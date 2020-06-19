Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way
This is a simple, quick, old fashioned, baked, two crust peach pie made with fresh peaches and simple ingredients. It's great during summer peach season.
I disagree with the other reviewers about the lemon juice. The lemon juice is necessary not only to prevent browing, but also to prevent the cell walls of the peaches from breaking down when cooking. The peaches will have much better identity and structure if you add the lemon or lime jiuce. I placed a colander in a work bowl and added the peaches. Then I poured lime juice over the peaches and gently tossed the fruit. This way, the excess lime juice fell to the bottom. I then tossed the drained peaches with the dry mixture in another bowl. The pie was perfect and the peaches were firm and not mushy. It also removed any juices that would have made the pie runny. The lime jiuce blends much better with the peach flavor.Read More
This is a good recipe, but I have to agree with other posts about omitting the lemon juice. It made it way too tangy. Next time I'll use some "fruit fresh" maybe (I am assuming the added lemon juice is to preserve color?) instead. Aside from that, makes a great pie.Read More
This is the most delicious peach pie recipe out there, but the trick to push it over the top is to make a homemade pie crust. Never, ever use store bought! It will only add a few more minutes to your prep time, and it's SO worth it (search Mom's Pie Crust for a simple, old-fashioned recipe). I also sometimes make this pie with 3 C peaches, 2 C blueberries, but you can really make it with any fruit combination. Just make sure to adjust the sugar accordingly if you use something sour. It's a winner, and if you decorate it with a nice lattice top homemade crust, people will beg at your feet for more of this pie.
The reviews and comments were very helpful. I changed this recipe quite a bit because of what I read in this recipe and a few others- it came out delicious! I used half the amount of lemon juice and added 1/4 tsp vanilla and tossed the peaches in a coriander letting them drain as others suggested. I omitted the nutmeg and instead used ginger. I also used a pinch more cinnamon. I used half what it called for white sugar and instead substituted that with brown sugar. I also did the same with the flour - I only used 1/2 what the recipe called for and instead substituted the other 1/2 with cornstarch. I egg washed the crust and sprinkled with sugar in the raw. The pie came out delicious. It was messy to eat while still warm, but my husband had a slice this morning (yes, this morning) out of the refrigerater and it was perfect. Oh...I also followed the tip for turning off the oven and leaving the pie in for another 10 minutes.
Kudos to the smart cook that suggested dousing the sliced peaches in lime juice in a colander to avoid runny pie. This pie was fantastic. I served it just warm with vanilla icecream and my husband's entire family was raving about it. Oh, and if you haven't used the buttery flaky pie crust recipe from this site, you are totally missing out.
I give this 4 stars. Don't get me wrong it's a good recipe, but I work at a bakery and we pretty much use the same recipe. I would suggest adding 2Tbsp of cornstarch and use only 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. When it says to brush with egg, only use the egg whites not the yolk. We don't brush the bottom crust, we just poor filling directly in add top shell, brush W/egg wash and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mix. Bake as 45 min on bottom rack at 350, if top crust is not brown and golden, bake until it is. After finished baking,take out of oven, let it COMPLETELY cool, cover and Let stand at room temp over night. cut the next day. you will have perfect beautiful slices and it will taste awesome too!!
Tastes great, easy recipe to follow. I used a homemade crust and the pie looked beautiful. I had to cook the pie 10 minutes longer than the recipe. My pie was a little runny, but I think that I should have drained my fresh peaches before mixing in the flour (some liquid left in the bottom of the bowl). Make sure you cool if for at least 2 hours before cutting. This will really ensure that the pie stays together. This will be my new standard summer recipe. You will love it.
This was the first time I made a peach pie and I thought this was the easiest and best recipe I could find. We loved it and I thought it was great! Thank You!
This is the best peach pie recipe that I have found. It will be used again and again. Perfect!
This pie was decent. I'm not sure I enjoyed the nutmeg in here - I think it covered up the taste of the fresh peaches. I would make it again though and experiment a little.
This was my first peach pie. It was very easy, and very tasty! I made no adjustments to the recipe and it will certainly be made again!
Great pie! The easiest way to peal a peach is to blanch it first. Boil a pot of water, then turn off the heat. Insert your peach for about 45 seconds. Take the peach out, and insert into a bowl of ice water (to stop the cooking). The skin will slide right off.
