Chicken and Black Bean Casserole

This Mexican chicken casserole with rice and beans can be made with leftover chicken or chicken breasts. I usually make it the day after we have roast chicken. The recipe calls for baking, but the ingredients can also be added to a slow cooker and cooked on Low for 7 hours. We serve this with cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, salsa, black olives, and guacamole.
My rice cooked fine in the 45 min. prescribed by the recipe. I did make sure the casserole was well covered while cooking because I thought the previous reviewer's problem might have been that all of the moisture cooked off. I used crushed tomatoes instead of stewed and added just a little bit of water. I also added cheese on top because I left out the chilis and cilantro because of my restricted diet. I thought it would be too bland otherwise. Overall, a satisfying dish.
I scaled the recipe to 10 servings and made this for a family gathering. I used long grain white rice and it did not cook at all in the 45 minute time stated in the recipe. Luckily I had a lot of side dishes prepared because no one could eat the main course. Maybe I should have used instant/minute rice - the recipe does not specify. Or maybe the time should have been scaled since the dish was scaled. In any event I tried cooking some of the leftovers in the crock pot the next day and at the 5-hour mark - on High the rice still was not cooked enough to eat.
Very tasty and filling. I used crushed tomatoes and added some garlic and some frozen corn and some extra rice.
Great! I made so many mods... but it made the process simpler and healthier. First of all, I added 1 cup of corn, 2 cups of chopped kale, 1/2 cup of water to moisten the rice, and a can of kidney beans. I left out the butter and onion (Did not have an onion), so I chopped up the chicken, kept it raw, and threw EVERYTHING into a casserole dish, stirred it up, covered with foil (VERY important), and cooked for about 80 minutes. Only one dish, topped with sour cream, quite healthy and delicious! Keep an eye on the rice to see it does not run dry. If you have too much moisture at the end, take the foil off and bake for additional 5-10 minutes.
Very tasty dish. This will be a regular on our dinner calendar. The only thing I did differently was to use two cans of Rotel and one can of plain diced tomatoes in place of the tomatoes & green chilis seperately. Very easy, no fuss kind of meal. Would also be yummy with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese baked on top for last several minutes.
We really enjoyed this recipe, though I changed a few things to suit my family. I used crushed tomatoes, 3 different kinds of beans, more spices and skipped the rice altogether. A note about wild rice - it takes ALOT longer to cook than regular white or brown rice, and retains its chewy texture.
super simple - quite tasty! i use brown rice and couldn't find any tips in the other reviews, so i left the rice out of the oven and made it separately on the stove. then i just layered the casserole over a bed of rice - it was quite tasty! i also tried the rotel instead of chili's and it was great - still needed a little something, not sure what yet.
This was very good and I made a few changes, just because it was what I had on hand and I didn't have any chicken thawed out. I used 1 large can plus 1 small can of chicken (Hormel brand), used a can of Ro-tel instead of the stewed tomatoes & chile peppers and I used 1 can of drained/rinsed black beans. I stirred it a few times while it was baking and we topped it with sour cream. It probably would have been good with some shredded cheese on top, too. Very good & I'll be making this again!
Chicken & Black Bean Casserole Haiku: "Super-tasty meal. (With several small changes.) Demolished dinner!" I had some leftover rice, so I didn't have to fret the "will-it-or-won't-it-be-done?" of using uncooked rice. I sprinkled my chicken w/ Adobo seasoning, used Rotel (instead of stewed tomatoes + chile peppers) and put shredded Mexi-blend cheese on top while it baked. It could've used a *bit* more spice, so next time I make it, I may add some of AR's "Taco Seasoning I" as well as garlic, but wow, this was still a pretty slammin' casserole, and one that I plan on wrapping the leftovers in a burrito for lunch tomorrow.
I made this in a slow cooker and then used it as a filling for flour tortillas. I left off the spicy stuff and added chili pepper as needed. This was a bit liquidy, but that was to be expected since I made some modifications.
Very good! I too used canned beans and rotel tomatoes with chilis. I covered my dish with foil during 45 minutes of baking and uncovered it, topped it with a mexican cheese blend, and baked it for 5 minutes longer. Wonderful, easy dish.
My fiancee and I loved this recipe! Next time, I make this (which will be soon, I'm sure), I will definately cook the rice separately (added the suggested amount of rice, left enough juice from the tomatoes-used rotel w chiles-and corn and it was still undercooked). Also, replaced with 2-14 oz cans of black beans and 2-14 oz cans kidney beans, can of corn. Not very spicy, so I'm going to add 1/4 T cumin next time. Great comfort food!
