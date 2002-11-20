Cajun Chicken Pasta

This was excellent! I doubled the chicken & pasta but kept all the other ingredient the same amount. I used Evaporated Milk instead of Heavy Cream. We don't like mushrooms and did not have green onion so we left that out. Instead of just butter to saute the chicken in I always use a little Olive Oil too, that way the butter doesn't burn, etc. My Calories are as follows: Each Serving 506 cal. 19.5 Fat. 52 carb. 3.25 Fiber. 42 protein. I used penne instead of linguine, because its less messy. This dish was so fantastic! It was made super fast and it was super easy. We used Purdue Chicken Tenderloins instead of plain breast because it is just easier to work with and really has less fat, more nutritious, etc. I did not have the Cajun Seasoning so I made it from the spices I had on hand from a recipe that I was told is here on Allrecipes.com. Anyhow this dish is a winner and I will be making it again for company! YUM!