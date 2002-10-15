Best Ever Chicken Casserole
Easy baked chicken casserole. It's our family favorite.
Easy baked chicken casserole. It's our family favorite.
This is an awesome and easy casserole!! Made a few changes, which made it go farther (big eating family). Based on the complaint that there was too much mayo, rather than reduce that ingrediant, I added apprx 6-8oz cooked macaroni noodles and increased the cornflakes to 1 1/2 cups (1 cup into the mix and 1/2 cup for the topping). I also added 1/2 cup diced celery, 1 4oz jar diced pimentos for color and spinkled in some shredded cheddar cheese over all. All else was left the same. Not dry, perfect amt of "creamy" and very tasty and filling. Thanks for the new casserole idea Mary!Read More
This one is too bland for my taste.Read More
This is an awesome and easy casserole!! Made a few changes, which made it go farther (big eating family). Based on the complaint that there was too much mayo, rather than reduce that ingrediant, I added apprx 6-8oz cooked macaroni noodles and increased the cornflakes to 1 1/2 cups (1 cup into the mix and 1/2 cup for the topping). I also added 1/2 cup diced celery, 1 4oz jar diced pimentos for color and spinkled in some shredded cheddar cheese over all. All else was left the same. Not dry, perfect amt of "creamy" and very tasty and filling. Thanks for the new casserole idea Mary!
I made the following changes to the recipe and it definitely tasted better: - add 3 or 4 heads of broccoli (chopped) - add 6 or 7 stalks of celery (chopped) - add about 18 mini carrots (chopped) - only 3\4 cup of fat free mayo (less oily) I think in retrospect I would have chopped up the water chestnuts into eighths, not fourths. Their unique texture seemed to be a bit of a distraction and you keep thinking "what was that I just bit into?" You may just want to leave them out completely because in my opinion they don't add all that much to the overall taste. I put only a thin layer of corn flakes on top, but I would have liked it to be even more crunchy. You might also consider cooking the vegetables before adding them to the mix (though I only cooked the mix for 45 minutes, so another 15 might have softened them up a bit more). Overall quite tasty, but obviously the more things you add to it, the longer it takes to make.
This recipe was a hit with my me and my husband. There were barely any leftovers! I did read through the reviews before preparing this recipe, and decided to cut the mayonnaise to 1/2 cup, and added 1/2 cup of sour cream. I added some red pepper flakes, half of a minced jalepeno, 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup of monterry jack cheese, some fresh ground pepper, some garlic salt, and used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken soup. I served the casserole with a ceasar salad and bread. My husband barely left me any for lunch the next day!
I made this once and made allot of changes based on others suggestions. This time the only changes I made was I added 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup shreaded cheddar cheese and one small can chopped green chili's drained. Served it over noodles. YUM YUM YUM
This is an awesome and easy casserole!! Made a few changes, which made it go farther (big eating family). Based on the complaint that there was too much mayo, rather than reduce that ingrediant, I added apprx 6-8oz cooked macaroni noodles and increased the cornflakes to 1 1/2 cups (1 cup into the mix and 1/2 cup for the topping). I also added 1/2 cup diced celery, 1 4oz jar diced pimentos for color and spinkled in some shredded cheddar cheese over all. All else was left the same. Not dry, perfect amt of "creamy" and very tasty and filling. Thanks for the new casserole idea Mary!
Substituted Cream of Mushroom with roasted garlic and added about 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese and it was superb! Served it at a party and everyone loved it!
This was delicious! A few changes I made: Used low-fat mayonnaise, added chopped celery, chopped carrots, and about 1/2 cup of shredded swiss cheese, which gave it a wonderful flavor. My husband loved it and so did my picky toddler - There were no leftovers!
The ingredients sound weird , but it really works out to be sooo yummy! The water chesnuts are the best part and I always add extra. I add extra corn flakes too on top to make it extra crunchy. I do cut back alittle on the mayo to make it less greasy. this is a winner!!! Try it!
There was none left and we have picky eaters in our group.
