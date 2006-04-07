Gram's Chicken Pot Pie
This is soooo easy! Tender chicken meat, peas, carrots and soup all poured into a crust and baked. Eat when piping hot to warm tummies and taste buds on a cold day! Just like Grandma used to make.
A nice and easy basic recipe for chicken (or turkey) pot pie, except I did make some modifications due to our family's taste preferences. My family doesn't really care for the taste of mushrooms, and prefer the taste of the chicken to stand out more in our pot pies, so instead of cream of mushroom soup, I used cream of chicken soup, which also eliminated the need for bouillon, and used water in the quantity of 3/4 (three-quarters) of the empty soup can, which made for a thicker filling. Also, for a much faster and easier prep, I used 2 cans (9.7 oz) of Swanson's Premium Chunk Chicken Breast in water. I also added about half a cup of cooked diced potatos and a quarter-cup of sliced cooked carrots. I also added half a teaspoon of salt and a couple of shakes of regular black pepper. With all the filling ingredients already heated in the soup mixture, the only time it needs in the oven is long enough to brown the crust to your preference. This was a great success in our family and disappears fast when I take it to work for pot luck events. And it's so easy and delicious we stopped buying frozen chicken pot pies altogether.Read More
I wasn't too crazy about this recipe. But, I'm giving it three stars because my husband seemed to like it. There was a lot left over. I'm not too crazy about pot pie though. I guess I was trying to find a recipe that made me like it more though.Read More
Good basic recipe. I did make a few changes: substituted cream of chicken soup for the mushroom, added a variety of vegetables - thawed corn, green beans and chopped carrots, as well as the peas,and added some spices - garlic powder, basil, oregano, sage and pepper. It's great for using up leftover frozen vegetables and leftover chicken. Thanks!
This was SOOO good! My family thoroughly enjoyed this one (and so did I).
Very tastey! I used 5 chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken; I made my own crust and added herbs to it. I used frozen mixed vegetables and two white potatoes. I added salt, pepper, celery, onion, mushrooms, and a bay leaf. I also used chicken seasoning instead of chicken bouillon granules. I'll make it again for sure, especially in colder months.
I made my own pie crust, recipe for three. I used a can of chicken broth instead of the granules. Make sure to use a deep dish pie plate. Great use for left over chicken..
This was very good and quick to make. The only thing I changed was I used chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. The reason I didn't put it as a five star was because it was pretty liquidy. Next time I will try to use less water/bouillon mixture. It still tasted good, just a personal preference. One thing that I did like about it was that it was very fast to make. The thing that took the longest was making the pie crust myself, but if you used a premade one then it would go really fast. Thank you for posting this recipe, Jill. I will be making this again!
De-lish-ka!!! This was my first pot pie. I was so proud I took a picture of it. It was so wonderful I had to call my mom to tell her. It was very easy.
I use leftover veggies, frozen. When I get enough of them I make the pot pie. Leftover potatoes can be added, or for a change, noodles cooked in the chicken water!
this is a fast, tasty and so easy meal! i used left over chicken and frozen brocoli and carrots. i would make this again!
I'm giving 4 stars for this, only because I really haven't eaten it yet! I have just put this pie together (SO EASY!), and unfortunately have to freeze it for another night (single mom, kids are at their Dad's this weekend). I have tasted the filling (YUM!) and can't wait to have this for dinner (likely Monday). I have decided to freeze it unbaked, but wondered if anyone has frozen this recipe before and has tips for times/temps for baking it from frozen. I will be sure to review it after we eat it!
This is a great recipe. I didn't use a whole chicken I just boiled a couple of chicken breasts. I also had some left over pastry that I used for the top only instead of frozen pie crusts. I had some frozen corn in the freezer so I added some and also put in some diced carrot. It's a good recipe because you can add what you like and leave out what you don't. I will make this again for sure.
This was delicious! I used chicken left over from a whole crock pot chicken. I modified the recipe by first sauteing onions, celery, garlic and thyme in butter before adding the soup, veggies, and chicken. I also added parmesan cheese and used chicken stock rather than water and boullion.
Only two changes I made was to use frozen mixed veggies - had no peas by themselves and added a little dried chopped onion. This was a HUGE hit - there was none left!
Very good! I added a few more veggies (carrots, onion, peas, potatoes) Yum Yum!!
This is a really good recipe for a quick-fix pot pie but it does require some changes. (1) I boiled boneless, skinless chicken thighs with water, onion, celery, and a low-sodium/no-sodium added vegetable bullion. After chicken is done, save 1 cup of the liquid to re-add later. (2) I used an organic semi-condensed cream of mushroom by Amy's. (3) As I heated the soup I added chopped broccoli and a frozen veggies (onion and celery mix). Bare in mind these frozen veggies will release water. I added 1 cup of the reserved chicken broth but had to add 3/4 tsp of corn starch to thicken. Next time, it'll probably be best to add 3/4 cup broth at max (especially if using frozen veggies). Reserving the cup will give you some flexibility if you want more liquid. (4) I think the cook time suggested of up to 35 minutes is a bit too long at 400-degrees. I should have check the crust a little sooner. However, I made my crust so this may explain the bake time issue I had. (*)This is a good base recipe for a quick chicken pot pie. Relying on pre-made crust expedites the cooking process. However, clean eaters can still enjoy this by making a few modifications. Taste is 4.5 stars but due to changes needed rated 4-stars. Will make frequently and a plus that it freezes well!!
This was great. Used frozen mixed veg and chicken broth instead of water+bouillion. Very homey and comforting!
This is the 2nd time this week I have made the pie. I love it and so does my family. We love it with cut up potatoes and I use ready made pie crust and cook the bottom pie crust first, we don't like soaky, then I put the second pie crust on and cook for 30 minutes, YUM!
