Chicken Salad Spread
The chicken salad is quick and easy. If you want a little 'zip', add a few drops of hot sauce to the mixture! Serve on lettuce as a salad or on bread as a sandwich.
excellent=this is a easy recipe- I use fresh cooked chicken chopped plus real onions chopped instead of onion powder
With the pickles, it tasted just like tuna fish salad. I probably won't try this again.Read More
This recipe is straight off the label of Tyson chicken in the can.
I'm very picky & don't eat chicken salad, but I made this for my fiance. He said it was great, it tastes just like what his mom used to make!
I have been wanting a simple chicken salad recipe for a long time. But I always put too many things in it and overpower the taste. I was able to accomplish my goal with this recipe. It is very good.
This is a great and really quick recipe. I usually make it on Sunday night and it is gone by the next day. I usually double the recipe.
This was good. I made it for a lunch for school. It held up well, since I had to make it that morning, and couldn't eat it until lunch. Didn't have the low fat mayo, so used the fatty kind. I will use again. Thanks for the post.
Good basic recipe. Nothing that would be considered fancy or special. I have not made chicken salad before, but my husband liked it. I left the pickles out of mine and added some hot sauce. My husband said I could make it again if I wanted.
I increased the celery a bit to make it stretch to make four big sandwiches. I also used reduced fat mayonnaise, garlic dill pickles (we don't care for sweet pickles) and added a bit of fresh ground pepper. Quick and inexpensive to make.
I think that this recipe was not bad, just average. It was, however, very fast and had an un-offending flavor, which makes it a little more desirable. I think that this is a good basic recipe. I will probably look for another more elaborate recipe next time I'm wanting chicken salad.
i could take it or leave it. it was edible but not superb. i have definitely tasted better.
A good starting point. From here, you can get creative - try dried cranberries, or curry powder, or some other affectation. There are so many ways to dress up chicken salad, but it starts with the right ratio of chicken to mayo. I enjoy substituting ranch dressing for part of the mayo. Yum!
Used fresh cooked chicken and left off the onion powder. Added a Garlic and Onion Medley Spice and a dash of LOUISANA Hot Sauce ... Oh Baby !!!!!! The guys came over for the Giants Game today and tore this chicken salad up. Two of them asked me if I could show their wives how to make it.
This is exactly the taste I've been looking for!!!! Didn't have any celery on hand and it tastes just fine without it. I also used 1TBL sweet relish (cause that is what I had) and added 1Tbl sweet onions along with the onion powder, also used chicken breast left over from previous dinner. It is perfect. Thanks
Pretty much just your original chicken salad. Always good though!! Used fresh cooked seasoned chicken, omitted the celery (didn't have any) and added mustard for extra flavor. Next time I might add some boiled egg. I think that would go well.
I assembled this as written and it as very good however I added a few touches of my own and it was fantastic! Before adding the mayo, I tossed the "shredded" chicken with 2 TBS of Italian dressing. After adding the mayo I threw in a handful of toasted almond slivers and "ta-dah" the flavor could not be matched. I will make often and perhaps add some sliced grapes when I have some available. Thanks for the post.
Quick, easy, and healthy. What more could we wish for? This is just like mom used to make, except not as fattening. Good old fashioned stand-by.
I did not care for the addedd pickles at all. I made this again,but omitted the pickles,and added 1 T Dill. I also used REAL Mayo, 2 finely chopped green onion, shredded the chicken,mixed together with spoon ,then I added Lawry's to taste. It's better if you let this set overnight in the fridge or at least 4 hours,so that it's not only cold,but well blended. Great for sandwiches,on trisket,or such crackers,or on celery. Could be used many ways.
This recipe is also good with chopped up boiled eggs also.
Loved this simple recipe. I'm very picky with chicken salad and do not like fruit and nuts in mine, so this recipe was perfect for me. I especially liked the sweet taste to it. Definitely will be making this again!
Good, not excellent. Will try it with freshly cooked chopped chicken. I think it's the taste and texture of the canned chicken (I used Del Monte canned chicken breast) that I don't care for. Easy, good basic recipe to have on hand for emergency lunch. Would be good with canned tuna.
