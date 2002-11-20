Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cajun cooking is a combination of French and Southern cuisine. It is robust, country style cookery—and so is this dish! Laissez le bon temp roulez and bon appétit!
This was very good though I prefer to use fresh ingredients. I used fresh garlic (4 cloves), squeeze of lemon instead of lemon/pepper, 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream. Rotini pasta for ease of eating and I think it 'catches' the sauce better. I also chopped up the chicken and the peppers for our kids. Used olive oil not butter. Very pretty when finished with the red and green peppers. Next time I will make a little roue after sauteing to help the sauce thicken. I used quite a bit more seasoning. In the end it was delicious.Read More
When ten of us share our N.C. house rental for our yearly vacations, I always do all of the cooking and am constantly looking for meals that can feed a crowd. Well, this recipe certainly did the trick! I used evaporated skim milk in place of the heavy cream and penne in lieu of linguini. Everyone truly raved about this dish!
WOW! I made this last night and it was delicious, totally thought it tasted like I had ordered from a restaurant. Made a couple of changes. To cut the fat I didn't use the oil, and I used fat-free sour cream (only because I am lactose intolerant and can't handle cream) I can handle sour cream though and I used just less than a cup. It came out like a dream. I used Zatarain's creole spice and I went a little over board. My husband likes it spicy (I don't) but I kept eating anyways, because it tasted so good. Had no lemon pepper so used real lemon juice and then added cut up tomato and diced onion, and used minced garlic instead of powder. Also, cut the chicken into bite size pieces. I will definitely make this again! With just a little less spice. Thanks for a great recipe!!! Anna
Okay, this is my 2nd review.Of course it was fantastic the first time but I wanted to cut down the fat so we could have it as often we we wanted to! This time I used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream and thickened it w/ a little cornstarch. Worked great.I also used just green peppers, the others are so expensive! If I was going to make it for company, I would buy the red and yellow but for the family green is fine. I dont think the flavor suffers, and the kids push half of them to the side of their plates anyway! WE LOVE THIS, YUMMMMM
Wonderful!!! I omitted the butter and doubled the seasonings and used fat free cream. The cream was a little thin for my taste. I'll try to thicken it next time and see if that works. In any event this dish had wonderful flavor and the colors looked very pretty on the plate. This could easily be used as a vegetarian dish. I'll definitely make this again.
Excellent recipe - definitly restaurant taste to it. I didn't want to gain the restaurant weight though and used milk instead of cream. Was a bit watery but I didn't have cornstarch to try and thicken it. Still, the taste was unbelievable! Will try the cornstarch next time. Other changes I made - Diced the peppers and only used one green, used fresh garlic and mushrooms, olive oil instead of butter, and cut up chicken.
For the reviewers that thought the sauce is not thick enough instead of adding cornstarch to the sauce to thicken it up throw in a handful of mozzerella it thickens the sauce up perfectly and adds to the flavor. This is a great recipe I have made it several times!!
This was so good! I made this last night because it was raining and we couldn't grill. I used Cajun Seasoning Mix from this site to season the chicken. I doubled the amount of chicken and removed it when it was done cooking before adding the vegetables. Peppers always seem to take longer to cook for some reason. When it came to the sauce I used 2 cups of half and half and some sour cream and corn starch to thicken it and to make it a little less hot. It was wonderful! I tossed it with regular spaghetti and some parmesean cheese.
Hands down, my favorite recipe on this sight. The only thing that keeps me from making it much more often is the fat/calorie content. I saute the chicken, remove from the pan, and slice into strips. Then I put a mixture of butter and olive oil in the pan and saute the veggies (which I dice into cubes to make more appealing to the kids)in the great browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Then I add the spices, the cream, and the sliced chicken back into the pan. I let the mixture cook on low for 10-15 minutes so that the sauce will thicken, and also to allow the flavors to "marry". Toss with the pasta and you are in absolute heaven!
