Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

This pie was very good, but I had a few issues. First, the bottom crust was soggy even though I brushed it with a beaten egg. Next time I intend to brush the bottom crust with the beaten egg, bake for 15 minutes, cool, and then add the filling. Second, I felt as though there was too much cinnamon. The peaches were sweet and flavorful, but the cinnamon-flavored syrup (apart from the peaches) kept reminding me of an apple pie. Next time I will either use only 1/4 t. of cinnamon, or omit it completely. I will probably add a 1/4 t. of ginger as well to help add to the loss of flavor due to the decrease in cinnamon. I also found that I needed to bake the pie longer. I baked it at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, covered the edges with foil to prevent over browning, baked at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, covered the rest of the pie with a sheet of foil (again, to prevent over browning), then continued baking for another 10 minutes. One last note, was that I did not care for the coloring of the syrup. I believe that the flour made the syrup too white and cloudy (I also think it tasted a bit too floury), and I tend to associate peach pies with a clearer, more translucent color. Again, the white cloudiness reminded me of apple pies. Next time I intend to use only corn starch for that aesthetically pleasing touch. I used my own pie crust recipe. Before brushing the top crust, I beat in a splash of milk to the remaining egg. I then sprinkled the top with a heaping T. of sugar. Very good!