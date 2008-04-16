Easy Cheesy Chicken II
Very tasty!
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.
Very tasty!
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.
Found this while last minute recipe searching. After reading other reviews I decided to add some flavor. I added parsley flakes, garlic powder, powdered grated parmesan(Kraft in the plastic round container),salt/pepper, and a dash of celery salt to the breading. Then baked covered until the chicken was almost done. I removed the foil and baked long enough for the crust to brown and achieve the crisp stage. I then sprinkled fresh parmesan, cheddar, and mozz. cheese on top and let melt in the oven. Served with mashed pot., spinach madeline, mac & cheese (for my daughter), and yeast rolls. Everyone enjoyed this version and it will become a great meal for the kids! Thanks for the great start with this recipe!Read More
I've seen a recipe just like this in a cookbook. It is good, but was missing something. I also added shredded cheddar cheese and seasoned the crumb mix with salt and pepper. It was awesome. Had to have seconds! Don't forget to season the chicken breasts either.Read More
I've seen a recipe just like this in a cookbook. It is good, but was missing something. I also added shredded cheddar cheese and seasoned the crumb mix with salt and pepper. It was awesome. Had to have seconds! Don't forget to season the chicken breasts either.
Found this while last minute recipe searching. After reading other reviews I decided to add some flavor. I added parsley flakes, garlic powder, powdered grated parmesan(Kraft in the plastic round container),salt/pepper, and a dash of celery salt to the breading. Then baked covered until the chicken was almost done. I removed the foil and baked long enough for the crust to brown and achieve the crisp stage. I then sprinkled fresh parmesan, cheddar, and mozz. cheese on top and let melt in the oven. Served with mashed pot., spinach madeline, mac & cheese (for my daughter), and yeast rolls. Everyone enjoyed this version and it will become a great meal for the kids! Thanks for the great start with this recipe!
I made this dinner tonight.It was a very tasty idea. Changed it a little by rolling it in a melted white cheese sauce and then rolling it in white cheddar cheezits. This was soooo good. My husband wants me to make it again tomorrow!
This was an easy, good baked chicken recipe. I definitely recommend sprinkling shredded cheddar during the last few moments of cooking.
My husband and I both loved this recipe and have added it to our list of favorites. Covering the pan was definitely a must to keep the chicken juicy. We also added shredded cheddar to the cracker crumbs and to the top of the chicken 5 minutes befor removing from the oven. I have shared this recipe with friends and everyone seems to agree that it's a keeper! Thanks to the submitter!
husban like it. and thats a plus. I added shreded cheese also. there was no picture of it so I took one.
made these for dinner last night. they were awesome. very easy and fun to make. it was so tender, omg. def. try this recipe!! and i reccomend adding the shredded cheddar cheese last 5 mins. of baking.
Quite tasty! I usually do tenders since they are easier to coat and cook a little faster. I used Goldfish crackers and I topped with cheese as others suggested. My picky 4-year old finally ate something other than a prepared chicken nugget, and hubby enjoyed it so this is a keeper for us!
I added parmeseam cheese and shredded cheese to the crackers, then added cheese on top at the end. I served this over top of spaghetti noodles covered in butter and parmesean cheese. Super unhealthy... but SOOO good!
i loved this dish! it was easy to make and my family loved it too! thanks!
I was surprised to see I hadn't rated this since I've been making it for several years. It is my teenage daughter's absolute favorite dinner for fall/winter and the one I'll be making the first night she is home from college at Thanksgiving. I make it just as submitted.
I have made this recipe before and I think it is so much more tender when I coated the chicken in sour cream instead of butter. Super easy and delicious recipe!
My boyfriend loves this one! Combinig his two fav. things : cheez-it & chicken breast. After reading others' reviews about how bland this recipe is, I decided to season the chicken before putting the butter on. If you have the time let it sit for about 5-10 min before putting the butter on. If you don't have the time, it's ok, it'll still come out pretty tasty. I do cover the dish with aluminum foil to help it stay moist. But about 5-10 min. before its done, I take off the aluminum and add some cheese. I always use taco seasoning cheese just to give it a little more flavor. Tonight I'm going to try it without the butter. We'll see how that turns out.
Might be the best chicken I have ever had! I seasoned the chicken with a chicken seasoning.I melted the butter and put garlic salt and pepper in it.Cheez it makes a sharp cheddar and parmesean duo I used that and my family went crazy so much flavor! I did cover it for the first 40 min and then browned the cracker.I love this it was soooo yummy!
My family loved this chicken - it was extremely moist. I also followed suggestions of other reviews and used white cheddar cheezits, added shredded mozzerella and cheddar, parmesan, and salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I baked for 50 minutes covered, and then sprinkled with more cheese. Then an additional 15 minutes uncovered. The chicken was delicious!!! I really impressed my mom and mother-in-law with this dish.
If you like cheese it adds just the right amount,my daughter thought it was too much,but she ate it.I thought it was perfect I would have never thought to put cheese crackers on chicken,and it's so easy almost no work.
I actually followed the advise of Ginger Marie, a fellow cook on here who reviewed this recipie, and it turned out really good! Just scroll on here till you see her review and you will thank me :) My husband loved it!
