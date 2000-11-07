Sour Cream Marinated Chicken I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 95.9mg; sodium 366.8mg. Full Nutrition
Fantastically tender chicken! Made it for guests this weekend; after marinating in the fridge overnight, I simply cooked it in the marinade (covered) in the oven and served it all as chicken and sauce over wide noodles. Thanks! Loren Martin, Oklahoma
I am not the best cook and did make some minor substitutions, BUT did not enjoy this recipe. I would not make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2000
Before you take this review and run, I'd like to state that I didn't follow this recipe per say... I'm a college student so I never have everything the recipe calls for... so here is what I used: Chicken breasts, red wine vinegar, sour cream, salt, pepper, mozzarella cheese. Combined wine vinegar, sour cream, salt, pepper and chicken in a ziploc bag, mixed well and then placed in fridge for an hour. Placed in pan, baked at 350 for 25 min. (2 pieces) 10 min before completion, added remaining sauce, put a slice of fresh tomato and mozzarella cheese on top and baked remaining time. Whala!! It turned out great. The wine was not strong, just enough that you could taste it. The tomato I feel complimented the sour cream and wine wonderfully and added a nice look to the meal. I rate this 5 ***** because it led me to make something amazing! Please note, that I only used this as a base for something else. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/19/2000
I did not like this recipe. I love sour cream but I wasn't pleased with the taste. I followed the recipe to the letter. I think the wine vinegar was a turn off for me. Maybe others will successd.
Huh...Maybe if you REALLY like wine vinegar and you were looking for a vinegar-marinated chicken recipe this would be okay. I used a dijon mustard and pounded the chicken breasts before marinating overnight. Then I baked them in the marinade as another reviewer suggested, but the marinade liquified and managed to poach my chicken breasts. There wasn't any "sauce" to serve with the perogies I made with it, just a vile looking liquid. The hubby said it was not too bad and we convinced our toddler to eat it by promising brownies but it was rather discouraging. I'm usually a good cook and I did everything correctly so I guess the best I can say is, if you are especially fond of vinegar, have at. I would rate this lower based on flavor alone but I did cook the marinade with the chicken so I'll leave it at a two in good faith.
The recipe in and of itself is not good, but omit the vinegar completely and you have a winner! I made this chicken last night, and before I added the vinegar to the marinade I tasted (hint hint) what I was mixing. Finding it very tasty, I left it at that. The vinegar would've ruined the whole thing. So, 5 stars for the recipe without the vinegar, 2 stars for what could have happened if I didn't know what I was doing.
This was not good at all. I got the sugar loaded BBQ sauce out to cover the vinegar taste of this chicken. I did use the vinegar but I don't think I want to try this again even leaving the vinegar out.
I modified the recipe: fried it in a wok pan, using a few slices of garlic and unsalted butter. Also, added a few fresh lemon sliced to the marinade. Thanks for the recipe! The chicken was very tender although it was marinated for only 3 hours
