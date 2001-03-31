Simple Chicken Gravy

Wow. I've always been intimidated when it comes to making gravy.... probably from having my grandma attempt to teach me and her making it sound like rocket science! This was so simple and it turned out delicious! I saved the drippings from the roasted chicken I made, put in fridge until the next evening. I wasn't sure how this would work but I just microwaved it to melt down the fat then but it on the stove and followed the recipe. I cut the flour to 1/4 C as others suggested but then cut the water down to 1/2 C as well. Ended up adding 1 tsp cornstarch (mixed in a little water first) to thicken it up. You definitely have to keep whisking this as it does separate bc of all the fat from the drippings. I did add a little poultry seasoning. Outstanding.