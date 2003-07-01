Mom's Chicken Cacciatore

Many food names reflect various occupations or trades. 'Cacciatore' literally means 'hunter' in Italian, and this 'hunter style' dish makes good use of mushrooms (easily available to hunters trekking through forests!), onions tomatoes and herbs. If desired, serve over hot spaghetti noodles.
Fabulous! I did change a few things. 3 cloves garlic. A can of Italian stewed tomatoes in addition to the diced tomatoes. 1 cup red wine instead of 1/2 cup white. The extra ingredients worked well to cover the chicken while cooking. The chicken turned out SO tender! It was falling off the bone. I really didn't think a half hour would actually cook it. It really needed salt to bring out the flavor, though. I recommend 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Next time I would only use 1 cup flour for a lighter coating.
Don't understand why anyone would call this recipe boring. Yes, I too added more seasonings and totally skipped the flour coating as it's not necessary and actually gets in the way during the browning process. The key to a really good cacciatore is to brown the chicken very, very well. The oil is also not needed as the chicken will produce its own. Once browned, you're left with those wonderful tasty bits on the bottom of your pan that helps to make an incredible and almost brown colored hearty sauce. I also suggest letting the chicken and sauce simmer for a couple of hours to really bring out the flavors. If you have a cast iron skillet or dutch oven, all the better. Good basic recipe Jana and thanks so much!!!!
Terriffic recipe!!! Easy too. Omitted the flour based on other reviews and used Italian seasoning instead of just oregano cause I didn't have any on hand. Used two cans of diced tomatoes for more sauce and added green onions along with regular one. I like my sauces THICK, so I added 3 small cans of tomato paste. If you don't, use at least one or the sauce will be tasty but runny. The longer you cook on a low simmer, the more the meat will fall off the bone. Remember to occasionally stir for all cook times, long or short. Oh yeah, if you're able, brown chicken in just about ANYTHING but vegetable oil (olive, canola, Country Crock spread.....all are a little healthier). Thanx for the recipe, yo!! I swear I love this site!!
This recipe was fantastic. Made it as written and I very much enjoyed it. Thank you so much for sharing! On a side note, I SO don't understand some of these reviews. The ones saying, I changed this and that and added these things and used a completely different cooking method so with my alterations its 5 stars. WHAT???!!! If you're doing it differently that is totally fine, but how dare you change the recipe so much and then rate it whether it be a good or bad rating. I'm utterly baffled! When I change a recipe I will not rate it because it is no longer the posted recipe! *Sorry for venting*
This is a great recipe. As usual, I read the reviews (thanks) and took a few suggestions. I used 8 boneless breasts (always my preference), verly lightly floured them (less than 1/2 cup of flour), and I used a touch of olive oil for browning. I doubled the peppers and onions, but cut them into 1-inch pieces. I used a cup of red wine, twice the garlic, and a small can of tomato sauce at the end when I thought it was a little too liquidy. I love this. It's lowfat, very tasty and even easier to make. Thanks!
GREAT! I have to say this, if you are changing more then two main ingredients, or techniques in a recipe, Just write your own recipe and post it and let us all review your recipe. I wants reviews on the recipe I see there in print, not huge modifications - its no longer "that recipe". There is a huge list of Chicken cacciatore recipes, get one closer to what you want to make. This was great as posted, thanks to the original poster.
This was really fantastic! The only change I made was that I used skinless chicken breasts and a cabernet instead of white wine. This will most likely end up on my weekly rotation!!! Thanks for a great recipe!
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts (8 of them) along with a few drumsticks. I mixed 30 oz of Italian style diced tomatoes, 1 sm can of tomato sauce, 1 c of chicken broth, 1 c of wine, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, fresh parsley, oregano, basil, garlic and poured on top of chicken and put everything in the crockpot. Since I was pressed for time, I cooked on high for 2 hours & low for an add'l 2 hours. I did coat with flour & brown each piece of chicken first. Served on top of angel hair pasta. Very good! Would definitely make again!