I found this recipe good, but I wasn't blown away. I am still undecided about the water chestnuts (which I chose to chop before putting them in). They were a bit too crunchy for me. I would have preferred celery for a bit of crunch. But then again, my kids (6 and 4) hate seeing anything green in their food and so they liked it better this way. Also, I wasn't sure if I was supposed to drain the chestnuts. I did, but then added in some of the liquid so the mix wasn't so dry. I liked the cornflake crumbs in the mix. It gave it a nice texture. For the topping I did what I always do and mixed the crumbs with some melted margarine or butter. This way the topping bakes and isn't just dry on top. I left the lid on and just pulled it off near the end to brown the topping a bit, but really I think I could have left it on for the entire cooking time. Overall I found the recipe wonderfully easy to make and would rate it a bit above good.
Overall the recipe was good, I would make it again. I used cracker crumbs, and only used about 1/4 cup maynoise and added a little sour cream too. I also put french fried onions on top as topping which was great. The crunch of the water chestnuts were good.
I think the best thing about this recipe is that it's a solid, re-workable one. Not being a huge fan of mayonnaise, I only used 2 tbsp of it, and mixed that with 4 tbsp of lite sour cream. I sauteed my onion in olive oil, and added in one teaspoon of dried basil, black pepper to taste, and a crushed clove of garlic. By precooking my onion and reducing the mayonnaise, I cut the cooking time down to 25 minutes. I used fat-free cream of chicken soup, and I think just about any cream based soup would work well with this dish. I didn't have water chestnuts, which I love, so I used mushrooms instead. No crunch, but lots of flavor. Finally, I didn't have corn-flakes, so I used cornbread stuffing mix, which was a delicious replacement. I DO love a recipe that can successfully be altered to suit my own taste. Everyone in my family loved this, even the kids (though they picked around the mushrooms). I will make this again and again. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I changed the recipe so much, but again, I think the flexibility is one of the recipe's best qualities.
Excellent recipe~~5 stars!! I made this for family members and everyone asked for the recipe. After reading some reviews, I did use Cream of Mushroom Soup with Roasted Garlic. I used half sour cream and half Light Miracle Whip instead of mayo because that is what I had on hand. I sauteed the onions because some of my family members don't care for "crunchy" onions. I added extra water chestnuts~~I just diced them quite small. I also added at least a cup of shredded cheddar cheese and more corn flakes. I baked the dish for just 35 minutes or so covered in a preheated oven ~~ after 35 minutes it was bubbling and browned. I served it over wide egg noodles with some peas and corn on the side and also served a crusty bread ~~ this dish was soooooo good! My husband said if it was on a restaurant menu he would order it. It was not dry, not runny, not bland~~it was perfect and tasted delicious. There were no leftovers and we had picky eaters present. Next time for convenience, I think I will add more soup and just mix in some cooked egg noodles and vegetables before I bake it rather than serve these things separately. Thanks, Mary, for a great recipe! Yum!
So easy! I have sauted the breasts, used canned chicken, and have also used the already cooked kind in the grocery when short on time. It is easy to put togeather and tastes great.
This recipe is good, but if you substitute the mayonnaise with fat-free sour cream, add 2-3 cups of cooked rice and a 1/2 cup of celery, it's a great recipe.
We have a saying at my home when I try a new recipe (if it is good it's a "keeper".This one is definately a keeper!!I did modify just a bit after reading others reviews.I sauteed the chicken & onions in butter with a 1/2 tsp. garlic powder.I added a 2oz.jar sliced pimientos(drained),1 can mixed vegetables(drained),1 can cream of mushroom with roasted garlic-that's all I had on hand.I also added a whole cup of corn flakes to the chicken mixture & enough to completely cover the top.I also reduced the mayo to 1/2 cup.My husband loved it but he said there was something that needed to be left out.We narrowed it down to the mayo.Next time I think I will try sour cream as others suggested.I think I will also try reg.cream of mushroom soup or the chicken.Also you might want to double the ingredients,it won't last LONG!!We aren't big eaters but this went quick!
I added 1 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese and a cup of egg noodles to the casserole, and the whole thing flew!! We all loved it!
This one is too bland for my taste.
