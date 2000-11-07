Sour Cream Marinated Chicken I

Huh...Maybe if you REALLY like wine vinegar and you were looking for a vinegar-marinated chicken recipe this would be okay. I used a dijon mustard and pounded the chicken breasts before marinating overnight. Then I baked them in the marinade as another reviewer suggested, but the marinade liquified and managed to poach my chicken breasts. There wasn't any "sauce" to serve with the perogies I made with it, just a vile looking liquid. The hubby said it was not too bad and we convinced our toddler to eat it by promising brownies but it was rather discouraging. I'm usually a good cook and I did everything correctly so I guess the best I can say is, if you are especially fond of vinegar, have at. I would rate this lower based on flavor alone but I did cook the marinade with the chicken so I'll leave it at a two in good faith.