Crispy Fried Chicken

I DID IT!!! i successfully made fried chicken, and it was what it should be - crispy and tasty on the outside, and moist on the inside! As it seems to be the case in good recipes, this recipe uses a few ingredients, and then tells you about the method. That was the difference. I used only chicken legs, just to try it out, and next time I will try using the whole chicken since it went so well. I added a little garlic and onion powder to the flour/salt/pepper/paprika mixture, and i was generous with the paprika. Definitely need to use a cast iron pot/skillet. My vegetable oil was too hot the first time, and my first batch got browner than I would have liked. i lowered the heat, and the rest came out perfect. I drained on a drying rack as suggested instead of paper towels, and kept it warm on a baking sheet in a 225 oven with the door cracked. Its amazing how much heat the fried chicken retains. The key here is really to let the chicken rest (I used a damp paper towel to put over the chicken, and a dish towel on top of that) before frying it, and letting that pasty consistency come thru. I believe that is the method that makes this recipe a winner. Thank you so much, I can check off one more thing on my bucket list - successfully frying chicken ;)