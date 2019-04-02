Four Cheese Macaroni Casserole
This casserole is quick and easy but full of flavor. Both children and adults love it!
I do it twice in one week. that gives me liberty to rate it twice, you think? Even more so, because my two-year old and I ate the rest of the leftovers and my husband pouted!! So, I had to make another batch of this yummy dish. I measured my spices this go-round. and used between 1/2 and 3/4 of a teaspoon of the basil and oregano, the full teaspoon of the Italian seasoning and it couldn't have been better. More fetta, less parm. And used two small fresh tomatoes again and layered them in between the macaroni and the layer of cheese on top. I found the first go round that if I mixed the tomatoes in, the macaroni wasn't as gooey/cheesy; it tended to seperate. so, the layering worked PERFECT. Try it! You Won't Be Disappointed.Read More
Not too bad....I would add more shredded cheese next time.Read More
I made this and with a few changes it was awesome. I omitted tomatoes and added 1 tin of tomato paste. I just used basil, salt, pepper and nutmeg for seasonings. I added 1.5 cups mozerella 1.5 of cheddar and 1/2 of parmesian. Kids gobbled it up. Thanks
I know this may sound weird, but I've never been a fan of rich/super creamy macaroni and cheese. This recipe is exactly what I had been looking for! I made it for my boyfriend and we both thought it was great. I can understand how some people may find it a bit dry, but that's a big part of why I enjoyed it so much. I'll definitely be making this on a regular basis.
Excellent dish! I made the following changes: used only one 14.5 oz can of tomatoes, and didn't use italian seasoning (just oregano and basil). I also didn't put the tomatoes in a separate bowl first as the recipe called for...I just added them into the casserole dish and mixed in after the first batch of cheeses. A great twist on regular mac-n-cheese!
this recipe turned out pretty well, some reviews said it turned out dry so i mixed several ounces of sour cream in with the pasta and it was perfect.
This was great except it DEFINITELY needs some cream added to make it creamier, it was a bit dry. Makes awesome left overs.
Absolutely amazing, a true keeper! THe first time I made this my husband had 4 servings, no kidding! I do add more cheese & seasonings based on our personal preference & layered the pasta & the tomato mixture as other reviews did. It makes great leftovers too! My husband & I can't get enough of this dish! Thanks for this one!
Pretty tasty recipe. My pre-teens gobbled this down. A bit reminiscent of Macaroni Grill with the addition of tomatoes and Italian spices. I'll be making this one again.
I thought the recipe was pretty good, although I made a few changes. I added 1 cup of cream (half and half) into the macaroni and melted cheese (it made it creamier than I believe it would have been otherwise) I also added 1 tbsp of butter in with the pasta. I took another reviewers advice, and put the tomato mixture as a layer in between 2 layers of the pasta (I only had 1/2 a can of tomatoes on hand, so I cut up 2 fresh tomatoes to compensate and it turned out well). I used a little less than 1 tsp of each spice, but next time I'll cut out the italian seasoning all together--I didn't like the blend of rosemary and some of the other flavours with the dish. I added 1/4 cup of feta in with the tomato mixture as well. On top, I sprinkled a bit more of each cheese, then topped with bread crumbs and baked (uncovered) for 25 minutes. Aside from the italian seasoning, it came out really well. I will make it again with my changes.
This recipe was very good! I used Penne because I had no macaroni on hand and subbed shredded Swiss for the Mozzarella which I also didn't have. On the advice of other reviewers, I used two 14.5 oz cans of diced tomatoes with the juice and also a little butter. It wasn't dry at all. Very cheesy and very delicious.
I really did not like this. It may have been too salty, but I didn't care for this mix of ingredients either.
Yum! I used rice macaroni instead of wheat and it was delicious!
This was pretty good. I added cubed chicken and 2 tbsp of butter to make the cheese creamier. My family ate it with no complaints.
Delicious and easy! I followed the exact recipe, but used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I once even baked it on the (covered) gas grill outside, and it was great. Thanks!
This was a hit at a Thanksgiving get together! I changed the recipe only a little, I used all the listed cheeses but also a colby jack mixture, and about a cup of half & half in the mixture to make it creamier. I will definitely be making this again! :)
It was a little dry, but very good.
