Lizzy's Creamy Chicken Bake

5 Stars with tweaks. This is a great choice for an easy base recipe for a quick weeknight dinner. Since we like lots of flavor and spices I did tweak the recipe some to use what I had on hand instead of going to the store and to tweak it for our tastes. First since I didn't have seasoned salt, I sprinkled a little of each black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne on the chicken before browning it. For the sauce I used a healthy request cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken since I had it on hand. However, next time I would use cream of chicken soup because I thought the mushroom flavor was a little too strong. I used fat free sour cream and my hubby thought it tasted like a restaurant style full fat sauce. He didn't think it tasted like it had any low fat substitutions in it. Since I didn't want the sauce to taste solely like onion dip, I added a packege of dry zesty Italian Dressing seasoning mix and a splash of white wine. I served the chicken and sauce over pasta with roasted red, green, and yellow bell peppers. It was delicious. I will make this again.