a minimum of ingredients and not to much pre-prep. At my house we also rate recipes: 1). UGH, who thought of putting this mess together !?!?!? 2). Easy... not too bad...good enough for my husband and me. 3). KEEPER!!!! Think of a reason to host a party!!!! This recipe deserves 10 stars, my compliments.
I made this dish tonight for my fiancé - he loved it! It was one of the best dishes I've ever made. This is definitely a keeper! I made some changes, I used baby portobello mushrooms and pancetta instead of regular bacon. I also added about 1 tablespoon of flour to the sauce because it wasn't thickening for me. Another change I made was cutting the chicken in bite size pieces then frying, instead of the way the original recipe states. This was soo good!