I thought this pie was fabulous! I modified it a bit as follows: 1) I read the reviews of others and took the advice given to put the peaches in a colander before tossing them in lemon juice. Note: I used fresh peaches. 2) I also tossed the peaches in 1/4 tsp of pure almond extract. 3) I substituted 1/2 cup of white sugar for 1/2 cup of brown sugar. 4)I also didn't toss the peaches with the flour mixture until I was ready to pour it in the crust. I feel that's essential because it didn't have time to sit and make a lot of water before being put in the oven. 5) Last modification for me was that I left out the nutmeg. I don't really care for the taste of nutmeg and it's easy for nutmeg to overpower whatever it touches. I made this with the French Pastry Crust recipe found on this site. All these things together made this a wonderful pie that wasn't runny and looked great. In future pies, I may increase the amount of almond extract and lessen the amount of cinnamon in my next pie but make no mistake - this pie was a hit!
Pretty good pie. Instead of brushing the bottom crust with egg and still have it be soggy, the trick is to bake your pies on the lowest rack of the oven preferably on a pizza stone. Bake it at 425* for 15 to 20 minutes then reduce the heat to 350* and bake 30 to 40 minutes longer. If the top crust isn't browning as much as you like, bring the pie up to the middle rack and finish the last 10 minutes using a crust ring to keep from over browning the outer edges. Works every time no more soggy bottoms!
DELICIOUS! Everyone I had taste test this was raving about it even those who had never even heard of peach pie before. Easy recipe. I used canned peaches since peaches aren't currently in season. About 2 19oz (peach weight) cans and one of the regular sized cans makes 5 cups. I let the peaches drain in a colander (sprinkled with just a little lemon juice - know these peaches will be sweet so I wasn't too concerned about sourness and don't even know if this step is necessary for canned peaches) while I prepped the pie crust. I let the pie crust sit in the fridge while I mixed the peaches. I read reviews and only modified this way: added about 1 tsp vanilla, decreased nutmeg to about 1/4 tsp, added about 1 tsp more flour, used 1/4c brown sugar in place of the white - decreased total sugar about 1/4 cup (because I used canned peaches that were already soaked in heavy syrup). I made it with a lattice crust and will do that again. I wouldn't dip the fork tines in egg to seal it with again though because I think it made my crust darker in those areas. Did brush the whole crust with an egg wash and poked holes with the fork all over the bottom crust to avoid air bubbles. It came out sooo scrumptious that I am craving a piece right now while I'm writing this! It tasted best as it settled (a couple days) and warmed up as others said, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. HIGHLY recommend using Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust recipe for this (and everything else for that matter). EDIT: DEFINIT
My first time to make a peach pie...was extremely yummy! Used store bought crust, and followed advice to try using lime juice rather than lemon. Probably used a tad extra cinnamon cause I'm a big cinnamon lover, plus sprinkled the top lightly with a bit of sugar and cinnamon. Also drained the peaches as I peeled, and used a bit less than 5 cups of peaches...more like a little over 4 cups. This pie is so great, I think it is even bullet proof. Don't be afraid, just dive right in and give it a shot.
This pie was such a hit in my family that I made 4 more for the local VFW, I used about 1/2 the lemon juice, just enough to preserve the color of those beautiful fresh picked fruits. Cutting back on the lemon juice I realized I only needed about 1/2 the sugar as well. I did the lattice top and brushed with an egg wash sprinkled with sugar. To prevent over browning on the edge I covered that in aluminum foil and removed it the last 10 min of baking. This was so easy to assemble, even a novice baker would have a hit on their hands with this pie!
I want to say right off I am not a Peach Pie fan, my husband is, and had purchased a box of 42 Peaches so I thought I would give it a whirl. OMGosh!!! HUBBY LOVED IT AND SO DID I!!!! I followed the recipe exactly and I did make a homemade crust, My hubby started raving before he swallowed the first bite. FLAVOR WAS PERFECT, I was so proud, Thank You for a great recipe. P.S. I just bought another box of peaches and am going to can this recipe, less the flour which I will add when I am ready to make another pie, MMMM, Fresh Peach Pie all year long... Can't believe I actually like peach pie, Who knew :0
I baked two pies this weekend using this recipe. They each turned out great. I made a couple of changes based on the first try. In the second pie, I used about a tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken up the peach juice. I also added a half teaspoon of almond extract. The egg wash on the bottom crust was an idea I'd never tried and it worked perfectly. Peach pie lovers are going to appreciate this one.
