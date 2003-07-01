Easiest Oven Baked Chicken
Delicious, moist, good-the-next-day chicken! Use as many pieces of chicken as needed. I use breasts, thighs, and legs. I have never found anyone who did not like this dish!
This was so easy and quick to prepare. I put my chicken in a ziploc bag and marinated with lime juice,salt,pepper,season all,and Adobo Goya for about 5 min. then I followed the recipe as instructed. The results were a crispy coating outside and tender and moist chicken inside. Those who got bland or boring results must have failed to season.Read More
I took the advise of the other reviews and used Ritz rather than saltines and seasoned with salt and pepper and a dash of garlic salt, and it turned out wonderful! It was so easy and my family loved it!
This recipe was very good. I used bread crumbs instead of the crackers. I also seasoned my bread crumbs with garlic powder, red pepper, creole seasoning, and some other things that I have hanging around the house. I used chicken wings as well. It was very moist and delicious!
I used Ritz just because it's what I had. And I used boneless breast (same reason). This was really really easy. Moist, crispy and tasty. Needed salt & pepper, but easily remedied. Not a lot of flavor, but sometimes, that's exactly what we're looking for.
Very easy, but lacks taste! Where are the spices???
I tried this recipe last night and I'm not sure why, but it didn't work. The saltine cracker coating that was on the bottom fell off and stuck to the tin foil, and there was no taste to the chicken.
This was GREATTT!!!! I added some onion salt and parsly to the crumbs, and i used half saltine and half ritz. My husband is dying for me to make it again!!!
I wanted to try a different but simple chicken recipe and this was it! It was very moist and delicious and couldn't get any easier.
This was a very good recipe. I did add seasonings to my crushed crackers, and it remined me of a shake and bake type chicken. Definatly a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
this was great. i used ritz crackers for a more buttery flavor. everyone liked it. it was a keeper.
We love this basic recipe. I have made it with different crackers and it always tastes good. I add granulated garlic and often dredge the chicken in olive oil instead of butter, makes it even faster. Using cutlets shortens the baking time, they cook in 20 minutes.
This was pretty darn good. The outside taste so yummy, like fried chicken! The cook time was a little too much, my chicken was a bit dry. I suggest 45 min. Also, seasoned up the crackers quite a bit. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, Tastefully Simple's seasoning salt, and paprika.
Fantastic! I added paprika and garlic powder to the crushed crackers and used chicken leg quarters with the skin on. I cranked the oven up to 375 for the last 10-15 minutes to get the cracker coating nice and crispy. Excellent flavor and the chicken was super moist.
very good and super easy. I used a combo if Ritz Crackers and Saltines along with dry ranch salad dressing mix.....it was really good and my family loved it!
I loved this recipe because it is so simple and easy, especially for a novice like me. I added flavor to it, by adding a little bite of garlic powder, paprika and seasoning salt. I also added plain bread crumbs to give it coating.
it was good for what it was. I like oven baked chicken and I like to alternate the flavors so I liked the result. It was not "spectacular" (because this recipe I think is made as an everyday alternate) but it tasted very good and like I noticed a lot of readers wrote- it was VERY juicy :). It was an alternate to shake & bake. I did-as others suggested- add season all a few minutes before, and then instead of just pouring butter over it, I put some butter on a pan with garlic and cooked it a few minutes on each side in that before dipping it in the crumbs. The crumbs didn't all stick but I just poured the remaining crumbs over the chicken anyway and I enjoyed eating even the crumbs when they came out of the oven. It was the juciest chicken I have made so far and I've been cooking for a while. Def making again and this beats shake and bake and breaded chicken. I used saltine crackers
This was very easy and tasty! I brushed my chicken with olive oil, rather than using butter, and added basil and garlic to the crumb mixture. It turned out great. My kids even loved it! I'm giving the recipe only 4 stars, because there is no mention of adding seasoning, and in my opinion it definitely would need some.
Very good. Only used ½ butter. Added seasoning to the saltine crackers (50 saltine crackers makes 2 cups, crushed). Greased the baking sheet did not use foil.
Easy to make and tasty. I used Panko bread crumbs with my own seasoning instead of the crackers. Will make again.
I made this for dinner lasr night and it was very easy and tasted great! I used ritz crackers and I added my salt, pepper, tumeric, and dash of garlic to my crushed crackers mixture.I also used bonless chicken and cooked it for a little less time. very simple and everyone loved it!