Made a huge batch of this for a big family gathering...everyone loved it. Made a few changes, based on other reviews. Used red wine instead of white and a ton of garlic. Finished the dish off in a slow cooker which worked great. Definitely don't skip the step of coating the chicken with flour...makes a big difference in the sauce.
THIS IS A GOOD STANDARD CHICKEN CAICCIATORE. I CUT MY CHICKEN BREASTS UP INTO BITE SIZE PIECES, COVERED WITH FLOUR, BROWNED IN SOME OLIVE OIL, REMOVED FROM PAN AND THEN COOKED THE PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS NO ONIONS (HUBBIE DOENS'T LIKE THEM) :( WHEN THOSE WERE COOKED ADDED BACK THE CHICKEN AND A CAN OF HUNTS TOMATO SAUCE AND A COUPLE OF GOOD DASHES OF ITALIAN SEASONING. SIMMERED FOR ABOUT 1/2 HOUR. YUMMIE. SERVED WITH ZITI. HUBBIE SAID IT WAS "AWESOME" THANKS FOR THE POST.
This is by FAR the best Chicken Cacciatore I have had. Better than restaurant Chicken Cacciatore. I used boneless breast and added a tiny pinch of red pepper flakes. Don't skip the flouring of the chicken, it helps keep the chicken remain juicy and thicken the sauce.
I gave this 4 stars only with my modifications, many of which came from other comments. First, I can't imagine how someone could make this dish with only 1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes. I used 1 (28 oz) can. To thicken, I used a whole 6 oz can of paste but you really only need 1/2 of that (3 oz). Double the garlic (at a minimum) and use 3 whole chicken breasts (purchased as 6 halves) cut into 1" strips. You only need 1 cup (or less) of flour for coating. Use olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Also add extra oregano and some dried basil. way too bland otherwise. Finally, I cooked on medium for 30 minutes and then simmered for 90 minutes. The meat was incredibly soft. With these changes, it's an excellent, 4 star meal and easy to make (I served over rigattoni).
Although I really didn't follow this recipe, I did want to comment about flouring the chicken... doing so helps to thicken the sauce a little, and I prefer to deglaze the pan with wine, getting up all those delicious chicken bits. Also, I used white wine and thought it was delicious (I prefer red wine in red sauce, but in my "research" found that white wine was more traditional for cacciatore). I replaced carrots for peppers, and added 4 cloves of garlic. I'm rating this four stars because in order to get a rich sauce, you really need to let it simmer for atleast an hour. Enjoy!
I tried this recipe one before, as-is, and my husband wasn't crazy about it...so this time I 'doctored' a bit to suit his/our taste. I prepared the chicken, using thighs, and added paprika to the coating...got them sauteed in a large stock pot and removed when finished. Then I cooked the onion, garlic (which I doubled), bell peppers (half a green, and a full red and orange) in the leftover oil and fat from the chicken. I liberally salted and added cracked pepper as well as plenty of paprika (this is how I would start my pasta sauces normally), cooked those until 'saucy', and then I added a the can of tomatoes, drained a bit, as well as only 1/4 C. white wine and 1/4 tsp. or oregano (mine was ground so I cut the amount in half). I allowed that to simmer for about ten minutes and then added a jar of Bertolli Organic Garlic and Basic pasta sauce to speed up the process (normally I would cook down my own fresh tomatoes). Once everything started to come together and flavors were well blended I added the chicken thighs, covered, and allowed to similar on a low to med. low setting for the next hour. The last few minutes of cooking I added fresh chopped Italian parsley and served over spaghetti noodles. My husband really enjoyed it after I made the changes, and the chicken fell right off the bone! I would have given five stars with changes, but since I did add quit a few extra touches I figured it wouldn't be fair to rate the original recipe this way. A great base recipe!!
