Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 177.3mg; sodium 960.4mg. Full Nutrition
I thought this turned out a good piece of southern fried chicken. Here are some additional tips for getting a tasty bird. Rinse chicken pieces and place in large pot or bowl and add a couple of tsp. of baking soda (this takes the blood out of the bird)and fill with water until covered for 15-20 min. Drain and rinse and refill with water again. This time place several teaspoons of iodized salt and add chicken back to water. Refridgerate for 3-4 hours or overnight if desired. This seasons the meat so that you will have a flavorful and juicy bite each time. Good Luck
I was disappointed again. I did like the batter and thought it was very good. I still could not get the chicken to cook through without burning the batter. I have never been able to master that. Maybe someone with more fried chicken experience would have better luck.
This reminds me of the fried chicken I enjoyed growing up in south Ga. I give the recipe 5 stars as written, but I have a few suggestions, which come from my Nana. 1. Use peanut oil. It heats at a temp higher than other veggie oils before it burns. This creates fried chicken that isn't greasy, has a crispy outside and a moist inside. 2. Some reviews mention trouble in getting the coating to stick. Instead of soaking the chicken in evaporated milk, soak it in a combo of buttermilk and a few beaten eggs. Something about this causes the coating to stick well. 3. If you want a thick coating, do the following, and have patience because it takes a little bit of practice. Take a piece of chicken out of the buttermilk and let the excess drain back into the bowl. Place it on a plate and dust with the flour mix. Using a spoon or fork, gently press the flour onto the chicken. Turn the chicken over and repeat. Using tongs or a fork, very quickly dunk the chicken back in the buttermilk and coat again. It's important to not use your fingers because they will remove more of the coating you'd just put on. 4. Even if you don't want a thick crust, consider making a lot more of the flour mix. Until you get the hang of coating, it's easy to go through a whole lot of flour. 5. Place in the oil skin side down, preferably spaced so that the pieces don't touch. 6. Fry on medium high heat for at least 20 minutes.
This recipe had excellent flavor! The only changes I made were to use crisco for frying and to double-dip the chicken pieces in both the egg/milk mixture and the breading. I also soaked my chicken overnight beforehand in buttermilk, which gives it a wonderful, juicy tenderness, and like other reviewers I added extra of all the spices. I then used the extra flour mixture to make gravy from some of the drippings...it was great! I browned the chicken on both sides, then put it in a 380 degree oven for 1/2 hour, and this helped to eliminate the over-browning some other reviewers commented on. It was wonderfully crispy and delicious, and even better cold the next day!
04/08/2004
This is the best homemade fried chicken recipe ever! It's crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside with the perfect amount of seasoning. I served this with homemade garlic mashed potatoes, sweet tea, and wheat pita bread. DELICIOUS!!! The only changes I made was to use 8oz. whipping cream and approx. 1/2 tsp. baking powder. I think the thickness of the cream made a big difference in the crunchiness of the skin. Next time I make this, I'm going to try double dipping the chicken in the milk mixture and flour to get extra crispy skin. You've gotta try this recipe!
This is by far the best recipe for fried chicken I have tried. After a couple times making it I made a few small changes. One I added more seasoning to the chicken before flouring, instead of evaporated milk I used about a quarter cup of peppercorn ranch dressing and thinned it with about same amount of 2% milk, then fried it in the deep fryer.The chicken was golden brown crispy and scrumptious even the leftovers were crispy the next day.
This was great and to help the others with the frying problems, please read on. My fried chicken always come out and I guess it's because mom teaching me how. Heat 3/4 inch oil in a heavy frying pan (preferably cast-iron) over medium-high heat, until it gets to 350 degrees F. Use a 2-inch-deep pan if possible to reduce spatters. When oil is hot, shake any excess flour off the chicken and add the pieces to the pan a few at a time. Don't allow the pieces to touch in the pan. Fry the chicken in batches if your pan won't hold them all with space to spare. Cook the chicken pieces for about 10 minutes per side. Regulate the heat as the chicken cooks, keeping the oil temperature below 375 degrees - use a deep-frying thermometer to the check the temperature.