Excellent. Simple to make and very tasty. Highly recommended. I added a clove of garlic and went with a full can of black beans rather than half. I also doubled the rice, and concur with other reviewers that you need to add additional water when you put it into the oven, to prevent it drying out. Delicious!
This is a great recipe that's easily made with leftovers from other recipes! I had some diced cooked chicken and half a can of black beans and some cooked rice in the fridge and a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles I wanted to use up. I didn't cook this the way the recipe stated since everything was already cooked. I just put in a microwave save dish and took to work with me and microwaved until heated through! Great lunch!
The mix of ingredients sounds like they would be great together, but the rice in my dish NEVER cooked. Perhaps next time I will cook the rice before and warm the ingredients in the oven. Maybe I was supposed to use instant rice? If this is the case, the recipe should specify instant rice.
I made this in a crock pot. YUMMY!! I used frozen chicken breasts and had them sitting on top of the ingredients for hte first 4 hours. Then I cut up the chicken and cooked for another 2. That was plenty of time and the rice cooked great! Next time I will add a little garlic. Really great recipe!
Yum! I used diced tomatoes instead of stewed and canned black beans instead of dry. I also added 1/2 frozen corn, salt and minced garlic! I had to cook this for an hour so the rice would soften, prob my fault since I cooked it without a lid the first 20 minutes. *****UPDATE*****When I made this again I just cooked it all on the stove for 35-40 minutes, until the rice was cooked. I had to stir ocassionally so the rice would not stick to the bottom of the pan. No heating up the oven and only ONE pan to clean!
My family absolutely loved this recipe! I made it twice and my teenagers liked it too even with the tomatoes:) Easy to prepare as well. I made it a second time and didn't have the fresh cilantro...it did not taste as well. Make sure you have it...gives a fresh unique flavor to the dish. I Added a dollop of sour cream for a nice finish!
I liked this! My bf didn't, but I think that's because it had colors in it! :-) My rice was already cooked, therefore I didn't need all of the liquid from a big can of diced tomatoes. I used rotel and then added some green and red peppers for a little added flavor, but I think this would've been fine exactly the way it's written.
Added Chedder Jack and authentic Mexican Cheese Blend from Sargento Cheese company on the top of the casserole before I put it in the oven. Also added more beans and half a chicken more to the 4 serving recipe to suit the people I was serving. Adding tortilla chips on the side was a great idea. I made a cheese, bean, and salsa layered dip with chips and sour cream as an appetizer instead of serving it with the casserole since the casserole is already full of flavor.
Very yummy! I made the following changes: boiled the chicken and then pulled apart (because this is my favorite way to prep chicken for stews and casseroles), used oil instead of butter, added garlic to the onion, added the chicken and all the remaining ingredients except the rice and cilantro along with about 3/4 of a cup of water and covered to simmer, prepared long grain brown rice separately and added to the simmering pot, added cilantro just before serving. This recipe will be going into regular rotation in our household!
Wow, really easy and really tasty! I put some shredded cheddar cheese on top about 30 minutes into the cooking time, as well. I served it with some greek yogurt instead of sour cream and it was amazing.
Very good, cheap and easy! I used 20 oz Rotel (mild) in place of tomatoes/green chile peppers. Next time I will try half Rotel/half diced tomatoes. Also, used one 10oz can of black beans. I love Beans and will add more next time. I used left over turkey and that worked fine. I covered the pan tight with foil and it cooked the rice perfectly.
This Recipe is the greatest!!!!! I made it for my husband and I one night and after eating it my husband told me to put it on our list of regular dinners. I did do a few things differently. I left out the chile peppers and cumin but I added paprika. Very Yummy!!!!!!
I added garbanzo beans since it was basically baked chicken chili. I did the can versions of diced tomatoes and black beans. It tasted good. I mistakenly added extra rice after reading reviews that it was too liquidy / soupy. Don't add extra rice unless you are adding extra water too.
I used left-over roasted chicken and added the corn as recommended, and about a cup of chicken broth as there seemed to be too little liquid for the rice, and I don't know about you, but I always cover a dish that has rice in it, which cooks the rice through in 45 mins. Also added a little cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
We all love this dish. I made a few adjustments for our taste. Everyone was surprised at how much they enjoyed this dish tonight and many more dinners in the future. Some of us scooped it up with Tortilla chips. I personally loved it with a dollop of sour cream.Yumm!
I used instant rice in this recipe and it cooked beautifully. I also topped with shredded cheese the last 10 minutes of baking. I served it with sour cream and guacamole on the side. I loved this dish, but my husband and daughters thought there was too much cumin.