I did change this recipe some what. I added a cup of sour cream and 2 tsp of mayo and I chopped one yellow onion and one garlic clove cooked them together and added 1 tsp of Basil till this was transparent. Once I put the final product into the baking pan. I put slices of Mozerella cheese and corn flakes all over the entire dish. Baked it for 40 minutes on 350. My husband and daughter raved and raved about it.This was excellent.
My husband loved this! I did add less mayo (3 TBSP) and used celery. I also used only 1/2 cup onion. I cooked for only 45 minutes and it was perfect- not soupy at all. I highly recommend this SIMPLE recipe. Even I could do it.
We didn't like the corn flakes on them. It was very dry and crunchy with little flavor.
I thought this recipe was wonderful. Although I did not use the water chestnuts it still came out great. Thanks for sharing!
We thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. I made it for my daughter and her family and they loved it too. Very tasty!
This was very similar to a hot chicken salad recipe that I have. I added frozen veggies and a little white wine. Excellent flavor. My family like it. Thanks Mary.
This was awesome! I added some grated swiis cheese to it. To the reviewer that said they would jazz it up by adding some water chesnuts if you had read the recipe IT DOES have water chestnuts in it! I never understand reviewers that don't read the recipe completely or completely chanfe a recipe and then give it a low review. ???? Anyway... great recipe!
I love this casserole! Some have labeled it "bland", but I find that for my family with three young children it's great. A friend brought this casserole to me 5 years ago after the birth of my first child and I was thrilled to find the recipe on Allrecipes.com. I find myself often taking it when a meal is needed for a new mom...I add some grated carrots, and it's perfect for a nursing mom who needs some "comfort food".
My Husband and I have had this a few times now. Very easy to make - We both liked it and my husband does not usually care for casseroles. I like the added crunch of the water chestnuts.I just think it needs flavor - maybe garlic ? Thank you for sharing your recipe, Mary
Very easy and very good casserole. My whole family loved this one. Thx.
Excellent! I made the following changes, as recommended by other reviewers: Added 1 C shredded cheddar cheese, used Ritz crackers instead of flakes, and used mushroom soup instead of chicken. Also, I only cooked it for 50 minutes and that was perfect. I thought the soup and onion gave it a lot of flavor. The cheese added a nice texture. Next time I plan to skip the water chestnuts, and add some sliced almond.
This recipe was great. It reminded me of hot chicken salad. I substituted slivered almonds for the water chestnuts. We will definately have again.
This is definitely an EASY recipe to throw together, but my family didn't care for the mayo...I will try again with a different base, possibly more soup or some sour cream.
This came out really bland for me and actually made me a little sick to my stomach. Definitely not one that me or my husband will be trying again.
I too was disappointed in the bland part. I did follow some of the previous suggestions. I may try again...but will use cream of mushroom soup and add 1/2 cup of wine.
This was a very good tasting casserole. I personally would have cut down on the mayo, but my husband thought it tasted great just the way it was. Thanks for the receipe!
This has a pretty good taste, but it is VERY GREASY. Could be that I followed someone elses' suggestion of adding 1 cup of cheese (though I used non-dairy cheese) though. The flavor is good but if you are on a diet, avoid this one!
I tried this recipe because I love water chestnuts and it was quick and easy to throw together. But if I make it again, I'll probably "tweak" it a bit to make it more to my taste - perhaps use Ritz crackers instead of the cereal. Also, I thought the chicken got a bit overdone. Since it cooks for an hour in the oven, is it really necessary to pre-cook the chicken?
The only problem I had with this recipe is that it doesn't make enough. My advice is to double the recipe. It's great.
SUPER TASTING AND VERY EASY!! I DIDN'T FIND IT GREASY AT ALL - I USED LOW FAT SOUP AND FAT FREE MAYO. NEXT TIME I'M NOT GOING TO BOIL THE CHICKEN AHEAD OF TIME - 1 HOUR IN THE OVEN IS A LITTLE TOO LONG FOR PRE-COOKED CHICKEN. AN EXCELLENT RECIPE THAT FREEZES REALLY WELL!