This was tasty. Good comfort food. I added more cheese, as follows - 1 cup cheddar, 1.5 cups mozz, 1/2 cup parm, 1/2 cup feta into the pasta. I also added a splash of cream, which made it a bit creamier. Before baking in the oven, I sprinked 1/2 cup cheddar, 1/2 cup mozz, 1/2 cup parm, and 1/2 cup feta. I did the tomato/herb mixture as directed and thought it was great. I personally believe the feta adds a lot of great, special flavor to this. I will make this again, and will probably experiment with more cheese and/or more cream to see if I can make this a little bit creamier next time around. **Edit** I made this a second time and added a pad of butter and a few TBS of cream to the cheese mixture. Also, I increased the cheese to the follow amounts: 1.5 cup cheddar, 1.5 cup mozzarella, 1/2 cup parm, 3/4 cup feta mixed into the pasta AND 1/2 cup of each type of cheese sprinkled on top. These additions made for an awesomely creamy texture, and we LOVED it this way!
Best mac 'n cheese we've ever made. I layered the pasta then 1 can diced tomatoes like other reviewers suggested, topped with the rest of the cheese, then sprinkled the top with some crushed cheese-it crackers. Added a nice texture and taste!
I brought this to a potluck so that my vegetarian guest would have something to eat. It was a big hit even among the meat eaters! When asked for the recipe I just direct everyone to "allrecipes.com!"
My husband and I LOVE this recipe. The tomatoes and feta add a wonderful flavor to this macaroni dish.
This turned out to be great! I added ground beef, a little milk, breadcrumbs and more cheese. Yummy!
I thought this was pretty good and my husband loved it! It was a little different for Mac and Cheese, and I did add a little milk to it so it would not be so dry.
Very good although I didn't use feta because it was too expensive. I also added steamed broccoli and decreased the spices. Very cheesy!
This was pretty good, although I thought it was a little dry. I would make this again! :)
This recipe was so good and easy to make. A nice change from the heavy macaroni that most of us are used to eating. Very light and fresh
I took this to a potluck, and the dish was clean. However, I thought it was a little bit dry. I may try adding just a touch of milk, or perhaps adding some processed cheese to make it a little creamier. Otherwise, it was wonderful!
I did change it a little, just because of what I had on hand. I mixed some Spicy Spaghetti seasoning and a teaspoon of sugar in with a can of diced Italian tomatoes and used shakable parmesan cheese along with colby-jack and it was so delicious and simple. Our new favorite comfort dinner! Thanks for the recipe.
VERY tasty variation on what I'm used to. I didn't think I would like the tomatoes or spices, but they added just enough tang to make it interesting. My husband, who usually refuses anything but Stouffer's mac&cheese, loves it.
I left out the tomatoes, and added some minced onion that I'd sauted with butter and white wine. I also added a couple of heaping Tblsp Dijon Mustard, which added a nice bite. Very tasty :)
This recipe came out really, really greasy. I'm not sure if it's the cheese I used (I chose to double the cheddar and skip the mozzerella), but the whole thing was just too greasy for my tastes.
Awesome dish! Loved it! The only things I changed was that I used diced tomatoes instead of whole and I used a mixed Italian cheese blend with Parmesan, Provolone, and Mozzarella. Turned out moist and delicious even my picky son enjoyed it! Thanks for sharing!
The only reason I'm giving this a 4 star rating is because I've had better. But this was very good. After I got it assembled I was really concerned about the lack of liquid, so I added about a fourth cup of water (didn't have milk on hand), and it turned out very good. Much better than I expected.
This sounded a little wierd at first but it turned out quite good. I didn't have any feta so I had to do without, but it was still very good and I'll bet with the feta it would be even better. I saw some of the reviews saying it was dry so I didn't drain the tomatoes. Seems to have added enough moisture. Next time I'll top with some bread crumbs. Yummy and quick and easy - can't ask for much more than that!
I have mixed feelings about this recipe. The taste was quite good but I felt it to was too dry. I am not sure if I did something wrong, I did follow the recipe to the letter. There was no actual sauce with the noodles. Again, good taste but it needs some moisture...still trying to figure out what to add to get it without ruining the integrity of the dish.
