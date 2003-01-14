Chicken Potato Salad

26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 5
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A very tasty appetizer.

By Ladan Miller

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop the chicken, eggs, potatoes and pickled cucumbers into very small pieces. Mix all together. Add the salt and mayonnaise, then the olive oil. Toss to coat. Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 92.1mg; sodium 599.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022