Basically good, but needs adjusting. I had three chicken breasts so sauteed in 3T butter (& used 1 1/2T cajun seasoning), which may be part of the reason the sauce was so thin. It didn't need that extra butter. Probably one, or one & a half tablespoons would be fine for two. I went for half & half instead of heavy whipping cream (the other recipe with the EXACT SAME NAME - how confusing is THAT?!? -uses half & half). That's another reason the sauce was so thin. Although, other reviews (that used heavy whipping cream - & all the butter ... Hmmmm ... :D) still needed to thicken. I'll try cooking the chicken; then vegs; then removing & adding flour; then the cream or half & half. Don't get me wrong, it was good, but thin. 'Wasn't spicy enough for me. It was "mild" on the scale of "mild, medium, hot, extra hot". Something to remember, if you have leftovers, the sauce spices up overnight. Still thin :), but spiced up. :D Fresh parmesan cheese is a must for great presentation. That "powdered" stuff doesn't compare.
Very, very good. Hubby really enjoyed this, and he's very anti-creamy/cheesy anything. I added some chicken broth along with the cream to give a little more flavor. I seared some chicken tenders sprinkled with old bay in a non-stick skillet and removed them when they were cooked through. I added the veggies, sauteed them and deglazed my pan with about a 1/4 cup of white wine and then returned the meat to the pan. I served this with thin spaghetti and garlic bread. Great meal. Thanks Carol
I made this last night for my husband and our best friends. They RAVED over it!! Went back for more! I made a few changes, I used fresh squeezed lemon,fresh minced garlic, cut the peppers into bite size pieces and used an italian blend of cheeses. Oh, and to make it faster I bought butterball sandwich starters grilled chicken breast and cut them into bite size pieces, and covered the chicken with Zatarains Creole seasoning (lots of it if you like spicy). Cheese bread sticks and green salad compiment this meal, and a good blush wine would go good. It turned out wonderful!!! Thanks for the recipe this is a keeper!!
Wonderful recipe. I don't know when the last time my husband had so many compliments. I mixed sour cream with the pasta instead of using the heavy cream and topped it with the chicken and vegetables. I used Paul Perdomme (?) poultry magic on the chicken and it was awesome. I also used red, yellow and green pepper which made a great and colorful presentation. Thanks for the great recipe!
YUM! I am only sad about not having mushrooms on hand because they would have made this pasta dish that much more delicious! We really enjoyed it. I love cajun chicken pasta and this recipe is just as good as some I've had in restaurants. For good cajun chicken pasta, you just have to ignore the calories and do some sit-ups in the morning. ;) Thanks for a heavenly, indulgent, spot-on meal. Will definitely be making this one again!
This was one of the easiest tastiest pasta recipes I have ever made! This was so good. I did change it just a little bit. I cut my chicken into strips before putting Tony's on it. I also used more Tony's because we like things with a kick. I used fresh garlic instead of powder and used double the amount of lemon pepper and basil. I also added a dash of cayenne for a little more fire. I also added a couple tsp of cornstarch to thicken the sauce a bit. I served this topped with parmesan, fresh diced tomato, and chopped green onion. I have made this with chicken and have also made it with Italian sausage. Both ways were to die for! Thank you for a super easy and mouth watering recipe tha is sure to become a household regular!!!
**UPDATE: This is in my TOP FIVE favorite recipes on this site!!! I make it on a regular basis now.** I love this recipe! It is so different from anything that I have made and yet it is now a new staple in my family. I did not change anything since I wanted to try it first the way it was written, though I couldn't find Cajun seasoning anywhere -- so I took the advice of another reviewer and purchased Creole seasoning. Oh, and I only had fettuccini pasta so I used that instead. This is so yummy and has the perfect amount of flavor. I will actually be making this again tonight since I have had several requests from my husband recently. Thanks oodles for this recipe!
