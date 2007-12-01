Lizzy's Creamy Chicken Bake

3.8
65 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 27
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

A delicious, creamy chicken; the sauce can be used for gravy on mashed potatoes, if desired.

Recipe by LIZELWART

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle the chicken breasts with seasoning salt to taste. In a large skillet, brown the chicken in olive oil, on both sides, until they are golden brown.

  • Then place the chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a medium size bowl, combine the sour cream, chicken soup and dry onion soup mix. Pour the mixture over the chicken and bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 105.8mg; sodium 862.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022