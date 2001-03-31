Simple Chicken Gravy

138 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 27
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

Make chicken gravy from drippings with this simple recipe. I cook by instinct, and this gravy is good. After roasting your chicken, remove it to a platter and follow these directions.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water and roast chicken drippings in a liquid measuring cup. Pour 2 to 3 tablespoons into the flour and whisk until combined and thick, but not pasty.

  • Transfer both liquid and flour mixtures to a roasting pan set over a burner on the stove. Whisk to combine and turn heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, until gravy is thickened and bubbly. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 110.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/01/2022