Best Ever Chicken Casserole

Easy baked chicken casserole. It's our family favorite.

Recipe by Mary Berrong

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot, boil the chicken until tender. Cut the breasts into cubes or small pieces.

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken pieces with the water chestnuts, onion, soup, most of the crushed corn flakes and mayonnaise. Mix well.

  • Pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle the rest of the crushed corn flakes on top of the mixture. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
658 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 49.6g; cholesterol 95.4mg; sodium 944.7mg. Full Nutrition
