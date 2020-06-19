Sweet Chili Thai Sauce
A savory sauce to use as a dip with shrimp or spring rolls, in stir-fries and noodle dishes, even on whole wheat pizza crust instead of typical pizza sauce with feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and vegetables.
A savory sauce to use as a dip with shrimp or spring rolls, in stir-fries and noodle dishes, even on whole wheat pizza crust instead of typical pizza sauce with feta, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and vegetables.
This sauce is excellent. We are going to use a bit less sugar next time. Also, we added more cornstarch as it didn't thicken to our liking (we actually doubled the amount!). Thanks for this one!Read More
Whatever you do, follow the other reviewers' advice and cut the sugar WAY back. I didn't, and ended up throwing it away because it was virtually inedible. The second time, I just added Splenda til it was as sweet as I wanted. I also find that mixing cornstarch with a little water helps to eliminate any lumps.Read More
This sauce is excellent. We are going to use a bit less sugar next time. Also, we added more cornstarch as it didn't thicken to our liking (we actually doubled the amount!). Thanks for this one!
4 Stars because of minor adjustments needed, here's how I made it 5 STAR: 1-Cut the sugar down (almost in half) 2-Double the Cornstarch (mix it with a little cold water before adding to avoid clumping) 3-I used hot chili oil instead of a fresh pepper, 4-I was out of fresh ginger, used ginger powder instead. Enjoying this dip paired with veggie spring rolls even as I type the review; very delicious! Thanks!
I really like this recipe except I agree the sugar is just WAY too much. I cut it in half and that was enough for my taste! Also, be careful of how you add the cornstarch to avoid lumps! Taste of dip is great...oh..add more cornstarch if you want a dip not a sauce.
Whatever you do, follow the other reviewers' advice and cut the sugar WAY back. I didn't, and ended up throwing it away because it was virtually inedible. The second time, I just added Splenda til it was as sweet as I wanted. I also find that mixing cornstarch with a little water helps to eliminate any lumps.
Dipping sauce more than "pouring" sauce but can be thickened with more cornstarch. Nice to not have all those additives in there too, compared to the store bought ones. If your chile peppers are very hot, the sauce will be too. Mine is just bit too hot for me, but great for DH, I used three small very hot peppers - two of them without the seeds - and one larger, milder one, with the seeds.
i scaled this down to 6 also but wish i would have scaled it down to 12 instead and frozen some of it. i took the suggestions of the reviewers and halved the sugar and doubled the cornstarch. served it w/ homemade deep fried wontons. i think w/ all of the sugar it would be a great homemade sweet and sour sauce for eggrolls. thanks for such an easy recipe w/ ingredients i already had on hand.
We live in a small town & I ran out of the bottled chili sauce we use on our egg rolls, so I found this and made it. It was super EASY and perfect...better than the bottled!! Will make again and again
I love the flavour of this recipe. Because I don't eat refined sugar, I substituted honey for the sugar and used sugar free ketchup. I also used 1 tsp. ginger powder as I didn't have fresh on hand. To thicken it, I mixed 3 Tbsp. water with 2 Tbsp. cornstarch and added to the mixture after it came to a boil. For thicker sauce, just keep adding that mixture until you like the consistency. Hope this helps!
This sauce is great! I didn't have fresh ginger or garlic cloves on hand so I used sushi ginger and pre-minced garlic. I didn't have chili peppers either so I used chili powder and red pepper flakes. I halved the sugar and doubled the cornstarch like others suggested. The sauce tastes great with my Curry chicken thighs and coconut rice. YUM!
BEST SAUCE EVER!
Do not add cornstarch directly into any hot liquid. It will quickly turn into a gooey lumpy mess. Add enough water and stir to dissolve the required amount of cornstarch. Whisk while it's being added and there shouldn't be any lumps. I made a few Chinese dishes for New Year's dinner and made some different sauces for variety. I found the vinegar overpowering. The base flavour of this sauce was good enough that I may have another go, adjusting the amount of vinegar. Thank you for posting.
I made this because it was mentioned in the thai chicken balls recipe and now I can't imagine them without it! I like things really spicy so next time I'll use extra peppers. Delicious over steamed brown rice with the meatballs and a little red chili paste.
