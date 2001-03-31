Simple Chicken Gravy
Make chicken gravy from drippings with this simple recipe. I cook by instinct, and this gravy is good. After roasting your chicken, remove it to a platter and follow these directions.
I just estimated the amounts to about what was suggested, and i used chicken stock instead of water. Yum yum yum!
I thought the flavor was good, but the amt of flour was too much. I'd probably cut it down to 1/4 cup or so. It was too thick.
I just estimated the amounts to about what was suggested, and i used chicken stock instead of water. Yum yum yum!
Looks like great minds DO think alike! This is exactly how I make my gravy! The best part is that it works with any baked/roasted meat/poultry. As long as you can catch the drippings, you can make an awesome gravy.
This is EXCELLENT gravy, and the more seasoning that you had on your chicken, the better the gravy is. I had roasted my chicken with "Bag 'N Season", and it made the best drippings and gravy. It was so easy, I couldn't believe it.
Too much flour, try 1/4 c. But still delicious.
Used half the flour and add 1/2 tsp Kitchen Bouquet OR Gravy Master to make this gravy perfect.
I thought the flavor was good, but the amt of flour was too much. I'd probably cut it down to 1/4 cup or so. It was too thick.
I have made this three times now and we just love it. Depending on the seasoning of my chicken, I may or may not add a little organic boullion to the mix to spice it up a bit. I only use 1/3 of the cup of flour as the 1/2 cup seems to floury to us. Thanks!!! I had never made gravy before and this made it easy :)
This recipe was incredibly easy and tastes great!
quick and easy!
Ok for people that are commenting that the gravy dont have any taste your chicken must not! This is a great recipe. This is what I do! melt a stick of butter. Brush it all over the chicken. Sprinkle chicken with garlic powder, italian seasoning and lawrys seasoned salt. ONLY A LITTLE OF THE SEASONING SALT! now that is how your gravy will have flavor! ENJOY!
HAVE TO use a whisk. Mix completely before heating.
I followed the recipe exactly after roasting a chicken today and it did not turn out well at all. It tasted of flour and not much else, and it felt like flour in my mouth. Next time, I will use 2 tbsp instead of 1/2 cup, and corn starch instead of flour. I will also use broth instead of water, and maybe a little cream if I feel so inclined.
I'm sure it was something I did but mine tasted like pure flour. Blah. Consistency was great but the taste was unappealing.
1 word, YUM! I'm making gravy from scratch for this thanksgiving (2 days away) and wanted to do a trial run as I had a couple bad results the few times I've made. Not only was it super easy but was very tasty.
you HAVE to "cook" the flour or you will get the "floury" taste people are talking about. 1/4 to 1/3 cup of flour is all you need (unless you have a ton of drippings) but you need to whisk the flour over medium heat with the drippings for about 5 minutes...then whisk in your water or chicken stock (I use stock). I season it with crushed rosemary, savory and sage as well as salt and pepper as needed.
So easy. My girls jumped right on in and made it.
Super recipe...simple and tastes great! Highly recommended!
Turned out great, needed salt and thyme. Remember to wisk the flour with the cold water first. Thanks!
This is great. Definitely use this recipe as a guideline- I added water and cornstarch (instead of flour) as necessary. My drippings were from "Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style" (from AR). Depending on how you seasoned your chicken, you may need to add additional seasoning to the gravy.
Perfectly done. This is the sure, simple, and quick way to make gravy that turns out delicious every time. The Hubster loves gravy and this is his favorite. It doesn't matter what seasonings you use on your chicken, as long as it's flavors that you love & it is seasoned well. If you're just roasting a bland chicken, expect a bland gravy. Otherwise, you'll always get a perfect gravy by this method. I will usually boil the giblets separately while the chicken is roasting to make a stock to use for this gravy in place of the water. Use your instincts and add stock/water/flour as you need to get that perfect consistency for your gravy. I add a little sea salt & ground white pepper and it's done. So easy! Thanks for the staple recipe! :)
This gravy was Great! I used chicken broth instead of water did not have to add anything else to it, the whole family loved it.
With the 1/2 cup of flour, I had to use a little over 2 cups of chicken drippings to keep it from being too thick. And it still had too much of a floury taste even after that. It is an easy way to make a gravy, but I would recommend using corn starch instead of flour, to avoid that taste. All in all, I think I will keep searching for a different gravy recipe.
Way too much flour for the amount of drippings. The color and consistency was good, but flavor lacked the chicken flavor I was looking for. I added some butter to make it edible.
Good recipe!
Way too much flour. As is the recipe was a thick gloppy mess. I had to add at least 1 cup more of water to thin it and by then the gravy was too diluted and lost alot of flavor.
