Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

I used this recipe with chicken tenders rather than a whole chicken. I also used buttermilk instead of evaporated milk. Several other users said that the chicken did not have a good flavor, so I used some chicken seasoning in addition to the garlic and onion powder and a little bit of texas pete hot sauce. I also soaked the chicken in buttermilk overnight to make it more tender. I fried this in peanut oil. The flavor of the chicken was absolutely fabulous. And it was so juicy and tender. The batter didn't work out too well, but that was really my fault. For the first batch, the oil was too hot, and the breading browned way before the chicken was done. I ended up throwing these in the oven on 350 for 20 minutes and they were the better of the two batches. With the next batch, the oil wasn't hot enough. The chicken finished and the batter was really soggy. I heated the oil up to try to brown the breading a little more. Didn't turn out great, but the flavor of the chicken was still wonderful. After I was done with the chicken, I combined the egg wash and flour mixture, added another egg and a little more buttermilk to get a batter consistency, and used the batter to fry squash. The fried squash came out perfect. I had the chicken and fried squash along with mashed potatoes and this meal was delicious.