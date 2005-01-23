Cheddar Chicken

A quick and easy coated chicken recipe for busy people on the go!

Recipe by Karen Bush

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix the cornflake crumbs, Parmesan cheese and Cheddar cheese.

  • Dip the chicken breasts in the melted butter, and roll them in the cornflake crumb mixture. Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 109.3mg; sodium 320.3mg. Full Nutrition
