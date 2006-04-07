Gram's Chicken Pot Pie

A nice and easy basic recipe for chicken (or turkey) pot pie, except I did make some modifications due to our family's taste preferences. My family doesn't really care for the taste of mushrooms, and prefer the taste of the chicken to stand out more in our pot pies, so instead of cream of mushroom soup, I used cream of chicken soup, which also eliminated the need for bouillon, and used water in the quantity of 3/4 (three-quarters) of the empty soup can, which made for a thicker filling. Also, for a much faster and easier prep, I used 2 cans (9.7 oz) of Swanson's Premium Chunk Chicken Breast in water. I also added about half a cup of cooked diced potatos and a quarter-cup of sliced cooked carrots. I also added half a teaspoon of salt and a couple of shakes of regular black pepper. With all the filling ingredients already heated in the soup mixture, the only time it needs in the oven is long enough to brown the crust to your preference. This was a great success in our family and disappears fast when I take it to work for pot luck events. And it's so easy and delicious we stopped buying frozen chicken pot pies altogether.

