Chicken Lollipops

They're chicken lollipops - a succulent treat that lives up to the name!

By Israr

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • TO MAKE MARINADE: Combine the soy sauce, red chili powder, red food coloring, vinegar, garlic and green chiles. Mix well.

  • On each chicken wing, push the meat down to one end. Marinate the wings for AT LEAST 1/2 hour.

  • Remove the wings from the marinade and add the cornstarch to the marinade to make a batter. Dip the wings in the batter and deep fry. Ready to serve!

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 599.8mg. Full Nutrition
