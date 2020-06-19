Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

The heat is there, it looks exactly like say "thai kitchen" brand sweet red chili. But as is I didn't care for it. When I make it again I guess I'd make two changes to the taste. first being no ginger or cut it down by half. The ginger I thought would be subtle but it wasn't , I tripled the corn starch for a 12 serving (1ts to 1tb), I wanted a thick goopy kind of sauce. I personally doubled the amount of hot pepper flakes using some sambal oelek (sriracha without the garlic) and all). it wasn't the worst sauce i tried on here as a few i had to flush but anyone reading through the comments looking for something constructive keep what I said in mind. Maybe a bit more ketchup too depending on which brand you go with could be good too.