This was excellent! I did make a few changes - per other people's suggestions - so this rating is for the pie with those modifications. I made my own crust, but I think you will be alright with the store bought kind. MODIFICATIONS: 1. Used half the amount of flour and substituted with corn starch, 2. Used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup light brown sugar, 3. Omitted the spices (my husband does not like them), 4. I used some egg wash on the bottom of my pie crust before filling it so prevent it from getting mushy, and it worked like a charm!
This pie was very good, but I had a few issues. First, the bottom crust was soggy even though I brushed it with a beaten egg. Next time I intend to brush the bottom crust with the beaten egg, bake for 15 minutes, cool, and then add the filling. Second, I felt as though there was too much cinnamon. The peaches were sweet and flavorful, but the cinnamon-flavored syrup (apart from the peaches) kept reminding me of an apple pie. Next time I will either use only 1/4 t. of cinnamon, or omit it completely. I will probably add a 1/4 t. of ginger as well to help add to the loss of flavor due to the decrease in cinnamon. I also found that I needed to bake the pie longer. I baked it at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, covered the edges with foil to prevent over browning, baked at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, covered the rest of the pie with a sheet of foil (again, to prevent over browning), then continued baking for another 10 minutes. One last note, was that I did not care for the coloring of the syrup. I believe that the flour made the syrup too white and cloudy (I also think it tasted a bit too floury), and I tend to associate peach pies with a clearer, more translucent color. Again, the white cloudiness reminded me of apple pies. Next time I intend to use only corn starch for that aesthetically pleasing touch. I used my own pie crust recipe. Before brushing the top crust, I beat in a splash of milk to the remaining egg. I then sprinkled the top with a heaping T. of sugar. Very good!
Great pie. I made it tonight following the recipe exactly except for frozen peaches. Was wonderful warm.
This pie was phenomenal! First things first: make a homemade crust. It doesn't take that much longer. Mom's pie crust on All Recipes is great. A few changes: only use 1/4 tsp cinnamon. Definitely keep the lemon juice - it keeps the peaches firm. After 45 minutes in the oven - I put the oven on low broil for 90 seconds to brown my lattice crust. PERFECT!
Wonderful taste, beautiful to look at, better to eat!
This is my first review. I just had to write something about how great this pie turned out. I followed directions except I used a Marie Calendars pie crust. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
Great pie! I usually adjust the amount of sugar depending in the sweetness of the peaches. I don't find the cinnamon and nutmeg overpowering as other reviewers have stated. In fact, I use a whole teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. I'll be making this pie all summer long.
Very good recipe, use my own pie crust recipe, little filling left over and made a bake fried pie. Also used my canned peaches from my peach tree. Turn out great too. one thing i change was i use the white of the egg only, after i whip it a little. great grandma Chaney
I made this as directed, except I added about 1 cup more peaches because I was using a deep dish pie plate. I made my own crust (family recipe) and the pie turned out great! I served it with a little non sweetened whipped cream so it wouldn't be too sweet. I probably could have added some sugar to the cream since the pie wasn't over whelmingly sweet. Make sure you have nice ripe peaches so it will juice up, mine were a tad under ripe and it didn't get as juicy as I would have liked.
Pie filling was very good. The only change I used was to do do the lime juice instead of the lemon, and I did it in a colander to let the extra drain. None of my guests claimed to be able to taste the lime, but I thought I could - but I could have been flavor searching for it. Also, despite the calendar and letting it sit a good 30 min after baking, the pie filling still was exceptional runny (unable to get a "slice" out). The last couple pie's I made didn't have this problem, but it was my first peach pie so I will chalk the runnyness up to inexperience; I believe next time I will try to drain more of the excess liquid off that forms after mixing in the flour\sugar\etc. Other than that, I thought the pie had a fine flavor. I look forward to trying to make it again so as to resolve some of the issues I had. I think that it could be outstanding, if my skills were better and with a couple of miner modifications. Note: The star rating is what my fiance assigned it after tasting it. I concur with it, though.
This is the best peach pie EVER! This is the second time in a month for making it. My Husband said this beats all pies. He used to be a cherry pie lover but now this is it! LOVE IT!!!!!!
The best peach pie I ever made. My family couldn't get enough of it. Thank you so much.