I started out with half the water and the 1 cup of vinegar. I used powdered garlic and ginger. I used about a teaspoon of each. I added a 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I also added an extra teaspoon of ketchup. I started out with a 1/4 of a cup of sugar, taking others advice to cut back on it. From there I added another 1/4 up and another, I still didn't find it sweet enough, I added more by the teaspoon after that, and tasting after each addition, just as I did with the 1/4 cups. After I got the taste, I used the other 1/2 cup of water and added 2 heaping tablespoons of cornstartch. I tasted the sauce one last time, then stuck it in the fridge.
This sauce is delicious and I used in my recipe for sweet chili crispy chicken and it was So GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It tastes like the sauce they use in chinese restuarants for sweet spicy dishes, Just Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It's more like a sweet & sour with so much vinegar than a commercial style Thai sweet chili sauce. If you're used to Mae Ploy or similar then this one will be tangier. Not a bad thing, just different.
Just made this. Followed the directions up till the thickening process. I used Guar Gum to thicken it. Much easier than corn starch. A few shakes from my shaker bottle, done. I used pepper flakes 1/2 tsp., all I had on hand. I made a small batch 1/2 C for my wife with 1.5t minced mint. Just added the mint to a small container and poured the Thai sauce over it then stirred. Thats good too.
I used a couple chopped tomatoes (i blanched them to remove the skin first) instead of ketchup. This is a good sauce! In the future, i think I would reduce the amount of rice vinegar to 3/4cup and use 1/2 cup or less of honey instead of sugar.
I'll never buy Thai chili sauce again, and I used to buy it often! This recipe is really fast to make, is way cheaper, and is simple to tweak to fit your own taste (I increased the ginger a little). You should definitely double the cornstarch if you want the consistency of store bought. I tried halving the sugar like others suggested, but found the vinegar was way too strong, and put the rest of the sugar in to balance it out. If you want to decrease the sugar, then decrease the vinegar by the same amount and make up the volume with more water.
Excellent sauce, easy to make and versatile. Dipped lemgrass chicken eggrolls into it, and used it as a sauce for fried rice.
Wonderful recipe! I can't begin to tell you how good this is. I served it as a dipping sauce for coconut chicken and everyone raved about it. Only thing I did different was cut the sugar in half (to 1/2 cup) and added about 1/2 cup fresh honey. To die for!
Awesome!! I had been so afraid to try something with chile peppers -- no more! I cut it to 6 servings (there's only 2 of us here) used about 2 t *dried* chile peppers (altho it could be way more), and put way more ginger and garlic (maybe that's why it wasn't too sweet for me) and, yes, more cornstarch, and a big squirt of corn syrup. mmmmm! Will definitely make again!
Excellent with Sauteed Shrimp, Coconut Rice, Egg Rolls & Steamed Veggies for a light dinner.
I just made this sauce and it was really easy and tasted just like the one from my local Thai restaurants. I couldn't find hot chile peppers so I used two teaspoons of chili-garlic sauce. It needs to be used up quickly, mine started going bad about 3 days after I made it.
Decrease the first three ingredients by half and keep the rest of the measurements the same and this will turn out great. I use powdered ginger and tapatio instead.
I thought this was pretty good with a bit of tweaking, but extremely sweet. I cut the sugar in half and doubled the corn starch. Next time, I'll cut the sugar more.
This is the exact sauce that the Thai takeouts have!! I used siracha chili sauce instead of the chilis, and it is amazing! We have some left and are looking for something to dip in it.. lol
Excellent addition to my Jalapeno Popper Wontons! Didn't have chilies so I used red pepper flakes. Also, I'm diabetic so no sugar, used Splenda to taste. My picky husband even said they were really good! Score! ;)
I made this today. I read the reviews & indeed "IT SURE NEEDED ALTERING" I doubled the recipe. All in all I would make this again. Tonight I am going to use it as a main course rather than side dish / dipping sauce. I am using it on chicken strips with snow pea pods & rice. Here are my measurements, hope these help you ~ 2c. Water / 3/4c. Rice wine vinegar / 3/4c. Sugar / 4t. Ginger, minced / 2t. Garlic, minced / 4t. Hot chili peppers, minced / 4t. Ketchup / 2t. Cornstarch (already diluted in water before adding) followed instructions for remainder. Happy cooking!!!
Great Recipe! We cant buy Sweet Chilli Sauce here in our part of Europe and i miss it immensely when eating Wedges! I used Apple Cidar Vinegar as we dont get Rice Vinegar either. Halved the Sugar as others said. I also added some more Ketchup, doubled the Cornflour and added some sweet Paprika powder. I tasted it throughout and think that the Ginger is a little overpowering! Thats why i added more Ketchup/Paprika. Great Substitute though! Thanks muchly!
