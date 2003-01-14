Chicken Potato Salad
A very tasty appetizer.
This is such a great recipe! I didn't have pickles so those were omitted. I also added 2 cloves of chopped garlic (cause I add garlic to everything!), a teaspoon of dried dill weed, a tablespoon of minced, dry onion, a few shakes of black pepper, and a half a teaspoon of powdered dry mustard for a little kick. YUM!!!Read More
I knew I wouldn't go crazy over it but I thought Husband would enjoy it - his verdict was 'just ok.' It doesn't look terribly appetizing either. Thanks anyway.Read More
The first time I tasted this salad at a party I BEGGED for the recipe. The host kept telling me that he would give it to me and I called him daily until he made good on his word! I use a whole chicken because we enjoy dark meat, skip the olive oil, and with the pickles you don't really need extra salt. I try to find good deli dills when I make this salad. I also add dijon mustard and lots of freshly ground pepper. YUM!
Wonderful recipe! A meal in itself. Perfect blend of potato, chicken & dressing. Although, I love hard-boiled eggs, so I added a few more eggs to this recipe.
It could have used a little more seasoning but once I added some spices, it turned out great.
Just made this and it is really Yummmmm!
This was an okay recipe, for all the chopping and dicing it wasn't what I'd hoped for and a bit disappointing to me but everyone else thought it tasted great. Good for holidays.
I just made this and it came out very delicious. I seasoned the chicken and sauteed it, it added a nice seasoning to the salad. I didn't have the pickles so i omitted them but I added green onions and it gave the salad a nice additon. My kids loved it on toasted wheat bread.
Very yummy, the whole family loved it and preferred it to our usual plain potato salad that we have been having for years.
I give 5* because My husband love it and that's count most. Make him satisfy full and happy. For me it was so so but I will definitely made this again. Thank you very much for sharing.
This is a great recipe. I added a few ingredients & it was delicious.
love it!!!!! yummy!!!! will do it again. my kids love it too.
We really enjoyed this salad. Forgot the hard boiled eggs but added fresh bacon bits to the olive-oil infused mayo along with pickle relish, honey-mustard and some powdered mustard for a little more bite. Thank you,
More salt, added hot paprika & Italian seasoning.
Interesting , sounds delicious!
Loved the fact there were no onions because sometime I don’t have any in the house. This was really good and we all liked it . There just isn’t enough so be sure to double the recipe! Also I have made this twice in the last 2 weeks, once using chopped up dill pickles and the other time sweet relish. Both were really good. I never would have thought to put chicken in potato salad, but I’m sure glad you did!
I used english cucumber shredded with the cheese shredder. I accidentally went heavy on the salt, but adding dill and black pepper balanced it out. It was quite tasty for my husband and me but not my 2 year old
Best potato salad I ever had!!! I wouldn't change a thing.