I made this for my boyfriend last night. He and I thought it was wonderful! I did exactly as the recipe said, but I added a little more garlic because we both love it so much. I served it on a bed of angel hair pasta. It has a great flavor to it. I can't wait to make it for company. :-)
I made this at the hospice where I volunteer and it is wonderful! Made just as written using boneless skinless chicken thighs and it turned out just perfect. Real comfort food and still nutritionally sound. Try this recipe!
I just tried this recipe with a few minor alterations. Instead of breading and frying in regular cooking oil, I opted to saute the chicken in a small amount of olive oil with the garlic and onion, then added the cooking wine. I also used fresh herbs. Though sauteing may take away some of the authenticity, it still tasted amazing, with just the right infusion of flavors. I served it over angel hair pasta tossed in a little bit of olive oil and minced garlic with 1/2 tsp basil, 1/2 tsp. oregano, and 1 tsp parsley for light flavor and presentation. I insist on using fresh vegetables (fresh tomatoes, in season) and herbs when available, as their flavor can't be compared to that of dried or canned. Overall, I'd recommend this recipe to anyone.
This is good, but I made a few changes. I didn't bother to flour the chicken, also left out the mushrooms and wine as I didn't have any. Finally, I didn't think the sauce had enough flavor so I started dumping in spices until I thought it was right. I will continue to make just because it is one of those dishes I usually have the ingredients on hand.
I only made a few changes. Used a pound of boneless chicken breast, pounded thin and then sliced, and only needed about 1/2 cup of flour. Doubled green pepper, onion and used 2 cans of diced tomatoes. The rest was pretty much like the reciped called for. Served over pasta with a sprinkle of parm cheese. It was delicous. Light and healthy tasting. The only thing I would do differently next time is season the chicken a bit more. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent, I went heavy on the garlic and seasonings and this was great! The chicken is juicy and tender, the sauce that was created was so flavorful and there was plenty to serve over pasta. We really liked this one Jana, thanks!
This was a huge hit with my family. I only made a few changes: used red wine, added chopped carrots, more garlic and did not flour chicken legs and thighs (used cornstarch to thicken sauce since hubby needs to eat gluten-free). Served it with Cheesy Polenta from this site. Made enough leftovers, so, for second meal I added browned Italian sausage slices and I cooked angel hair pasta for something different. Delizioso!
Doubled the tomatoes & garlic, added carrots & celery to increase the veggie content, used boneless, skinless breasts & added fresh italian parsley & fresh basil at the end. Served over penne pasta. Husband LOVED it! Definitely a do over!!
01/31/2001
I grew up near "The Hill" in St. Louis. This recipe is very near the cacciatore that I used to eat at my Italian friends houses. My family loves this. To reduce fat, drain chicken on paper towels after you brown it. You can also fix this without flouring the chicken. Delicious!
I didn't dredge the chicken in flour. I also omitted mushrooms and wine. I didn't have them. This was just the base I needed to make a wonderful meal. I served it with a crusty roll to sop up the juice. Yummmmmy. I will use this recipe again.
This is a great recipe, but with a few modifications. Firstly, do NOT skip the flouring process, it really does give the chicken pieces a nice golden brown appearance. And I'd recommend olive oil over vegetable oil, for obvious reasons. I left out the green peppers but added a small can of sliced black olives. For full flavor and the most tender chicken, cook in a covered casserole dish in the oven at a medium heat for about an hour. Serve over white rice with steamed broccolini on the side.
I've made this recipe a few times - sometimes substituting red wine for white (I always use fresh oregano and red pepper as we don't like the taste of green) and it's always excellent. This is my favorite cacciatore recipe!
This was really good. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs, dusted with flour and Seasoned Salt, and sauteed them in olive oil. I also added a red bell pepper to the vegetable assortment, and used baby bella mushrooms (sliced). I substituted red wine for white, and added half a jar of Bertolli organic Olive Oil, Basil, and Garlic sauce. Served over whole wheat penne pasta, very good.
