Chicken and Black Bean Casserole

This Mexican chicken casserole with rice and beans can be made with leftover chicken or chicken breasts. I usually make it the day after we have roast chicken. The recipe calls for baking, but the ingredients can also be added to a slow cooker and cooked on Low for 7 hours. We serve this with cheese, tortilla chips, sour cream, salsa, black olives, and guacamole.

Recipe by KATERS0404

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onions in hot butter until soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour chicken-onion mixture into a casserole dish. Stir in tomatoes, beans, rice, chile peppers, cilantro, and cumin until well combined.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is fully cooked and rice is tender, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 65.2g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 328.9mg. Full Nutrition