VERY good. It was my first baked macaroni! Used gemelli because I had no mac, and stewed tomatoes. Had to add some sour cream to make it a bit more creamy, and added bread crumbs on top. Yummy!
This is very good. Thanks:)
This was a last minute recipe for me and it came out great. My 19 month daughter loved it and it can be hard to find things that Toddlers like. I am going to be making this again.
This recipie was so cheesy and tasted wonderful! I made it as part of my Christmas dinner and it was a hit. My hubby loves feta and has requested it for dinners since Christmas.
I'm not really a cook and I fixed this one night for diner and now it's being request for Christmas side dish, wonderful recipe. I love you
This is an easy dish to throw together quickly, with ingredients I usually have on hand. I liked the addition of tomatoes, Italian seasoning and feta to give this a little more grown up tasting mac and cheese. It is definitely on the dry side, since there is not a roux base in which to melt the cheese in, and I usually prefer a creamier mac and cheese, but this sounded good today. I will probably make this again.
In my opinion it needed more cheese, but I didn't put the feta cheese in, we didn't have any at the time
This is very good, the only thing different I do is add a little extra feta on top.
Great easy recipe. I covered it with foil and it wasn't dry as many have stated. I did leave out the Italian Seasoning and just used the basil and oregano. They were all the seasoning it needed.
My husband and I loved this recipe! Instead of tomatoes since we could not find any @ the market we used sausage it was delicious!!!! Definitely a keeper!
It was way too overpowering with all the cheese and it just wasn't creamy. I did like the addition of the spices and tomatoes.
Loved this macaroni. Cheeses were a little different, and I thought the tomatoes and oregano were a great touch.
I make this all the time my family loves it and it is so easy on the pocket. only thing different is I double the recpie add 1 whole chicken remove bones and makes 2 - 9 x 13 pans = 1/2 chicken per pan. NOTE: I cook the chicken the night before let cool remove the skin & bones add to casserole bake and enjoy my family there is never any leftovers. serve with Garlic bread it is wonderful.
Use radiator pasta
I followed the recipe exactly as written and found it horribly dry. I thought about trying it again with the changes suggested, but won't.
I would have given this just a three stars but then I felt it may not be fair since I did make some changes. I didn't have a can of crushed tomatoes so I just put some fresh ones through the food processor with the spices. I also used more feta cheese and less hard, a good move in my opinion. Since there were a lot of complaints of dryness, I drizzled some milk over the casserole before baking. Not recommended - it made it a tad soggy. All in all, this dish wasn't bad, but it wasn't terribly exciting either.
Delicious! Somehow three of us managed to eat the whole thing in one sitting (awful, but so worth it)! Omitted the tomatoes and feta and added peas due to personal taste. Came out great.
Very good, I will definitely make this again.
It was good but it wasn't as creamy as I had hoped for. The tomatoes added a great flavor. I'll proabaly look around for other recipes but might try this again. :)
Very good everyone enjoyed QUICK
A nice twist on traditional macaroni and cheese casserole ... we enjoyed the tomatoes (though it was too spicy for my daughter when using habanero diced tomatoes)! I did add sour cream, so that the dish wouldn't be too dry ... and sprinkled bread crumbs on top.
This was definitely not as good as I wanted it to be. I probably won't make it again.
I make this all the time; it makes a lot and I just freeze it in individual meals for when I don't have time to cook. I use fresh herbs when I can and canned diced tomatoes. If you do use fresh herbs, though, make sure all your ingredients are ready to go by the time the pasta's cooked, for the cheese won't melt properly unless it's mixed in immediately. It's not a very healthy meal, but probably better than boxed mac 'n cheese, and tastes _much_ better!
excellent! i did add four cups of shredded cheese and about half the parmesan. we loved it!
This casserole is FABULOUS! I used diced tomatoes and didn't have feta cheese (added more of the other kinds) but it was really really yummy. The kids loved it, my husband loved it. Very easy to make compared to any other kind of macaroni and cheese I have made.
i made this yesterday for thanksgiving with a twist and it came out great. I melted 12oz of Velveeta cheese with some milk and butter in a saucepan with medium heat until smooth. I combined with rotini pasta (curly pasta), steamed broccoli and all other ingredients before placing in pan. 10 min before dinner, i placed in oven at 350 degrees covered so that the cheeses would melt and it was creamy and deliciously excellent!
