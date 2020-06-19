Mahallebi
This is a cool, cream-based dessert of Lebanese origin that is perfect for those hot summer days.
This is a great dessert, although my husband likes to also eat it for breakfast too. I add about 1/4 tsp of rose water and 1/4 tsp of orange blossom water, adds a nice smell to the dish. Instead of the syrup, I sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top.
This is a great dessert, although my husband likes to also eat it for breakfast too. I add about 1/4 tsp of rose water and 1/4 tsp of orange blossom water, adds a nice smell to the dish. Instead of the syrup, I sprinkle cinnamon sugar on top.
Mahakkebi is very good, however, I make it with rice flour or if I can't find it in the store I grin rice to make flour. It give the dessert a more swuble flavor. I also heat brown sugar with butter and nuts and pour on the top to serve. It give it a nice carmel flavor and looks great.
This stuff is the best. I thought I made it worng because I thought it was supposed to be pudding, but it's not. It's very good, and has simple flavors that blend well with each other.
