German Chicken

Boneless chicken breasts cooked over sauerkraut and covered in BBQ sauce. This sounds a little different, but I assure you, it is delicious! It is one of my family's favorites. The BBQ sauce makes the sauerkraut a little sweet. I like to serve this dish with mashed potatoes.
This was better than I thought it would be. The only thing I would change (and this is just for our own taste) is that the BBQ sauce I used was pretty strong so I might go with something milder next time. Something on the sweet side as opposed to the heavy smokey side.
This reminded me (just a little) of Polish "Kapusta", which is a sweet and sour flavored cooked cabbage (minus the tomato base of bbq sauce). With this recipe however, the flavor varies a lot, depending on the bbq sauce you use. The chicken was good but I like much better with a Polish sausage or Bratwurst and homemade-type noodles (frozen "Reames" brand are excellent)with some of the sauce. This was easier than making "Kapusta" so I might experiment with different bbq sauces.
I made this exactly as directed using Bullseye barbeque sauce and doubling the recipe. Awesome! I would not change a thing. Thanks for sharing, Lisa!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2001
My husband loved this, and I love how easy it is to make -- but I can't help wishing there was a little *more* to it. Some vegetables or something. I think I'll experiment with other ingredients the next time I make it. (But I will make it again; it got enthusiastic thumbs up from the fam.)
This recipe was good in flavor, but I ended up having to microwave it at the end because the chicken wasn't done! I'm not sure what went wrong. Maybe next time I'll pound out the chicken breasts before I put them in the oven. -Allison
My husband is from Wisconsin, and loves sauerkraut. Although this sounded like an unusual combination, I gave it a try. He usually eats anything I make, and after two bites (one to try, two to make sure) he wouldn't eat another bite!
This one was certainly a surprise! We loved it, and considering how easy it was, it rates 5 stars in my book. Followed the recipe exactly, but took the suggetion of another reviewer and added diced sweet potato around the edges of the dish. A very easy weeknight meal...just add a green salad or a green veggie and you're all set. Thanks Lisa!
Though this recipe was easy and good. I used bone-in chicken breasts and baked for about 1 hour. The kids didn't eat the saurkraut but they absolutely loved the chicken. Served with mashed potatoes. Thanks for the great recipe, I'll make over and over.
This was very tangy and the barbecue sauce was mellow. I used Bullseye sauce and Bavarian sauerkraut. I thought this was okay but not something I would prefer to have again while my DH didn't like it at all. It wasn't bad, it just didn't suit us. I enjoyed trying out a new recipe though and a new dish, so thank you for a nice change from our norm.
I was skeptical about this recipe but it turned out really good with a Very unique flavor combo. I drained my 16oz package of sauerkraut (thanks to reviews!). Used about 1/2 cup of spicey bbq sauce ontop of two small chicken breasts.. Cooked in an ungreased, 13" dia ceramic dish (with lid) @ 350' for 75min. Thankfully had no issues with the cabbage burning onto the bottom or sides (one of my concerns). Wish the recipe had been written with a BIT more detail, but overall it's SO easy and tastes great - 5 stars :)
My family loved this... I did however add green, red and yellow peppers...
SONICGRL69
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2003
I am a native of Wisconsin, and never acquired that oh so famous taste for sauerkraut. My husband surprised me with this dish one evening. Although hesitant to try it, it is now one of my favorite (and easiest to prepare) dinners!
This tasted bad - we love sauerkraut and BBQ so decided to try this recipe out. The flavor was just not good. My teenage son, which will eat just about anything asked me NEVER to make this again. I followed the exact recipe except for adding some chopped onions.
I really enjoyed this recipe. This was the first time I've ever tried sauerkraut and I was pleasantly surprised. I added red potato's and onion, as mentioned in another review and it was great. My wife really liked the meal too. Definately will be making again.
Very tasty. Like others, I had to cook much longer...over 1 hour probably due to thickness of the chicken breasts I used. I also added a layer of sliced onions and sliced baby red potatoes on the bottom before adding sauerkraut. I used Jack Daniels original recipe BBQ sauce and it was a perfect match.