Not too shabby! I'll add my two cents...the other reviewers are right, the secret (in most other recipies too) is in the browning. Dredging the chicken in seasoned flour and browning well really enhances the taste and helps to thicken the sauce later. I added some chili pepper and rosemary to fry with the onions for our liking and threw in a zuccini I had hanging around. Also, try a can of crushed tomatoes next time. It gives it more of a saucy consistency like you cooked it for hours. Enjoy AllRecipers!
This dish gets a 5 star rating: 4 for the recipe and 1 for all the great suggestions Here’s what I did: Added carrots: 3 and cut to about 1” “sticks”, placed in small bowl, added water to cover cooked in microwave for 9 mins. Egg washed the chicken: I beat 2 large eggs with a tblspn of water and covered chicken pieces. Chicken: Used chicken with bone – more tastier than just meat. Removed skin and fat, but had to add more olive oil. Doubled all the seasonings: I used half with the flour and added the other half at simmering time! – delish! Added and replaced some seasonings: (1) Replaced salt with garlic salt. (2) Added Ms. Dash seasoning (did not have Italian Seasonings) (3) Added 1 teaspoon brown sugar – kills tomato acidity! (4) Did not have diced or Italian stewed tomatoes or tomato paste. I used 1 large can (28oz) Crushed Tomatoes with Basil only – nice and thick and flavorful sauce that my wife always buys. Deleted some veggies: no green peppers or mushrooms -- my kids don’t like them, yet. Frying: Golden brown fried the lightly, well coated chicken pieces in very low heat. Wine: Added red wine to hot skillet (no heat) and scraped bits of chicken – this also reduced the wine! Simmering: Added and gently mixed all the ingredients, including the other half of the seasonings, sugar and carrots. Simmered covered for 45 minutes over low heat. This came out wonderfully tasty! My only 2 cents is: make double – as your family and guests will want seconds.
Yum! Only thing I did differently is I took the skin off of the chicken prior to cooking - I'm sure lots of y'all did this but I thought I would mention it. Also - I had l/2 of white wine in the fridge - used it - but then decided I wanted a bit more wine to make the sauce go further. All I had opened was a bottle of shiraz - so I threw in about a cup more. I probably broke a 'cardinal sin' by mixing up my wines, but it sure tasted good. I also added about a half a can of tomato paste. I served this over spaghetti.
Although the traditional recipe calls for dark meat chicken, I too only used breasts. To make this heart-friendly for my bf's dad who needs to watch his sodium I used low-sodium canned plum tomatoes and didn't salt the pot until I served my own plate. I wanted to use red wine instead of white but white was all I had, and it was fine. Added more flour to thicken up the sauce, as I like it chunky and hearty. Added capers and served over brown rice. Was great!!
I pretty much followed the recipe except I used skinned thighs (with bones). Cut up the peppers and onion very chunky. Used a large can of crushed tomatoes. No oregano as I don't like it and used french seasoning, and fresh basil. Also I used a large can of mushrooms. Sometimes you have to use what you have.Cooked it long and slow in a heavy dutch oven on top of the stove on a very very low flame. Wonderful. It will be even better tomorrow night. I didn't add ANY salt and didn't miss it at all.
This recipe was a huge hit!! Garlic lovers can afford to add a bit more garlic
10/13/2003
This was DELISH! I, like some others, used 1 cup red wine, 2 cans of chopped tomatoes and 1 tsp red pepper flakes and a bay leaf. Also, I sauteed 5 strips of bacon and fried the chicken in the bacon fat. Then, when it was time to add the tomatoes, etc, I added the chopped, cooked bacon along with some capers (1 TBS) and black olives, about 10 (halved). What a great flavor the bacon adds. Just like my Italian grandma would have made. Jana, sorry for tweeking the recipe so much but its in my nature! I hope I can duplicate this next time! This is a keeper. Judi aka Blueskitten!
