tried these yesterday and thought they were amazing!!! i used more honey lime mixture to chicken ratio, there seroiusly wasnt enough for that many wings, and i made a couple of other alterations. I wanted them healthier so instead of deep frying the wings i covered them in flour as stated and shallow fried them in a pan for one to two minutes on either side to get the crispy exterior, and then i grilled them for 30-40 minutes at 210 degrees brushing them with the honey-lime mixture every 10-15 minutes. I did a taste test before i put the mixture on and loved it, it was sweet with the honey and had a subtle tangy hint of lime. Next time though ill put aside some the the mixture and dumped the wings and the mixture in a bag after ive baked them and shake them around so its all covered with the mixture after ive baked/fried them as stated in the recipie so that the honey-lime taste is stronger on the wings. Its a really good alternative to your hot wings :)