Slow Cooker Pork Chops II
A wonderful way to cook pork--it's extremely tasty and tender. With a mixture of spices and garlic, it's terrific. And it is extremely EASY.
We thought this was quite good -- a nice change from so many of the crockpot recipes that use canned cream soup as a base. The combination of spices and herbs sounds strange, but combined to make a nice, rich, herby flavor. Used the listed amounts of all the spices, w/a few exceptions: I replaced the tbsp of garlic powder w/onion powder (since I used 2 lrg cloves of fresh garlic crushed in my garlic press). I also seemed to be out of basil & oregano, so used nearly a tbsp of Italian seasoning. Also used more than 1 cup of broth, but less than the whole can, since I was cooking 6 chops inst. of 4. I cooked on low for 8 hours -- smelled SO delicious when I got home from work, and my husband wondered what smelled so great when he got home. The sauce was great over steamed rice and the meat was tender and flavorful. Even the kids liked it. All in all, a very easy, tasty recipe -- I will make this again. Would also be good w/a small pork roast.
Good, for a crock pot recipe. I find it hard to get the perfect, "fall-off-the-bone yet not too dry" texture that I like - I think crock-pots vary so it's diffictult to gage. I do not reccomend "basting" as the recipe calls for, as that defeats the purpose of using a crock pot - you do not want heat to escape until the very end. This was good and easy, but not the best way to cook a flavorful pork chop. Do it, if you need something easy.
I thought the meat was super tender and flavorful. I sauted the garlic in the oil first before mixing it with the rest of the spices. I also browned the chops in the same pan that I sauted the garlic in before adding to the crock pot. Plus I added extra chicken broth. Great served with long grain wild rice. Will definately make again.
For those of you who think you are a chef or just even a good cook.... Quit watching all the cooking shows and picking apart recipes that people put on here. This recipe I thought was very good. Unitl you come up with your own original recipe that "rocks" everyones world. "Shut the heck Up" It's about preferencem what you as and indiviudual likes. Grow the heck up!!
My daughter says this should be given 5 stars. I tend to agree. My husband loved it as well. The only thing I changed in this recipe was to cook it on low for 8 hours instead of 'high' for 4. I also added 2 cups of chicken broth instead of one. The chops were extremely tender and very tasty. This will be made again. Thank you!
Loved it!!The best recipe I've found on this web-site in 5 ys. I agree it tasted mediterranean. I doubled the chicken broth, used garlic salt instead of powder, added green beans the last half hour, used pork loin chops, & served it over Basmati rice.
This recipe tasted great and the pork chops were so tender they ended up falling apart. The only down side was it was a little oily for me so next time I will reduce the oil. I also added a little balsamic vinegar to the mix for extra flavor. Overall very good and I will make it again.
This recipe was VERY good! My husband isn't a huge fan of pork chops but I am and was looking for something easy to do with them yet still being flavorful. This recipe fit the bill! Most ingredients are those you would most likely have on hand in your kitchen and it doesn't get any easier than this. The pork chops literally were fall apart tender. I used thick chops and cooked them on low for 8 hours. EXCELLENT! Thank you so much for the great recipe!
These chops were great. They were so tender, you could cut through them with a fork. The spices/herb were strong, but very yummy. If you are at home while cooking these, it would be beneficial to baste or turn the chops every few hours. The bottom side of our chops were much more flavored than the top side.
What a wonderful crock pot recipe! I used six pork chops (medium thickness) a complete can of chicken stock, and all of the spices called for. (okay... maybe a bit more!) I did use onion powder instead of garlic powder. Cooked on high for 5 hours. I removed the pork chops and covered to keep warm, while I made a gravy with the liquid. I strained the liquid through a mesh strainer to remove the garlic and large spices, mixed together with a corn starch and water mixture. It made a WONDERFUL gravy that I served over the pork chops along with steamed rice and peas. EASY recipe that I will absolutely make again and again!!