Winner, winner.....chicken dinner! I think I found my new fried chicken recipe. The egg wash was perfect. I liked that it was not too thin and not too thick. I did add just a couple drops of Frank's Hot Sauce, just because that's something I've always done. I did use Johnny's seasoning salt instead of regular salt(I'm loyal, if anything)and I did add 1/4 cup of cornstarch to the flour mixture, just because that's what I was always taught to do when making fried chicken. I just cut back on the flour by a 1/4 cup. I baked my chicken just about a half hour AFTER THE FRYING STEP only because I like to be sure my chicken's done. But, otherwise, this chicken recipe is killer! Even my husband loved it and thought it was better than his mom's! Next time, I'm doubling the recipe and making sure I have leftovers. Make this for yourself and see!
01/10/2005
This is a perfect fried chicken! I host a girl's club and had them make these. We used chicken strips in place of the whole chicken and it made alot, but there was absolutely nothing left after lunch! The one thing I changed though, is that I followed another review suggestion, using heavy whipping cream instead of evaporated milk. They came out so light and crisp! This one is definately a keeper for my book!
This was a tough recipe for me to rate. I had some problems - the batter didn't stay on the chicken while frying, and it burned before the chicken was done. There were a couple of pieces that didn't burn (the dark meat) and having tasted those, I'd say this was a great tasting batter. But to go through all that trouble and end up with a greasy-smelling house wasn't worth it for the few pieces of chicken that worked out well. Additionally, I had about 3-4 times the amount of 'liquid' needed to dip this chicken - I was wishing I had saved half of that can of evaporated milk for the mashed potatoes that I made!
10/20/2010
Great meal!!! added ranch dressing to the wet marinade....yum
Finally, a fried chicken recipe I would be proud to serve anyone. This was so tasty and delicious. I served it with corn casseole and new smashed potatoes and chicken gravy. Awesome dinner! I'm no longer fried chicken cooking impaired. Woo hoo!
I made this using BLSL breasts cut into "fingers" for my son's 5th birthday. He wanted "awesome fried chicken, smashed taters and green beans" I made a whole bag of breasts and between all the kids, there was hardly any left for the grown ups! Soooooooo good! I can't wait to try it with "real" chicken with bones... super yummy!
I thought the garlic and onion powder were too overpowering so I would reduce that amount in 1/2 next time. I used blsl breasts cut into small pieces and then fried them in 1/2 shortening, 1/2 lard. Good crisp without the added skin.
This is by far the best fried chicken recipe i have ever run across. The crust was so flakey and crisp. Like another user i have trouble with doneness of fried chicken so I too put it in the oven at 380 for 1/2 hour. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe Tanya!! Amount of seasonings were just perfect but i did use white pepper instead of black.
OK- I've never cut up a chicken or attempted fried chicken in my life, but I had to give this a try. YUM!! I used a deep-fry cooker rather than a pan and sprinkled the meat with Poultry Seasoning just before double-dipping. This is a great recipe!
09/22/2004
This was the crispiest fried chicken I have made to date and my family loved it. This is definitly a keeper.
Really loved this dish. Have been trying to make decent fried chicken for half a century and finally achieved it. The only thing I did different was I set my electric skillet to 350 and fried this slow and long. 20 minutes on one side, 15 on the other and it was perfect - really juicy and good.
This is a great recipe and the batter stayed on wonderfully for me. The only thing i changed was using boneless chicken thighs instead of cut up whole chicken.
10/12/2000
I have been searching for a flavorful recipe for fried chicken for a while. As soon as I read this recipe I had to try it. If you like tasty fried chicken, this downhome southern kicked recipe is the one! My husband pushed away from the table satisfied! :)
I used this recipe with chicken tenders rather than a whole chicken. I also used buttermilk instead of evaporated milk. Several other users said that the chicken did not have a good flavor, so I used some chicken seasoning in addition to the garlic and onion powder and a little bit of texas pete hot sauce. I also soaked the chicken in buttermilk overnight to make it more tender. I fried this in peanut oil. The flavor of the chicken was absolutely fabulous. And it was so juicy and tender. The batter didn't work out too well, but that was really my fault. For the first batch, the oil was too hot, and the breading browned way before the chicken was done. I ended up throwing these in the oven on 350 for 20 minutes and they were the better of the two batches. With the next batch, the oil wasn't hot enough. The chicken finished and the batter was really soggy. I heated the oil up to try to brown the breading a little more. Didn't turn out great, but the flavor of the chicken was still wonderful. After I was done with the chicken, I combined the egg wash and flour mixture, added another egg and a little more buttermilk to get a batter consistency, and used the batter to fry squash. The fried squash came out perfect. I had the chicken and fried squash along with mashed potatoes and this meal was delicious.
