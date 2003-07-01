Easiest Oven Baked Chicken

it was good for what it was. I like oven baked chicken and I like to alternate the flavors so I liked the result. It was not "spectacular" (because this recipe I think is made as an everyday alternate) but it tasted very good and like I noticed a lot of readers wrote- it was VERY juicy :). It was an alternate to shake & bake. I did-as others suggested- add season all a few minutes before, and then instead of just pouring butter over it, I put some butter on a pan with garlic and cooked it a few minutes on each side in that before dipping it in the crumbs. The crumbs didn't all stick but I just poured the remaining crumbs over the chicken anyway and I enjoyed eating even the crumbs when they came out of the oven. It was the juciest chicken I have made so far and I've been cooking for a while. Def making again and this beats shake and bake and breaded chicken. I used saltine crackers