I made this tonight, and to make it totally fat free, I used fat free crackers and fat free ranch dressing instead of the butter, turned out juicy and great!! This is a really good quick and easy recipe..... :)
Loved this! Easy for sure. I added some spices for flavor, but quick and my husband loved it!
Excellent recipe! I marinated my chicken breast halves in lime juice, pepper, salt, and poultry seasoning, (I omitted the butter By accident, got ahead of myself trying to cook and babysit LOL, I was worried, but it turned out great.) Added some Italian Herbs and garlic powder to the saltine crumbs, & it was so good! Moist and flavorful. My 2 year old niece also had a great time helping me crush the crackers into crumbs, so that was fun for both of us.
Came out well in the end, but I couldn't get the flavour through to the whole chicken...I must've done something wrong. Still good and easy recipe.
Easy and delish! This one's going in my regular rotation.
Very good recipe to start with - I made several alterations and then it was perfect:) My husband loves KFC, but I refuse to buy it because it is so unhealthy. I made this recipe - altered - and he prefers this instead! Yay! I use Ritz crackers and garlic salt. Also, I brush the chicken with butter (just a tiny bit) before coating with the crackers. It turns out so moist and crunchy too. I think using bone-in chicken is the key for this one.
Tried your recipe and found it to be outstanding! So simple, my family loved it. Will try for a church function. To those who say the chicken is bland...or where are the spices...look in your cabinet. Thanks.
This was a good recipe, not the best but still good. I used chicken breast fillets, I also added salt, pepper, garlic salt and lemon pepper. Came out too salty, next time I am not adding salt. Make sure the crackers are fully crushed. One chicken came out fully coated, while the other lost its crumbs. I also only had it on the oven 20 minutes on each side. Will make again.
This was the easiest and best oven baked chicken I ever made. I edited the recipe a bit by using Canola oil and adding salt and pepper and chopped fresh rosemary to both sides of the chicken breast after I tenderize it with Jaccard Deluxe Meat Tenderizer from Chefs Catalog. This gadget makes tenderizing a snap! Instead of saltine crackers or bread crumb, I used panko, the Japanese bread crumb. It was so good that I said it tasted as good as the ones from the Goddess Grocer in Chicago for half of the price!!
I made this as written only to add black pepper, onion powder and paprika to the cracker crumbs. My entire family loved this chicken. I'm only giving it 4 stars because most of the butter was wasted. One stick would have been plenty.
Quick & dirty.
This was amazing!!!!! My 6 yo and 3 yo had second helpings and my very picky hubby loved it too :D A complete win!!!! Thank you for sharing it xoxoxoxo (I used keebler club crackers and added garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper to taste. I also used thin boneless cutlets and drumsticks)
I liked this recipe. I used Ritz Crackers, because that is what I had. Something different with chicken is always a good thing.
It was edible, but nothing to write home about. Just a nice simple recipe, and very easy!
I also used bread crumbs because its what i had on hand the butter does make a difference. The chicken came out perfecy and my husband and my son loved it thanks its a keeper.
This recipie is Great i made for my mother and myself it so good and really easy.
This was good. I made it as written and it was flavorful enough without adding extra sodium but it would taste great adding your favorites seasonings also.
This is tasty; however, it took me 90 minutes to get it done, not 60.
Great base for making crispy oven-baked chicken. I used thighs & legs with the skin on, and added salt, pepper, garlic powder & grated Parmesan cheese to the cracker crumbs. I did half saltines & half Ritz crackers. I like this because, while I never have breadcrumbs on hand, I always have crackers! Will make again.
Oh my, I should not have substituted with Ritz crackers, as a reviewer mentioned. It was awful. I'm not so sure I even want to try it again with saltines. Even our two nine year old boys, that eat anything, put their pieces back in the pan. Oh well, you never know until you try. I'll go back to my good 'ol recipe and keep looking for something a bit different.
Very good! It was very easy for me to do, and my family loved it! :) The only thing I added was some season salt, just for added flavor.
made ths last night. Was suprised how flavorful and crunchy the saltines got. Just make sure to not over coat! I added a rosemary/garlic seasoning to the saltines! Yummy!!
I added some seasoning to it, like one of the reviews suggested, it came out crunchy outside and really nice and tender chicken inside.. I used regular crackers instead and seasoned the chicken with salt, garlic salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest. Really good!