4 stars since it needed some changes, but with the changes, I might give it 5. The sauce was very thin, so I added a 6 oz can of tomato, 8 oz of tomato sauce, and a little bit more wine. From the advice of other reviewers, I used red wine instead of white. I garnished this with fresh chopped parsley.
In my opinion, this is a very good basic recipe. However, the sauce did need a bit of tweaking once it was made according to the recipe. First of all I did double the sauce recipe, adding additional minced garlic. Also the oregano was adjusted according to taste, with the addition of basil and parsley, and a robust red wine substituting for the white. I cut the mushrooms back to 1 cup of fresh, sliced and sauteed, resulting in a fantastic cacciatore sauce.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added a lot of garlic seasoning to the flour before frying the chicken. I used leg quarters (it's what I had on hand). After making the sauce, it tasted bland so I added a lot of seasoned salt, fresh pepper, and garlic seasoning. It turned out really good. I recommend tasting it before taking it to the table and adding as much seasoning as you would like or, as other reviewers commented, it may turn out to be too bland for your liking. I will definitely make this again!
03/07/2001
This was delicious. I totally disagree with the comment about skipping the flour - that's what I loved about it! I used skinless chicken breasts, which worked well - though thinner slices might have been a better idea. I added some olives, which gave it a more mediterranean taste. Overall, delicious!
I added some sweet italian sausage to this dish. It was not MY favorite dish but it gets 5 stars due to the fact that my extremely picky 5 and 6 year old boys loved it! They even insisted on having the left overs for breakfast the next day. ???? Kids and food?? I cant figure it out! :-)
I didn't use the flour nor the did I put any mushrooms nor peppers, as I was out. I used oregano and basil and I used stock instead of wine. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I deglazed the pan with stock as well, before letting it simmer for an hour or so. The sauce turned out a little bland (probably because I omitted and changed so many things) but my chicken breasts were very tender and juicy. I pan fried the breasts for 8 minutes each side on medium-high. Next time, I will add the peppers and mushrooms as that will likely give it more flavour.
I took the advice of others and did not flour the chicken. I did season and browned it, then diced the chicken while the onions mixture was cooking. I made it into a chicken cacciatore sauce, put it over penne pasta and it was amazing. Will definitely make it again.
This was delicious and came out exactly as it's written. I used boneless Chicken Thighs and was so impressed. Family loved it and I would say this is a pretty easy, but totally satisfying recipe! THANKYOU
Wonderful; my first time making cacciatore! A few modifications, based on what I had on hand...chicken broth in place of white wine. Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilies. Added some chopped fresh mushrooms. Served over spaghetti. Delightful!
This is a delicious and very forgiving recipe, as I have used chicken breasts (sliced in half lenghtwise)or chicken tenders. I have also used Marsala Wine or Red Vermouth and the recipe always turned out great. I only use olive oil and have never added mushrooms or green pepper but still wonderful. Before serving I mix 1/2 C fresh chopped parsley with 2 cloves of crushed garlic and 1 tsp. lemon zest and stir it into the sauce.
Easy. Used boneless skinless chicken thighs. Browned chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, then tomatoes, mushrooms and everything else separate and added an extra clove of garlic. Then rested the chicken on the sauteed onions and peppers. Topped the chicken with the mushrooms and tomatoes, and poured one can of tomato sauce on top, baked for 3o min at 350F topped with mozzarella, broiled and served.
added cilantro, poultry seasoning, basil, gr red pepper, olives with a little juice, zucchini, carrots,celery, red pepper instead of green (personal preference), chicken broth and tomato sauce instead of wine and italian seasoning instead of oregano. browned chicken and veggies and put in crockpot.
