Slow Cooker Pork Chops II

A wonderful way to cook pork--it's extremely tasty and tender. With a mixture of spices and garlic, it's terrific. And it is extremely EASY.

By ERINVDIX

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, chicken broth, garlic, paprika, garlic powder, poultry seasoning, oregano, and basil. Pour into the slow cooker. Cut small slits in each pork chop with the tip of a knife, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Place pork chops into the slow cooker, cover, and cook on High for 4 hours. Baste periodically with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 49.4mg; sodium 269.8mg. Full Nutrition