A wonderful change to traditional macaroni. My family loved it, and it was very, very easy.
i'm mixed on this recipe and how to review/rate it. to start with, i found it to be very dry. it absolutely needs milk, cream, or sour cream to be added. i also was not a fan of the italian seasoning/oregano/basil flavoring. i liked the addition of tomatoes, although the kids did not. if i were to make this again, i'd add about a half cup or so of sour cream, 1/4 cup or so of half and half, omit the seasonings, and layer sliced tomatoes over half and leave the other half plain for the kiddos.
This Casserole is delicious! I loved it. I couldn't find what to make for Easter Dinner, and found this and it was great! Instead of the tomatoes, I put light cream in, and no feta. I don't like feta. There was a LOT of cheese! There was more cheese for the topping then the actual macaroni! It was soooo good!
It was good. But to make it more flavourful I added basil pesto. The Italian seasoning didn't do enough for flavour.
I found the ingredients really didn't mesh well in the final product. The macaroni was too slippery to stick to anything and the cheese was really thick. If I make this again I think I will use part tomato paste or part condensed tomato soup instead of all tomatoes, and maybe use something similar to breadcrumbs or crackers in the topping. Edited to note that this dish reheats well.
Excellent! Even tho i was expecting a creamy Macaroni dish, this was not a disappointment. The spices make the dish delicious- I wanted a little kick so I added some cayenne pepper and cumin. yummy!
I made this tonite for dinner and changed a couple of things. I wanted to make this a complete meal so I browned 2-3 lbs of ground beef and drained, then sauteed some sweet onion and garlic in olive oil and added diced tomatoes along with the seasonings to the garlic onion mixture and heated that thru. I added the cheese to the hot pasta but also added an 8oz brick of soften cream cheese to combat dryness and make it richer. Paired this dish with an arugula salad and dijon vinegarette, crusty bread and this was one awesome meal!!! Thanks so much
This is my go-to mac'n'cheese recipe. I always have all the ingredients on hand and even if I'm missing one, it's so easy to find a new variation that's just as delicious! I use a can of Italian diced tomatoes (drained) and I mix everything in a 9"x13" baking dish to make this a one-dish recipe. For a richer flavor, I will use a can of tomato paste with the above seasonings plus fresh basil and thyme. To top it all off, I dust the top with bread crumbs. So tasty and so simple!
I didn't care for this dish at all although my kids surprisingly liked it. I thought it was dry - didn't enjoy the tomatoes thrown in with the mac-n-cheese. Definitely will not make again.
Mmmm, love how filling this dish is. And easy!
I really did not care for this. It was dry and I didn't like the way the ingredients tasted together. I followed the recipe exactly and I definitely should have used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I will not be making this again.
Not bad, it was easy to make and my husband really loved it.
There were only 2 of us here to eat this but it was gone by the following morning. We're cheese-freaks so this was a big hit. The only thing that takes any time with this recipe is shredding all the cheese, but if you have a food processor you're golden. I'll be making this for potlucks in the future.
it was fast and easy, i added ground beef that made it better. at my near by store there wasn't any feta cheese but still great.
Great Recipe! I added more cheese than the recipe called for and it worked out well. Thanks for the recipe!
It was ok. I expected it to be more cheesy. The tomatoes were a nice added touch.
Very easy, very fast, yet full of flavor. I made it as a side dish and it's a good thing, because we couldn't get enough of it. Thanks for sharing MSDELENA.
I made this for dinner tonight and all of my roommates loved it. I went to go back and get more, but it was all gone! Very quick and easy to make. The different cheeses and spices add flavor to this yummy dish. Awsome!
Whole family including my two toddlers loved it
This turned out great! A lot of people commented about it not being creamy, but its not supposed to be- this isn't Kraft. I thinks its perfect just the way it is, although I might add frozen spinach next time for a little more health value.
This might be my first time baking a meal, I think it turned out alright. Made a few changes (goat cheese, spices), but this recipe was the base. Thank you!
Wonderful surprise. For me, I would add more feta and reduce one of the other three cheeses. I used whole wheat noodles that added a mouth feel and wheatiness that complemented the cheeses and slices.
