Tanya's Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

This recipe is from my grandmother and great grandmother's family.

Recipe by Tanya Lewis

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium size bowl mix together the eggs and milk. Add ALMOST all of the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder (reserve a dash of each for seasoning the chicken pieces). Set aside.

  • Sprinkle a dash of the remaining salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder onto both sides of the chicken pieces.

  • In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Put the flour in a plastic bag. One piece at a time, dip the chicken into the egg/milk mixture then add to the plastic bag. Shake the bag so that the flour is covering each piece of chicken.

  • You can check to see if the oil is hot enough by sprinkling a little flour in the skillet. If it fries, it's hot enough! Place the chicken pieces in the skillet. After about 5 minutes, turn the chicken over. Let chicken fry for about 15 minutes or until the meat is cooked through and the juices run clear. Enjoy!

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 42.7g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 177.3mg; sodium 960.4mg. Full Nutrition
