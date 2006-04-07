Gram's Chicken Pot Pie

This is soooo easy! Tender chicken meat, peas, carrots and soup all poured into a crust and baked. Eat when piping hot to warm tummies and taste buds on a cold day! Just like Grandma used to make.

Recipe by Jill

Directions

  • In a large heavy pot, place chicken and water to cover. Bring to a boil and let simmer uncovered for 30 minutes, adding water as needed. When chicken is boiled and tender, pick all the meat off of the bones.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Open 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and pour into a small saucepan. Add frozen peas and carrots, water and chicken bouillon to taste. Simmer all together until the soup is smooth. Add chicken meat and mix all together.

  • Pour chicken and soup mixture into one pie crust and cover with the other crust. Seal the edges and cut a small steam hole in the top crust. Bake in the preheated oven 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is brown. Yummy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
798 calories; protein 41.1g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 51.6g; cholesterol 141.9mg; sodium 911.2mg. Full Nutrition