Wow! This was really good! Used homegrown peaches a friend gave us & wasn't expecting anything special, just wanted to get rid of the peaches. First peach pie I have ever made & it was great. Followed the directions & also followed advice of another reviewer to use a collander and sprinkle the peaches w/ lemon or lime juice. I used lemon but will try lime next time.
Tasty filling. I needed a bit more peaches but would make again. Made crust from another recipe on this site.
I love this pie, but my crust was still a little soggy the day after and I did drain the peaches and brush with the egg. I also would have preferred it be a little sweet, but overall it was very good.
mine came out really runny but delic. what on earth did i do. it didn't go in that way. i followed directions to the t.
Okay not sure if it was something I did, or the recipe, but I followed the recipe exactly, even added the lemon juice in a colander to let extra liquid run off, and my pie still didn't set! The pie filling was all over. We let it cool a few hours before slicing so that wasn't the issue either. Not sure. Any way flavor was great though.
Delish! I made this pie with half the sugar (thanks to diabetes!). The cinnamon and nutmeg enhanced the peach flavor, and with less sugar, the peaches were more "front and center" than other peach pies I've made. I will make this one again.
This pie goes great with the French Pastry Pie Crust you can find on this site.
AWESOME !!! I didn't follow the recipe measurements exactly I added another cup of fruit and what I did was mix the fruit in a bowl with 2 Tbsp of lemon juice and then put it in a colindar to drain excess juice off. I only used about 3/4 cup sugar to avoid being too sweet and went with about an 1/8 tsp of nutmeg to avoid it from taking over the peach flavor. I followed cooking time exactly and this pie will now be the only peach pie I make......soooo many compliments. I also used a full top crust with lots of air vents and a white wash on it
Just made this pie for the second time. I followed the recipe exactly the first time and it was delicious so I decided to go the extra mile and do a homemade crust this time. This wonderful pie deserves it!
OMG, this is the best pie I have EVER tasted!!! I did two slight modifications: I used half white sugar and half light brown sugar, and I backed off a bit on the nutmeg. I also poured the peaches into a colander and gently shook it after coating the peaches with lemon juice, to get the extra liquid off. It was PERFECT and worth the hassle of slicing 8 large peaches!
I absolutely HATE baking, but this recipe turned out so delicious I'm going to have to make it again!
At my house we rate our meals - my husband rated this pie five stars! It was very yummy. I did add 1/2 tsp of almond extract to this pie, I love peach and almond together, it came out perfect and it was delicious...I did do a bit of my famous pie crust decoration to this one! Loved by all who tried it and made the neighbors jealous!! Thanks for this superb recipe!
I did this exactly as written except for I did not have enough peaches (the first time) so I added frozen blueberrys to the mix. That made it to runny. The second time I made this I had enough peaches and I used corn stach instead of flour, it came out beautiful, not runny, set up nicely and had a wonderful flavor. I especially like brushing the crust with the egg, I think that makes a world of difference. I will definately be making this again.
A very good peach pie,added a little vanilla ice cream when served and everyone was happy campers. Thanks for sharing ,will be my go to peach pie recipe
Yummy! I used fresh peaches from our local farm and it was wonderful. Everyone loved it and it was so easy to make. Not to mention, it was made with wholesome ingrediants unlike many of the other recipes on this website.
Great recipe with a couple of modifications. I'm not proud - I used a frozen pie crust. I brushed the bottom crust w/the egg, covered the edge of the crust w/foil & baked it @ 350 for 12 minutes & filled it when cool. Mixed the sugar/flour/cinn/ nutmeg/salt with the peaches & let the liquid settle out while the bottom crust was baking & cooling then just took the peaches off the top & left the excess liquid in the bowl. Baked the pie 10 min @ 400 & 40 min @ 350 with the pie sitting on an insulated cookie sheet to keep the bottom crust from overbooking. It sliced into perfect wedges after coolingnfor 20 minutes! Also agree that brushing the top crust w/melted butter & dusting it with sugar is an excellent idea!