A consistent family favorite!! The only thing I change is adding in extra cajun seasoning and putting parmesan cheese in while everything is simmering together to thicken the sauce. Delicious!
Excellent! Made a couple changes...made 8 servings...used 2 pounds boneless chicken breasted cut into bite size pieces, shook in zip lock bag with 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of cajun seasonings. Melted 2 tablespoons of low fat butter and cooked chicken over medium heat for about 7 minutes. Removed chicken to bowl so it wouldn't dry out. Melted 2 more tablespoons of low fat butter on same pan, sauteed 16 ounces of fresh sliced mushrooms, 12 ounces of frozen chopped green and red pepper and 10 ounces of frozen chopped onion. Cooked until mushrooms were soft then added all the other seasonings from the original recipe. Used 1/2 cup of light cream and 1/2 cup of heavy cream. Heated through then added the chicken for a few more minutes on low. Mixed in 1 pound of cooled bow ties pasta. Mixed in some grated parmesan cheese.
This is great!!! I used a bag of frozen red, green and yellow bell peppers. Cooked the same way/time as this recipe directs. Didn't have heavy cream so used low fat sour cream. This is will defiantly be a regular meal I make.
Excellent! It's easy easy to customize with your favorite veggies. The pasta doesn't need any extra salt, because the cheese and cajun seasoning is already salty. Also, there only needs to be one chicken breast and bell pepper, unless you want to double the pasta. Instead of adding cream, I tossed the pasta with enough olive oil so it didn't stick. It was a lot healthier and still tasted great.
Awesome! I did not change a thing. Even my very picky 5-year old loves this!
Very tasty and easy to make!
Delicious!! I doubled the recipe. I had to omit the mushrooms(frowns) because I'm the only one that likes them. Also only green pepper because it's cheaper. I aIso added a pinch of red pepper flakes. I didn't really measure the ingredients but it still came out excellent. Will for sure make this one again
I had to do this for a quick project for a class grade. my friend & I had to choose a recipe that would be good and easy,so we picked this one.It turned out to be real good and we got an A on our project.
Great recipe! I used half cream and half 2% milk to cut back on the fat and some crushed red pepper to taste.
One of my favorite dishes! This meal is perfect. I didn't have the cream, so I used one cup of evaporated milk, and I didn't have lemon pepper, so I used 1/2 tea of lemon juice. I used 1 tea spoon of cornstarch to thicken. Very very tasty. Also, I used 1 and 1 half tablespoons of Cajun seasoning, and 4 cloves of garlic. Delicious!
Amazing!!
Really tasty! Very creamy and flavorful. I went crazy and added some sliced andouille sausage. Also substituted one cup heavy cream for a cup of milk with a tablespoon of cornstarch mixed in. I like the crunch/color/and flavor of uncooked green onions too, so I left them out of the cooking pan, and sprinkled them on top of the pasta before serving. What wasn't eaten at dinner was happily taken to work for lunch.
perfect as is but i doubled the spices and used milk instead of cream. thank you for a great recipe!
This was excellent. Made as prescribed, substituted evaporated milk for the cream. Great texture, not at all too spicy. Will definitely make again.
Pretty good, but Ive tried a better recipe before. Just couldnt find that recipe so I followed this one pretty closely, and changed some stuff bc I just didnt have the ingredient on hand. I sauteed an onion and some minced garlic in olive oil, then added chopped up mushrooms and bell peppers. to that i added pre cooked shrimp ( w cajun seasoning on them). I also flavored the veggies w cajun seasoning, salt, garlic, and black pepper. To this I added non fat Greek yogurt instead of cream ( small container). Then i added bowtie pasta, and it turned out quite well.