I've never made any other chicken salad to compare this to, but my family loved this the first time I made it, so I figured...Why mess with a good thing? I use sweet relish instead of the pickles, though, just for convenience's sake.
I added chopped jalapenos, tobasco sause and some cajun seasoning. I also took out the pickles and added eggs and real chopped onions. Everyone loved it!
I also used real chicken and chopped onion (very fine, so you don't bite into a huge chunk of raw onion!). I omitted the pickles for my husband who doesn't care for it that way, but I don't mind it either way. I think the ratio of mayo to chicken is perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
Used this recipe to put into tomatoes for a brunch -- not only did it hold up well and look great, but it tasted great too! The stuffed tomatoes went over well!
My family loved this, easy quick and delicious!!
Very easy to make, I boiled chicken with the celery (we don't like the celery crunchy) and used dill pickle relish and it turned out great!
I use this with leftover turkey, and my family starts talking about it as soon as I put the bird in the oven! I really hate mayonnaise, so I needed some precise instructions since I can't "taste test." All raves from everyone who tries it. Thanks so much!
My non-vegetarian 20 year old, with BBQ chicken left overs, asked for a chicken spread. She used Miracle Whip instead of regular mayo and added an extra pinch of salt/pepper and spread this on chicken flavored and Ritz crackers. She made an easy appetizer that turned out to be dinner with a salad on the side. My meat eating family loved it. This is now added in the family cookbook.
So very easy! My children LOVED it! I even made a vegetarian version for my husband and his children (of course they've NEVER had anything like it before) and used Diced Chick, a vegetarian diced chicken. Omitted pickles due to taste, but everything else was wonderful!
Very good basic recipe.I left out the pickles and added walnuts and slivers of grapes,very good.
Great, quick chicken salad. 4 ingrediants? Give me a break, how easy is that?
So easy and simple. Obviously there are more flavourful ways to make chicken salad, but this was just perfect for a simple sandwich for the beach. Thanks!
Loved this chicken salad! Instead of using canned chicken chunks I cooked boneless, skinless, chicken breasts in the oven seasoned with onion powder, basil and salt. When done cooking, I cut the chicken into small chunks and mixed with other ingredients. I didn't have any sweet pickles, so I added some sweet pickle relish instead. I also added some chopped red skinned onions. Very good!!
Sometimes I add a finely chopped boiled egg and leave out the pickles and celery and the sandwich spread it still good. When leaving out the pickles, the spread doesn't get soggy.
We made ths for our wedding reception and upped the servings to 300. We lowered the pickles to about a 1/4 of what was called for and used chopped onion instead of onion powder. Everyone thougt it was delicious! We are making it on a smaller scale for New Years!
I loved this receipe. I love the taste of the pickles! Thanks
This is excellent "starter chicken salad" I like it just as it is, however I used left over grilled chicken breasts, Miracle Whip, Vidalia Onion and sweet relish. I didn't use celery, didn't have any, but the relish picked up the "crunch" factor. Will try adding other items as the reviews suggest. Thanks for the basics.
I used this recipe as a base and then added to it. Instead of canned chicken, I used leftover fried chicken (just pulled it off the bone and chopped it up). Then I used half mayo and half miracle whip to give it a little more zest. I also added 1 1/2 tsps. of cranberry mustard from Hickory Farms. Instead of onion powder, I used about a 1/4 cup of real onion, and instead of pickles, I chopped up about 10 mild pepper rings (the kind that are already cut up in the jar). This added a different flavor that complimented the other flavors well. I kept the celery the same. I'm not one for measuring so my measurements are approximations, but it turned out great!
Very quick and tasty.
We all loved this...even though I made a few changes. I omitted the pickles (didn't have any) and used a heaping TBL spoon of Vlasic Homestyle Relish instead. I also added about a TBL spoon of chopped green onions. The only mistake I made was only making one batch..I had to end up making another batch because everyone ate the first up so fast. Thanks for sharing.
I always buy a huge can of chicken and make a big batch of the chicken salad and it's always gone by the next day! My husband and son are always begging me to make this and I love how easy it is to make. I add extra celery and some seasoned salt ,garlic power and onion salt to give it more flavor .I do not put in the pickles as I am not a big fan of pickles . I will most definitely keep making for a very long time!
