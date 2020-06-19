Summer Seasoned String Beans

Rating: 4.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A new way to season an old classic. String beans, ham, and small red potatoes are simmered with dry vegetable soup mix. A stand-alone dinner dish or a great side for a crowd/potluck!

By LAURIEHANDLIN

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil and butter in a large pot. Place ham hock in the pot, and brown on both sides. Reduce heat to low. Place green beans and potatoes in the pot, and pour in enough water to cover.

  • Mix in soup mix, sugar, and pepper. Simmer 1 hour, or until beans and potatoes are tender. Remove hock and shred meat into pot before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 51.6g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 120.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Mary Owens Shanley
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2011
This is wonderful! Everyone in my family loved it including my very picky son. I used ingredients I already had. Frozen beans instead of fresh, onion soup mix instead of vegtable and then added a generous tablespoon of Herbes De Provence. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
CASSIE811
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2015
Oh my goodnesss I finally reached fresh-sting-beans-from-scratch to perfection! Thanks so much for this great receipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
CLANCOUR2003
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2006
Overall very good. Used a leftover spiral ham cut into chunks. Could use a bit more flavor. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Tina Young Llopis
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2012
WOW These were awesome! I ran out of...of all things olive oil but it didn't matter. I got rave reviews from the fam! This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ed
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2011
Tried this over a yr ago. Made it a few times for family get togethers. It is a hit everytime. Never any left. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2015
Very good. I make this type of recipe a lot in the summer time. It is a favorite of my husband and son. First time I've made it adding the vegetable soup packet and sugar. It was very good but not sure why the sugar is needed. I served this with 'Greek Veggie Salad' from AR and garlic bread with sliced tomatoes popped under the broiler. Read More
Laurie Rogers Handlin
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2015
A mixture of green and yellow wax beans is always pretty esp w/the flecks of color the soup adds. Also I leave out the ham hock if there are vegetarians in the crowd. Still tastes great! Read More
Joyce Wood
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2015
I made this exactly as written including the 1 Tablespoon of black pepper. I believe that might be a typo because it was extremely hot. I am surprised no one else mentioned the pepper. The dry soup gave it a great flavor and I will make it again but with MUCH less pepper. Read More