This is a really good recipe but needs a little tweaking in my opinion. I was unsure about the nutmeg, but used it as written - next time I will omit it because it just tastes too strong for my idea of an old fashioned peach pie. I think it would be just right with the cinnamon alone. Also, as some reviews suggested, I used 1/4 c flour and 1/4 c corn starch, but mine was still runny. Next time I may try 1/2 c flour as well as 1/4 c corn starch. This is one of the best recipes I've found so far, as most of the others are peaches and cream instead of good old fashioned plain peach! Also, do take the time to make the crust from scratch. I used a store bought roll out one for the first time today and it definitely leaves something to be desired. Homemade is totally worth the effort. :-)
This was a great tasting pie! I'll use this recipe again. I used a little bit more cinnamon than called for, but otherwise I followed the recipe. It's not a real sloppy pie and I like that too.
This is the best peach pie recipe that I have ever used. My wife is a very critical person when it comes to peach pie, now this is her favorite recipe for peach pie.
I really like this filling. I used this when I made a peach blueberry pie and it turned out great. But you have to use a real pie crust. Here is a super easy crust recipe my grandma used for years: http://allrecipes.com/PersonalRecipe/62401444/Grandmas-easy-flakey-pie-crust/Detail.aspx
Very easy and very yummy! I added a splash of dark rum to my peaches instead of lemon. The aroma was divine and the flavor warmed me to my toes. This was so easy I could bake a pie every day!
I usually like to make recipes without changes the first try in order to give a fair review. I found the pie did not have much "glaze", making the peaches seem very dense. The flavor was okay, but could have been a bit sweeter for my taste. This is a decent recipe, and I do like the double crust, but just wished there would have been a bit more glaze to balance out the denisty of the crust and peaches.
Excellent recipe!
Good recipe! As did others, I adjusted it to my family's tastes. I omitted the nutmeg, and next time I will use less cinnamon, which seemed to overpower the taste of the peaches. Thanks for sharing!
A great pie. I used fresh, ripe peaches and made my own crust. I did not use the lemon juice. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and the pie was great.
Easy to make & delicious
very easy and good
I made this pie for a family gathering because peach is my husband's favorite. He liked it but loved it after it had sat in the fridge for a couple of days. Now I make the filling the day before and let it sit.
This was my first time making a peach pie and it was great! I used Jiffy Pie Crust Mix for the crust. I modified the recipe a lot based on other reviews. What I did different was I used 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup cornstarch, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and used 1/4 teaspoon ginger instead of nutmeg. I also added 1/4 teaspoon vanilla with the lemon juice, but accidentally added a bit more then I needed and it was just as good. After adding the vanilla and lemon juice to the peaches, I put the peaches in a colander and removed the juice. I would definitely make this again.
I followed this receipe and the other reviewers' notes. This was my first time ever making a pie. I decided to make it a peach mango pie instead to see what would happen. It tasted magnificent! I used lime juice instead of lemon like one person suggested. Then, I decided to just add a dash of lemon. I used ginger instead of nutmeg like someone suggested. I egg washed the crust with egg and milk and a dash of vanilla just to see how it would work. Everything was great. Next time I will try to make my own crust.
I have made this pie twice now. Once with canned peaches and the other with fresh. I preferred the canned peach version over fresh. Same with the kids. They don't like peach cobbler but gobbled this pie up. So from here on out, I will use the canned peaches and add vanilla with a little more sugar. The sugar and vanilla thing is just my personal preference, as I like things sweet and love the vanilla flavoring.
it was a hit. worked perfectly. great recipe and so pretty! everyone loved it even before they ate it!
I used fresh peaches that I had frozen from the summer harvest. Excellent sweetness and texture. L was a fan.
My wonderful mom died two years ago today. As I reminisced with my children, we talked about her best pie of the season...peach. I looked at the recipes here and found this one to be most like hers. Home-made crust, of course. She did not use egg on the top crust, however. She always brushed it with milk and sprinkled plain sugar over that creating a thin sweet glazed crust on top. I think I will make one now in her honor!
This was the first pie I have ever attempted to make a pie, and it was an absolute success! I am getting married in 8 days and my fiance and I decided to make dinner and desert for my parents and one of his groomsmen. I was in charge of desert, and since we received a really cute pie dish as a gift at one of our showers, I thought it was about time to figure out how to make a really good fruit pie. After looking through a bunch of online recipes, i chose this one, as it seemed to hit the spot the most for what I was in the mood for... Like I said, it was a hit! My family loved it! From the first bite onward, I heard "mmmm's" around the room. Even my mom, who is particularly picky about peach pies loved it! I pretty much stuck to the recipe, and only deviated from it in a slight way by adding 1/8tsp of ground clove in with the other spices called for.