Hi. Excellent recipe ... I judge recipes on how easy thay are to follow ... I enjoyed the preparation process despite being new to the cooking arena. I was a bit concerned that the butter and cream might make this dish somewhat heavy... but ..no ! ... it imparted a light touch to the Creole / Cajun spiced flavours, making them subtle rather than 'in your face' spicey. Used Creole seasoning ... Being a Brit, I thought that Cajun and Creole were the same thing..... should never have mentioned this to my partner, a Yankee (from NYC) Imperialist, who has lived in New Orleans ad allegedly knows the difference. Ho Hum ... next time I shall keep my mouth shut !!
Very runny and salty.
I'm really surprised at the number of positive reviews for this. The husband and I thought it was terrible. For one, the timing was off. Cooking the chicken first and then adding the veggies for a few minutes resulted in overdone chicken and underdone veggies. It also could have used more pasta for the amount of sauce. Both of these could easily be adjusted, though. The real issue was the sauce. It was so plain! Cream with some dried seasoning - that's it. No layers to it at all. Won't be making this again.
This was very good, although I modified it to a more low fat version. Instead of using heavy whipping cream, I opted for skim milk. Then, I thickened the sauce with cornstarch. I also found that it needed quite a bit more cajun seasoning for our liking, so I added that as well. Oh, and I chopped the peppers and chicken. Very good!!
OMG, this was excellent! I substituted the heavy cream with 1/2 cup of sour cream. Didn't have dried basil so I used italian seasoning, and no mushrooms so I added orange and yellow bell peppers. I was pleased and so was the hubby!
Loved this. I think next time I may sprinkle the cajun seasoning on as it is cooking as it was a bit strong for my taste. I used less green pepper since my daughter would just pick it out anyhow. After cooking the chicken I cut it in bite size pieces and mixed it all together to spread it out a bit more,But thought it was wonderful and will definitely make it again.
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site. It is a favorite of mine, and my boyfriend loves it as well.
holy shnikees this is tasty. I added a ton of cayan pepper cuz i like it spicy. i would add 1 more chicken breast though because 2 wasnt enough. Restaraunt quality pasta for sure.
This was really good. I made a few changes to it. I added Italian sausage, used a whole red pepper, used half and half instead of cream, and doubled the cajun spices. I let the chicken sit in the spices for at least a half hour, and used penne pasta instead of linguine. Delicious!!
This was yummy!! Love the sauce. :) Easy to make for someone who does not cook very often....like me!!
This is another one of my husband’s favorite dishes. Yes, it isn't the healthiest meal in the world but, it's worth a try! We double the sauce (b/c we LOVE saucy stuff) and the seasonings! If you think the sauce is a little watery...you can add a small amount of cornstarch until you get the consistency you want. I have also made it where I added broccoli and that was really good too (I steamed the broccoli ahead of time). LOVE IT!!
I mixed this recipe with "Peppered Bacon and Tomato Linguine" by dalgal. The two together made the most wonderful dish imaginable. My husband said I totally outdid myself this time. Looking back at both recipes I just realized I forgot to add the parmesan cheese at the end. But no one seemed to mind. lol
I tried this recipe with my family and it was a huge hit! I did not modify it at all, although next time I'd like to try and use bowtie pasta :) my family each had three helpings! I will definately be making this again!
This was delicious! I made it with fat free sour cream rather than the heavy cream and 1/2 the butter, to cut the calories a little bit and it was still amazing. I also added a little extra cajun seasononing to kick up the spice. Highly recommended.
This recipe was so delicious and easy. The flavor shocked us all considering how little cajun seasoning you use. Very yummy! We couldn't wait to eat it for leftovers. I would only recommend adding more mushrooms. Other than that it is great!
