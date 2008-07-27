German Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts cooked over sauerkraut and covered in BBQ sauce. This sounds a little different, but I assure you, it is delicious! It is one of my family's favorites. The BBQ sauce makes the sauerkraut a little sweet. I like to serve this dish with mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Lisa McKelvey

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, place the sauerkraut in a single layer. Place the chicken breasts on top of the sauerkraut. Pour the barbecue sauce over the chicken. Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and the juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1794mg. Full Nutrition
