Veggies and Chicken in Cream Sauce
This is a creamy chicken and vegetable dish that can be served with rice, pasta or tortilla breads.
We recently had a Cream Chicken Cookoff Marathon at our house. This one is just plain weird! Not flavourful, although it was colourful!
We recently had a Cream Chicken Cookoff Marathon at our house. This one is just plain weird! Not flavourful, although it was colourful!
This is OK, though pretty heavy on the sour cream. I don't think that much is needed. This is an all right recipe, though I wouldn't go out of my way to have it again.
taste great family loved it
I used this recipe for the sauce idea only. subbed sour cream for plain greek yogurt and omitted the relish. also I added a tablespoon of mayo and butter. The sauce was very good served over cooked spaghetti squash. thanx for sharing and helping me with a different sauce option.
