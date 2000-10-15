Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwiches

26 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fruity chicken on the grill.

By Jenny

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grill or broil the chicken breasts and pineapple slices, brushing occasionally with honey mustard. Cook the chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve the chicken on sandwich rolls, topped with pineapple slices and red bell pepper rings.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 468.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022