This flavor was definitely something different, strong but good combination. My two toddlers gobbled it up. I put in minced garlic and onion powder instead of garlic powder. I put the chops in the crock pot at 9:30 am on low. At 2:30 pm I added one cup of brown whole grain rice, and by 5 pm the rice had absorbed the juices nicely. It gave the rice a nice flavor, and the pork chops were the most tender I've ever made. Good solid recipe. :)
I am not a big fan of pork chops but these were really good! They also got my husbands approval which is always good. I didn't use the oil and added a few more spices. I did use about 2 cups plus of broth because I had 6 chops. Cut up some onions and celery and let it go. Very good will use again they were very tender and not dry at all!
Delish! I used way less oil than the recipe called for and instead of pork chops I used the meat off a pork roasting joint.
By far the best porkchop I have EVER EVER tasted! I am not a huge pork fan and have steered away from porkchops most of my life...but these were AMAZING! They smelled absolutely heavenly while cooking and we all couldn't wait to eat at dinner time! When it was time to serve them, they fell right off the bone! Could barely scoop them out of the crock pot without them falling apart! My father-in-law and fiance raved over these porkchops forever...saying that they were the best they have ever tasted as well! I cut slices into the raw chop and sprinkled with garlic powder, salt, and pepper and pan fried for a few minutes on each side in a tablespoon of vegetable oil to just brown and get some flavor in the chop. I also did add a little Italian Seasoning instead of just Oregano, as well as a bit of onion powder to the liquid mixture. We saved the juice that the chops cooked in and froze it because it was so good we couldn't just trash it...will probably try and experiment with it cooking something else...or just maybe add it to the mix next time we cook chops. Will definitely be making these again...in the very NEAR future!
These were truly phenomenal. I didn't have garlic, so replaced both the garlic powder and the garlic with garlic salt. Replaced the poultry seasoning with some crushed rosemary, a dash of nutmeg and some freshly ground black pepper. I also added some whole shiitake mushrooms which came out almost tastier than the meat! Once the pork chops were cooked, I removed them from the slowcooker, added a bit of cornstarch mixed with cold water and cooked on high for a minute or two until thickened. Sauce was delicious over whole grain rice!
I've never been a fan of porkchops until I tried this recipe. The chops are moist and super delicious. I added all the ingredients to the slow cooker the night before and stuck it in the fridge. Pulled it out the next day and turned the slow cooker on low before leaving for work and came home to a wonderful smelling house and delicious dinner. The only change I made to the original recipe was to add an extra cup of chicken broth to keep the chops covered. Would definitely recommend!
Loved it! I added 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth. I also rubbed the spice mixture on the chops and fried for 3 min ea side before placing in crock pot. 2 hrs on high & 4 hrs on low. Fell off the bone. Will definitely make this again.
Tried this recipe today after reading through many of the reviews. It was really good. I agree that need to use very little oil. I used 1/2 chopped onions instead of garlic powder - used fresh garlic. I used two cans of chicken stock because many stated it dried out and mine had to cook for 8 hours. I sauted my garlic and onions last night and mixed everything together in the crock pot and put in frig overnight. Cooked on low for 8 hours and was perfect. Used the liquid to make brown rice and that was absolutely worth making the recipe for what it did for that rice. Easy recipe and very flavorful. This goes in the lineup! - Sandra
My family loved it!
Really Really Really nice! Really! I followed the directions to the letter except I used bone in pork chops, which came out, deeply flavored and falling off the bone tender. Even my dog tore up the trash to get at the bones! Yes, there is an oily component to the sauce, but this is where the flavor is delivered in a big way. To sum up - super easy, fantastic flavor and in an instant has been put at the top of our list. To think, I was only looking for something to do with my crockpot. what a great surprise!
I love the rich flavor and the lack of canned soup! The meat was so tender it didn't require a knife.
this was increditable!yummy!!!!so tender...a keeper...
Excellent! Nothing else to say but Excellent
Happened upon this recipe quite by accident when I discovered that the pork roast I had defrosted was actually 2 pork chops... Since I only had 2 I cut the seasonings in half but used the same amount of broth and oil. I have been searching for YEARS for a recipe that would give me tender, juicy, pork chops and not just a chewy, dry mess. I have not been successful until now. These pork chops FELL apart, cut with a fork, and were SOOOO juicy and flavorful. It was like heaven in my mouth. The reason I gave it 4 stars is because of the oil. Combined with the fat from the chop that cooked down it was just too rich in the oil department. I will definitely make this again, will probably be my go to pork chop recipe, but I will either decrease the oil or leave it out all together and will half the spices again because it was just enough flavor to not drown out the pork like some other reviewers stated.