Wow this is really good. I had to alter it a little just because I didn't have all the ingredients. I chopped up onions since I did not have onion powder and I added green peppers since I did not have any celery and I still wanted that crunchy taste. Great recipe.
I ate this for days and never got tired of it!
Easy to make & tastes great! I used 1/3 cup pickle relish (instead of 1/2 cup chopped sweet pickles) & it turned out great!
This recipe tastes a little bland as written. I've tried probably 10+ chicken salad recipes from AR and this was my least favorite. This would possibly be better with some chopped onion. It's just too plain with celery alone.
I loved this recipe but left out the sweet pickles and added fresh onions instead of onion powder. Will definitely make again.
This is the BEST chicken salad ever. It's the only recipe I use anymore. I omit the sweet pickles (don't like them) and use a 13oz can of chicken because it's all I have. Perfect!
This was so simple and actually pretty tasty. I usually add green grapes to my chicken salad and thought I'd do the same with this, but it wasn't necessary. I didn't have celery and I had leftover shredded chicken from City BBQ that worked out perfectly for a nice rich smoky flavor. I think I'll be using this for my recipe from now on and mixing in what I need to when I want to.
This is a good basic recipe. I used real onions instead of onion powder. I also omitted the pickles and added red grapes, quartered.
was OK!! loved the fact that it was quick and easy...I added Sriarcha sauce to give it some kick
Excellent, simple chicken salad recipe big on taste. I used left over marinated, grilled chicken breast. Used toasted onion powder, substituted sweet pickle relish for diced sweet pickle and added some slivered almonds as recommended by another reviewer. Dee-lish!
Just made this for myself. No celery and no sweet pickles on hand. Saw posts where pickles were omitted, so thought I would try. This is just what I was looking for, basic and simple. Used celery seed and a dash of celery salt for the celery and real mayo, no lite mayo on hand either. Still tasted good, I've never had any luck with chicken and tuna salads with getting the taste I am looking for, but as others have said, the mayo to chicken ratio must be the key! Thanks for the post.
Very good! and so easy to make. Thanks!!
This was the first time I had made chicken salad, my husband loved it and I will make it again soon, a great alternative to tuna salad.I used dill relish instead of sweet pickle since I like the taste of dill more. Thanks for a great recipe.
I was sitting here wanting some chicken salad sssooo bad. We had a chicken breast(popeyes) left over from dinner lastnight. I was very skeptical at first. However, I decided to give this a try. I am so glad I did. It was delish. Left me wanting more.
Could be much better... Next time I'll add red onion and omit the onion powder. I also used fresh chicken and shredded it my self
Very easy to make. Glad I found some thing different to make for lunch. I had some green onions I needed you use so I chopped those up instead of adding the onion powder.
For my first time making chicken salad I thought this was very good, just changed a couple things: I used real chiken breasts and sauteed them with salt/pepper and onion powder and used a teaspoon of sweet pickle relish since I had it on hand. EXCELLENT served on toasted white bread
Simple! I like that. Had it on a wrap with some baby spinach and enjoyed it. I would make it again.
Really good. I used leftover baked chicken which I diced up and combined with the other ingredients (except I omitted the pickle) and packed it in little containers with bread stored in a separate ziplock bag and packed it in my kid's lunch and they loved it. Great way to use up a little lefover chicken.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It is very simple but has good flavor, especially for people who are trying to cut back on the fat. Served with whole wheat pita and shredded lettuce and carrots. Very good.
Good basic recipe. I didn't really measure anything, just tossed it in & mixed it up. I also used the leftovers of a whole chicken & sprinkled on some paprika.
A good basic recipe. I might switch this out for my tuna sandwiches on occasion.
Try Substituting celery for carrots and sweet pickles for dill relish.
Not a bad recipe. I tried it for lunch one day and it wasn't bad. Although I should probably chop the celery a bit smaller next time I make it. Otherwise it's not bad, not bad at all.
No changes
This was exactly what I was looking for. Delicious! I followed the recipe almost exactly. I used Sam's Club 13 oz can of chicken and I added chopped sweet onions also. Turned out perfect!
