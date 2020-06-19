Summer Seasoned String Beans

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful! Everyone in my family loved it including my very picky son. I used ingredients I already had. Frozen beans instead of fresh, onion soup mix instead of vegtable and then added a generous tablespoon of Herbes De Provence. Delicious! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my goodnesss I finally reached fresh-sting-beans-from-scratch to perfection! Thanks so much for this great receipe! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Overall very good. Used a leftover spiral ham cut into chunks. Could use a bit more flavor. Will make again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars WOW These were awesome! I ran out of...of all things olive oil but it didn't matter. I got rave reviews from the fam! This is a keeper! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Tried this over a yr ago. Made it a few times for family get togethers. It is a hit everytime. Never any left. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I make this type of recipe a lot in the summer time. It is a favorite of my husband and son. First time I've made it adding the vegetable soup packet and sugar. It was very good but not sure why the sugar is needed. I served this with 'Greek Veggie Salad' from AR and garlic bread with sliced tomatoes popped under the broiler.

Rating: 5 stars A mixture of green and yellow wax beans is always pretty esp w/the flecks of color the soup adds. Also I leave out the ham hock if there are vegetarians in the crowd. Still tastes great!