Easy and tasty, with a very savory flavor. Per the reviews, I did season the chicken beforehand (opting for paprika and black pepper.) Did not top with shredded cheese, as I thought that would distract from the crisp cracker crust. Great way to change up the baked chicken routine, and best of all, my husband loved it!
It looked good, and sounded good. But when I cooked it there wasnt alot of flavor to it. It was very bland to my family. My children still loved it. They had alot of fun crushing the chez-it crackers and than shakeing the chicken in them. It wasnt bad just needed more flavor.
It's OK - good but not great, according to my husband. He says he'd like it again, but didn't have seconds. I used Cheeseits for the crackers, which my husband said kept it from being too bland, and I put a little chicken seasoning/pepper on the chicken before baking and covered it during baking. Chicken was very tender and juicy, but looked odd at first, so I put it back in the oven for 5 min to brown - then it looked better. Paired it up with pasta topped with tomatoey sauce, it worked.
I really enjoyed the flavor. The best part...it was sooooo easy to make. My 4 year old ate every bite and asked for more. I used Annie's cheddar bunnies for the crackers, and sprinkled the crushed crackers on top and bottom...I did not dip them in the crackers and I did not use cheese...I forgot. It was still very good. I will make this again.
My family loved this! To add a little wow to it, I coated the chicken in Ragu cheddar cheese sauce before coating it in the crackers. I also added garlic powder, italian seasoning, salt, and pepper to the crushed crackers. My 11 year old brother loved it!
This recipe was SO easy and extremely delicious!!! My boyfriend and I both LOVED it! We didn't change a thing and it was perfect.
Wonderful recipe! I added a little garlic powder as well, and it went great. :)
My Fiance and I liked this, but I'm not dying to make it again. I followed the recipe, but I think it needs some changes. I would deffinately add some seasoning to the chicken because otherwise it is just bland. I used Chez-It crackers.
Easy and good; we like the Famous Butter Chicken (uses Ritz crackers) better. The kids love it either way.
I've made a version of this for years and it's one of my families favorite comfort foods. Start with boneless chicken breasts, dip in melted butter and then in a mixture of whole wheat bread crumbs and sharp cheddar cheese. Bake as directed and they'll love it.
Mmmm its awesome! I make it all the time just change it up with which crackers I use. No complaints here!
Over all it was pretty tasty. I used ritz crackers along with shredded parm and some garlic salt for the breading. Although I felt like it could have used more seasoning, my husband loved it. Oh, I also sprinkled some cheddar and mozzarella cheese on top once it was done baking. I would make this again, but I won't put this in the dinner rotation very often.
This recipe was fast and very easy. I added more crackers and my own seasonings to the chicken. Everyone in my house loved this recipe, including my 16 month old. I'll will be making this again soon.
This dish was easy although no one, including my 3 year old, cared for the taste. The only flavor we tasted was cheese crackers.
I made this easy cheesy chicken last night for dinner, and for a colorful twist I pureed broccoli into my mashed potatoes.(It's the only way to get my kids to eat veggies!) The kids loved the the orange chicken from the cheese crackers and the green mashed potatoes, they thought it was a new Dr. Seuss Book. Big hit, and it was good for them too!!!
I made this as a quick dinner fix and was not impressed at all. I thought the presentation was bland and not at all appetizing. I made it with mashed potatoes and wont make again.
Very good variation of baked chicken! I rolled the buttered chicken in regular Club crackers and I baked them in a cast iron skillet that was loosely covered with aluminum foil at 350 degrees. With only 5 minutes left to cook, I sprinkled the chicken with Parmesan and cheddar cheeses. I will definitely make this again!
Very good, but it was lacking a little, so I added a few sprinkles of shredded cheddar cheese, which topped it just right.
I love that cheesy chicken, so easy to make and its so tasty! I added chreded chedar chees 15 min b4 the end and I also coverd chicken with foil, to keep it juicy!
I really loved this recipe. I added sharp cheddar cheese after I baked it. This was great.
It was ok not alot of flavor i found. I will try this again but will add moteral stake spice to butter and crakers.
Delicious! I love how easy this recipe is! I also love how my 2 year old gobbles it up every time!
I expected we would love this but it was too bland for our taste. If I make it again I will do something to spice it up.
I used Cheez-it's... was a hit with the whole family!
Bacon-flavored butter crackers. Boom. A little extra salt and pepper, sprinkle a little cheddar cheese on top in the last few minutes and oh my word this is an incredibly simple, rich, smoky, moist chicken dish. I imagine this would be great using a number of different flavors of butter crackers.
Very simple, and fairly tasty at that. I was surprised how this turned into a decent cheese-flavored breaded chicken. Not a fantastic dish, but pretty good - I'm enjoying all 4 servings all by myself.
This was ok.. Definately not my favorite chicken dish. Almost reminded me of shake -n- Bake.. Probably wont make again
It left a little to be desired. In general, it was good, but I'll have to tweek it to get my kids to eat it again.
This dish was absolutely delicious! The only reason I gave it four stars was because I modified it some. I used cheddar French fried onions instead of crackers with some cheddar cheese mixed in and at the last few minutes I melted cheddar cheese on top of the chicken.
This is an excellent recipe. The outside turned out crunchy and had a great flavor. My husband loved it!
I used Cheez-it's... was a hit with the whole family!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections