Mom's Chicken Cacciatore

I tried this recipe one before, as-is, and my husband wasn't crazy about it...so this time I 'doctored' a bit to suit his/our taste. I prepared the chicken, using thighs, and added paprika to the coating...got them sauteed in a large stock pot and removed when finished. Then I cooked the onion, garlic (which I doubled), bell peppers (half a green, and a full red and orange) in the leftover oil and fat from the chicken. I liberally salted and added cracked pepper as well as plenty of paprika (this is how I would start my pasta sauces normally), cooked those until 'saucy', and then I added a the can of tomatoes, drained a bit, as well as only 1/4 C. white wine and 1/4 tsp. or oregano (mine was ground so I cut the amount in half). I allowed that to simmer for about ten minutes and then added a jar of Bertolli Organic Garlic and Basic pasta sauce to speed up the process (normally I would cook down my own fresh tomatoes). Once everything started to come together and flavors were well blended I added the chicken thighs, covered, and allowed to similar on a low to med. low setting for the next hour. The last few minutes of cooking I added fresh chopped Italian parsley and served over spaghetti noodles. My husband really enjoyed it after I made the changes, and the chicken fell right off the bone! I would have given five stars with changes, but since I did add quit a few extra touches I figured it wouldn't be fair to rate the original recipe this way. A great base recipe!!