This is a PERFECT pie, when made with ripe summer peaches. Here in Colorado, we get some of the very best summer peaches from our Western Slope area. I followed the directions, but added no nutmeg (that's just a personal taste). Made the crust from a Betty Crocker cookbook recipe. This will be my peach pie recipe now. There's one in the oven now, to take to a friend for her birthday. Thanks!
Loved this recipe! I can peaches and just could not muster the energy to do another batch..so I made this pie instead! What a great recipe that I will be making over and over again! thank you for sharing!
Perfect in every way! I used fresh ripe peaches and it was so delicious! The only thing I did different was use 1/4 cup flour and 1/4 cup quick cooking tapioca. I really like tapioca in pies!
I love EASY peach pie recipes and this one definitely is- but leave out the majority of the lemon juice- peaches have so much great flavor and the lemon juice kills it. Otherwise it was easy to make!
I did try this one....and if you used caned peaches it would work or peaches that were over ripe...fresh...does not work.....I would give it it two stars
It was a little runny -- next time I will try and drain my peaches or somthing!
This is a very easy, old fashioned tasting peach pie. Definately need to use fresh peaches! Do not need to do a thing...although, we all seem to tweak the recipes a bit to suit tastes and make them our own. In my case I added a 1/4 tsp. of ground ginger, cut the lemon juice to 1 tblsp. and added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract, and cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, using 1/4 cup of dark brown sugar and 1/4 cup of white sugar. Came out perfect, juicy, but not soupy by any means. Thanks for the recipe!!
This pie is the best! So simple to make. Everyone devoured it at work! I didn't use the egg and it turned out just fine. Also, I added a little bit of brown sugar, butter, and pecans to the top of the pie in the last 20 min or so. I probably baked a good 10 min more than suggested, but I guess that depends on your oven.
I followed some of the advice and switched out the nutmeg for ginger ( very good!) and I upped the cinnamon to 1 t. I LOVED it, and my four year old said "This is the world's best pie mom!" I also did a homemade crust. ( I HATE to actually make them, but they are a necessity when it comes to pies. It really adds so much to the pie. I will make this again.
Great recipe, but I did not add the salt and reduced the amount of sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Everyone loved it!
Absolutely loved this recipe! I really recommend cutting the lemon juice to just one tablespoon. I added about 3/4 cups of blueberries as well and I am so glad I did. Right before sealing the crust I sprinkled a little brown sugar over the fruit and butter. This one is a real keeper. I cant wait to make it with fresh peaches this summer( I used frozen peaches and fresh blueberries and it was still fabulous). Try this one you will be so glad you did.
This recipe turned out great and the taste and crust was delicious. The best pie Ive made. My husband loved it. He even took a picture of it, it looked and taste great. I used 1/4 cup of flour and 1/4 cup of tapioca instead of 1/2 flour. Great... Never had a pie turn out so good.
This was heaven on a plate...however I made it with mangoes, I live in Mexico and had the mangoes, and my own home-made pastry! I am new to making pie, but I will do this again. My husband said that I can make him pie any time I want it was so good.I did change the cinnamon and nutmeg to ginger, as one reviewer suggested. Served with vanilla yogurt...delicious! Thanks for sharing.
firmer peaches help give the pie a nice texture. i switched the white sugar for brown sugar to help give the pie a depth in taste it was missing. turned out fantastic!!
This was delicious! & the first time I ever made peach pie. However, I used half dark brown sugar & it reminded me of pecan pie (my favorite). Very good with fresh peaches - you can still feel the texture of the skin.
I made this pie yesterday and the only change I made was I omitted the nutmeg since I am not a huge fan. The pie is spectacular, the only thing I might try next time is a slight reduction in the amount of cinnamon. The Vietnamese cinnamon I used did slightly overpower the taste of the peaches. I used the flaky butter crust recipe off this site with a small amount of cake flower instead of using just all-purpose (1 cup AP and 1/4 cup CF per crust). Also, I used some butter flavored shortening in place of 1/3 of the total butter. Crust and pie turned out amazing. I also followed some tips from the reviews here and baked it on the lowest rack in my oven. I moved it up and finished it the last 10 minutes on a higher rack to brown the top crust. It took a total of 10 minutes at 450 and 45 at 350 degrees.
loved the tip on mixing lemon juice in a collendar to loose exess juice. Also used 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 brown sugar.