I read the reviews and was very skeptical; however, given all the positive reviews I had to try it. My hubby LOVED it. We were pleasantly surprised and will definitely make this again. We halved a couple of potatoes and stuck them In the same pan to make it a one dish meal. Very good.
Weirded out by the recipe, but on reflection, most BBQ sauces have a lot of vinegar or other acidic flavorings. So I tried it, adding a bottom layer of sliced russets, sprinkled with red onion. It was OK. I probably would have forgotten it, but my supermaket had a closeout on giardinere and I had a flash--German chicken with giardinere! I layered sliced Red Bliss (russets got mushy), slivered serranos, giardinere, some sauerkraut and packed in as many spicy turkey sausages and chicken breasts as I could; poured on some KC BBQ sauce. Covered and baked 1 hour. Uncovered for 15 minutes to brown the meat. FANTASTIC! We ate the vegs and a little bit of the meat for the first meal. Had succulent and beautifully flavored braised chicken and sausages: last night's supper (with roasted veg); salad, pasta, sandwiches, hash; and there's still one last piece of sausage destined to be a salad wrap in my brown bag tomorrow. You've heard of German Measles? I've got German (Chicken) Fever!
Five stars for simplicity, five stars for tastiness, and five stars for acceptance by the family. Husband went for seconds and leftovers the next day. The four chicken breast halves I had were huge so it took longer to cook and would have fed eight. :)
Have made this for years! Simple, easy and delicious. Most times I serve it with rice which works well with all the juice and sauce. I have also layered diced potatoes on the bottom which is really good too!
Wasn't great. Still trying to figure out what was supposed to be German about it besides just the Sauerkraut because it definitely missed the point of how amazing real German Chicken (Roasted or Marinated) can be.
This really easy, which is a huge plus. The 30 minutes baking time sounded short , so I put it in for 50 minutes and timed my side dishes accordingly. The chicken was still not done, so I was a little annoyed. I put it in longer rather than microwave. Next time I will buy thin chicken breasts.
I made this for the first time and we all loved it! My husband and daughter said, "Make it again." so it will go into my recipe box and will be repeated often, I am sure. I made it just like the recipe said. Thanks for sharing this one.
Was so surprised at how good this was, as I do not particularly like sauerkraut, and only make it because my husband likes it. I will be making this again. And even want to try it using pork instead of chicken.
Great idea for leftover sauerkraut following brat season. I added onion and carrot slices and used a honey BBQ sauce. Very tasty. I would use less sauce next time to make it healthier, but still get the flavor. My husband liked it too!
I really loved this recipe. My husband liked, and the other guys I live with dont like saurkraut at all so they hated it. I think this recipe is a winner in my book. It is definatly a hit or miss recipe though. Thanks!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2005
Very easy, and very good. I used a balsamic vinegar infused BBQ sauce and baked at 375F for 1 hour, along side a few baked potatoes brushed with olive oil and kosher salt. Incredibly easy weeknight meal, good enough to bring to a potluck.
Totally easy and yummy. served with mashed potatoes and steamed carrots. I used an entire 32 oz. jar of sauerkraut and combined two kinds of organic BBQ sauce. Also decreased time to 50 min. Came out great!
I was so nervous do to the ingredients, it was really really good, and super easy. I didn't drain Sauerkraut which I will do next time. I also cooked at 375 than uncovered it on broil for about 8 mins.
For ease of preparation, this recipe warrants 5 stars. For taste, 3.5 stars. A very simple recipe with home-cooking taste. But please keep in mind that this is a three ingredient recipe ready in 30 minutes. Even Rachael Raye would be impressed!!!
I tried this because of all the great reviews and the fact it was such an easy recipe. I have to say, I was disappointed. I should have gone with my first instinct of thinking it was an odd combination.
I made this tonight for dinner and I have to say I am amazed at how easy and delicious it turned out. My husband and I both loved it. I did have to cook a little longer than 1/2 hour though. Absolutely a keeper! Thanks for the great recipe.
I did a double batch and added some garlic seasoning to the chicken and a tiny bit of sriracha to give it a bit of kick. We had it with black eyes peas and homemade mac n cheese. It was awesome! My fiance who doesn't like sauerkraut really enjoyed it!