The ONLY reason that I am giving this recipe four stars is because I know what good chix cacciatore is supposed to taste like and I was able to make this recipe into a good tasting chix caccitore that me and my family good actually eat. I don't know what this recipe would have turned out like if I didn't. Like some other reviewers I too used 3 cloves of garlic and red wine. In addition, I used two 14.5 oz cans of diced tomatoes. I also added a can of tomatoe paste, because even with those two cans of crushed tomatoes the tomatoe taste was not there. I had to add tons of seasoning, like seasoning salt and garlic seasoning salt. If you new to cooking, try another recipe because you will be disapointed. If you are some one who has been cooking for a while this is a good base recipe to get you started on making chicken caccitore. Good luck!!
Mmm! Tasty! I had to make do with what I had so I couldn't follow this exactly; only 4 chicken thighs, no mushrooms, red wine. I made some other modifications for fun; I think this is a good base recipe for cacciatore. My chicken was dipped in egg then coated in flour seasoned with a few dashes of thyme, rosemary, paprika, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. I added chopped celery and carrot with tomatoes, which were fresh, not canned. It was too thick so I added 1 can crushed tomatoes. I also added 1 sliced zucchini squash halfway through cooking. All in all it was good, and smelled great. There was something lacking in the overall flavor and I'm not sure what...the soup base needs more oomph.
i'd say 4.5 stars if i could - 5 for ease of preparation, and about 4 for taste - my mom LOVED it and my dh and i definitely enjoyed it. i did add a pinch of cayenne pepper to my flour with the salt and pepper. i used thin cut chicken breasts, olive instead of vegetable oil, and chicken stock instead of wine since i didn't have any white on hand. i also has a small handful of baby bella mushrooms that i used. it came together very easily and was super tasty. this will be added to my kitchen rotation!
Perfect! Used two large chicken breasts, and five drumsticks, breaded in flour mix of salt, pepper and garlic salt. Browned on all sides. In a separate pan, browned one nion, one whole garlic head, minced and chopped green bell pepper. Can on diced tomato, two fresh roma tomatos (chopped) three - four good shakes of Italian seasoning and a half bottle of red wine (Cab). Simmered for 50 minutes and added mushrooms for last ten. Ate it over penne pasta. YUMMM!
I love garlic so I added a bunch more, probably 6-7 cloves. I also added more mushrooms. 1 cup of flour was more than enough for the coating. Because we love sauce, I doubled the amount of tomatoes and I used the ones with basil,garlic and oregano. I did as Linda McLean suggested and simmered it for about 1 1/2 - 2 hours. It came out really good. The chicken was very tender and flavorful and the sauce was chunky and delicious. I did thicken it up with a bit of diluted cornstarch. I took some of the liquid out (about 4 Tablespoons) and diluted about 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in that liquid. Then I added it to the dish and in a couple of minutes the sauce thickened and it was perfect.
I used 4 chicken breasts, and followed the recipe. Mine was coming out much dryier than I wanted. I added more wine, and a can of tomatoe sauce. We had unexpected company for supper. To hear them I am one of the best cooks in the world (free meals do that). All said and done I was proud of the meal. Thanks Jana for sharing.
This recipe was a very good starting point, but it needed A LOT of work. I used fresh diced plum tomatoes. (equivalent of 2 cans) I doubled the garlic. I added fresh basil, italian seasoning, and lots of garlic salt. I also used red wine and some chicken stock. I thickened up the sauce with a can of tomato paste. Next time I will add some garlic salt to the flour also. TFS.
08/29/2006
Excellent! I also added basil and extra garlic. delicious!!
My mom was Italian and made this all the time. She never floured her chicken or used breasts (as they are always dry and stringy). I have made this using onions, peppers, tomatoes, tomato sauce, parsley, basil, salt and pepper,(never oregano) like my mother did. I also have tried adding red wine, carrots and mushrooms. I like it both ways. Mama used to serve it over rice and we prefer pasta. As always on this site, I double the sauce, as there never seems to be enough for me.
