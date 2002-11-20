Cajun Chicken Pasta

2656 Ratings
  • 5 2063
  • 4 501
  • 3 67
  • 2 19
  • 1 6

Cajun cooking is a combination of French and Southern cuisine. It is robust, country style cookery—and so is this dish! Laissez le bon temp roulez and bon appétit!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
725 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Place the chicken and the Cajun seasoning in a plastic bag. Shake to coat. In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the chicken in butter or margarine until almost tender (5 to 7 minutes).

  • Add the red bell pepper, green bell pepper, mushrooms and green onion. Saute and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat.

  • Add the cream, basil, lemon pepper, salt, garlic powder and ground black pepper. Heat through. Add the cooked linguine, toss and heat through. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
935 calories; protein 43.7g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 61.7g; cholesterol 270.8mg; sodium 1189.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022