Greek-Style Stuffed Peppers

I knew this would be a great recipe as soon as I read it. I used grass-fed ground beef and basmati brown rice instead. I cooked the rice in some vegie broth that I had made from the pulp left over after juicing carrots and celery. I also added a cloved of minced garlic to the broth. I also used this broth in place of the wine (because I didn't feel like opening a bottle). I used golden raisins and cooked them with the rice so that they would be nice and plump. I toasted the pine nuts before adding to the mixture and I also added a handful of fresh chopped oregano, margoram, and mint. I had a little bit of leftover homemade marinara sauce so I used that in place of the tomato puree and I also had a bunch of overripe cherry tomatoes from my garden so I chopped those up and added them. I omitted the feta because I didnt have any even though I know that this is an important ingredient for the flavor. I thought the recipe was still delicious even without the feta. I did think about adding some greek olives for the extras salty flavor instead of the feta but maybe next time. I think I will use ground lamb next time too.