These were absolutly fabulous! My husband has disliked pork chops his entire life but agreed to at least try these pork chops. He absolutly loved them!!! I have never seen him enjoy a meal so much, they were so delicious. I followed the recipie exactly except I used thinner pork chops in which I had to reduce the heat to low after 2 hours. They turned out so great I will use this recipie over and over! Thank-you!
WONDERFUL! Both my husband and myself enjoyed every mouth full! I did brown the thick bone in pork chops in some of the olive oil that the recipe calls for before placing them in the slow cooker. Other then that i did everything as called for, i did use roasted garlic from the jar instead of fresh bulb garlic. I also cooked up some angle hair pasta and used the suace that the meat cooked in. I cooked mine on low for 6 1/2 hours. The meat was falling off the bone as i placed it on the plate i wouldn't cook it any longer then that, I will definatly be making this wonderful dinner again! Thanks for sharing
This recipe is outstanding...from the smell to the tenderness of the pork...it's perfect. Works well also with boneless chicken. Definately a keeper.
Thanks so muh for a great recipe! I was wanting a recipe that did not use creamed soup as a base as my husband does not care for creamed soups.This was it! We loved this recipe and it made the best Gavey for the mashed potatoes that I served it over.I used hot cayenne and it made it super! I did use 2 cups chicken broth as suggested by other viewers. That was the only thing I did different. Will definately be making this recipe again!
I try never to review a recipe unless I made it as written, but I just couldn't bear to put 1/4 oil in this so I substituted white wine. Everything else I did was as written but I doubled the sauce so I would have extra to put on the roasted red potatoes I made. It smelled really good while it was cooking, and even my 5 year old said that! It was very tender when finished, but the juice it was cooking in was blah and thin. I then had to start doctoring it up. I tried thickening it, but that didn't help much. I added salt, tried a little more wine, and nothing I did made it great. My husband and I both didn't really care for it, but still ate it. I would have given this 2 stars, but since I changed the recipe I gave it some extra credit. I won't make this again.
I always try the recipes on this website that have 5 stars. I've never been disappointed...until this recipe. I cannot believe the rave reviews it received. The spices in the recipe did not mesh well together. The pork chops, which I thought would be moist, were very dry. They fell apart, but that made the texture even worse. I will not make this recipe again. Very disappointed...
Great, easy recipe ! Cooked 4 frozen boneless pork chops 6 hrs on low and had to turn it to warm for 2 hrs to wait for my daughter to get home from work. Falling apart goodness !!! A real keeper ! Thanks so much for such a great recipe !!!!!
This was one of the worst recipies I have tried. The porkchops came out very dry, inedible. In retrospect, it would have been better to cook them on a low setting for about 6 hours.
AHHHHMAZING. I only tweaked a few things (out of necessity). I never measure ingredients when I am cooking...just eyeball them. Also, I did not have poultry seasoning or garlic or garlic powder. I used what I had, which was chicken seasoning and minced garlic (along with the other ingredients). I also added a little bit of lemon juice after it had cooked for awhile. About an hour before it was done, I threw in some rice. OH MY GOODNESS. The rice soaked up all the delicious liquid. This is some of the best pork I have ever had! I will definitely try this with chicken as well. Thank you for sharing such an AHHHHMAZING recipe!! :)
This was a great recipe for pork chops. With the leftover sauce in the crock pot I whisked in some cornstarch & a little flour and it served as a tasty gravy! I served it with mashed potatoes, so the gravy worked out perfect.
This was very easy to make and tasted Great. I followed the recipe pretty much as written, The only difference is I used 1 cup of water with 2 chicken bullion cubes and since these were VERY thick boneless pork chops, I cooked it on low for 8 hours. It was falling apart with your fork. I served with rice and a veggie and it went well with the rice. I'll defiantly make this again! THANKS!
