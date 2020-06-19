Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A cool seafood salad for those hot summer days. It's a real treat for potlucks. Use your favorite pasta. Chopped celery or Vidalia onion may be added if desired.

By Kahala

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and add pasta to a large bowl. Stir in eggs, carrots, peas, shrimp, and crab meat. Cover, and refrigerate.

  • To make dressing, stir together mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, and sugar. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and paprika.

  • Mix dressing into chilled pasta, stirring until well combined. If the salad seems dry, stir in more mayonnaise and a splash more milk or water. Cover, and chill before serving.

Cook's Note:

You may use fresh, frozen, or imitation crab meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 97.3mg; sodium 303.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

MOMINATION
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2005
My mom used to make a macaroni salad very similar to this. I've beed looking for a recipe like it. I made it exaclty to the recipe & it was very good! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(31)

Bren
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2017
I cut this back to three servings as no one else likes sea food salad. I didn't have salad shrimp so I used large raw shrimp that I cute into smaller pieces and and cooked in a skillet with Earth Balance and fresh lemon juice. For the crab I used Johan it's what I had. I used farfalle pasta as it makes a prettier presentation. The only thing wrong with this recipe is that it lacks flavour it needs something bright to lift the ingredients to the next level. Read More
Reviews:
mimuful
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2007
Have made it a few times because it was a big hit with the hubby. One thing I changed was amount of crab-I doubled it and used imi crab. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jennmamaof2
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2008
Despite mixed reviews I tried it and I'm glad we did! My husband had 3 helpings. I used bowtie pasta and imitation crab (double the amount). Otherwise I followed everything and it was great. It did make a lot and most of my extended family doesn't eat seafood but that was the only downside! Read More
Helpful
(8)
American
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2009
Very good! Everyone liked it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
