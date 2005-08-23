I tried this recipe last night in the crockpot and it was so good, the whole family liked it! I added frozen chicken breasts into the sauce and also added fresh mushrooms, chopped onions, a tiny bit of garlic and a pinch of oregano, basil and thyme. I cooked it on low for 4 hours and it turned out perfect. This one is definitely a keeper! Thank you!!
I was so happy to find a quick receipe for Chicken Marsala that tastes wonderful. I add fresh mushrooms to this receipe and my children love it.
I was pleasantly surprised that such a simple recipe could taste so good! I served mine over angel hair pasta and I thought the taste was comparable to Cheesecake Factory's marsala sauce.
I've tried a lot of chicken marsala recipes as it is one of my favorite dishes. This recipe is very good and different in that the soup makes a really thick and rich sauce. I added mushrooms and onions. If you want a quick chicken marsala try this one!
I combine this recipe with "Easier Chicken Marsala" on this site. I think this recipe deserves 4 stars because I love the can of soup! I also include some rosemary and I add beef broth as necessary to thin out the marsala gravy/glaze. And TONS of sauteed sliced mushrooms & onions. It really is so good over angel hair pasta. Also - the ingredients say 1 1/4 cups wine but the directions only call for 1/2 a soup can of wine. I personally like about 3/4 cup.
This was pretty good for being so easy. However I coated the chicken in flour & simple seasonings before browning (copied from another chicken marsala recipe)--not sure if that made a huge difference or not.
I disagree with the other reviewers. This is simply chicken with cream of mushroom soup poured over the top. This wasn't bad just bland and its just soup over chicken.
Very easy recipe. I like to add onions and mushrooms (and sometimes other veggies I've got around the house) to make it a bit more substantial. It's not the absolute best chicken marsala I've ever had but it's certainly fast and easy which more than makes up for any other shortcomings.
This is a solid 4.5 star recipe. I added a 8 oz. carton of sliced sauteed mushrooms and some rosemary and oregano to the sauce. I also pounded my chicken breasts to tenderize them. This recipe is simple tastes good and is lowfat whats not to like!