Very good. I just should have thickened it a bit more.
My husband liked it. I did not care for it too much.
A fun recipe. Very pungent when you start marking it, recommend a well ventilated area! I followed the advice of previous posters and used about half the sugar. Was delicious. Probably going to use a hotter pepper next time though as it lacked the kick I preffer.
This was amazing. I didn't have a hot chili to dice so I used tabasco in it's place. This taste just like the Thai sauce that Presidents Choice bottles. We had it with a Thai meal and the leftover was sitting on the table. Later, roasted chicken potato chips were dipped in it. Also amazing.
Absolutely fabulous!!! We really enjoyed it! Thank you
This is a good recipe. I took the advice of other readers. I only did 1C water, 1/2C rice vinegar & 1/4C sugar. I also added honey & some crushed red pepper flakes. I didn't have the hot chile pepper so I used the chinese hot peppers in a jar. It turned out great. I will make again. I also did 4t corn starch & disolved in water and added after it was boiling. Turned out wonderful!
Typically I make the adjustments on a recipe if the same comment appears often but this time I was in a rush and I forgot to halve the sugar...and I'm glad I didn't. I made this recipe exactly as written and I thought it was just right. I did have to almost double the corn starch though. Would make again
I impressed family and freinds with this recipe, and everyone loves it. Just like you get in the Chinese. It did take me a couple of practices to get it just right though. Well worth it!
I was trying to recreate a dipping sauce with the same name from the grocery store. I wondered about the large quantity of rice vinegar in the recipe, but still used that amount. I wish I hadn't. My husband said it was very potent, and after reading the ingredients on the store bought brand, it didn't have vinegar in it at all. Next time I will cut the vinegar to probably 1/4 cup and see how that tastes. Also, I had to add about twice the amount of ketchup to get it the right taste and color. I will have to use this as a base recipe and play around with it to get it to our liking.
This was so good. As good as the "prepared" type at the grocer. I halved this recipe and used prepared ginger and chili paste. It was excellent with the turkey and shrimp egg rolls, fried pork won tons, and crab Rangoon.
everyone really liked it, although i added the corn starch too early. so i look forward to trying it the right way.
This is the best and easiest Thai sauce I have ever made.
Great recipe!! Easy to make!! I didn't have rice vinegar and made it with regular vinegar vand dried ginger really good!!!
used 3/4 cup white vinegar, chili flakes,garlic, sugar and water and thickened with tiny bit of flour and water and it turned out amazing.
Two teaspoons of red chilli pepper is too hot. Thank god for the 1 cup of sugar to balance it out.
The recipe was great to me! I had no problem with the sugar however, It was a bit spicy for me. Next time I would reduce the amount of pepper. Also added more cornstarch for a thicker sauce. Very easy recipe.
This sauce is close to the sweet chili sauce that all the restaurants put on their wings. I did do as others mentioned, and doubled the cornstarch (which I mixed with a little cold water first to eliminate lumps). Next time I am going to also reduce the sugar a bit.
GREAT. Goes good with Thai Chicken Balls (the recipe)
Very good!
I gave this 4/5 stars because it is a good recipe for this sauce as it provides key ingredients and a good procedure to follow. However, I did follow other reviewers' comments; so, I cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup and added about 1.5 tsp more of corn starch to get it to a consistency I preferred. Furthermore, I did not have any ginger, so I added about less than half a spoonful of minced garlic (I'm a garlic lover) and about 1/2 a teaspoon of lemon juice. It turned out to be quite delicious to me!
Cut the sugar down like the other recommendation. Wonderful tasty sauce!
It is indeed, a very nice sauce that tastes very similar to the store bought version (minus all of the preserving chemicals!). When I made it, it took 6 tsp of cornstarch to actually thicken it to the right consistency so keep that in mind (and hence- 4 stars out of 5)
This sauce is awesome! I made it for a party with small pieces of chicken and two other sauces. Everyone raved it! I mixed the leftovers with stir fry veggies and chicken, and it was so good! I did halve the sugar and double the cornstarch. It was sweet but def. spicy! I didn't use peppers, but a tsp. of chile (rooster) sauce.
so easy and sooooo good.
