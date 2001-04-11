Chicken and Dumplings I

Excellent recipe that I have used for years. I'm not quite understanding why people insist on trying to make a rolled dumpling recipe into a drop dumpling recipe and then give low ratings because it did not work out! I love the idea to use the hot broth to make the dumplings; I have always used hot water... great idea! I do cut in about 1/4 cup of shortning before I add the hot liquid, kinda like making biscuits.I personally use self rising flour instead of all purpose so I don't need the baking powder.... I think this is a personal preference. One thing, I always add a little yellow food color to my broth before I add dumplings because sight is for some reason apealing. People expect chicken to be yellow and adding the color really makes a difference. Sometimes I add extra seasoning, sometimes I do not.... it all depends on my mood for the day. All in all, old fashioned dumplings were made to feed large families on limited resources and to this day they are still good! To this day, I am the only one in this family who makes rolled dumplings and every family get-together my husband volunteers my services! This is a good thing..... for him, he doesn't cook. Thanks for a simple recipe that has been around for years!