I added garlic salt,onion salt and salt and pepper as suggested by the others. I used Ritz crackers too. Before I even asked my husband complimented it. Next time I am going to try skinless chicken breasts. Thank you!!!
Good basic idea. I added italian seasoning, garlic powder, pepper and rosemary to my crumb mixture. Very glad I did. All in all, very tasty :)
Wonderful recipe. I made this with bone-in skinless chicken breasts and they were a huge hit. I am going to try this breading with fish.
Kids loved this chicken. I added seasonings to the cracker crumbs and used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Will definitely make again.
Tried this last night and my family loved it. Have tried numerous chicken recipes and this is one of the easiest to prepare with one of the best results.
I ADDED A FEW SPICES OF MY OWN (GARLIC SALT, ETC.) THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT AND IT WAS SO EASY. THIS WILL BE A FAMILY FAVORITE.
haha. i messed up the recipe by using eggs instead of melted butter. But, it still came out great. plus i added spices :)
very good, and you can easily add more spices if you so desire.
I've made something similar to this for years, and find it a little more flavorful--just use crushed sesame crackers with a little garlic salt and pepper mixed in--add about a TB of lemon juice to the melted butter--a family favorite!
So so so good, I will make again and again!
Quick and easy but a little bland. Use the drippin's with a little dijon mustard for a gravy and it spices up nicely.
I had wings, and used Italian bread crumbs. The kids dipped these into BBQ sauce. Talk about easy! My 12 year old made them the second time! Thanks! :o)
Very Rich
Whenever I have chicken thawed, don't know what to do with it and I'm short on time, I make this. My husband says, "It's hard to believe it's just chicken and crackers." I like it and so does he.
Great reviews, used ritz crackers and didn't need as much butter. Seasoned chicken with pepper and a little salt, and in the cracker mixture I added paprika, garlic salt and some herbs. Chicken was moist with a crunchy coating. Will definately use this recipe again!
The chicken was moist and it came out as it should, I suppose. I seasoned my chicken with seasoned salt, then dipped in butter and the garlic powder seasoned ritz. It was good, but I'll probably make some more adjustments next time.
Made this a couple times with melted butter. Its good. Then went back to using just mayonnaise in a plastic bag to coat the chicken then into a bag with bread crumbs and seasoning. Quicker.
One word: BORING. No taste and bland...needs spices or something!
I used 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast. Prepared as directed and placed in a 9x13 pan. I covered it with foil and set the oven at 350. After 45 minutes I took off the foil and baked it for 15 more minutes. We had it with mango salsa. The crunch of the saltines was the best with the salsa! My husband loved it! We'll definitely make it again.
Sorry, but this was a waste of chicken to me...really no flavor, and the crackers just stayed dryish...won't make this again.
Great! Made it twice in one week because my family enjoyed it so much! Had to add a few seasonings to it for taste, and keep tinfoil over it while it cooked, but other than that it was great!
Easy, and very good. Used chicken breasts and added garlic, rosemary, and pepper to saltines
Chicken came out really good. I added additional seasoning based on other reviews. I also mixed saltine crackers and bread crumbs. I will make this again.
I made this for the kids. I had no saltines so I crushed up wheat thins. I'm a vegetarian but I tasted some of the coating that fell off after the chicken cooked and it was delicious. I used Smart Balance spread instead of butter with a little olive oil to make it healthier. My kids liked it- and they are picky! They did suggest Ritz crackers (which I didn't have either)...
This was the best shake and bake chicken I have ever eaten. It was just as moist and tender as could be. Although I added a little more margarine. This is going to be one of our family favorites. My husband and son loved it. Said it was better than fried chicken.
I wanted something easy and a bit different to do with my boneless, skinless chicken breasts and this was perfect! As others suggested, I used a combo of Ritz and saltines and added garlic salt, onion salt, pepper and paprika to the crumbs. My grandson inhaled it and expounded on it's greatness (smile) but I would have liked a bit more flavor. Next time I'll try some additional spices - maybe some Indian, Oriental or Mexican? I think this recipes can go wherevever you want it to flavor-wise. And the sides can also be adjusted accordingly. Definite keeper!
Very tasty and moist. Needed to Add salt, pepper and garlic though for flavor. To prevent sticking, I cooked it on parchment paper.
Great chicken. Made it twice, and just keep adding different spices to the crumbs as I see fit for the meal. Awesome.
