Missy's Candied Walnut Gorgonzola Salad

Rating: 5 stars This i a great little salad that looks really impressive when you take it to potlucks or make it for house guests, even though it's completely easy to make! I have played around with different cheeses in this salad, and montchevre goat cheese is my favorite so far--it's crumbly, yet creamy and smooth. I also like to add julienned apples or pears, and fresh blueberries to the mix, for added color and flavor. I have also found that I should make extra candied nuts, because I tend to snack on them before I put them on top of the salad. :) Helpful (274)

Rating: 5 stars I make this all the time...it's a great salad...very refreshing. I've also added slided bosc pears to the salad which gives it a nice taste. Sometimes I switch out gorgonzola for feta to change it up...very good salad! Helpful (183)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this a bunch of ways but prefer candied pecans instead of walnuts and have successfully subbed blue cheese instead of gorgonzola. Plan to serve for a Christmas dinner party. Helpful (169)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! Few tweaks - used plain rasp vinagrette, spring mix for the greens, and I used pecans and didn't let the sugar turn completely into syrup - instead removed them from heat after clumps of crystallized sugar formed on the pecans - more texture. Sooo good! Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome salad. I tried to make my own rasp vinagrette dressing, but don't waste your time - use store bought raspberry vinagrette (I used Ole Cape Cod version). The walnuts were an awesome addition. (be careful they get super hot in the pan) I did however add very thinly sliced red onion to the salad to cut back on the sweetness. Helpful (74)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty. I have made this salad twice now. It is good with spinach as well. Re: the gorgonzola, I would recommend using domestic rather than imported as imported tends to be creamier and less clumpy and therefore does not incorporate as evenly into the salad. Also, I found the candied walnuts to be a bit sweet and would probably in the future make it using 1/2 cup walnuts and a little less than 1/4 cup sugar. Overall, an excellent, elegant salad. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe. I had never candied walnuts before and they were easy and delicious! I simplified htis by just using a Kraft pre-made raspberry vinaigrette and skipped the oil and vinegar. Otherwise I kept all the other ingredients the same. Love it! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars We all loved this salad. It's so simple to make--and can be kept exactly the same or changed to fit your personal preference, current grocery supply, or whatever. I used dried cherries instead of cranberries and it was delicious! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I found the secret to getting my boyfriend to eat AND love salads: CANDIED WALNUTS. Mmmmm... this was a great salad! Will make it many more times. Wouldn't change a thing about it! Helpful (29)