I followed the recipe as written and found the chicken to be way underseasoned. If I try this again I will be doubling the amount of seasoning or maybe adding it to the flour instead of the liquids so that more of it adheres to the chicken. The chicken was really moist and juicy, it just lacked a lot of flavor.
06/13/2002
I had never fried chicken until this recipe. It was excellent the first time. Thanks Tanya!!!!!
Wow this was REALLY good! I used a combination of boneless breasts and drumsticks. Didn't have any problems with the coating---after seasoning the chicken pieces, I put them in a Ziploc bag with about a cup of plain flour and coated them with that before dipping them in the egg/milk mixture and coating them with the seasoned flour. Try this "double flouring" if you have problems with the coating. The chicken was tender on the inside and crispy on the outside--PERFECT! Thanks Tanya!!
the flavor was so-so... not enough spice for me but it was good. It took longer to cook than stated but my chix pieces were huge so that may be the difference. It was easy to make and I would try again with some addtl flavorings.
Used recipe exactly as written. I'll be using this again with no adjustments. Absolutely loved it. Thank!!
07/08/2000
I couldn't find a recipe for fried chicken wings. And although this recipe calls for whole chicken pieces, I decided to try it using chicken wings. It turned out okay. I loved the coating around the chicken. It came out really crispy and the chicken was juicy. This was my first time frying chicken, so it took some time for me to fry it just right without over or undercooking the wings. But I loved the flavor! And I'll definetely use this recipe again.
This was pretty good chicken with a decent flavor but I recommend adding that extra seasonings in with the flour so you have one less step. I must say that the chicken was a little greasy and a mess to make. Prob won't make again but it was worth a shot. Thanks!
This is the only fried chicken recipe that I did not mess up! The batter is perfect. Although, the seasonings are a little light. I sprinkled them on while the chicken was frying to give a little kick. I also used boneless skinless breasts. I was amazed at how well it turned out. The bone-in breasts took a little longer and the outside cooked a bit more than I liked. I suggest using more seasonings and boneless chicken(or even pork)for this recipe.
This chicken was really good! We used only chicken breast halves, which I halved again. I would definitely make this again, but in my opinion, the flour really needs to be seasoned (which is why I only rated in 4 stars, instead of 5)!
OMG just did this recepie i did some changes i let it soak in the milk,egg,devils hot sauce,garlic salt,seasonal salt for an hour while i prepared the flour with the same spices including paprika. it came out so gooood. joined it with garlic mashed, corn and homemade chicken gravy..... enjoy
Loved this recipe. My secret to great fried chicken is this: Use an electric fry pan- after browning the chicken, turn the heat down to medium, add a couple of tbsp. water, put the lid on & let it steam for 15 min. or so- then take the lid off & crank up the heat to re-criap the chicken- this way you won't burn the coating & the inside will be cooked.
I have made my chicken close to this way for years!!! I just love it. The differences is I add the seasoning to the flour in a plastic bag, I use just buttermilk to dip in ( I HATE EGGY stuff) and I lowered the heat and use olive oil. REAL Southern fried chicken is fried in lard, but to take away from the fat I use the olive oil. I also add a cube of butter in the oil before I add the chicken, Yum. Thanks for the recipe!
To those who burn their deep fried chicken cook in deep fryer for 10 mins then place on wire rack at 200c for 15mins in oven will taste perfect but make sure on rack not foil fat must drip off the chicken.
07/05/2011
This was great! I followed some of the suggestions made in previous reviews: - substitution: 12 fl oz of Buttermilk (in place of the evaporated milk) - baked at 375F for about 30 mins after frying (this made the coating less crispy, but the meat was extremely juicy!) Next time, I plan to add more spice - these were good, but quite mild. I made an excellent gravy from several tablespoons of the oil (after frying), with flour, milk, chicken stock, and butter. I served this with an Amazing cornbread, also on allrecipes: "Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread" by BETHANYWEATHERSBY (http://allrecipes.com/recipe/grandmothers-buttermilk-cornbread/detail.aspx) Thank you for this recipe- this chicken made a great impression!
Best fried chicken EVER! I actually dumped all the seasoning including 1/2 t. cayenne into the flour and seasoned the chicken with cajun seasoning before coating it with the flour mixture. Double coating the chicken is also important. I cooked mine in a deep frier on 350 degrees until golden brown....DELICIOUS!