Wow. Just wow. I had a lot of things I wanted to tweak with this recipe, but I always follow the rules the first time (or so I try) so that my rating is based on the recipe and not my whim. And wow. This recipe is amazing. I've now made it 5 times (in three weeks) and my family and extended family rave about it. The base recipe is awesome, but (you knew that was coming right?) I have found that buying a bag of frozen popcorn shrimp and scallops and throwing a handfull of each into each batch makes it SOOOOO much better. I personally like spicy food and this just doens't have much of a kick. I add white pepper and crushed red to my portions. My kids rave about this recipe as-is. My wife and mother immediately declared this my best recipe. Seriously folks... try it. /salute from the Weasel
This dish was so delicious! I added cornstarch at the end to thicken the sauce up which worked well. I also used 1/2 cup less cream but I found that there was still too much sauce.(The pasta was swimming in it)Overall great spicy flavor, definately a keeper!
Very good! I did not use mushrooms or green peppers because of personal preference. I also ended up having to cut my chicken into strips after 8 minutes in the skillet to speed up the cooking process. If I hadn't of done that it would have taken forever to cook.
I added some Tabasco to the sauce to perk it up a little bit. I also found 2 cups of cream created too much liquid, try cutting the amount in half. For a lighter alternative, mix 1 cup of cream with 1 cup of bouillion. It is, all in all, a very tasty recipe!
WOW! This just might be my new favorite dish. Some changes I made: added a whole can (1.5 cups) of evaporated milk in place of the cream. I didn't have any lemon pepper. Also, as others have mentioned, add flour gradually to thicken.
This had a great taste, but it was not creamy enough, even tho I added about a 1/4 more cream than it called for. next time I will adjust some more to make it creamier. but over all a great recipe.
The best! Used fettuccini instead of linguini noodles. Also when you add the whipping cream to all those veggies and chicken there's nowhere in the pan to whip it up into a cream so I added a bit of cornstarch to get it creamy. Really really good recipe. I also used a lot more than 2 tsp of cajun seasoning.
Great dish! I always make the same 3 or so pasta dishes, so I gave this a try! I generally follow the tweaks in the reviews when trying new recipes, so I doubled up on the seasoning, used real garlic and lemon juice, and only had red and yellow peppers so I omitted the green one. This was delicious! However, when I remake it, I will NOT double on the seasoning again! It was a tiny bit too hot for me, but not inedible! Also, I used rotini pasta. Thank you for this!
mmmm. tasty
Didn't have mushrooms. The dish was great. Everyone ate until they were stuffed, and I had enough sauce to add more noodles for leftovers. I will be making this again for sure.
Absolutely delicious and so easy. I have frozen chopped peppers and onions in fridge and used those. Everyone liked it! Would like to cut out some of the calories and will try that next time.
This was excellent! I doubled the chicken & pasta but kept all the other ingredient the same amount. I used Evaporated Milk instead of Heavy Cream. We don't like mushrooms and did not have green onion so we left that out. Instead of just butter to saute the chicken in I always use a little Olive Oil too, that way the butter doesn't burn, etc. My Calories are as follows: Each Serving 506 cal. 19.5 Fat. 52 carb. 3.25 Fiber. 42 protein. I used penne instead of linguine, because its less messy. This dish was so fantastic! It was made super fast and it was super easy. We used Purdue Chicken Tenderloins instead of plain breast because it is just easier to work with and really has less fat, more nutritious, etc. I did not have the Cajun Seasoning so I made it from the spices I had on hand from a recipe that I was told is here on Allrecipes.com. Anyhow this dish is a winner and I will be making it again for company! YUM!
Incredibly delicious. Out of hundreds of recipes of mine...This is in the top 10
I used 1 cup of light sour cream. Emerils Creole Seasoning and sprinkled all over diced pieces of chicken. Added some cornstarch to thicken up the sauce. Very good, can't go wrong!
Hubby loved it!
I thought this was tasty - added a little extra Tony Cachere's, though. Also added parmesan cheese to the cream sauce itself.
This was a really good, easy recipe. We enjoyed it thoroughly. Thanks, Carol!
This was AWESOME. Loved it. I just use a roasted chicken from the store. It makes it so much easier. This is one of my favorite recipes from this site.