I cut the flour to 1/4 cup and "toasted" it in the drippings (like when making a roux) before slowly stirring in chicken stock. I used a little more liquid than the recipe called for and salted/peppered to taste.
I gave this four stars because the flour measurement is very off. I always read reviews so I knew to change. I used about 1/4 cup and 1 tablespoon and it was still a little thicker than I like my gravy. Great flavor though and if you feel the gravy was too bland then it's because you didn't season your roast well. The gravy comes directly from your drippings!
This gravy turned out fantastic. It was so good. I used chicken stock instead of water and it was so good. I will make this all the time.
every time I make this, my husband loves it. This is awesome, especially when I cook my chicken with lots of spices- salt, pepper, cayenne, oregano, garlic powder, and cumin.
This is really easy and really good! I realized I didnt have any flour so I used cornstarch. I also used chicken broth for more flavor!
excellent
It most certainly has its issues, especially with reheat the next day it is a congealed mass but it has helped as a guide point to my ratios for gravy.
Great, easy recipe!
I had enough drippings to skip the water; I sifted the flour in to prevent clumps. Thank you; I didn't know making gravy was this simple. I trust it depends heavily on the quality of the drippings. I used another recipe for the chicken on this site ("Juicy Roasted Chicken") and it was OUTSTANDING.
Use less flour, it was very thick. Also use chicken stock instead of water.
The reason I make gravy is to pour it over mashed potatoes. So after my potatoes were boiled, I used leftover potato water for more flavor. I also add a tsp. of bouillon and a dash of poultry seasoning.
We used chicken broth to the drippings instead of water. I found there to be too much flour mixture and the gravy got too thick. We had to add chicken broth to thin it out. Lacks flavor, so make sure you add lots of salt and pepper.
Tasted exactly like my mom's thanksgiving gravy. My husband said it was the best he'd ever tasted!! I had about 1/2 cup of pan drippings and added an additional 1 cup of chicken stock. Used a little less than 1/2 cup of flour and about 1/2 cup of water to thicken. Tasted amazing!
This was the easiest recipie for gravy I have ever seen, and it is absolutely delicious! I can't wait to try it with all my favorite dinners. I left some larger chicken pieces in the dripping to give the gravy a little bit extra. And it turned out perfect :)
Quick and easy. I would probably use a little less flour next time, but my wife thought the consistency was good.
I love this Chicken Gravy recipe... never knew how to make my own gravy but now I do!
Super easy, followed the recipe as stated. Now I don't need to purchase those powdery gravy packets anymore. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Simple, basic gravy recipe. I followed everyone's advice and only added 1/3 cup of flour. It worked wonderful! Would use again.
My boyfriend and I did not have luck with this. We didn't add very much flour in the beginning (about half) and it looked thick. It tasted greasy and flavorless. After adding even more flour and seasoning, it lightened in color, had an ok taste but still had the greasy aftertase.
Just perfect.
I really really liked my gravy, for the first time! Because the seasoning from my chicken (just salt and poultry seasoning) had already flavored the drippings, I didn't have to add much -- just a little more salt and some pepper. Making the gravy in the roasting pan worked great, and if I can make gravy that's good absolutely anyone can. Thanks!
Awesome-I've never made chicken gravy before but just did a chicken and had all these beautiful drippings I couldn't bear to throw away. This recipe was quick, easy, and yummy!
Yummy!!! Easy to make - I wish it would have made more.
Thanks for a great, basic recipe. Whisking the flour and water together before adding to the drippings is something I wouldn't have tried on my own and it worked beautifully! I have used stock and broth with this recipe and it works well too. Thanks again. !
I'm a decent cook & anyone can follow a recipe. Maybe I just don't like really thick gravies. Maybe it's a Northeast thing. It was an extremely thick, glutonous, flavorless gravy. No amount of salt, pepper or other seasonings could save it. It was so thick, I could have spread it on bread. I'm giving it two stars because I suspect using chicken stock instead of water & less flour or the lighter corn starch might have some favorable impact on this. But as it stands, it was not what I was looking for.
I like the ease of this, but it needs a little work. I'm not a gravy expert, though... It seemed like too much flour, too much water, not enough seasoning, and I didn't understand the directions. I put the chicken drippings in a pot, mixed the water and flour in a separate container and then slowly added the flour mixture to the drippings over medium heat. I added garlic and onion powders, paprika, salt, pepper, hot sauce and a dash of soy sauce and it was still bland... so I added half a cube of beef bouillion and that made it better. I'll just have to play around with it some more until I get it right!
Pretty plain. I spiced it up with some poultry seasoning.
Very good, a bit too much flour, I didn't end up using it all because it was thick enough. Overall very tasty, and will be used many times in the future in our home! We all loved it, kids included!
Delicious and super easy. Would certainly make again!
