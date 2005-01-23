Cheddar Chicken
A quick and easy coated chicken recipe for busy people on the go!
I love this recipe except I use italian breadcrumbs instead of cornflakes. What I do to add extra flavor is I melt the butter and also fry a clove or two of minced garlic in it, and then once the butter is melted it sits for twenty minutes to meld the garlic flavor into the butter. I then dip the chicken in the garlic butter and then into the breadcrumb/cheese mixture. Add a little more cheddar on top toward the end of baking. This is some of the moistest chicken I've had.Read More
I didn't really care for this recipe but some of it may be my fault as I used low fat cheddar cheese. I think I should've covered the dish since I used low fat because the cheddar became hard and crusty. My fiance loved it and I liked the flavor that the cornflakes gave the chicken but I don't think I'll make this one again.Read More
This was a wonderful dish that I assure you the entire family will love. And I promise there are never "left overs" when I cook this for my family. Thank you Karen for an easy and tasty dish!! Darcy
Been meaning to try this one for a few weeks now because of all the rave review - finally got to it tonight only to discover halfway into getting it all set up I had NO cheddar left in the fridge! Used shredded colby/jack mix instead - and when the coating really wouldn't stick to the chicken at all - I lost faith and only used 2 whole chicken breasts vs the 8 halves the recipe called for - and broiled the rest *plain* to use as backup if this turned out inedible. In my disgust, I threw the rest of the butter and cornflake/cheese mix on top of the two breasts and put it in the oven - and WOW was I sorry I didn't use more chicken!! We LOVED the recipe - and wolfed down the pitiful two breasts I made and were both sorry I ever doubted all the reviews. VERY tasty - though it didn't seem like it would work out well at first - this one will definitely be made again (and the colby/jack cheese turned out great - almost hesitant to use cheddar next time - since why mess with perfection?) Thanks so much for a fantastic easy and tasty recipe!
Hate to pull a Simon Cowell, but I absolutely did not like this dish. I followed all recipe instructions except I added a pinch of garlic powder and used less butter (perhaps I shouldn't have cut down on the butter?). Also, I used freshly shredded parmesan which probably did not mix as well as the grated kind. But the upshot is: it tasted like someone had prepared their morning cornflakes on top of my chicken. Sorry!
Very good I will be making this often. I did put salt and pepper in the cheese mix as other people suggested. My husband wants more!!
The best Cheddar chicken I have ever eaten. Here are some changes to make the chicken even more tasteful.In the melted butter I stir one tblsp of Dijon mustard and I also used sharp Cheddar cheese. It was delicious. Good luck.
Average chicken dish. Probably won't make again. I love chicken but this one didn't hit the spot.
This recipe is great, as is! I added a little extra cheddar cheese, and made sure to put all the extra cheese mixture on top. 40 minutes was perfect for my oven. Thanks!
Yummy! The only thing I added was a bit of salt and pepper to the corn flake mixture. I covered my dish with foil for part of the cooking time, but removed it so the coating could get crisp. This recipe was so easy to make and tasted great. The chicken was very moist and the coating added a great crunch...top with extra cheddar if you'd like. I will be making this recipe again...soon I might add! Thanks!
My family really liked this recipe. Only changes I made were to add a little salt pepper & garlic powder to the cheese mixture. I will definately make it again & I usually don't eat chicken.
I thought this was delicious. I took advice from others and salted the chicken. I did put pepper, and Tony Cachere's Herb and Spice seasoning in the cornflake mixture which gave it a really nice taste. They came out very moist. I will definitely be making this again.
Great taste for an everyday family meal. Easy to make! Everyone liked it. Would add more cornflakes next time, not crunchy enough on top.
Entire family loved it. I used Italian bread crumb instead of the cornflakes and it was great!
This chicken was really good! I followed the recipe plu added garlic salt to the mixture and used micned garlic in the butter. It gave it more of a taste. I also used bread crumbs instead of cornflakes. Turned out really moist.
Oh my goodness! So simple and easy, yet so tasty! Didn't change a thing. Will definitely be making again and again and again!
Simple and delicious. I used Panko Breadcrumbs in place of the cornflakes, but otherwise followed the receipe as written.
I thought this was pretty good. I made it for my family and the kids really enjoyed it. I used bread crumbs instaed of cornflakes. I also sauteed some minced garlic in the melted butter as suggested by others. Used chicken strips. Cooked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Easy peasy!
The only change I made was to cut the chicken into nuggets. We definitely enjoyed these and could taste the cheese. A nice change to regular breaded/fried nuggets.
Good easy recipe. I used bread crumbs instead of the corn flakes. Easy to make ahead of time and pop in the oven when you are ready.