This tastes just like a dish served at a local restaurant that we used to order all the time...until we found this recipe. My husband and I both love this. I make it exactly as written except sometimes I leave out the red pepper when I can't bring myself to pay $2.50 for one...it's really better with it. Thanks for the great recipe!
I make this dish often and usually exactly as Carole intended. However tonite I had some left over roasted pumpkin. I cooked the dish to the recipe and sliced my pumpkin and heated the pumpkin in the microwave then layed it over the top of the completed dish. The sweetness from the pumpkin complemented the other ingredients beautifully. Thanks again Carole.
Very good! Used white onion instead of green. My son found it a bit too spicy, but I thought it was perfect. Made my own cajun seasoning from this sight. Loved it!
I also wanted to make this dish healthier so you need at least 2 cups of milk and 1/4 cup of corn starch instead of heavy cream. I also doubled the spices and added minced garlic and garlic salt. This dish was so tasty!!!
I used more pasta, cream and chicken and I eliminated the lemon pepper and mushrooms. I added more cajun and cherry tomatoes. Super yummy!
I made this and everyone loved it. I made it with half &half instead of cream. I also added crush pepper to make it spicy.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I used chicken tenders and sprinkled the cajun seasoning on them rather than shaking them. I served it with whole wheat linguine and used red and yellow peppers. Delicious! The next time I make it I will add more mushrooms (as DH requested.)
Family favorite! I do cut the chicken up into cubes. Sometimes, I use half and half instead of whipping cream. Either way, very good. This is what is requested when my older children come home for visits.
OMG, this is soooo good! I made it exactly as directed except that I omitted the green onions & used Zataran's Creole seasoning instead of Cajun seasoning for my taste. Also, when I was making the recipe, everything tasted so good until I added the parmesan cheese to the sauce mixture. Don't get me wrong, I love parmesan cheese but it changed the taste and consistency of the sauce especially after mixing it in with the pasta. It became chunky or broken (separated) instead of creamy like the sauce was before adding the cheese so next time I will just add the parmesan on top of my dish instead of mixing it in with the sauce. The thickness of the sauce is perfect using the heavy cream. It won't be the same substituting anything for this which is why other reviewers found it watery so if your gunna make this, you gotta do it all the way and you won't be sorry. AWESOME RECIPE!!!! Thx Carol
Awsome recipe!! Recipe was not hard to do and the results were very yummy.
We really liked this dish! Thanks for the recipe! Folks, if you want to use a different spice, or different amount, olive oil instead of butter, sour cream instead of whipping cream - then do it! But don't complain in your review or post that you changed the entire recipe - that is just plain rude. Post your own recipe online. Cooking is personal. Everyone tweaks a recipe to fit their tastes.
doubled the cajun seasoning on the chicken bits for kick. didn't use heavy cream but 1.5 cups of fat free half and half. very good recipe and will definitely make again
As I was making this, I became apprehensive that it would be as good as I'd hoped. As it turned out, I was very pleasantly surprised. The chicken had great flavor, the sauce was tasty, and the presentation was beautiful. I, too, substituted fat-free half-&-half and thickened with a bit of cornstarch. Hubby r-e-a-l-l-y liked this & ate the leftovers (I had made a double batch) later that night.
Great recipe, an instant favorite...I prefer all of the extra pieces to be cut smaller, but that will not change the flavor..even some of our oh so picky eating children really seemed to like this. Cant wait to have it again.
We knew we wanted some Cajun chicken pasta but lately our favorite chain restaurants plays have left or taste buds less than satisfied. This recipe is now part of our households favorites. The only change is that we added a little more seasonings and pepper. If you come across this recipe don't pass it up! I wonder if I could use something else other than butter like olive oil to cut down on the calories. 5 stars
I used bow tie pasta instead of linquine and it was great.