This was a fantastic recipe! I used the basic recipe (for 6 servings) and added a few "twists" of my own. I sauteed the onions, water chestnuts, fresh garlic and mushrooms together. I also boiled the chicken with some fresh garlic. When I mixed everything together, I added a little less mayo and made up for it with a little more cream of chicken soup. I used all of the corn flakes in the mixture and just add more for the topping. I also added a layer of grated parmesan before the layer of corn flakes on top. My family and houseguests LOVED it!!!! I will definitely be making this again. Thank you!
I had the priviledge of being Mary's neighbor when I was growing up, and I remember this casserole very well! So I was thrilled to get the actual recipe. It's as good today as it was then! Just for variety's sake, I've tinkered with it by adding celery, carrots, and mushrooms. It brings back great memories!!!! Thanks, Mary!
This hs got to be one of the simplest recipes I've ever tried and my family raved about how great it tasted. A definite keeper in my recipe box.
I read every review before I made this....Used hash browns as the base......didn"t have any water chestnuts so I used slivered bamboo shoots.....didn't have white wine so I used vermouth.....had ony 2 chicken breasts so i cut them into chunks and browned them in butter along with the celery and onion. Added a can of mushroom stems and pieces. Also added garlic salt. It turned out great but I should have used 2 cans of soup...one just can't be enough.......Next time I will have all the original ingredients on hand and I am sure it will tast quite different. Oh yes, 35 minutes is plenty of time to cook this.....one hour would cremate it!
This was delicious, easy to make and everyone liked it. My son wanted seconds. The sauce is really tasty. My son asked me to make it again and I sure will!
I must admit, I thought this recipe sounded a little weird, but it intrigued me.. My family LOVED it! I followed others advice and cut baking time to 30 minutes. I also started with sliced water chestnuts and halved each slice and used fat-free cream of chicken soup. Fabulous! A real keeper!
OH MY GOSH!! I made this dish with 2 chicken breasts, and added celery, carrots and broccoli like the other reviews suggested. I wish I would have double the amount of veggies I added. It would have been PERFECT. And don't skip out on the water chestnuts. They add just the right amount of crunch! I'll make this over and over again. LOVED IT.
I thought this recipe was delicious. It is fattening, I'm sure, but it tastes great. If you follow the directions and boil the chicken first, it turns out much better than pre-cooking the chicken.
Enjoyed it very much!
I made this tonight for dinner. I sauteed the onion with 2 diced celery stalks in 2 teaspoons of butter then followed the recipe. Yummy! Ultimate comfort food. Thanks!!!
Great recipe! I chopped the waterchestnuts very fine and they added a nice texture without a different flavor that the kids would notice. Since the chicken was boiled already I only baked the casserole for 30 minutes and it was fine. We think its a definite Keeper recipe!
This was great. I added a small bag of frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower to make a complete meal.
My family LOVED this and the tiny bit left disappeared for BREAKFAST next day! I used a sweet onion and the taste was not overpowering, as another reviewer thought. The chicken was so tender from boiling too.
I did several things differently, 1.) I boiled the chicken with onions, celery and a boullion cube for extra flavor, 2.) I put a layer of egg noodles on the bottom of a pan before I put the chicken mixture on top of it, and 3.) I put some Swiss cheese slices on top of the chicken mixture before I sprinkled the remaining corn flakes on top. It turned out so excellent; my whole family loved it.
Very nice and easy. I use low-fat mayo, low-fat sour cream and sometimes low-fat yogurt all combined. I also add mushrooms and celery to give it some more hidden veggies that the kids will eat! I also use low-fat Keebler Club crackers instead of cornflakes sometimes, and really, no matter how you do this, it always turns out good. You can cut down a lot on the calories and fat by using the low-fat products intead, and when it's in a casserole like this, you can't even tell. Yum!
This was too greasy from my family's point of view.
My dh made this for dinner tonight, with some of the suggested recommendations of others-he added carrorts, brocolli, celery and reduced the amt of mayo and doubled the cream of chicken...it was delicious...now he thinks he's a world class chef =0)and i agree ...i had 3 yummy servings... thanks for the recipe
This was an easy and very tasty main dish. I added some onions and only used two chicken breast 'cause there are only two of us. I left all the other amounts the same. My wife said she would like for me to make this again!