This tasted pretty good to me, but my husband didn't care for it too much. Anyway, it was really simple to make. I used condensed cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom and used about 3/4 cup of chicken broth instead of water, and no bouillon granules. Tasted good except could have used more broth as it was kind of dry. I'll make this again but not anytime soon because of hubby. Thank you for this quick and easy recipe.
this recipe is really good and tastey I used a can of celery soup and a can of mushroom soup gave it a great flavor
This recipe is excellent! I just made this and everyone LOVES it. I did add more spices before I baked it.
I had some bolied chicken in the freezer waiting for a day when I needed a quick meal. I combined it with 1/2 fat cream of broccoli soup and frozen cauliflower/carrot/broccoli mix since that is what I had in the house. I baked them in individual dishes (leaving chicken out of one for my vegetarian daughter). Excellent comfort food.
I am amazed at how quickly and easily this recipe assembles. For a busy mom, this is a great recipe that can be altered to meet personal tastes. I use organic frozen mixed veggies, Penzey's chicken soup base and organic chicken to customize this already good recipe. I found that the filling is quite "soupy", even after sitting for a bit before cutting it. I've reduced the liquid to 1.75 cups...half water half broth. This thickened the filling a bit. Making it in individual pie crusts or ramekins would probably be a great alternative to a whole pie. Definitely a keeper!
I thought this was a really good base to start with. My husband absolutely hates peas, so I used a can of corn and a can of cooked sliced potatoes. Instead of boiling a chicken, I used two boneless skinless chicken breasts. I seasoned them with cajun seasoning and cooked them in butter. I also sauteed garlic and a rib of celery (chopped) and added that to the mixture. I added onion powder, paprika, salt and marjoram for more flavor. I only used about a cup of water so it wouldn't be too runny. My family and I were pleased with this recipe, thanks!
This was a great redipe and it was fun because I got the kids involved. The only thing is that I had way too much filling so ended up using the left overs to make a chicken enchilata casserole for the freezer. You could probably get away with making two pot pies. Over all it was a hit-my fam liked the pie crust way better than the bisquick crust I usually use.
SOOOOOOO tasty, and easy too. I made my own crust and put some herbs in it, which made the pot pie even more divine! This totally satisfied our comfort food craving.
very good!!! my hubby even loved it! i added more condensed soup to give it a thicker middle, and i added sage instead. worked out good. Will make again thats for sure.
This was not too good. It was WAY too liquidy with 2 cups of water, which is partly my fault because I didn't notice the "as needed" until after I added it all. Anyway, the taste was ok, but it just wasn't what I wanted.
this is great for kids fufilling and great!
I loved this recipe. But since I am a garlic and onion lover I chopped those up small and sauted them till tender and then added it to the rest. Next time I think I will do it with cream of chicken only because my hubby really didn't like the fact that I added the mushroom one in there. He really hates mushrooms.
I made this recipe tonight for our family. Our kids loved it! My husband went back for senconds and thirds! IT WAS GREAT! I made it with turkey (I mixed some gravy with the turkey). I did make some additions like mixed veggies and frozen hashbrown potatoes. I sub milk for water and added gravy and the cream of mushroom soup. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the great recipe!
It was so easy and yet delicious. I added potatoes and lots of pepper and I made my own crust.
This is a great recipe and was even better the next day. I used a frozen vegetable mix with corn, green beans, peas and carrots.
I made only a few small alterations from this recipe and it was EXCELLENT! My wife and daughter even went back for seconds!
Boring! And my grandmother certainly didn't use canned soup and prepared pie crust.
I used a rotesserie chicken from Walmart, took it off the bone threw it in a Dutch oven with a chicken cube, mixed vegetables and a can of cream of mushroom.sautee that all together and put it in the pie shell and baked at 400 for30 minutes what a hit with company over
Made this for my family, they really liked it . I used cream of chicken and added some red potatoes to the recipe . Was a big hit with the family .
It’s nice but a bit watery. Next time I’ll add a thickener. I added sage, rosemary, and thyme and it was very delicious!
Great recipe. I used steamed chicken breasts and combined the broth it created with the mushroom soup, and a dash of black pepper. Pot pie never lasts long, family fave
use the meat from a rotisserie chicken. add 1 teaspoon of poultry seasoning, 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, 1/2bag of frozen mixed vegetables. mix the above in a bowl. heat in the microwave covered for 5 minutes. use the roll type pie crusts, 8 pats of butter on top of mixture, under the top crust. vent the crust bake at 375 for 60 minutes
This is an excellent place to start to whip a yummy pot pie in a relatively short time. Here are my modifications: I baked it in a 13x9 pyrex and used 3 ready-made crusts (1 1/2 boxes). I used 3 large chicken breasts, boiled with spices - poultry spice, s/p, oregano. I followed the recipe pretty closely, using 2 cans cream of mushroom soup (any would've worked) loosened as needed during cooking with chicken broth. I added in frozen peas and carrots and frozen corn, eyeballing amounts to our taste. When that all heated up, I tossed in the chopped chicken breasts. Spices I added were sage, rosemary, oregano, s/p, Tabasco, bay leaf. Spooned the heated mixture into the pyrex lined with 1 1/2 ready-made pie crust, it filled it all the way up, then covered it with another 1 1/2 pie crusts. Brushed the crust with milk and put it in the oven at 350*. Baked until the top was golden and I could see the filling bubbling underneath. The family loved it, and even my picky eater went back for seconds!
I've made this twice, my hubby loves it on a cold fall night. It's easy and very tasty
I enjoyed that .Will be making it again!!!
It was good but it did not turn out how i thought is would.
Great recipe!!!
