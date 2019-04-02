Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers
One of the few dishes that is better served cold rather than hot. Absolutely delicious and very Mediterranean!!! It can be made vegetarian by replacing meat with soya.
These came out great: with some modifications. I've made them twice, both times just with red bell peppers (I prefer them) and added garlic and onions to the meat mix. Instead of just pork, I used a 1/2 beef 1/2 pork mixture. I increased the amount of feta by a bit (also by preference) and the 2nd time I was out of raisins so I used dried cranberries and they came out just as tasty. I also found it didn't fill as many peppers as the recipe indicated, so I cut off the tops of the peppers, piled the little extra on each of the tops, covered them in foil and baked them as well for anyone who wanted a bit of seconds. I left the foil on till the last 5 minutes and increased the cooking time by about 10 min to get the peppers softer. They came out great, and I will certainly be making them again with the changes.Read More
Nice, but a little bland, needs garlic, maybe some oregano or rosemary. This was relatively simple to make, and would work well for parties, as once they are in the oven, nothing more needs doing for 40 minutes! I used minced beef instead of pork and used organic red peppers (I find green too bitter) and added a clove of garlic to the meat. The measurements on this recipe seem to be a bit out - I measured for 2 medium size peppers, then quickly prepared a third! (and had some mixture left over). Peppers stayed firm. Next time I will cook for extra 10 mins, toast the pine nuts and add herbs and few more raisins.Read More
Wow! I really don't normally like stuffed peppers, but my husband does so I decided to give these a try. Yum! I increased the meat to 1 lb., and only used 1 onion. I thought the raisins were going to taste strange, but they really made this dish delicious! I did add a little more rice, maybe a total of 3/4 c. and next time I want to try it with brown rice. Highly recommend this recipe!
I didn't have white wine but tried this with red and it turned out lovely! I made more than we could eat so tried freezing some for left overs but the frozen ones came out watery.
The best stuffed peppers we've ever had. The raisins and feta cheese were wonderful in it. I only used two large peppers so I cut the ingredients in half (for 4) and found that it only filled my two large peppers. And that was also with my keeping the pork at 1/2 lb. rather than cutting it to 1/4. I also used the full 10 oz. of tomato sauce (didn't have puree - it turned out fine). Maybe my peppers were "very" large - but that is something to keep in mind when you are preparing it. Thanks submitter.
My husband and 8 year old insist I make this once a week. We absolutly love it; it tastes great and the flavor is a nice break from the usual. My changes: I replaced the rasins with 3/4 cup of chopped greek olives, I add a bunch of McCormick Greek Seasoning to the pork while it's cooking, and use petite diced tomatos instead of puree. I also add more feta. I only ever have enough mixture to stuff 6 peppers, not 8. Thank you for this recipe- it's really one of our favorites.
These were delicious! My changes were made by what I had on hand. 1 lb. ground pork, 8 oz. tomato paste,1/2 cup wine,1/4 cup pine nuts ,1/4 cup raisins,1 T.greek seasoning, 1 t. garlic powder, 1 cup rice. The rest stays the same. I was leary of the raisins but they were good in this. Served with fried eggplant.
The green peppers didn't cook; at 350 the inside of the stuffing was not even hot after 30 minutes! I would recommend putting a tight fitting lid on a casserole or dutch oven- foil is not enough. Also increasing the temperature and the time.
Great recipe! I didn't use raisins (didn't have them). Still, it turned out tasty. Expensive recipe, though. Pine nuts, feta and peppers all add up.
I knew this would be a great recipe as soon as I read it. I used grass-fed ground beef and basmati brown rice instead. I cooked the rice in some vegie broth that I had made from the pulp left over after juicing carrots and celery. I also added a cloved of minced garlic to the broth. I also used this broth in place of the wine (because I didn't feel like opening a bottle). I used golden raisins and cooked them with the rice so that they would be nice and plump. I toasted the pine nuts before adding to the mixture and I also added a handful of fresh chopped oregano, margoram, and mint. I had a little bit of leftover homemade marinara sauce so I used that in place of the tomato puree and I also had a bunch of overripe cherry tomatoes from my garden so I chopped those up and added them. I omitted the feta because I didnt have any even though I know that this is an important ingredient for the flavor. I thought the recipe was still delicious even without the feta. I did think about adding some greek olives for the extras salty flavor instead of the feta but maybe next time. I think I will use ground lamb next time too.
This is a wonderful recipe. I did tweek it a little per others reviews. I added the pepper to the pork and onion mixture and after putting the tomato puree in I added marjoram, thyme, and oregano and cooked the mixture down for just a few minutes. This took care of the bland problem for me, and hopefully it will work for others as well
Delicious!! I doubled the meat, went heavy on the cheese, and stuffed 4 large peppers, cut in half lengthwise and parboiled for 5 minutes. To save a pan I boiled the peppers in the frying pan, then used it to fry the meat. :) Everybody liked them very much - this recipe is a keeper!
These are very good! I used quinoa instead of rice because that is what I had on hand. Very tasty, will make again.
Excellent dish! I made it vegetarian with garbanzo beans (to keep with the Greek theme). Also added some garlic and oregano to give more flavor. Didn't have white wine, but chicken stock worked just fine!
This was a good recipe. I made several changes to it. My girlfriend is a vegetarian, so I used paneer (Indian cottage cheese) instead of pork. I used red wine is place of dry white wine and that worked well. Instead of using rice I used couscous. I bought a box of plain couscous from the store and cooked it in chicken broth. I also used walnuts instead of pine nuts and it worked well. The stuffing tasted really good with all these changes and the recipe was a super hit at the potluck we went to. I had some left over stuffing which I used to stuff portobello mushrooms, anaheim peppers and cubanelle peppers. Sprinkled some grated pizza cheese on the mushrooms before baking and they tasted better than just regular bell peppers. All in all, this turned out to be a very good experiment. Will definitely make this again.