This recipes halves very well. I, too, added a little more cheese than what it called for. It was very tasty- not exactly what you think of when you think of "mac and cheese" but, very good. I served mine ata pot luck as well, and it was totally gone before I even got there! The kids like it, but it doesn't have that "chef boyardee" taste at all! adults will also enjoy it because it is made with real cheese. I was skeptical at first because there really isn't any "sauce" that you mix with the pasta, but rather its just melted cheese, it actually was very good and the addition of the tomatoes and seasoning makes it great! and adds some color as well. I also used the "corkscrew" style pasta noodles instead of elbow macaroni to make it more "Adult" and it was very pretty. I love this and will make again for sure!
This is a great dish. As others have stated, my kids went for thirds and fourth servings. But don't be fooled if you are looking for a home made Macaroni and Cheese. This is not it.
I put about a 1/4 cup of Miracle Whip with the cheese and mixed it in. Not too creamy and adds zip :) Did use more feta than Parmesan, and I added a little sugar to the tomatoes..yum :)
This recipe was great! However, I added one change: I mixed 3/4 cup of Italian style bread crumbs and 1 tbsp. of melted margarine with a fork and sprinkled it on top of the casserole.
I made this. It has a nice Italian flavor to it. I liked the blends of the different cheeses. It doesn't say to cook it uncovered or covered specifically. I baked it uncovered and it came out dry. Try baking it covered.
A number of reviewers said this recipe was to dry. One of the reviewers added more cheese and cream to make this recipe creamy, so I modified it in a similar way. I mixed 1.5 cups of cheddar cheese, 1.5 cups of mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup of parmasean cheese, and 1/2 cup of feta cheese, and 1/2 cup of milk INTO the macaroni. I didn't use the italian spice (but did do 1 tsp basil, 1 tsp oregano, 1/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper). I don't think putting the tomato mix in the middle instead of mixing it in is a good idea. On the top, I added 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/4 cup parmasean cheese and 1/8 feta cheese. In the end, it was creamy. There was to much feta, would definitley decrease amount (maybe 1/8-1/4 in the macaroni mix). I would increase the milk to 3/4 cups. My kids didn't like tomatoes in their M&C, but husband liked it.
This was good, easy to make and it was a nice alternative to the same old macaroni recipe.
This recipe turned out pretty good, with some tweaking. I upped the cheese to about 1.75 cups of mozzarella and cheddar; I also added milk to get my desired thickness;changed the spices to oregano, basil, salt & pepper; and added a bit of butter. I disregarded the canned tomatoes and instead I melted the cheese, butter, and milk, then added steamed broccoli,herbs and wilted kale (or spinach)to the cheese and blended together. I then added it to the cooked noodles and topped with cheddar cheese and smoked ham chunks. Now it has all of your food groups in one!
This was very easy to put together and extremely tasty! I added some chopped caulifower in the last minute of cooking the pasta, and 1/4 cup chopped onion, 2 cloves of minced garlic to the chopped tomatoes. This is definitey going on our menu rotation!
Made it for church gathering, everyone loved it!!
This recipe is a keeper for sure! It is so easy to customize to your tastes. I added an extra cup each of cheddar and mozarella, put the tomato mix on top like another reviewer suggested and also added half a jar of traditional spaghetti sauce as it looked like it would be too dry. It turned out AWESOME! It did take more like 40 minutes of bake time.
This was pretty good. The cheese became a bit unruly when trying to stir it into the pasta. Kind of glooped altogether but I persevered. My hubby, who does not normally like macaroni and cheese, really liked this and said so a couple of times. So that's a big thumbs up. Reheats well for lunch...as it should because the recipe makes a ton as written. Keeper!
ok, I added more cheese- maybe 1-2 cups, didn't add feta-didn't have any- added red pepper flakes and sour cream- about a cup of sour cream- this was delicious!I also boiled my pasta in beef broth, then mixed all together and baked- very yummy! will make again! I also added 1/2 block cream cheese and some garlic powder....very good!
really delish! everybody in the fam loved it, including my sweetheart.
This is simply the BEST mac and cheese recipe I've ever used! Simple, delicious, NO leftovers! Thanks, it's a keeper. :)
