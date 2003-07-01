Mom's Chicken Cacciatore

Many food names reflect various occupations or trades. 'Cacciatore' literally means 'hunter' in Italian, and this 'hunter style' dish makes good use of mushrooms (easily available to hunters trekking through forests!), onions tomatoes and herbs. If desired, serve over hot spaghetti noodles.

By Jana

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a plastic bag. Shake the chicken pieces in flour until coated. Heat the oil in a large skillet (one that has a cover/lid). Fry the chicken pieces until they are browned on both sides. Remove from skillet.

  • Add the onion, garlic and bell pepper to the skillet and saute until the onion is slightly browned. Return the chicken to the skillet and add the tomatoes, oregano and wine. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes over medium low heat.

  • Add the mushrooms and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 46.9g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 422.6mg. Full Nutrition
