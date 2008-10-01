Mom's Old Fashioned Fried Chicken
Wonderful fried chicken that has been in my family for years and years!
I have never cooked fried chicken before. I was skeptical that this would turn out, but I was happily surprised. I fried chicken legs and I followed the recipe exactly. When the legs came out of the final simmering pan, I wasn't happy with how soft they were. I wanted my fried chicken crispy. I took the chicken and put it in the flour and seasoning again and fried it for another 5 minutes. We loved it! I enjoyed the extra coating and was so pleased with the outcome I will surely make this again. This is great, even a novice can cook this successfully!
It came out soggy- will not use this recipe again
I was skeptical...but this was great! Reminds me of a smothered/baked chicken. I would recommend salting the chicken before shaking it in the seasoned flour. Yummy!
This was AWESOME! Everyone I made it for said it was the best fried chicken they had ever eaten.
Very Good!
needed more oil than it says but good
this is so good and so easy to make.
I used this simple recipe with the sour cream recipe I found on here and I finally got it right. I used whole legs, next time I'll just use drumsticks. You are going to need more than a tablespoon of oil. Not a low fat recipe, but a great comfort food!!
oil amount has to be wrong, i used about 1/2 inch of oil, coating was too moist for me so i cooked 10 min longer without lid, flavor was 5 stars. Will be better next time.
What a wonderful recipe! The chicken was amazing, very delicious and not dry or soggy. You definitely need more than 1 Tbl of oil for the pan to get an inch. I only added enough to make for 1/4 inch, and it was at least 3 Tbl. I didn't have any sherry so I used 1/2 cup brandy and 1/2 cup apple juice. Very moist texture and yummy flavor!
Another skeptic turned believer! This was absolutely delicious and a wonderful surprise. I use my own spices (Lawry's garlic salt, celery seed, black pepper and poultry seasoning) in my breading mix, but I cooked everything exactly the way it said. I cooked my vegetarian's Morning Star chicken tenders right in the sherry with the regular chicken and both kids asked for seconds. This recipe is a keeper!
Idk why so many reviewers are saying it's not enough oil or saying it's only 1 Tbsp of oil... the recipe calls for a quart of veg oil! My only changes were to add more seasonings to my flour besides the s&p and garlic powder (seasoning salt, onion powder, Frank's RedHot powder, paprika) and I re-crisped up the chicken at the end. Turned out delicious!