Excellent flavor...when you change the directions a little. You really only need two peppers, 1/2 lb of pasta, and 3 chicken breasts cut into strips. You need to use alot (4 tablespoons at least)of cajun spice to coat all the chicken, which definitely makes the flavor excellent! I also suggest cutting the cream down to 1 1/2 cups and putting the heat up to med-high with continuous stirring will thicken up the sauce. Also, don't add the linguini to the sauce, ladel the sauce over the linguini when it's served.
My husband and I loved this dish. Delectable!! I took some of the other reviewers' advice and used evaporated milk (2% no less!) and added cornstarch to thicken. My husband wants me to make this dish when we invite his family over for dinner next weekend.
Very Good!I used fat free half and half plus a few Tbs. corn starch instead of cream and cooking spray instead of the butter.It tasted decadently rich with hardly any of the fat!I was very pleasantly surprised.Other than that the only changes I made were to use a pound of pasta and to double the sauce amount,oh,I also added more salt.I will definitely be making this one again!
This is sooooo good! Tastes like it's from a restaurant!! And, I'm usually NOT a good cooker.
very easy and very good. doubled the spices and added crushed red pepper with parm cheese.
Absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe and the only thing I would do different is omit the salt. The cajun seasoning I used had enough. Both my kids 21 & 17 LOVED it! I will make this again and it now has a permanent place in my recipe book! Thank you! ~Trish in Missouri
Pretty good! I took the advice of another review, and used 2% evaporated milk to cut the fat. Very good idea, by the way. The bell peppers were a litte overcooked, but I can fix that problem next time. Husband and Mother-in-law liked it.
This was delicious! Next time I will cut back on the peppers, a bit too much for my family and I will add regular onion in addition to the green onion. Right before I took it off the stove, I added a tsp of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce and it came out the perfect consistency. I will def. add this as a regular menu item.
Yummy. A little too spicy for my husband's taste, but he's boring. I'm planning on making it for a Mardi Gras themed party.
I love this recipe. It's in regular rotation at my house. I always lighten it up with milk and cornstarch to replace the heavy cream, and it's still great!
I've been making this for years and it's absolutely a hit every time. We don't do mushrooms in our family, so I eliminated them and I saute thinly sliced red onion with the peppers instead of the green onion and it's fantastic. Our dinner guests always say, "it's better than eating at a restaurant." Also, I use chicken tenders instead of chicken breasts.
Followed recipe to the letter and everyone thought it was pretty good. Several did add salt or more parmesan cheese to amp up the flavor and I do think next time I will add some garlic and or a little more salt. Thank you for sharing this recipe, Carol!
I used an orange pepper instead of several peppers, and took out the mushrooms, but this was still a very delicious and easy dinner! I will be making this again.
This was very very good. I did however change a few things. I doubled everything except the chicken and bell peppers. For the pasta, I used 1 pound versus 4 ounces. This made the sauce very thin. I then added 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with water. It thickened up like a dream. Next time I will add a bit of cayenne to perk it up. We also like spicy food. This yielded 4-6 servings instead of 2. We like leftovers. :)
This is one of the better recipes - and thats the truth! Really yummy!
Great recipe. Instead of cream I used 1/2 c whole milk and 1;2 fat free evaporated milk. I mixed it with a little corn starch and itt was delicious!
I made this using sourcream and added more peppers, everything else was the same. Over all it was just ok. Flavors were a little bland and the creaminess of sauce didn't sit well with the rest of the ingredients.
I was weary of an internet recipe, but this dish was really great. The suggestions by others who rated this recipe were really helpful. Adding Tabasco and flour were great suggestions. Thanks and Enjoy!
I changed this recipe quite a bit to lower the fat content and reduce the spiciness for my kids. I used 1% milk with 1 tablespoon cornstarch whisked into it instead of the cream, and used cooking spray in place of butter. I made my own Cajun seasoning using 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/8 tsp cayenne, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp paprika. I didn't have lemon pepper, so I squeezed some lemon juice into the sauce. The whole family loved it! This tastes like it came from a restaurant, and we will use it often!