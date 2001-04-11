Chicken and Dumplings I

A traditional, classic soup dish - mouthwatering and simple to make!

Recipe by Lillian

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stockpot or Dutch oven cover the chicken with salted water and simmer until cooked through. When tender, remove chicken from pot. Remove meat from bones and keep warm while making the dumplings.

  • TO MAKE DUMPLINGS: Sift about 2 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon baking powder into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the flour/powder mixture; pour in 1 cup of hot chicken broth, mixing first with a fork, then with your fingers. Add the egg and mix well again.

  • Knead the dough for a few seconds on a floured board. Separate the dough into 4 or 5 parts and roll as thin as possible. Cut into 1 1/2 or 2 inch wide pieces. Break these into 2 inch long strips. Drop into boiling chicken broth and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with previously prepared meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 82.2mg; sodium 141.1mg. Full Nutrition
