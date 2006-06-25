Veggies and Chicken in Cream Sauce

This is a creamy chicken and vegetable dish that can be served with rice, pasta or tortilla breads.

By Nancy Ott

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, fry the chicken pieces and onion rings in hot oil until browned. Salt and pepper to taste.

  • Add the sliced mushrooms and bell pepper and continue to saute for 5 minutes over medium heat.

  • Add 1/2 of the garlic, 1/2 of the cilantro and 1/2 of the pepper flakes and stir until mixed.

  • Add the other 1/2 of the garlic, cilantro and chile flakes, then add the sour cream and mix well. Add the hamburger relish and saute for another 5 to 10 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 118.4mg; sodium 170.8mg. Full Nutrition
