Quick Chicken Marsala

Rating: 4.23 stars
203 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 101
  • 4 star values: 72
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 9

Chicken Marsala without all the fuss! I usually serve over linguini or egg noodles. (Note: Sometimes I saute fresh sliced mushrooms, and/or onions, along with the chicken. Also, white wine or sherry can be substituted for Marsala wine.)

By Susan

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute the chicken breasts in butter. Once chicken is lightly browned on all sides, add the soup (undiluted) and Marsala wine. Cover and simmer until chicken is no longer pink inside, about 20 minutes. Ready to serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 455.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (200)

Most helpful positive review

Megan Wasden Robinson
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2005
I tried this recipe last night in the crockpot and it was so good, the whole family liked it! I added frozen chicken breasts into the sauce and also added fresh mushrooms, chopped onions, a tiny bit of garlic and a pinch of oregano, basil and thyme. I cooked it on low for 4 hours and it turned out perfect. This one is definitely a keeper! Thank you!! Read More
Most helpful critical review

RACHEL1070
Rating: 1 stars
11/06/2003
I disagree with the other reviewers. This is simply chicken with cream of mushroom soup poured over the top. This wasn't bad just bland and its just soup over chicken. Read More
JLANCI
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
I was so happy to find a quick receipe for Chicken Marsala that tastes wonderful. I add fresh mushrooms to this receipe and my children love it. Read More
Helpful
(102)
SHAY0315
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2004
I was pleasantly surprised that such a simple recipe could taste so good! I served mine over angel hair pasta and I thought the taste was comparable to Cheesecake Factory's marsala sauce. Read More
Helpful
(81)
LoveTo Bake
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2005
I've tried a lot of chicken marsala recipes as it is one of my favorite dishes. This recipe is very good and different in that the soup makes a really thick and rich sauce. I added mushrooms and onions. If you want a quick chicken marsala try this one! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Heather Rocke
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2006
I combine this recipe with "Easier Chicken Marsala" on this site. I think this recipe deserves 4 stars because I love the can of soup! I also include some rosemary and I add beef broth as necessary to thin out the marsala gravy/glaze. And TONS of sauteed sliced mushrooms & onions. It really is so good over angel hair pasta. Also - the ingredients say 1 1/4 cups wine but the directions only call for 1/2 a soup can of wine. I personally like about 3/4 cup. Read More
Helpful
(32)
DMKARGUS
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
This was pretty good for being so easy. However I coated the chicken in flour & simple seasonings before browning (copied from another chicken marsala recipe)--not sure if that made a huge difference or not. Read More
Helpful
(27)
RACHEL1070
Rating: 1 stars
11/06/2003
I disagree with the other reviewers. This is simply chicken with cream of mushroom soup poured over the top. This wasn't bad just bland and its just soup over chicken. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Suzanne
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
Very easy recipe. I like to add onions and mushrooms (and sometimes other veggies I've got around the house) to make it a bit more substantial. It's not the absolute best chicken marsala I've ever had but it's certainly fast and easy which more than makes up for any other shortcomings. Read More
Helpful
(22)
jimbo65
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2005
This is a solid 4.5 star recipe. I added a 8 oz. carton of sliced sauteed mushrooms and some rosemary and oregano to the sauce. I also pounded my chicken breasts to tenderize them. This recipe is simple tastes good and is lowfat whats not to like! Read More
Helpful
(22)
