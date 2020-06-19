Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 463.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.3g 23 %
carbohydrates: 31.4g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 32.7g 50 %
saturated fat: 5.2g 26 %
cholesterol: 97.3mg 32 %
vitamin a iu: 1245IU 25 %
niacin equivalents: 5.4mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 21 %
vitamin c: 2.1mg 4 %
folate: 105.6mcg 26 %
calcium: 37.8mg 4 %
iron: 2.1mg 11 %
magnesium: 32.5mg 12 %
potassium: 189.7mg 5 %
sodium: 303.3mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 43 %
calories from fat: 294.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved