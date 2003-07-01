Easiest Oven Baked Chicken

136 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 54
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

Delicious, moist, good-the-next-day chicken! Use as many pieces of chicken as needed. I use breasts, thighs, and legs. I have never found anyone who did not like this dish!

By Shirley Pope

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
3 to 4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Dip the skinless chicken pieces in the melted butter/margarine. Coat with the crushed salted cracker crumbs. Place on a cookie sheet lined with tin foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 44.9g; cholesterol 173.4mg; sodium 429.4mg. Full Nutrition
