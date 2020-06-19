Missy's Candied Walnut Gorgonzola Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
434 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 375
  • 4 star values: 46
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A yummy, easy salad with candied walnuts, cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese, mixed greens, and a raspberry vinaigrette. It's always a big hit and is requested by my friends and family constantly! Even my picky fiance!

By MissyPorkChop

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place walnuts and sugar in a skillet over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves into a light brown liquid and coats the walnuts. Remove walnuts from skillet, and spread them out on a sheet of aluminum foil to cool.

  • Place in a large salad bowl the mixed greens, cranberries, cheese, vinaigrette, vinegar, and olive oil. Toss gently; add candied walnuts, and toss again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 273.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (441)

HERROYALFLYNESS
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2007
This i a great little salad that looks really impressive when you take it to potlucks or make it for house guests, even though it's completely easy to make! I have played around with different cheeses in this salad, and montchevre goat cheese is my favorite so far--it's crumbly, yet creamy and smooth. I also like to add julienned apples or pears, and fresh blueberries to the mix, for added color and flavor. I have also found that I should make extra candied nuts, because I tend to snack on them before I put them on top of the salad. :)
(274)

jodi
Rating: 3 stars
09/13/2010
This was a good change from a regular salad. Word of warning, be careful when doing the walnuts...if you cook them too long they will give off a slightly burned aroma and they will end up tasting like popcorn or cracker jacks.
(21)
HopeS
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2005
I make this all the time...it's a great salad...very refreshing. I've also added slided bosc pears to the salad which gives it a nice taste. Sometimes I switch out gorgonzola for feta to change it up...very good salad!
Helpful
(183)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2005
I've made this a bunch of ways but prefer candied pecans instead of walnuts and have successfully subbed blue cheese instead of gorgonzola. Plan to serve for a Christmas dinner party.
Helpful
(169)
katiekat1180
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2007
Fabulous! Few tweaks - used plain rasp vinagrette, spring mix for the greens, and I used pecans and didn't let the sugar turn completely into syrup - instead removed them from heat after clumps of crystallized sugar formed on the pecans - more texture. Sooo good!
Helpful
(90)
jessy01010
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2008
Awesome salad. I tried to make my own rasp vinagrette dressing, but don't waste your time - use store bought raspberry vinagrette (I used Ole Cape Cod version). The walnuts were an awesome addition. (be careful they get super hot in the pan) I did however add very thinly sliced red onion to the salad to cut back on the sweetness.
Helpful
(74)
MalenaSoquel
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2007
Very tasty. I have made this salad twice now. It is good with spinach as well. Re: the gorgonzola, I would recommend using domestic rather than imported as imported tends to be creamier and less clumpy and therefore does not incorporate as evenly into the salad. Also, I found the candied walnuts to be a bit sweet and would probably in the future make it using 1/2 cup walnuts and a little less than 1/4 cup sugar. Overall, an excellent, elegant salad.
Helpful
(52)
Kizben
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2008
This was a great recipe. I had never candied walnuts before and they were easy and delicious! I simplified htis by just using a Kraft pre-made raspberry vinaigrette and skipped the oil and vinegar. Otherwise I kept all the other ingredients the same. Love it!
Helpful
(35)
CookingDiva
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2008
We all loved this salad. It's so simple to make--and can be kept exactly the same or changed to fit your personal preference, current grocery supply, or whatever. I used dried cherries instead of cranberries and it was delicious!
Helpful
(31)
omigodshoes
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2008
I found the secret to getting my boyfriend to eat AND love salads: CANDIED WALNUTS. Mmmmm... this was a great salad! Will make it many more times. Wouldn't change a thing about it!
Helpful
(29)
