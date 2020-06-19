Cocoa Blueberry Cake
Something I came up with while tinkering with a marble-cake recipe that turned out wonderful. To make it in a Bundt pan, double all of the ingredients except the blueberries.
We have updated this recipe due to our typo with the milk. It should have been listed as 1 1/4 cups. Sorry for the inconvenience.Read More
I made this exactly as directed. Not sure what happened, but the center was very gooey, even after I had baked it for 50 minutes. I took it out because the outer edges were clearly done. The parts that were done tasted pretty good. But I had to throw out the center. I'll tweak it and see what happens next time!Read More
This is REALLY yummy, but the milk measurement listed is incorrect. I ended up adding 1/2C of milk, not 1/4 tsp. I hope the author sees this review and has the recipe corrected for others!
This did not turn out well at all. It was entirely liquidy...everywhere.
I followed the directions and had no success at all. It baked fine, but when the taste testers gathered(my family), not one person liked it. I found the cake bland. I don't recommend this one. Still looking for a blueberry/cocoa baked combo.
Took much longer time to cook than recipe states. Flavor is okay. Probably wont make this recipe again.
This was an interesting flavor combination. It took some getting used to, but as someone who loves blueberries and chocolate, it didn't take long for the combo to grow on me.
It tasted awful. I like blueberries and chocolate but this recipe doesn't work. It was too soggy and took 15 minutes longer than the recipe said.
Took 50 minutes to bake instead of 30. Otherwise it turned out great!
