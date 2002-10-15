Best Ever Chicken Casserole

I found this recipe good, but I wasn't blown away. I am still undecided about the water chestnuts (which I chose to chop before putting them in). They were a bit too crunchy for me. I would have preferred celery for a bit of crunch. But then again, my kids (6 and 4) hate seeing anything green in their food and so they liked it better this way. Also, I wasn't sure if I was supposed to drain the chestnuts. I did, but then added in some of the liquid so the mix wasn't so dry. I liked the cornflake crumbs in the mix. It gave it a nice texture. For the topping I did what I always do and mixed the crumbs with some melted margarine or butter. This way the topping bakes and isn't just dry on top. I left the lid on and just pulled it off near the end to brown the topping a bit, but really I think I could have left it on for the entire cooking time. Overall I found the recipe wonderfully easy to make and would rate it a bit above good.