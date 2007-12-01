Lizzy's Creamy Chicken Bake
A delicious, creamy chicken; the sauce can be used for gravy on mashed potatoes, if desired.
I made this last night, and followed the helpful hints of the other reviewers. We didn't brown the chicken first, and it still turned out amazing! My bf and I wanted to eat all of it! Soooooo yummy.Read More
I need to stop trying recipes that use canned soup.Read More
My family thought this was great. I only used half the pack of onion soup mix and I used cream of mushroom soup b/c that's all I had on hand. I also used about 6oz of sour cream. I just baked the chicken, no browning it in the pan, not neccesary. Very good dish.
We LOVED this recipe!! Granted, we did it totally different. I used two chicken breasts so I cut all the ingredients pretty much in half. I browned the chicken and used italian bread crumbs. Then instead of baking it, in a bowl I mixed the whole can of soup, half the onion soup, a very big tablespoon of sour cream, about a quarter cup white wine, and 3/4 of the can of water and mixed together. After that, I poured the soup mixture into the pan with the chicken and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes. I made rice on the side and also made busicuits. There was enough gravy for everything and it was amazing!! Thanks for the idea!!!!
As per other suggestions, I used half of a packet of onion soup mix and several big scoops of sour cream instead of a full 16 ounces. I arranged four big boneless breasts in my pyrex dish and only covered three with the sauce. The uncovered one I used to feed my kids--it was still plain enough for them this way.
I made this dish using chicken tenders to cut down on the amount of cooking time. I took the suggestion of other users and only used 8 oz of sour cream, however I did use a full package of lipton onion soup mix and it turned out to be a little bit too salty. I'm sure I will make this again, but will try to cut down on the soup mix. Also, I lined the baking dish with foil before placing it in the oven and this proved a very easy clean up.
I only make this in the winter - but it's wonderful and cozy on our chilly New England nights. My boyfriend asks for it often. I use the entire recipe as is, but for 4 chicken breasts not 6. We serve it over white rice, which the gravy goes wonderfully with. We take the leftovers for work. You must try. Just be sure to brush when you’re done.
This was great! I added egg noodles with mine to make a main dish. The kids even liked it.
Cooked it tonight for dinner. It was good. We will cook it again for sure! I followed some of the other helpful hints and we added a little white wine, and only used half the bag of onion soup mix and it turned out yummy! I cooked it with angel hair pasta and dribbled some of the sauce from the cooked chicken over the pasta and it was delish! Good recipe for young eaters too, my 4 year old loved it!
nice and easy... great creamy sauce
Unfortunately the family didn't like this one at all. Too bland and didn't like that the chicken was poached in the soup mixture.
Too salty if you follow the recipe as written.
This was a DELICIOUS recipe and will now be added to the regular meal rotation in our house!! It is so good and so easy!! I only made a couple changes. I cubed and cooked the chicken (I have four toddlers and it was just easier to cook this way), then I mixed it with the soup mixture. I also cooked some egg noodles and mixed that with the chicken & soup & baked for about 25 mins. WONDERFUL!! Thanks for sharing!!
I halved the onion soup mix & didn't use quite 16 oz. of sour cream. Family LOVED it! Considering one is a very hard to please teenager, this says a lot. Will be making this again! Thanks!
I served the chicken and sour cream/soup mixture over rice, and the family enjoyed it.
Good for a quick and easy dinner. Sliced slightly thawed chicken breasts, then browned. Added the browning juices to the soup mixture. Only used half the onion soup mix and the flavor was still strong. Reduced s. cream to 12 ounces. The consistency after baking was just right. Yummy sauce with mashed potatoes.
Instead of the onion soup mix I use 1/2 a packet of the Knorr's Vegetable soup mix. Yummy served over egg noodles.
Very good recipe! We were looking for something different to do, and this was very tasty! We made a couple changes though. We added fresh minced garlic into the chicken, and we added more spices into the gravy! Very great recipe though!
Great flavor! My husband who is a picky eater said this is one of the best meals I've made and to definitely make it again.
A great family friendly chicken recipe. The soup mix makes it a little salty, but that can be adjusted.A must try for onion dip lovers!
5 Stars with tweaks. This is a great choice for an easy base recipe for a quick weeknight dinner. Since we like lots of flavor and spices I did tweak the recipe some to use what I had on hand instead of going to the store and to tweak it for our tastes. First since I didn't have seasoned salt, I sprinkled a little of each black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne on the chicken before browning it. For the sauce I used a healthy request cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken since I had it on hand. However, next time I would use cream of chicken soup because I thought the mushroom flavor was a little too strong. I used fat free sour cream and my hubby thought it tasted like a restaurant style full fat sauce. He didn't think it tasted like it had any low fat substitutions in it. Since I didn't want the sauce to taste solely like onion dip, I added a packege of dry zesty Italian Dressing seasoning mix and a splash of white wine. I served the chicken and sauce over pasta with roasted red, green, and yellow bell peppers. It was delicious. I will make this again.
We thought there was sort of a bitter taste to it. I would use only about 1/3 of the onion mix if I made it again.
My family thought this was really good. I took advice from some of the other reviews, such as using only 1/2 the onion packet, and I used just about 2TBSP of sour cream. I also just sauteed my chicken, then cubed it, put the gravy ingrediants into a suace pan added chicken and simmered. Served over egg noodles.