Really nummy! I didn't have celery at home, so I put in 1/2 a chopped vidalia onion. Loved the sweetness of the pickles. Quick and easy, I'll make this all the time!
This is delicious! I add fresh onion and spicy pickles rather than sweet. This is my husband's favorite spread to put on a sandwich.
I have made this a couple of times now. It is very good. I added a few extra spices to it. I will use this recipe a lot.
For the amount of time and work involved, this is a no-brainer. I left out the celery simply because I didn't have any and I used minced onions. It isn't gourmet, but it is something that I can whip up with an eleven month old on my hip and it has a good taste. I eat it on sandwiches most of the time, but it is fine with cracker also.
yummy! i cooked chicken with bone and skin in the crockpot, and i only used mayo and onion powder otherwise no one else would have eaten it, it was tastey still though!
I made this and substituted pickles and celery for avocado and chopped jalapeño. I used half of an avocado chopped and 2 teaspoons of jalapeños. Served on King’s Hawaiian rolls. Loved it!
Sorry; just didn't like it. I agree with another reviewer who said it tastes like tuna salad.
Three stars as recipes is.. as I agree it tastes like tuna salad with the pickles. I have made it with raisins and chopped walnuts instead of the pickles. Also have used green grapes in place of raisins. My hubby does not like it with the raisins, grapes and nuts however. He has NO sense of adventure in his food! Sometimes I make two different batches of things.. his way, and mine! Oh how we do love to please our guys!
Excellent & So EASY. I used boiled chicken(instead of canned) & chopped onions(instead of Onion powder seasoning)... put it all in my Ninja Chopper and it turned out great. ** Also used same recipe for HAM SALAD but substituted the chicken for a chunks of Ham, and added a cpl -3 boiled chopped eggs... Thanks for the post!
super simple!!!! i used horseradish sweet & sour pickles & it really was good ~ will definitely make again & again!
this is really good and real easy to make
good texture and flavor. Added some tapatio to give it a little kick.
Very Tasty! I found this recipe very helpful for getting the ingredients in just the right amounts. I usually over do the Mayo when I make chicken salad. With this recipe I got just the right balance of celery crunch, chicken flavor, sweet pickle pizazz and mayo spread-ability.
awesome! made this rite now literally just finished!! I used fresh whole chicken breast added some chopped carrots, along with parsley and just a tad of garlic powder and its amazing!!
OK
I use mayo made with olive . Very easy to prepare and all was ate.
It was great. I love it!
It is very basic, but I really liked it. I think ½ c pickles is too much though. I used 2 T sweet pickle relish instead. It was simple and tasty.
Quick and simple. Used chopped onions instead of powder. Did not use the relish, and served w/ a side of grapes. A very quick lunch!
Add some diced red onions to the body cook or poached in milk Just my thoughts
Tasty and pretty easy to make.
Yummy
Didn't have sweet pickles, so just put in slivered honey almonds (for salads) and fresh chicken breasts cooked with onion powder and garlic powder and added cekery. It's in need of some more sweetness (like maybe sugar). I would add grapes but husband doesn't like fruit with meat. Otherwise, decent tasting.
I made it exactly as described, my wife and I loved it.
Home sick at the end of the flu/cold and wanted something to comfort me. I made a small batch and with a ritz cracker I am feeling much better.
A simple recipe! We added a little dijon mustard to it, and it tasted great on sourdough bread!
This was so bland and much of a waste of good chicken and other ingredients. I won't be making this one again. A good chicken recipe has grapes celery and real onions not powder.Also try adding some walnuts and apples and now you got your self some chicken salad. Pickles don't belong in chicken salad. In my opinion.
Use only a 1/4 of the sweet pickles aka relish required because it's only purpose is to add a little sweetness & crunch to the salad & you don't want the taste to be too overwhelming & use finely diced onions instead of the onion powder - again for the subtle crunch to save you from the mushiness of the chicken while adding flavor, add a few shakes of ground pepper & voila. Perfection. Great recipe. Thanks!
It was great
This is THE chicken salad recipe I've been searching for for months. Great flavor and so easy to make.