This was delicious! After seeing another user's modification I too changed one thing. I did not have any evaporated milk so I used milk/ ceasar dressingh and egg to coat. I made this as a chicken breast sandwich and topped it with melted sharp cheddar and hot sauce. It was great. My boyfriend who does not care for chicken as much as I do said it was amazing. He topped his with sharp cheddar and spicey brown mustard. Will definitely make again.
good recipe! I usually just season the chicken with salt/pepper/garlic powder and dredge in plain flour so this was a fun change. To not let the remaining milk/egg mixture and flour go to waste I mixed them together to make a batter and used it to coat thick slices of zucchini and fried those in the oil. Then I cut a large baking potatoes in wedges,tossed them in the flour/egg/milk mixture and fried them in the oil. Everything came out great and I didn't have much batter left to throw away. I also drained the oil in a coffee filter and cooled it and put it in a glass jar in the fridge. I will use this oil(combo veg/olive) when I make my roasted potatoes. It was enjoyable reading all the reviews and suggestions.
this recipe was so good. i made fried chicken for the first time for a party and everyone loved it! i followed it except i used peanut oil and buttermilk like another reviewer said. i made it with kickin' collard greens. YUM.
Made them tonight they came out great. i used a medium temp on my stove top and only had to cook 5 minutes on each side for a total of 10 instead of 15. Way better than the recipe on the Bisquick box that's for sure
Great recipe. My only problem was that it took approx. 30 min to cook so the coating got darker than I would have liked. The flavor was great. Next time I'll try to use peanut oil as one person suggested.
This fried chicken was so good.I have cooked it with whole chicken pieces and i also beet chicken breasts and made chicken fried chicken.both have has great raves from family and friends.I will pass it on.love it!
Use this recipe to make homemade chicken nuggets! All I did was cut the chicken into smaller chunks, then dipped it in the batter, then the flour. I used an air fryer instead of oil and I found there was still white flour on the chicken, but that's because of the air fryer and not the recipe. I really liked this recipe and plan to try it again!
I’ve never had good luck with fried chicken before - Crust always used to turn out so thin and unappealing. Until now! So happy! I made this exactly as it states - except I used chick thighs with bone in. So I cooked it much longer. I’d suggest turning down the heat a bit on the oil because of how long it takes but it turned out so delicious! Crunchy. And simple. Felt like Colonel Sanders himself and was so proud how it turned out. Thank you for sharing!
My first attempt at fried chicken and it came out pretty well. The chicken seemed to take a lot longer than 15 minutes and I used more old than suggested. I think the egg and spice wash was a good blend but all the spice fell to the bottom of my bowl and didn't get on the chicken. It might be better to add all the spices to the flour instead. I will try it again.
Oh man, I was doubting myself all while preparing this only because every attempt I have tried at frying any cut or style of chicken, I have failed. Tonight I got an amazing deal on some fresh wings from the local meat department so I decided to try my hand at frying wings once more. I'm glad I picked this recipe. It turned out absolutely delicious. I did add 2tsp of celery salt also to the mixture. Not sure if it helped or hurt, but it taste amazing so I'm not complaint. :-)
I used onion salt and didn’t add salt for the kids. Easy to salt at the table. I also put all the salt, pepper etc mix into the milk and added “ flipping Lekker” red wine and garlic sprinkle over the chicken before coating. Delicious recipe
Because several reviews said the coating was delicious but the chicken was bland I brined the chicken for an hour in 3 Q water with 3/4 C salt. After that I dried the chicken completely. I mixed all of the seasonings together as directed and then I *first* sprinkled a bit onto both sides of each piece of chicken and *then* I added half of the seasonings to the milk and egg mixture (I used buttermilk) and half to the flour. I dipped the pieces first into the flour (and shook off the excess) then into the milk mixture, then back into the flour. Fried until browned on all sides and then transferred into a 350 degree oven (solely because I wanted the frying pan and its oil and cracklings available for gravy). After 20 minutes or so in the oven I checked the temp of each piece. Finding them all up to temp I served them with fried potatoes and onions (seasoned with fresh garlic, salt, and pepper) and cream gravy. I reserved a couple of tablespoons of oil and "debris" from the frying pan. Heated, added 2 T of flour and 1 T of the flour and seasonings mixture. Cooked that over medium heat for 3 minutes and then added 1 C homemade chicken stock and 1 C milk to make a nice thick gravy. I never make fried chicken the same way twice. My wife and daughters said this is the best I've ever made. Enjoy!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.