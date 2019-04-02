Four Cheese Macaroni Casserole

This casserole is quick and easy but full of flavor. Both children and adults love it!

Recipe by MSDELENA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil over high heat. Add macaroni, and cook until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and pour hot pasta into a casserole dish.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, italian seasoning, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper.

  • Stir into the hot pasta 1 cup of Cheddar, 1 cup of mozzarella, and 1/2 cup of Parmesan. Continue to stir until the cheeses have melted. Then stir in tomato and herb mixture. Sprinkle 1/2 cup Cheddar, 1/2 cup mozzarella, 1/4 cup Parmesan, and 1/4 cup feta over the top of the casserole.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 74.6mg; sodium 887.5mg. Full Nutrition