This was a delicious peach pie. I used Rosie4Pres's idea of the colander when using the lemon juice and it worked beautifully. I parboiled the peaches for 2 mins. to make peeling them easier and then baked for a few mins. less. The peaches were slightly mushy so next time I would parboil for maybe a minute or so, or peel the regular way. I liked the idea of putting egg on the bottom crust and may use that for other pie recipes. I would, however, suggest eating this pie up within a couple days or so, I noticed the top crust was starting to get a bit soft by the 3rd day. The nutmeg is a wonderful touch!
This recipe did not work for me. The bottom crust was raw..Fruit was hard and sour..Had almost a cup and a half of liquid in the pie.
I thought this recipe was delicious. It was, however, a little sweet. I followed the recipe except I added about one extra cup of peaches. It is great with vanilla ice cream on top.
i have baked this pie numerous times, and it's ALWAYS a hit. I omit the nutmeg and just double the cinnamon, but also dice up about half a stick of butter (instead of the recommended amount). I typically lattice the crust... turns out fantastic!
very good recipe!
I read all of the reviews and took a couple of suggestions. I cut the 1/4 t. of nutmeg down to 1/8 t, and instead of using 1/2 c. of flour I used 1/4 c. of flour and 1/4 c. of cornstarch. The pie was still pretty runny, however the taste was OUTSTANDING. I will use a couple of tablespoons more of cornstarch next time I make this pie.
I was canning peaches and went ahead and made this up and froze it! For a dinner party, I put the frozen pie in a cold oven, turned over up to 425 degrees for 45 minutes, then down to 350 for 40 minutes. The pie was fantastic, brown and lucious. Barb Barger, Floyds Knobs, IN
WOW is all i can say...this pie was gone in a flash! I didn't feel like sifting through reviews like I sometimes do, so I just made it exactly as written, except that I didn't peel the peaches (when it comes to cooking I go to the wall but I tend to be a lazy baker :p). Deeeeelicious thanks! :)
Have made this pie for my husband, twice. He can be a pretty picky eater. He LOVED it. The only difference was that I used my own pie crust recipe.
I am not a fan of peaches. I made this for my husband & his family. It was a hit. Simple recipe to follow. I was bad and used the store bought crust. Next time I will use homemade.
I made this with some fresh peaches and it was fantastic. I did drain the peaches for a while in a colander to drain off the juice. I also omitted the nutmeg and replaced it with ginger. The pie was perfect! The bottom crust was nice and firm and the top was perfect. I will say that having made many pies over the years I have found that the liquid content isn't the only culprit of soggy crust. Many time your oven is the biggest problem in baking. Uneven cooking, wrong temps etc.. It is always best to have a thermometer inside the oven to make sure it is heating as it should.
I have a peach pie in the oven baking as I type this. This is the only recipe for peach pie I will use and I am an avid baker. I make my own crust. I agree that the lemon juice is a must in this recipe. It enhances the peach flavour in my opinion. I don't alter the recipe in any way. I think it's perfect as is.
I like Pie. A lot. But i had never had a peach pie and a friend of ours said peach was her favorite so i made this one and it was outstanding. Thank You. I didn't change a thing. The crust was my own variety but i used everything in the measures given and it was so good that i don't think it could get any better.
I made the following modifications with fantastic results: I made my own pastry, made a lattice top, and used Splenda instead of sugar. It was perfect! The lemon juice is needed, so don't be tempted to skip it based on other reviews.
Using this recipe is why I'm known as the pie maker in the family. The spices complement the peaches perfectly without overpowering it. Amazing recipe!
I made this pie yesterday and it was a big hit with my friends. I used a pillsbury pie crust and used 1/2 cup light brown sugar and 1/2 cup regular sugar. I used canned peaches (3 13 oz cans!) and drained them well and ommitted the lemon. I also used a little less flour and about 3tps of cornstarch to avoid the runniness that other reviewers had without diluting the flavor. My only criticism was that the crust did come out slightly soggy and that the flavor of nutmeg was a bit overwhelming and I happen to love nutmeg. Next time I will cut it down to 1/8 tsp. That should be perfect. Everyone that tried this pie loved it though...perhaps I am the toughest critic. With modifications, this will be my go to recipe for peach pie!