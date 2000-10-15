Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches
Fruity chicken on the grill.
I changed this slightly to make it easier for me. I used crushed pineapple and I added a dash of ground cloves. It dissappeared quickly! My husband loves it!Read More
It was ok. I think I might need to add more honey mustard after I put the sandwich together.Read More
I changed this slightly to make it easier for me. I used crushed pineapple and I added a dash of ground cloves. It dissappeared quickly! My husband loves it!
I fixed these on the George Foreman grill tonight and we really liked them. I omitted the red pepper just because I forgot to buy one! Very good and I will surely make it again.
I thought this was a great light summer meal. I also made it into a wrap. I used pineapple chunks and put them on the grill in tin foil and some of the honey mustard sauce that I made from another recipe on the site. I also put the roasted red peppers on the grill in tin foil with light seasonings. Used more of the honey mustard to top it off. Everyone loved it!
Try it with a couple of bacon slices!
I marinated the chicken in a honey mustard dipping sauce I made from the site, and then put the chicken on the bbq and toward the end basted it with teriyaki sauce. Everyone loved this sandwich!
Love love love it :) The only thing I changed was I made it more "sandwichy" and added mayo and lettuce as well. I didn't use exactly a tbsp of honey mustard. I brushed each side, grilled it and brushed it again. I also grilled the pineapple and the red pepper slices on the top rack of the grill. I def recommend that -- Peppers are so much better grilled. My husband and I ate these on a night when the kiddos weren't home though -- and we went back for seconds. FANTASTIC.
We liked these sandwiches - a nice alternative to the turkey sandwich or beef burger.
Good sandwich but nothing spectacular. Alittle bland.
Basic, but really good. Made it on a George Foreman Grill.
Very Tasty!
Nice flavours, but I think next time I'll put it in a wrap to make sure everything stays together.
Really good but added provolone cheese, Carmelites onions, and used more of the honey mustard :)
I liked it! Easy and quick. I broiled since it was rainy outside. I also broiled the red bell pepper strips.
Very simple. We liked it. I would've liked a little more sauce for a richer flavor. It seemed a little dry, just going from the recipe.
I have tried this before but never used the honey mustard. I used something but can't remember what, senior moment! Just got a new outdoor George Forman grill (love it) Easier for me than gas & cleans very nicely. People laughed when I told them about this recipe, until they tried it. No more laughs! I wouldn't change or add a thing.
I used honey ham instead of chicken and Kings Hawaiian buns. Turned out great!!
Good basic grilled chicken sandwich. I used Chef John's Honey Mustard Sauce Recipe and cooked this on my George Foreman. The meat did need salt and pepper.
Finger licking good! Absolutely delicious!
This was very good my grandmother and I enjoyed it very much.The only thing we noticed was the chicken took longer then the recipe said.Anyways it was a very enjoyable meal.
