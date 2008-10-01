Mom's Old Fashioned Fried Chicken

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Wonderful fried chicken that has been in my family for years and years!

Recipe by Denise

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Put the flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a brown paper bag. One by one, coat the chicken parts with mixture.

  • In a large skillet, fry the chicken in 1 inch of hot oil until golden brown. Remove the chicken from the pan and drain the oil.

  • Put the chicken back into the pan and cover the pieces with cooking sherry. Cover the pan and reduce to simmer. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1768 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 169.6g; cholesterol 129.3mg; sodium 363.9mg. Full Nutrition