Excellent. I liked the idea of serving it with salsa so I added 1 cup of salsa instead of the stewed tomatoes. There were no leftovers. Yummy! I served it with brown rice (which I made in the rice cooker)
BLAND!!! I followed recipe exactly. Afew reviews said rice wasn't done. I cooked mine, covered (per another reviewer to ensure rice cooked) for 55-60 min, rice STILLas not done. Horribly bland, wouldn't make again.
I made this today. Great starter recipe! Next time I think I will add garlic and salsa to the sauce. I cooked in a casserole dish and covered with aluminum foil. Came out perfectly. Thanks for posting a great idea.
While this casserole was tasty with the added garlic and corn suggested by others, it took at least 90 minutes to cook (and I had even added a little beef broth for extra moisture and covered the casserole dish). I suspect the recipe was meant for instant rice. Next time I will definitely cook the rice separately and then add it to the casserole.
As an aspiring chef, I must admit I was a little disappointed with the excess liquid in the dish after baking. I was starving! But, even as a "thick chili", as I have come to call it, it was delicious! I added green peppers and sour cream. I will definitely make it again.
The only reason I gave 4 stars instead of 5 is that I modified the original recipe. The original may be great as well, but I used ingredients I had on hand. I don’t see one grilled chicken breast instead of 2. I substituted an 8.5 Oz package of precooked Spanish style rice for the uncooked rice so I really only needed to heat in the oven for about 30 min. I used a can of kidney beans instead of black beans and added a couple of Serrano peppers (we love spicy food) & shredded cheddar on top. We lived the outcome. This was a wonderful, quick meal. I will do this again.
Followed the directions almost exactly but I didn’t have any cilantro so I substituted 1 tsp of coriander. I was also worried about the rice not having enough liquid so I added an extra 4 ounces of water. It turned out great! Both my wife and I loved it so much that there weren’t any leftovers. This is going into our regular menu rotation for the winter months.
This is pretty good. I followed the recipe, but I used canned black beans. I used raw chicken browned on the stove with the onions. I had to cook the casserole an extra 20 minutes to get the rice done (white basmati). I kept checking on it and adding water (probably about 1 cup) for the rice. I sprinkled a Mexican blend of cheese on the top before cooking for the last 5 minutes which definitely added to the flavor and texture. It's not a fancy dish, but perfectly fine for getting through the week.
This was very tasty! I used a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store which made this a very fast and easy dish to make. I left the rice out and put the chicken over it at the end, topped everything with some cheese. Used one can of Rotel and one of diced tomatoes. Very customizable, good recipe.
i made a few changes. i sauted onions ,cilantro garlic, chicken, and a jalopeno pepper , and added some lime juice to it . i also cooked rice first . once chicken was cooked i added all the sauted stufff with the rice and put in half can diced tom and whole can black beans than added little more lime juice on top. baked for 30 mins and than sprinkled some cheese on top and baked another 5 mins. YUM!
This recipe needs some tweaking, but is excellent when done. I would probably start with cooked rice. I tried soaking the race and covering the dish, but seemed to require 75 minutes, rather than 45. I used brown rice instead of white because of a family member's sensitivity. In fact, I am thinking of cooking the rice separately and then mixing them later.
Wow! This was easy and very few ingredients needed, most were items I already had. I seasoned the chicken more and added some sofrito for more flavor. I covered it in the oven to make sure the rice cooked. I also added cheese on top for a few minutes . Will make this again!
This was a hit at our house. My husband, who is very picky, loved it. I used the frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts, defrosted, and cubed them up before browning in the pan with the onion. The next day I served it cold on a baby spinach salad with ranch dressing....delish!
Excellent. I used leftover cooked chicken breasts, mild RoTel in place of chilies, and leftover rice. I put the rice in the bottom of the dish, and the rest mixed on top. Baked for about 30 minutes, then topped with grated cheddar and baked until melted. Yummy!
Used left over turkey from Thanksgiving. Added ch. garlic to sauteed onions. Added chili powder and ch. bl. olives. The 2nd time I used one chix breast. I cooked about 1 C. instant brown rice. When onions and chix was cooked I stirred everything including already cooked rice into casserole and nuked in microwave until everything was hot.
Yummy! I adapted this recipe with what I had in my kitchen and changed serving sizes cos was just my husband and me. Along with cut up raw chicken, I added half bag frozen veggies, can of black beans, 1/2 cup uncooked rice and a little water, cup of fresh kale, and some spices. I didn't have any corn. Put everything into covered casserole dish and cooked at 350 degrees for 70 mins. I'm a beginner cook and this was outstanding!
Pretty good. I could add a little more spice to it. I made the mistake of adding 1/2 cup of water as someone had mentioned doing. It is not needed...came out a little watery, maybe thats why I feel it could use more spice. I'll defiantly make again. Easy
