Four Cheese Macaroni Casserole

This recipes halves very well. I, too, added a little more cheese than what it called for. It was very tasty- not exactly what you think of when you think of "mac and cheese" but, very good. I served mine ata pot luck as well, and it was totally gone before I even got there! The kids like it, but it doesn't have that "chef boyardee" taste at all! adults will also enjoy it because it is made with real cheese. I was skeptical at first because there really isn't any "sauce" that you mix with the pasta, but rather its just melted cheese, it actually was very good and the addition of the tomatoes and seasoning makes it great! and adds some color as well. I also used the "corkscrew" style pasta noodles instead of elbow macaroni to make it more "Adult" and it was very pretty. I love this and will make again for sure!