I just through making this and it turned out GREAT!! I took a few tips from other reviews on here and make a little changes of my own. But it was wonderful. And my husband (who hates the crock pot) pretty much did everything except lick his plate. Thanks
I made these tonight for dinner and they came out very dry. We loved the marinade though. I think it was my error for the dryness so we will be trying these again. Also I will double the marinade, it soaked up all of it, and there was none left to put on top of the chops. My 2 year old loved them though!!
Made this yesterday for dinner with some modefication, and it turned out great, especially the modified gravy that wen well over the Lemon-Butter Red Potatoes from this site. Will be posting a customized version here.
Very easy to pull together ingredients, and they add a nice flavor to the pork. Be sure not to cook too long though, it will dry out the chops
Needed a quick recipe that would also create tender pork chops for my Dad. Not only did it do that, but tasted great as well. Doubled the chicken broth, which in turn, used the sauce on the rice that I used as a side dish. Both Dad and I loved it, which from my Dad, is a feat in itself. Will definitely make again.
This was the worst recipe I've ever tried from this site. I took one bite, threw the rest away, and we went out for pizza. Truly a waste a of pork chops.
I followed the recipe as written and the pork chops were dry and very stringy. My only thought was perhaps I used pork chops too thick. I would like to give it a second try with thin, bone in, pork chops.
Very easy to make but, in mine and my families opinion, it is unedible. The smell was overwhelming and the flavor was not good.
These were amazing, easy, and delicious. I made an easy gravy with the juice using corn starch. My hubby who is a pork hater love this dish.
So yummy! I love how many flavors are bursting from this dish.
Okay, I took all your advice, I doubled the sauce recipe, subbed onion powder for garlic powder and cooked the pork chops on low heat for 6 1/2 hours. The only good thing was the aroma in the house when I got home. Why cook pork if you can't taste the pork? All I had was tender meat that tasted like spices. I would try this recipe with less tender cuts of beef or wild game, but I found it inappropriate for pork.
This was really good. I cut the olive oil in 1/2 as other suggested and substituted crushed red pepper flakes for the paprika. I also sliced an onion laid the chops on top of them and also on top for more flavor. I used boneless pork chops and the meat was fork tender with a really savory flavor.
This was a nice easy recipe and the chops were very flavorful.
Unfortunately, I did not like this one! I found the whole thing very oily with way too much seasoning for just four chops.
Surprisingly good. I was worried at first because I do not care for a few of the seasonings used but still followed as written and we really enjoyed it. Cooked on low setting for 6hrs.
This is a very easy recipe and very tasty. I scooped out some of the sauce and reduced it to serve with the pork. I also used regular pork loin and cut it into three pieces and cooked for 6 hours on low.
I am not the biggest pork chop fan but they were on sale and the family loves them so I picked this recipe and ....wow! This is such a good recipe. I even had seconds! The flavor is just so wonderful and it is so easy to make. I wouldn't change a thing! I will be making these again soon!
This was very good , everyone loved it , i put carrots and red potatoes in , oh yum, ty
I love crock pot cooking and had high hopes for this recipe because it's so simple. Unfortunately, it just didn't work for me. The chops were very tender but the spices totally overwhelmed the sauce and chops. I didn't even care for the smell while it was cooking. Sorry, I really wanted to like this!
Made this today for Father's Day - used full can of broth and 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice. Don't use dried basil but just before serving, added fresh chopped herbs from the garden - thyme, flat leaf parsley, basil, garlic chives and regular chives. Served over brown rice which absorbed the delicious sauce. The pork was beyond tender and am keeping this as a dish I will serve again. Delicious!
This recipe was great! For extra tenderness and a little different flavor, I added a can of cranberries and some cognac. I cooked both boneless and bone-in chops on low in the crock pot for 6 hours. They were wonderful and tender...a big hit with my guests! Thanks for this delicious recipe.
I am not a fan of pork chops - boneless or otherwise. Usually they are just so dry tasting to me. This recipe however', is anything but! It was so good! Flavorful, juicy, fall apart tender. For 6 boneless pork chops I used 2 cups of chicken broth and 1/2 cup of white wine. Everything else was as written. Served over brown rice with a side of veggies for an over all low fat dinner! Yum!!