Perfect flavor and there's only one little glitch: when you add cornstarch to hot liquid, it doesn't dissolve--it clumps. I fished all the blobs of white that I could. Then I took about 1/4 cup of the hot deliciousness out and added it to (the same amount originally called for) cornstarch and mixed until smooth. I then added it back into the pan and heated it through again. After cooling, it was perfect. The flavors are amazing! I was out of this sauce to pour over some popcorn shrimp and this was better than bottled. I'm glad I made it. Thanks for sharing such a quick and tasty recipe!
awesome! I made this to enjoy as a dipping sauce for some pork pot stickers I had previously frozen- excellent taste, just right amount of everything. I will go ahead & add a little more hot chili sauce next time for a little more zip!
YUM! I loved this sauce. I didn't cut back the sugar, but didn't mind how sweet it is. I also didn't have the minced chili pepper and added powdered chili pepper instead. Mine tasted more like a plum/sweet & sour sauce. Still good!
Very good flavor! Was a little thin so I added more corn starch. Had great spice (serrano pepper) and perfect sweetness (used recommended amount). LOVE THIS SAUCE!
Very good. I made with 1/2 the sugar as suggested by others, and a little more cornstarch. To keep the cornstarch from getting lumpy I mixed it in a small bowl with a couple of tablespoons of the hot water/vinegar mixture.
I have made this many, many times. The recipe is excellent. As with all recipes, you can and will adjust ingredients as per your personal taste. I personally use 1/2 cup sugar, add cornstarch to all ingredients and microwave at half power for 10 minutes, stirring ever few minutes. The results are better than bottled and a whole lot cheaper. Cheers and many thanks for a keeper!
So yummy! Taste just like the local thai places spring roll sauce! I loved the sweetness.... With the heat nice! Thanks for sharing!
WOW! this is great! I served this with Vietnamese meatballs, and it made the meal. I thought the sweet complimented the sauce perfectly. I used Red Rooster chili pepper sauce (a staple in our house) and this recipe is going to be a keeper! I think it will be great with egg rolls and spring rolls, too. Thanks!
I didn't have fresh garlic or ginger on hand so I ended up using powder and it still turned out Amazing!!
Definitely use more cornstarch but other than that it was perfect !
The heat is there, it looks exactly like say "thai kitchen" brand sweet red chili. But as is I didn't care for it. When I make it again I guess I'd make two changes to the taste. first being no ginger or cut it down by half. The ginger I thought would be subtle but it wasn't , I tripled the corn starch for a 12 serving (1ts to 1tb), I wanted a thick goopy kind of sauce. I personally doubled the amount of hot pepper flakes using some sambal oelek (sriracha without the garlic) and all). it wasn't the worst sauce i tried on here as a few i had to flush but anyone reading through the comments looking for something constructive keep what I said in mind. Maybe a bit more ketchup too depending on which brand you go with could be good too.
This recipe is pretty good as is. But the directions do not mention that you need to dissolve the cornstarch in an equal amount of water before adding to the sauce. I didn’t do this and it clumped you on me. I’d make it again and tailor it a bit more to my sweet/sour preference.
Very easy to make & delicious! As good as or better than the bottled sauces you buy at the supermarket at a fraction of the price. I use 1 tbs. of ketchup & chili flakes instead of 2 tsp; also, ginger & garlic can be tweaked to your specific taste.
I really liked this sauce. I used it as the sauce for a Thai pizza and it turned out great. I will next time mix it with my chicken and use as a sauce. I made it as written and added my veggies and chicken as desired. It was great and I will totally make it again. Thanks for sharing it!
This recipe is good, but be sure to dissolve the cornstarch in a little cold water before stirring it in... otherwise it will just clump instead of thicken. I personally liked the amount of sugar. I used dried minced Chile peppers... sure has a good bite. I'll bet this would be great with any fatty protein (duck, pork, chicken?).
I very seldom I follow the recipes. Just the Basics. Used the My own dried peppers, apple cider vinegar, Clear Jell and went from there. HOT just the way I like it Thanks
Definite keeper !
No need for store bought thai sauce any longer! This is absolutely perfect
I'd give this recipe 5 stars because the taste was perfect but the consistency was too liquid. I'm gonna use more corn starch and less sugar next time, like the other reviews suggested. I also read someone used Splenda, well, don't! Despite the reputation, Splenda is worst than sugar for your health.
Very good recipe!
Halved the sugar like suggested by other reviewers and used with the Hawaiian Style Sausage recipe. Worked great together. I halved the recipe as well.
