Chicken Lollipops

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
245 calories; protein 18.1g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 599.8mg. Full Nutrition
The flavor was unique, but good. I made some altracations to this recipe. The wings did not cook completely by simply deep frying them, so I finished them in the oven. In addition, I did not include the red food coloring or the chili peppers. It was very time consuming.
it's really delicious and tasty, but it takes a while to pull down the chicken meat from its bones...
My hubby made these today. There are only 2 teaspoons of liquid in the marinade! Recipe states to marinate the wings and then remove the wings from marinade and add the cornstarch to marinade to make a batter to dip the wings in. Problem is, there is hardly enough liquid to marinate the wings in much less have any to make a batter. He ended up just rubbing the mixture on the 10 drumettes, let sit 30 minutes (didn't push meat down) and grilling them. Excellent flavor, but gave this recipe only one star for the obvious flaw.
This is the best appetizer ever! I was always in search for this recipe. I had it in India when I went for a visit but now enjoy it at home. Some suggestions: add the cornstarch like it says in the recipe and add one egg also. the mixture will still be wet so just lightly coat again in corn starch like how you would do in normal fried chicken. And I find it a waste of time to pull down the chicken so I just leave it like normal wings.
I was looking for a Chicken Lolipop recipe that would taste as we got from a local restaurant in India. I came across this recipe, and decided to make for my wife and son. However, I borrowed few steps from another recipe, and replaced green chillies with black pepper. I also decided not to put artificial color, as I feel it is unhealthy. Lastly, I changed the last step before frying. I chose to dip marinated chicken in egg and all-purpose flour batter, and then apply bread crumbs before frying. The result was fantastic, and both my wife and son loved it. They asked me to make it again the next day, and this time I bought 1kg lolipops :) I would highly recommend with above twist in the recipe.
First time I made it was too salty for my tastes. Second time I halved the salt and it was much better hence, the 4 rating. On a whim, I cut some baby back ribs into individual ribs, halved the salt, and doubled the recipe to make one rack. I put the ribs in a ziplock bag and shook it up to distribute evenly. I refrigerated overnight and grilled them. Didn't use the cornstarch. It rocked! Nice, versatile recipe that tolerates tinkering well.