Made these for dinner tonight, the aroma through the house was wonderful. They were a hit. Things I did differant is I floured and browned the chops then discarded the oil, made my own poultry seasoning from allrecipes because I didn't have any. ( good recipe too). Also didn't add the fresh garlic and used chicken base mixed with water for chicken broth. I did double the liquid and ended up with 2 cups gravy after I strained it. Very good fork tender chops. served them with mashed potatoes, peas and carrots. Yummy
We really enjoyed this. I had a couple more chops than recipe calls for, so i increase the liquid and seasonings just a little (by eye) and it was delicous. The meat was so tender, it fell apart if I wasn't careful lifting it out of the crock pot.
I take the porch chops out when they're done and add orzo to soak up the liquid. It's delish!
These were lovely, falling apart. Nice change from using a Cream of soup base. For the leftovers, I did chop the meat and add in a can of Cream of Celery soup and just a smidge of milk. Served over noodles. Was even great as leftovers.
These are some of the best pork chops. My husband normally doesn't like pork chops. He says they are too dry, but I made these in the crockpot, from frozen and they were great. He asked when I planned on makeing them again. I'm so happy because I love pork chops and usually only had them when we went out since he felt so strongly about not liking them.
This recipe was excellent!! The pork just fell right off the bone. I cooked mine on LOW for 8 hrs instead of high because I had more time. This recipe was so simple just the way slow cooker recipes should be. Definitely will be made again!
Fantastic!!!! added cornstarch and water just before done to thicken juices. Perfect tender chops.
Pork came out super tender and delicious.
An excellent, easy dish. Instead of 1/4 cup of oil, I mixed all the dried spices and herbs and mixed about a tablespoon or so of olive oil to make a rub that I put on 6 thick-cut boneless pork chops. I used 2 cups of chicken broth made from Better Than Bouiillon and skipped the garlic cloves. 2 hours on High and about 2 hours on Low. Outstanding! Might do better just doing 4 hours on Low next time. Very delicious. I will use this mix for other meats for sure.
This was very easy to prepare but I did not like the oily taste it had. I would recommend leaving the oil out altogether and using 2 cups of chicken broth.
Loved how easy and delicious this was! I prefer slow-cooker recipes that require very little prep work, and this was a great one. Hubby loved it, and he usually doesn't really like pork chops.
The pork chops were very tender, however the herbs were way too overpowering, would not make this again.
These were delicious!!! I doubled the recipe and browned the chops before adding to the slow cooker. Even my kids loved these, and they are pretty picky. :)
Just ok for us. It feel about so I had a hard time removing it from the slow cooker.
Very nice flavor but mine turned out a little dry and I followed the directions/ingredients exactly.
I did not like this recipe, the meat was very tender but was like eating pork roast.
Great flavor and very moist. As suggested by others, I decreased the olive oil to 1/8 cup, increased the chicken broth to 2 cups, sauted the garlic in olive oil, and used garlic salt instead of garlic powder. So easy and didn't bother basting, just turned the chops over half way through the 4 hours. Wonderful new recipe for our household. Thanks, ERINVDIX!
Thanks for the great idea! I used my cast iron dutch oven to brown and braise and it was wonderful! I didn't measure any of the ingredients. Just coated chops in flour and added seasonings then browned in about 1 T oil. I used homemade chicken broth-about two cups-and braised covered at 350 for 1-1/2 hours. Note to myself: be sure to serve with plenty of homemade rolls or rice to mop up sauce-yum!
Easy and delicious! A blessing for a busy lo-carber. Try thickening the left over juices with xanthum for a flavorful gravy!
COOKED THIS LAST NIGHT AND IT WAS PERFECT AND SO EASY, THIS WILL BE THE ONLY WAY I MAKE PORK CHOPS FROM NOW OWN.
great! I made it with green beans and rice. I added a bit of Cayenne for a little kick!