I used this as a baseline for the gravy... it was twice as much flour as we should have used, i ended up having to add 1cup more water and some chicken oxo. But with our lemon pepper rotisserie chicken drippings it was a huge hit, and we'll use it on our poutine, thanks so much!!!!
easy and tastes great.
I do something similar but with potato flour (available at health food stores but also more frequently in the healthy section of regular markets). It makes a fool proof creamy gravy every time!
Very good! Thank you so much for submitting this very simple recipe. I loved it! (made it for "Juicy Roasted Chicken", which I also loved-and this gravy DID NOT DISAPPOINT!)
Eyeballed it with pork drippings, yum!
It was great. I transferred the drippings to another pot as opposed to using the baking pan. For the water, I used the water the giblets were boiling in for extra added flavor. I also agree with using less flour, approx 1/4 cup but otherwise delish!!!
I have NO CLUE why this recipe has such a high rating. I made the mistake of just making the recipe without reading any of the reviews (and also not trusting my own knowledge that 1/2 cup of flour is WAAAAAY too much for just 1 1/2 cups of liquid). Here is a photo of how incredibly THICK the "gravy". It was ridiculous. I salvaged it by taking half a cup of this (almost playdough thickness) mixture out and then adding about a half quart of chicken stock to my pan in order to thin it out.
perfect
If you decide to use this recipe, use only 2 tablespoons of flour. This recipe calls for way too much.
Not bad. Easy and fairly good. But not outstanding or anything.
I cook by instinct too, am a verrry good cook but somehow have always been afraid of gravy...as tho there was some great mystery to it..this was soooo easy..sooo great...thanks...I will NEVER buy canned or jarred gravy again! BTW..went by eye...and instinct!
A bit bland though I had cooked my chicken with butter, salt, pepper and a bit of dash.
My husband loved it, tasted just "like Mom's"
Way way too much flour. It. Literally looked like a thick paste. I added probably another cup of chicken stock at least.
Simple and delicious!
Very Bland. I consider the gravy to be an acquired taste. No matter what spices I used I could not produce a good flavor.
Delicious! First time I've made gravy without lumps, too. All other reviews want me dribbling it in while the liquid is bubbling along. Stained it every time.
Like everyone else says, it’s good stuff. Like many others mention, agree 1/4 cup flour is more appropriate here. Thx for the recipe!
Gravy was awesome and so easy! I took the advise of previous posters and only used 1/3 cup flour. I used the drippings from a roasted chicken that was seasoned with garlic, onion, celery, and butter. I added additional salt and pepper during the whisking process.
This turned out great by accident. The instructions say to whisk flour with water (1 cup I assumed) until it becomes thick. Mine did not become thick at all, so I added more and more flour until it finally became thick but when i tasted it, it was awful. I started over and when it still wouldn't get thick at all with the 1/2 cup of flower, I went ahead and dumped it into the very hot chicken broth from the chicken, it thickened up perfectly and tasted great. I don't know if the instructions are unclear, but if you try this don't be surprised if the water and flour do not get thick at all until you mix it with the hot chicken broth.
Wow! This is the first time I've ever managed to make a decent gravy from scratch. And it was so easy! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!
I have been making this for years. This makes the best gravy. You can also use a turkey.
I made it was absolutely delicious was simple and easy to make
Good stuff! I brought home a rotisserie chicken from Sam’s along with premade mashed potatoes and Boom! in less than 30 minutes I had dinner on the table.? Note - i did 1.5c water and .5c flour in sauce pan heated and then pour broth from chicken in measuring cup with additional water to get to another 1.5c then added to sauce pan. Added salt and pepper and it was great!
Perfect! I had a larger chicken (6 pounds) so I used slightly more water, but not double and enough flour to thicken it (I ran out of flour and substituted corn starch for the rest) Seasoned with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper and it came out perfect!
Wow. I've always been intimidated when it comes to making gravy.... probably from having my grandma attempt to teach me and her making it sound like rocket science! This was so simple and it turned out delicious! I saved the drippings from the roasted chicken I made, put in fridge until the next evening. I wasn't sure how this would work but I just microwaved it to melt down the fat then but it on the stove and followed the recipe. I cut the flour to 1/4 C as others suggested but then cut the water down to 1/2 C as well. Ended up adding 1 tsp cornstarch (mixed in a little water first) to thicken it up. You definitely have to keep whisking this as it does separate bc of all the fat from the drippings. I did add a little poultry seasoning. Outstanding.
Finally...FINALLY!!!!...a gravy that looks and tastes like the gravy my mom makes.