So easy and delicious, I won't ever buy it again. I used Huy Fong Chili Paste. YUM
I wanted a quick and easy method and this one worked out well. I'm a chef and tried it out at work. The staff loved it. I added some grated carrot for texture, lemon juice to make it a bit fruity, and salt to bump up the flavor. Overall, very easy and tasty.
Made it with 1/2 the amount of sugar, 3 minced small Thai chili peppers and double the amount of cornstarch. Very nice sauce with a bite to it - very similar to those served in restaurants .
Substituted a few items with what I had on hand (white vinegar for rice vinegar; powdered ginger in place of fresh, & a few dashes of cayenne pepper in place of chili peppers) & I did cut sugar in half. Mmmmm Mmmmm GOOD! Thanks!!
I would make it again. I would use less corn starch so it would be less gelatinous.
Great sauce! I used to have a favorite Thai chili chicken bowl at a restaurant, and I was able to make my own at home with this sauce. The only substitute I made was 1 tsp. powdered ginger and 2 tsp. Sir
Great base recipe! Super quick and simple to make, easy to modify to your liking as well! I doubled the amount of ginger, garlic, and thai chilis because we like extra spicy and extra flavorful. also did a loose chop on the peppers because we like the big chunks as well. This is a true go-to recipe!
I made this recipe with some alterations to use what I had. I did not have ginger (fresh or the minced jarred ginger) so that was omitted. For the chili, I used a combo of chili paste and I chopped up a dried red chili pepper and used a small amount of that. I quartered the recipe because I did not need the full amount, so just 1/4 cup rice vinegar etc. I served with sweet potato fries and it was delicious! I would definitely make it again, and I will make it with the ginger next time to try!
This recipe was delicious in cauliflower lettuce wraps. However, I did not add a cup of sugar. I added less.
Delicious sauce, busting with flavor! Didn't have a pepper, so I used red pepper flakes instead. Put it on top of Pork Fried Rice. Would definitely do it again.
Tastes just like muy poy. Tastes great!
I cut 2 Thai chili peppers in half and added (with seeds) to the mixture just to turn up the heat if you like it very hot.
I'm down with the sugar content, it's not like a big gulp per wing. Also, I add some sweet Thai chili paste (mine contained Red Chilli Purée Tamarind Paste and fish sauce amongst other stuff). with this added to the orig recipe, I did better than the cheap bottled store-bought stuff, but refrigerate.
This recipe is a good pointing start, but needs too much tweaking. It was too thin and sugary, so I thinned it out with more water and cornstarch.
I should have followed the other reviewers advice, this recipe was disappointing.
This exact recipe is absolutely disgusting. I was so sad.
This is a great sauce, but to really set it off, add a few dashes of fish sauce to provide some underlying umami notes that really make this sauce better than anything you can find in the store. A Bang Bang sauce recipe we were following called for sweet chili sauce, we used this recipe to add to that one and it was the best Bang Bang shrimp I have ever had.
I will definitely make it again.
well first off, i screwed up and didn't read the directions right...ended up just mixing the ingredients together first...... So, then i just threw it in a saucepot on the stove. It still came out good though. It was quite thin for what i was using it for, and even though i added quite a bit more cornstarch, it didn't thicken up. But i will make it again per the instructions to see if that makes a difference, and will revise this review if different.
was excellent. Used as dipping sauce for chicken pieces. A big hit.
I will not be buying this sauce any longer. Made this in a pinch because I ran out of the store bought. Great recipe!
The sauce was great. I used less sugar but I didn't cut the amount in half like most have posted here. I'm okay with sweet sauce. I really loved this recipe. Instead of 1 cup of sugar, I used about 3/4 cup of sugar. I did double the cornstarch. All in all, the recipe was great. I will definitely use it again.
So easy and tastes as good as/better than the bottled stuff. I didn't have rice vinegar so I substituted regular vinegar, and it came out fine. I used it as a sauce to coat roasted brussels sprouts so the high sugar content worked well for that. I also stir-fried chicken in it and it came out just like the restaurant version. I can see if you were going to use it as a straight dipping sauce the sugar might be too much, but for my purposes it really carmalized well so I probably wouldn't change it.
Used chili oil, halved the sugar and doubled the corn starch a recommended by others. Delicious with Mark's shrimp recipe.
I used apple cider vinegar and siracha chili sauce