I did not have dried basil or poultry seasoning so I used thyme and a little rubbed sage and greek seasoning in their place. Also used hot paprika.I had two chops and cut the oil to 1/8 cup and made the rest of the sauce to the recipe- made plenty of sauce- cooked on medium for 6 hours and shredded the meat and served on rice. Incredibly good. I know a lot of readers may not like the changes but it I appreciated the original recipe but just didn't have all the ingredients!! Thanks for sharing.
These pork chops are tender, juicy, and delicious! Best of all, you just throw them in a crock pot and all the work is done for you!
I thought this was okay. I expected it to taste better based on all of the reviews. I might make it again at some point. I'm still looking for some really good slow cooker recipes
I didn't have olive oil, so I just omitted it. Everyone loved them anyway!
They were good, but too much paprika!! I used twice the amount of chicken broth and half the amount of oil. Next time I will use half the amount of paprika.
LOVED these... even my rarely-meat-eating toddler. I mixed all of the ingredients together in the slow cooker and placed in the fridge overnight to marinate, then starting the cooking in the morning. They were delicious! Will definitely make again.
I put my pork chops in the slow cooker right after church yesterday and had them cooking all day long. They were very good...just missing something. Maybe a gravy of some sort. We had them with mac and cheese and green beans. Both of my picky kids ate them..they said it as really good. I think again, just missing the gravy.
This was very good. Cooked mine on hight for 1 hour and low for 5. The pork literally fell apart.
Very good recipe - made the house smell terrific all day. The only thing I would change is to use a little less olive oil. Otherwise, very tasty and I will make it again.
Made this for a luncheon, and was not allowed to leave until I printed out a copy of the recipe for my two lunch companions. I seared my meat before placing it in the crockpot. I did not have poultry seasoning, so I used sage and thyme. This is going to become one of my regulars, thanks so much for a great recipe.
Awesome flavor, a break from the typical chops. Extremely tender. Next time I will put the sauce over rice as it was so tasty. Thanks for this easy recipe!
My family enjoyed this very much. Like some of the reviewers I cooked 1 inch chops for approx. 8 hours. I was surprised that mine came out somewhat dry. I added a 1/4 cup of white wine to the liquid as others suggested, and I would recommend doing that. Not sure what to do to prevent the meat from being dry? Good recipe, will make it again.
The pork chops turned out very good, nice and tender, I cooked them on low for 8 hours. However, I did double the chicken broth, only used a splash of olive oil. Also, next time I will cut down on the oregano to 1/2 tsp - I found it to be overpowering. So with minor changes this recipe is a keeper, love that I can make pork chops in the slow cooker!
Made this last night, it was wonderful. The chops feel off the bone. I followed the recipe as written except I had no basil so I just skipped it.
The pork chops were very tender, which we loved. However, for all the spices the recipe calls for, we were surprised at how bland the pork chops were. They were ok, but not great. I probably wouldn't make them again.
Very Mediterranean taste. Not my favorite flavor for pork, but I think this same recipe with chicken breast would be awesome.
I am quite impressed with this recipe, although I did change a few things the second time I cooked it. I cut back slightly on the paprika to 3/4 tbsp as I felt 1 tbsp was somewhat overpowering. I've never added the poultry seasoning - just a sprinkle of montreal steak spice in lieu. I felt it needed more broth, but rather than add two packets with two cups of water, I simply added one packet to 1 ¼ cups of water to avoid the extra salt. And I added more minced garlic rather than garlic powder. Fresh sliced mushrooms and finely chopped onions topped off this recipe. Once cooked, I thickened it slightly with cornstarch – goes great with mashed or riced potatoes.
This was delish! The chops fell apart they were so tender. I doubled the "sauce" recipe and just had enough to cover the chops. Will definatley make this again.
The rest of you guys had me fooled. So much spice, you couldn't even taste the chops.
We all enjoyed this recipe very much! I simmered everything on the stove top (I used a whole can of chicken broth)for about and hour, then added slices potatoes and cooked another 1/2 hour. The flavor was great and the pork cutlets very tender!
Didn't like it at all! Way too herby flavor for me, such a dissapointment considering all the great reviews. Ended up rinsing off the left over meat, shredding it & adding BBQ sauce for pulled pork sandwiches.