I thought it was pretty good! My picky eaters actually asked for seconds! I will be making this again.
Just made it. Used 3/4 of the Onion Soup mix because I was afraid it would be too salty. It would have been just fine with the whole packet. Husband approved, will surely make it again. Sooo good over mashed potatoes!
This recipe is very quick and easy. Just mix and toss it in the oven for 30 minutes. I mixed together the onion mix, sour cream and cream soup before browning the chicken breasts. So the flavors would have a chance to meld together. I used cream of chicken and broccoli soup and french onion dip mix since it's what I had on hand. It turned out great. The chicken was very moist. I served it with a side of broccoli to compliment it.
This was very easy to prepare and was a welcome change to my normal chicken recipes. It tastes like onion dip smothered chicken. Next time, however, I would use less sour cream. The flavor was a bit overpowering. I served this with white rice and used the extra sauce on top of it. Really good!
This was just an o.k. recipe. I halfed the soup mix as others have suggested as well as the sour cream.
THIS WAS SO GOOOOOOOD
This is a great recipie. My bf loves it as do I. It's sooo easy! I normally only cook 2 chicken breasts and 1/2 can of soup and 1/2 container of sour cream, and the whole package of dry onion soup mix. It comes out so creamy and good!
I was surprised by how good this dish was! I used 8 oz of sour cream and 1/2 of the onion soup mix. I baked it uncovered and served it with egg noodles and sauteed broccoli. I will definitely be making this again!
I love this dish, it's that simple. When I made this for my family, I served it with mashed potatoes, stove top stuffing, and vegetables. I was very pleased that everyone loved it, it is the easiest whole dinner I have ever made. My only complaint was a little on the salty side, thats easily fixable! Lately to make it easier, I have been browning frozen chicken tenderloins (unbreaded), which has cut back on time and makes portioning it out easier, bc I never want a ton of meat.
I made this recipe with 5 chicken breasts. I also used 1/4 to 1/2 the amount of sour cream and only a few tablespoons of onion soup mix and it was salty enough. All in all, an excellent dinner!
I thought this recipe was pretty good. My husband really liked it though. I only used about 1/2 of the amount of onion mix that the recipe says and it was PLENTY.
This was way too thick and tasted too much like chicken smothered in the classic chip onion dip. I would reduce the onion soup mix to probably 1/2 and also reduce the sour cream. I served it over white rice and the sauce was perfect mixed with rice only, but much too thick and strong for the chicken.
Thanks for this great recipe! My husband and his friends loved it. I thought it was great and it is easy to throw together.
This was absolutely wonderful. My family and I LOVED it!
MY HUSBAND LOVED THIS RECIPE. I LIKED IT,AND FOUND IT VERY EASY TO MAKE. I WOULD RATE IT ABOUT THREE STARS WITHOUT THE EASE OF PREPARATION AND THE FACT THAT, WHEN ASKED, MY HUSBAND THOUGHT IT SHOULD RATE FIVE STARS. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN. (WITH THAT REACTION, PROBABLY MANY TIMES)
Although I followed the recipe exactly, I found the sauce too salty. Otherwise, it was fair. Next time, I may use less Onion Soup mix.
This recipe is fairly basic and easy to put together or add things to make it your own. I did not have chicken breast so I used chicken thighs so I did not have the problem of the meat not having enough flavor. For all the people who were having flavor problems its because chicken breast is nbot a flavorful piece of meat due to the fact that it is so lean and can be think and lean so you get a mouthful of bland. If that is a problem try brining you chicken breast and then use them for whatever your cooking. The only thing I added was spinach and I might add diced tomatoes next time to just for some freshness since everything is from a can. It tasted fine and made my dinner a breeze :)
I used 1/2 the onion soup mix as well & it was perfect! I did use equal parts butter & olive oil to brown the chicken but I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces (the way my honey likes it). I used the extra onion soup mix in the rice ~ it was the perfect compliment! Very good!
Great entertaining recipe. It has good flavor and a nice appearance.
I REALLY DIDNT CARE FOR THIS. TOO MUCH ONION FLAVOR FOR ME. I ONLY GAVE IT THREE STARS BECAUSE MY HUSBAND ATE ALL OF HIS.
Not bad, tastes very much like chicken baked with french onion dip on top. At the advice of other reviewers, I used only 1/2 a pouch of onion soup mix. I thought this made way too much sauce for the amount of chicken, half would have done it. I liked it OK, my mom loved it, and my daughter, niece, and nephew wouldn't touch it.
I don't think I could have screwed it up as it's so easy but.... I thought it was bland and doesn't look appetizing - beige is a good description.
i thought this recipe was good. i only used 8 oz. of sour cream and half of the onion mix i also seasoned my chicken with garlic and pepper.
We all thought this was way too salty.
This was way too rich and thick! Will never make this again.
This was a good chicken recipe but I modified it a bit. Like other users I didn't use a full package of dry onion soup mix. I added it to taste. I also added a extra can of cream of chicken soup. It goes well with stuffing and rolls, plus the rolls can be dipped in the sauce. Will definately use this again!
My entire family loved this. They demanded to see it again and soon. Very simple to prepare as well. Followed recipe as given.
