Slow Cooker Pork Chops II

By far the best porkchop I have EVER EVER tasted! I am not a huge pork fan and have steered away from porkchops most of my life...but these were AMAZING! They smelled absolutely heavenly while cooking and we all couldn't wait to eat at dinner time! When it was time to serve them, they fell right off the bone! Could barely scoop them out of the crock pot without them falling apart! My father-in-law and fiance raved over these porkchops forever...saying that they were the best they have ever tasted as well! I cut slices into the raw chop and sprinkled with garlic powder, salt, and pepper and pan fried for a few minutes on each side in a tablespoon of vegetable oil to just brown and get some flavor in the chop. I also did add a little Italian Seasoning instead of just Oregano, as well as a bit of onion powder to the liquid mixture. We saved the juice that the chops cooked in and froze it because it was so good we couldn't just trash it...will probably try and experiment with it cooking something else...or just maybe add it to the mix next time we cook chops. Will definitely be making these again...in the very NEAR future!