Fantastic! I cut the recipe in 1/2, as my 2 older children wanted grilled cheese, and I ended up (as it was cooking) adding a .....yes, I hate to admit, a JAR of ragu. I added it because I needed some extra sauce for another recipe. The sauce ended up turning out awesome (chicken really does the trick in this gravy). Great meal Jana, we loved it, thanks!
I used no flour; breaded the chicken lightly with fine bread crumbs. Also; I did not use the wine, but added some 2 TB balsamic vinegar and a little water instead. Mine was a little sweet, but still very good. Next time I will try the wine.
Quite good. I substituted port wine for the white wine, left out the green pepper, doubled the tomatoes, and added some extra dried basil. It's a good cacciatore. 4 stars without my additions, 5 stars with them.
I made this recipe for the first time tonight and I thought it was awesome! I substituted stewed tomatoes (italian style)and added chicken broth instead of white wine because I didn't have any. I also used yellow summer squash in place of the green pepper becuase it was what I had on hand. I think the italian style tomatoes must have added the seasoning that others have commented that this recipe lacked because it turned out yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
Great base recipe! With some minor adjustments, this was absolutely delicious. Besides the can of diced tomatoes, I added a large can of crushed with Italian seasonings. I used cut up chicken breasts, and gave them an egg wash before flouring them. I also added garlic powder to the flour. I added italian seasoning to the sauce, doubled the garlic and threw in 2 sliced carrots. I served it over angel hair pasta and my hubby went crazy over it. Thanks so much for the recipe Jana!
What an awesome recipe. I did however make a couple of changes due to the fact that I'm not a fan of white wine. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into small pieces, and I also used half the flour. I used 1 cup of red wine instead of the white, and added a can of tomato sauce. It was awesome to say the least on top of some pasta. Pretty much any kind works.
Very good. Read the reviews and added red instead of white wine a long with a little spicy peppers, fresh veggies and fresh basil and parsley. Man, it sure was delicious. It's on the permanent list. I didn't use flour and I used chicken breasts instead, too. Along with olive oil, as always.
This was wonderful! I have never made cacciatore, but it very close to what my Grandma used to make. I did add some tomato sauce near the end to make more sauce for the pasta, used skinless, boneless breasts, and cooked it on low for 1 1/2 hours. Delicious!
This is a similar recipe I've used for 50 years I too do not dredge the chicken, not necessary. Along with the suggested ingredients I have added chopped black olives, thin sliced pepperoni, and spicy Italian sausage with the chicken for added heat. I use a good Italian seasoning already put together as it seems to have the perfect balance. I never use wine in the sauce, prefer it on the table. Be sure to brown the meat in olive oil not vegetable oil for wonderful flavor. Also I add a little parmesan freshly grated to the sauce while cooking to incorporate the flavors, plus have it on the table to add when serving. If the sauce is a little too sharp, add a sprinkle of sugar to mellow it. Careful not to use much, you don't want it sweet. This is a recipe you can be creative with.
Very good recipe. I used suggestions from others. Plus one or two of my own ideas. I used olive oil. I did not use any coating to brown the chicken. The best move I made was using Cento San Marzano D.O.P. Certified Italian Peeled Tomatoes 28 oz. added a 2 tablespoons of tom. paste. One cup of red wine, 6 cloves of garlic lots of oregano and some basil. The trick with the garlic and other spices is to add them near the end . I simmered for a long time. The sauce was nice and thick , chicken was falling of the bone. Oh yea I added cilantro when I served it. It was great! Next time I will do half the chicken skinless.
Had to change it up a bit as I am doing a "low carb SB thing" right now. No flour, 2 cans of diced tomatoes, 3 large boneless skinless chicken breast, fresh flat leaf parsley to add to the herbs. I had mine as is and my hubby had his with Dream Field pasta and said that it was excellent.. The flavors blended very well and the added fresh herb made a difference which was a positive.