This was great! I did cut back on the mayo...and it was fine! It was a bit bland as stated..., but i served it w/some great side dishes, and it all went together well! I well surely make this again! Thanks!!
This was quick and easy and I usually make it with leftover chicken for even faster preparation. I made this 1st time with the full amount of mayo but we found it too rich so I reduced the amount by 1/2c. and it was better in my opinion. I also added more corn flakes to it since I love the crunch. Will make again.
Scrumptious. I made a few changes when I made it. I changed the chicken to white flour. Instead of mayo, I used a couple of eggs. The cornflakes were replaced with cocoa powder, and instead of water chestnuts I put in some baking powder and sugar, and oil instead of soup. I was a little surprised that my casserole came out tasting more like a chocolate cake, but I can say that the recipe, with my changes, was excellent!!! Seriously, yummy recipe. Just having fun with how so many people change everything about the recipe and then rate it anyway.
This has turned into my favorite dish. The only change I made is adding frozen corn and extra corn flakes. What can I say, I like corn. I love water chestnuts and they work great in this dish. People request this dish when they come over.
I made this casserole following the recipe exactly. It tasted good but was a bit bland. I think next time I will try adding the cheddar cheese as another reviewer suggested and top it with almonds instead of corn flakes. It is a very easy recipe to make.
i think this recipe is delicious.
This was easy and delicious! Two of my three kids even liked it. The only reason the third didn't care for it was because of the water chestnuts (which I love)so I guess you could leave them out or substitute something else. Several people suggested reducing the amount of mayonnaise but I thought the tangy mayonnaise and sweet onion made a great flavor combination. I will definitely make this again!
My husbands favorite. I agree with the others - the mayo makes it a bit greasy. I have used ritz crackers instead of corn flakes (what I had at the time) and it was good. I love the water chestnuts!!
Excellent dish, great for potluck dinners.
My first AllRecipe! A hit with the husband! It was easy - I made it the day before! And what was leftover was even better!
I have a receipe similar to this one, only I add celery, One can of mushrooms, onion, one cup of cooked rice, one boiled egg chopped, and I also melt some butter to coat the corn flakes on top. My family loves this and my mom used to make it for us when we were kids, only she would use a whole chiken that she had been cooking all day...
This was great! Both husband and kids enjoyed the crunch from water chestnuts. . .and when the kids saw cereal go in, they figured it couldn't be that bad! Thanks.
I thought that this recipe was great. My family enjoyed the taste and the crunch! Next time I think I will add some more corn flakes on the top.
tastes great with mushrooms and broccoli added, too!
I made some modifications to this recipe. I used half sour cream, half mayo instead of all mayo. I also added shredded cheddar cheese to it. We could have done without the water chestnuts. Overall, it was pretty good. We at it with spinach.
My roommate absolutely loved it. We are in our twenties and she doesn't like beef so I have to be creative. This recipe was really good except I wouldn't put as much mayonnaise in it the next time. A bit greasy!! But the cornflakes were perfect. We substituted peas for the water chestnuts cause we don't like water chestnuts. I will make this again!
This is a versatile dish that my family loves...however....we don't use the cornflakes, I use 1 - 2 cups rice instead (it's a forgiving recipe), and cover the casserole with Panko bread crumbs and a little drizzled butter. I also only cook it about 30 minutes......the chicken is already cooked, and it's so good with the rice, sometimes I have a little snack of it before I put it in the oven!
My wife and son were "okay" with this dish, but there are other chicken casseroles that they would choose. I think it was just a bit too much of the mayonnaise; it kind of overpowered the dish.
Very simple to make...Just whip everything together. The worst part is waiting an hour for it to cook while the yummy smell tortures you! Thanks, Mary!
Great recipe....not many ingredients and tastes great
Husband loved it - I don't like mayo and it tasted to much like mayo for me. It was easy and if you like mayo you'll like this.