This recipe worked perfect for me. I made gravy on thanksgiving with a random recipe I found online, but it was way too thick after it refrigerated, which means you added too much flour. I eyeballed a half cup of flour and just turned the kitchen faucet on low, continued to drizzle water in small increments, stirring in between, until it got to the not-supposed-to-be pasty texture, and then added just a smidgen more water at a time until it was still thick but no longer pasty. It was the perfect mixture. Also, for the water-to-chicken drippings ratio... I find it works best if you start out with about 2/3 cup to 1 cup of drippings for the amount of flour/water you're adding. AND, make sure you get LOADS of the seasoned bits from the chicken in with your gravy...I used sage, nutmeg and almonds to season my chicken, and stuffed it with this thick creamy mushroom mix I made (package mushrooms, can cream of mushroom, carrots, chili powder, 3 garlic cloves, salt and pepper) so I got remnants of the stuffing in with the gravy mix and it was sooooooooooooooooooo gooood!!!!!
I was in a hurry so I followed the instructions exactly. WOW! Way too much flour. I had to add another cup of water to thin it to gravy consistency. I wish I had had time to read reviews like I usually do. I agree with other reviewers that you need to cut the flour. Otherwise, it was a very easy recipe and I was happy with the final results.
This gravy is really good. I made exactly as written and didn't find the flour to be too much. My roasted chicken was seasoned very well, so I only need to add a little more salt and pepper after the gravy was done. If I have any leftover, I keep the leftover gravy to make a second meal out of it and the leftover chicken.
easy peasy. used 1/4 c flour though.
almost too simply. I made extra to save for future meals.
Thank you John for a recipe that does live up to its name. It is simple to make and tasty as well. I added some Lawry's Seasoning Salt at the end in addition to the salt and pepper.
A good deal too much flour. A couple of tablespoons are sufficient or cornstarch even better. I also add a little salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning and use milk instead of water.
I made this recipe with the drippings from my roasted, organic chicken. I did use a slightly rounded 1/4 cup of flour and ended up adding a bit more water (with a bit of chicken broth granules) until it was the consistency I like. It was AMAZING!
This was really good. I usually botch homemade gravy since I always make it with cornstarch, so was looking for something new. From the drippings of two small roast chickens I added 1 cup of water. Note to reviewers - the roast chickens often go on sale at BJ'S for around 2 bucks a pop. I hadn't measured the drippings. I added about 1/4 cup of flour while whisking but it seemed really too thick. Had to add about 1/2 cup more of water to make it work. Had some red while, so added a coupla ounces of that too, lots of salt and pepper to taste. It made a nice rich gravy. Thanks for the basic instruction which is what many of us need! I am done with jarred gravy now that I can do this.
Great! I didn't use as much flour and I had simmered the neck while chicken roasted and used that stock instead of water. Easy and tasty.
First off I wish to say I did it wrong lol but it still turned out wonderful with excellent flavor. I put 1 1/2 cups chicken droppings, mixed 1 cup flour with water tell mixed thin. Then mixed water/flour mixture with the droppings. And cooked over medium heat tell thick. Added salt and pepper to taste. It's a recipe I'll be keeping, thank you.
I made this gravy for a quick chicken dinner & it turned out PERFECT! I took half a cup of flour, poured the water in, whisked it together, THEN added it to the pan drippings. I will be honest and say I did NOT use the whole half cup of water/flour mixture. I just eye balled it to see how much I needed. For the people saying it tastes like flour, the gravy is made from YOUR drippings which came from YOUR chicken! & you can always season the gravy to taste as the recipe stated ?? This one is definitely a keeper, thank you for sharing!
My score is lower because I basically had to rewrite the recipe. This needs half as much flour if not less. I also needed twice as much liquid. Chicken broth certainly is better, but water will do. If you use water, you may have to amplify the seasoning,
A cook always makes changes based on one's palate. The method is nearly fool proof and I came out with a perfect gravy from scratch, adding flour a little at a time until it was a consistency I liked. Thanks for the recipe.
Simple could not explain any better how easy it is to make this gravy. Tweaked the recipe a little, added 2 chicken boullion cubes, a dash of poultry seasoning and salt and pepper. Did not measure the flour or water did it by eye and taste like my mom did. Thanks for a very easy delicious gravy. Will pass on to my daughter-in-law, my son will love it.
Loved it. I used water at first, but it was too bland. I added the broth from Campbell's chicken noodle soup and a few pinches of Chicken Bouillon to taste. Turned out great! I'll definitely use it again!
I made chicken in my crock pot for hot chicken sandwiches tonight. I cooked the chicken in broth, with some garlic, and onion powder. Also added some Bell's Seasoning for turkey. Poure the drippings from the crock pot into a small pot, and cooked it up on the stove. Used only about a 1/4 cup of flour. It turned out very good! Thanks John!
It turned out great! I used two cups of chicken dripping instead of 1/1/2 cups. It was mouth watering. Yum!!! And yes the spices mean all the difference. Enjoy.
