Cheddar Chicken

Been meaning to try this one for a few weeks now because of all the rave review - finally got to it tonight only to discover halfway into getting it all set up I had NO cheddar left in the fridge! Used shredded colby/jack mix instead - and when the coating really wouldn't stick to the chicken at all - I lost faith and only used 2 whole chicken breasts vs the 8 halves the recipe called for - and broiled the rest *plain* to use as backup if this turned out inedible. In my disgust, I threw the rest of the butter and cornflake/cheese mix on top of the two breasts and put it in the oven - and WOW was I sorry I didn't use more chicken!! We LOVED the recipe - and wolfed down the pitiful two breasts I made and were both sorry I ever doubted all the reviews. VERY tasty - though it didn't seem like it would work out well at first - this one will definitely be made again (and the colby/jack cheese turned out great - almost hesitant to use cheddar next time - since why mess with perfection?) Thanks so much for a fantastic easy and tasty recipe!