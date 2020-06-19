Sweet Chili Thai Sauce

A savory sauce to use as a dip with shrimp or spring rolls, in stir-fries and noodle dishes, even on whole wheat pizza crust instead of typical pizza sauce with feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and vegetables.

By Tania Hobson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Pour water and vinegar into a saucepan, and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in sugar, ginger, garlic, chile pepper, and ketchup; simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in cornstarch. Remove saucepan from stove to cool. Then transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until needed.

Per Serving:
34 calories; carbohydrates 8.7g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