Yummy! After I had already started making this, I found out that my Hubby had eaten all of our Corn Flakes! So I improvised and used herb flavored stuffing. I was glad I did - I think it added a dimension to the flavor that Corn Flakes just wouldn't have. I also added a handful of shredded cheese (the Mexican 4-cheese blend) in the mix and another handful on top, under the extra stuffing. The crust came out crunchy and delicious! I will definitely be making this again - with the stuffing! (Oh, I also left out the water chestnuts - just not a big fan...and I used a smaller dish - it was too thin in the large one.) Enjoy! I know we did! :-)
Tasted great! I made it on July 1st *canadian holiday* for my family. I didnt have any *real chicken* on hand and all the stores are closed. So I used chopped up chicken strips! Worked out just fine! My son is a picky eater and he loved it!
Super quick and very good. I added soy sauce and topped with chow mein noodles. It is a family favorite!
SERVED SEVERAL TIMES OVER CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS AND GOT RAVES EACH TIME.
A little on the oily side, for me...too heavy. But, it was quick, simple, and I loved the water chestnuts idea. I definitely plan to do some alterations and try it again in the future, sans the mayo. ;)
Very good recipe. Made some modifications...substituted a bag of frozen veggies (broccoli, red peppers, corn, black beans) for the chestnuts, added some spices and used light mayo. Kids loved it, and husband thought it was good and different.
This was a very yummy casserole. A little on the dry side - maybe if taken out of the oven sooner would help.
This casserole was good but I didn't care of the mayo in it. Possibly with just cream soup or milk in substitute of mayo would be better if you don't care for the mayo tang.
This casserole was "ok" definitely not Best Ever. Although my family liked it, I thought it was way too greasy and the consistency was not appetizing. Maybe using light or fat free mayo would help.
Awesome for kids however I did make some changes including reducing the mayo and adding some chopped steamed brocolli and cauliflower. I also shredded the chicken instead of cubed. My kids and their grandpa loved it. This will be made at least every other week - easy to make and easy clean up.
My 5 year old daughter and I really liked this recipe and the crunch of the water chestnuts makes it different and delicious. We also liked the cornflakes, it added just a touch of sweetness and crispyness. I baked the casserole for 45 minutes and it was fine, but I'm going to trim that to 30 minutes next time. My husband didn't like the water chestnuts at all and thought there wasn't enough ingredients, so if anyone has any ideas for additions that they've used successfully I like to try to tweak this dish for his tastes. Thanks, Mary, for a great recipe!
Good choice if you are short of time and don't mind a LOT of grease. Quite kid-friendly, tasted pretty good, but was literally SWIMMING in grease. I used a cream of poblano (pepper) soup instead to give a little more flavor, but it still could have used a bit "more" to it.
This was so delicious! We had realized at 6pm one night we didn't have anything planned for dinner. I pulled out this recipe and we were eating by 7! Everyone (picky kids) loved this. I only put a spoonful of mayo in b/c I don't like it very much, but it still tasted delicious.
They are good. However I substituted a cup of applesauce for the vegtable oil.
My family really enjoyed this meal. Plus it wasn't really hard on the "old" pocketbook.
This recipe was just delicious! It was especially good served on a hot bed of white rice. In my husband's words "this is a keeper!"
my family loved this-- it was such a big hit I'm making it for a Dinner to HONOR 30 Veterans in July --I know they will love it.
This was not that good to me. I think the mayonnaise was over powering. Perhaps if you took the mayonnaise out completely and made it with cream of chicken soup and sour cream.
Very good, quick & easy - great for little kids. I used Special K cereal instead of corn flakes - turned out fine. I agree that it seemed like something was missing. Next time I would cut down on the onion.
Made with sour cream instead of mayonaise (less fat) added stir fry vegetables. Really good
Pretty good! I substituted 1 C fresh carrots and celery for the water chestnuts and added some cheese. Thought the onion was a bit much, and I also recommend using a smaller pan than 9x13 for the given recipe that serves 4 to make the casserole a bit thicker.
I made all the changes suggested in the reviews: added celery and chopped carrots; left out the water chestnuts; substituted 1c. mayo with 1/2c. mayo and 1/2c. sour cream (with approx. 2 tblsp. milk); used crushed potato chips instead of corn flakes. Turned out fabulous!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections