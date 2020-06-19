Cocoa Blueberry Cake

Something I came up with while tinkering with a marble-cake recipe that turned out wonderful. To make it in a Bundt pan, double all of the ingredients except the blueberries.

By LADYMAGE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8 inch square baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and cocoa. In a separate bowl, whisk together the melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, almond extract, and milk. Mix in the dry ingredients using an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan. Mix blueberries into the other half, then pour into the pan.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean.

380 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 80.1mg; sodium 383.5mg. Full Nutrition
