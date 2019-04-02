Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers

One of the few dishes that is better served cold rather than hot. Absolutely delicious and very Mediterranean!!! It can be made vegetarian by replacing meat with soya.

By GATOULA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place green and red bell peppers in a bowl with enough warm water to cover, and soak 5 minutes.

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place pork and onions in the skillet, season with salt and pepper, and cook until pork is evenly brown. Drain grease, and mix in wine and tomato puree. Continue cooking 10 minutes.

  • Transfer skillet mixture to a large bowl, and mix in feta cheese, cooked rice, raisins, pine nuts, and parsley. Stuff peppers with the mixture, and arrange in a baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove foil, and continue baking 10 minutes, until stuffing is lightly browned. May be served hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 595.3mg. Full Nutrition