A hit! I left the raisins out and added a bit more feta. I also used lean ground beef instead of pork, and I stuffed some tomatoes too - which were almost better than the peppers. This is a keeper for sure! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent! A unique blend of flavors....I didn't change a thing. Again, my husband raved about this dish.
Great recipe. Substituted ground chicken and added garlic and greek oregano. very healthy and tasteful
My husband and I absolutely love it! I don't like sweet stuff in savory dishes, so I substituted raisins for chopped green olives.I topped everything with grated Parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses, to make it crusty. I'm glad I used both green and red peppers for this dish, as red peppers cooked A LOT FASTER than green ones. So we ate red peppers and kept greens for lunch the day after, when it went back to oven for another full hour!!! Next time I'll cook or boil green pepper for a little longer than specified in this recipe.
Very nice combination of flavors. I didn't follow the proportions of ingredients exactly. I cut the recipe in half but used the full amount of pork and brown rice, but half of the other ingredients. It was about the right amount to fill 4 large peppers. This may be my favorite of the stuffed pepper versions I've tried.
Loved it!
Definitely a recipe I'll use again! I substituted pork sausage pre-prepared w/ pizza seasonings for the ground pork & basmati rice for the plain white rice. I also added plenty of rosemary. DH used lots of salt, but I liked it just fine w/o.
I honestly don't know how to cook but I can follow a recipe very well. This is so easy and so delicious that you can not mess it up. I did make a slight change, I used chicken instead of pork/beef and it was really good. My husband love it and will be making them again very soon.
I used lamb as it is more "Greek" and added some Turkish dried currants for a slightly sweet flavor. They came out delicious and kept for several days, so this recipe is perfect for a lunchbox.
Yum!
I loved the idea of this recipe and changed a few things for more flavor. I used pieces of chopped up turkey sausage, brown rice, tomato paste, chopped up Kalamata Olives and Artichokes (adding to the greek flair). I did not even have to use salt! I also used the top of the pepper as a cap to 'pretty up' the serving.
We love this recipe. I've made it several times and my kids gobble it up. I left out the raisans, used more feta, and I've made it with ground beef when the grocery store didn't have ground pork but it was still wonderful.
This is my go-to stuffed pepper recipe. I also like to add in some chopped kalamata olives for that extra "mediterranean" flavor. Occasionally I will leave out the white wine, but it definitely tastes better with it.
I used a full pound of ground pork and was able to fill 6 fairly large peppers. I added some Greek spice blend to liven things up a bit. As far as stuffed peppers go, they were the best I've had.
Very tasty! I sauteed a couple of cloves of crushed garlic along with the pork and onion, and added sun-dried tomato to the final mixture. The peppers could be a little more cooked, otherwise I'd have given the full five stars.
We just made this tonight. I have to give it only a 4 due to the peppers. If you would parboil them for 5 minutes, they would be a bit softer, which I think would add to the taste. Otherwise, it was a really good, different taste for stuffed peppers. We did add some sliced black olives on top, but I would add them into the mix next time. Thanks for this good recipe!
The original recipe was really good. I halved the recipe and added 1 clove garlic when sautee-ing the onion. I also added dill (to taste) and a touch of majoram (could also substitute oregano) to the rice, feta, onions & garlic, tomato puree, etc. mixture and cooked for the ten minutes before stuffing. Thanks for the recipe!
This was a big hit at my home. Even my picky eater who doesn't like feta, raisins, or nuts liked it! It's so easy to play with the ingredients. Don't be afraid to replace one thing for another. I've made this many times in many ways. I didn't have pine nuts so I used toasted, slivered almonds. I've also used dried cranberries instead of raisins. To kick it up a bit I'll dice up a Serrano pepper or two and add to the pork and onion while browning. Thank you for a favorite meal.
A hit! I added chopped fresh garlic to the meat and onions, but otherwise followed the recipe. A very tasty combination of ingredients. Will make again for sure!
I did make changes: used ground beef, omitted raisins and pine nuts. I made sure to season the beef and (red) onions in the skillet with garlic salt while cooking. I used finely chopped cherry tomatoes, tomato paste and EXTRA white wine to simulate the tomato purée, which gave it alot of flavor. I never enjoyed traditional flavored stuffed peppers, but I will DEFINITELY make this again. It's delicious!
We made these with ground turkey and they were fabulous! I really loved the feta in these!
I’ve made stuffed peppers dozens of times and thought I’d Change it up. I used ground beef, a quinoa/brown rice combination, and red onion, that’s what I had on hand. I love the pine nuts for the crunch. Such a good recipe, This will be a seasonal regular :)
This recipe was great! I just added all spice to the ground meat and added garlic c to the tomato sauce. Will definitely make it again.
I mere it without raisins and nut the best one ever made all the family love it
I don't know how Greek this is but it is a great recipe. I recommend using golden raisin and par boiling your peppers before stuffing and baking. Don't be afraid to use golden raisins. They plump up and are mildly sweet once cooked. I use them when making wheat bulgur with onions. If you don't have pine nuts, you might try toasted pecans. Also, I use arborio rice and add some Greek oregano.
I didn't have any Feta cheese, raisins or pine nuts in the pantry and didn't feel like a drive to the store, so these were left out. I did add chopped olives, parmesan cheese, and sage since I think sage and pork go together. This was much better than any stuffed pepper I have ever made with ground beef. This is a winner!