The only chicken my 5 year old will eat and the only chicken where no one complains. So fast and simple it's perfect.
Tryed this and it was great. I used chicken breast and great value Butter Rounds. I used just a touch of garlic powder, A touch of Cumin and A sprinkle of onion powder, the last thing was peper flaks to taste. The chicken was juicey and tender with lots of flaver.
I use Club Crackers instead of saltines and added some garlic. Yum, kids and husband all love it.
So easy to prepare, just put it together the night before and pop crock liner into base in the morning! The whole family loved it, it wasn't too bland at all. I was suprised how crispy the skin got - most of the time 'crocking' chicken gives it a rubbery skin. Overall a quick, easy, tasty recipe my family wants me to do again.
Just rating the recipe itself - no spices. Great concept however.
I found this dish very bland and tasteless. So I tries it with my own spice blend, sea salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a light sprinkle of tarragon. It was much better that way. Sorry but I can only give this recipe 2 stars, and only because the chicken was moist and tender when finished.
Nice and easy. Will make again.
I smashed some stove top stuffing into crumbs and used that. Worth repeating, a real hit.
This is a really easy recipe to put together but needs spices though.
I used cheese snack crackers instead of saltines & it was great...Thanx 4 the recipe
A great recipe. I used Cheez-It Hot & Spicy crackers instead of saltines and my wings were quite tasty.
I can't cook, and this is easiest thing I've made. I used ritz crackers instead. Husband loved it!
A bit dry and flavor-less
This recipe is really tasty and simple. I used the ritz crackers instead of saltines. I then added pepper and garlic powder to the breasts. My family loved it!!
This is a rather simple recipe. You do have to add a bit of your own kick to it to give it some flavor. I like it. :)
my two-year old granddaughter loves this--i use chicken tenders for her. she can't get enough!
Very easy, with ingredients I had in my pantry. The chicken came out crispy on the outside, moist in the inside. I did add seasoning: salt, pepper, garlic powder.
Made this and liked it but I felt it needed a little something more. I made it again with just chicken legs & thighs (6 each with skin removed) and I used about 1/2 cup of dijon mustard mixed with about 2 Tbsps of lemon juice to dunk them in. I used panko bread crumbs into which I included a creole seasoning mix to taste to coat them and put them in a 350 oven for about 45 mins. Check the internal temp of the chicken before removing from oven (needs to get to about 165 on the thermometer). Once done I let them sit about 10 mins covered with foil and then served. They were delicious, completely done, and had a lovely crispy coating. Yum!
I didn't have any crackers handy,so I crushed a box of stove top stuffing for chicken and used it. Turned out pretty tasty,,no other spices needed.
My husband said this chicken is a keeper! Like many, I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, dried onion, paprika, and parmesan cheese to Ritz cracker coating. Baked 60 minutes at 350. One mistake I made was turning the chicken during the last 15 minutes. Made the cracker coating soggy.
I used Ritz crackers. Was super easy, quick and yummy. Family loved it! Working widow mom is delighted!
I used Corn Flake crumbs season with salt&pepper, seasoning salt in place of crackers. My wife ate 2 pieces for supper which was a first.
I gave it 5 stars because of the easiness of the recipe. And the chicken came out moist with crispy outside. I had no problem with the crumbs not sticking to the chicken or fell off. But, I did marinate the chicken breasts with seasonings as suggested by VELVEETA0811. I also seasoned the saltines as TINAKIDD suggested because the saltines I had were not salted. I also added curry powder to both the chicken marinate and cracker crumbs. I learned that from one of my mom's friends who owned a restaurant. My whole family loved it! I would definitely use this recipe again.
I liked the recipe very much. The few changes I made were in the crackers. I used crumbs made with Triscuits. I seasoned them with garlic salt and some lemon pepper. I also baked the chicken on a rack on my baking pan. It keeps the bottom crispy. Totally delish!
Almost to simple to prep, and absolutely delicious
This is such a quick easy meal! Next time I'd like to try half saltines and half ritz, I love salt but it was waaaay too salty for me.
This was excellent! Very moist chicken with a lot of flavor.... I did not have saltines on hand so I used ritz crackers instead
I followed the recipe except I used Ritz Cracker crumbs. I used boneless chicken breast and bone in skinless thighs. I’ve made this twice and both times my guest have been very complementary of the outcome. This will be in my frequent recipe list.