This recipe is easy, fast and delicious! My husband loved it! I did not have the corn flakes so I used herb seasoned bread crumbs and it was fabulous. Thanks Karen for sharing this recipe -- it's a keeper!
This was so easy to prepare! I baked it for 45 minutes and it came out moist & delicious! This will be going into my regular rotation! Thx for sharing!!!
This was great, but I did take the recommendation of combining with garlic chicken. I melted butter with 4 cloves garlic, minced in a pan. I also added 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley, 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon salt to the cornflake mixture. Then pour any left-over butter/garlic mixture over the chicken. This is great for low-carb diets. My husband loved it.
My husband said "This is delicious" four times while eating this. I used chicken tenders instead of breast halves, so the flavor went through easily. I also took the suggestion of Ritz crackers instead of cornflakes. Very good. Will definitely make again.
I made this when my mother was in town and the odd looks I got from both she and my wife were priceless when I started coating the chicken in the corn flakes...but they loved it. Served it with rice and roasted green beans.
Great! the only change i made was to add a little rosemary to the cornflake mixture, but it wasn't necessary b/c it would have been just as good without it.
I did not care for this.
Tasted like fried chicken, but was baked. Very good!
This was very good I would definitely make again. However, I think I would marinade the chicken before coating them with the crumbs. I added alot of seasoning to the crumbs but it still was a little bland.
This was excellent! I used crushed Ritz crackers for an even buttery taste and it was perfect. I also added a little more cheese 10 minutes before it would be ready as suggested earlier. I will be making this one over and over!
This is a great recipe as is and I have made it following the directions exactly many many times. That being said I have recently learned some new tricks that I applied and found work even better. First instead of butter I used yogurt which helped by keeping my chicken moist while cooking. Second I used Ritz cracker crumbs instead of cornflakes which provided in my opinion a better crust. Third I sprinkled dried parsley on top before baking. Finally I made a nice sauce to go alongside using a can of cream of chicken soup, 2 tbsp sour cream and 2 tbsp butter heated in a pot over med high heat. Try this recipe as is and adapt as you like, you won't be disappointed.
This recipe was an amazing dish. I got many compliments from my roommates! I fixed the cheddar chicken with red new potatoes, corn, salad and green beans. It was absolutely delicious. I recommend this to anyone who is trying to cook for 6 or more guests!
I made this recipe using crushed Cheez-It crackers. I didn't have the called for corn flakes. Wow ! It was just delicious ! I also used chicken strips instead of the chicken breasts and baked them at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Next time I will try it with corn flake crumbs to see which we prefer. Great recipe! My hubby just loved it.
I baked it for 20 minutes covered and another 20 minutes uncovered, and it turned out great! I also added some garlic powder as someone else had suggested, and it was good, but I think next time I will stick with the recipe as is. Unfortunately, no leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
This was good. I added some salt and pepper to the coating.
My husband is a huge cheese fan. If he could eat cheese on everything, he would. I saw some of the reviews stating that the dish was too bland. So, I decided to add a bit of garlic powder to the melted butter and it helped a bit. I do think that I will make again, but I will tinker with the spices to give it more flavor. Thanks for the post.
Really good! We were in the mood for wings so I said "why not?" Came out great, only thing I changed was to use panko instead of corn flakes, and I omitted the butter and used beaten egg whites due to dietary restrictions. Definitely a keeper, and remember, when you read a recipe you have to keep in mind that seasonings are very subjective, use more if it doesn't look like enough, and vice-versa. This is GOOD!
I found this on my iPhone app, and we were blown away. The best chicken recipe I have found to date!
I used bread crumbs rather than corn flakes. I also used half the butter for dipping and drizzled the rest over the breaded chicken. This turned out wonderfully. I only baked mine about 20 minutes though.
This is a definite keeper. Made as written with two slight deviations. I used panko bread crumbs because I had no cornflakes cereal on hand, and lightly seasoned the chicken breasts with Italian seasoning before baking. Thanks, Karen Bush for the terrific recipe!!
This is a regular in our house now! Did not change a thing, it was great!
This recipe is awesome and could not be any easier. My husband, 4 year old and 1 year old all love it and that says it all. I do, however, cut the breasts up in strips. It is easier for the kids and cuts the cooking time down.
Oh this is good!!! I used kashi whole wheat flakes and doubled them and the cheese, rolled the breasts than topped them with remaining mixture. WONDERFUL!!
very nice dish! didn't change a thing except added 15 mins. to bake time as my wife likes her chicken well done. yum!
LOVE this recipe! I have made it many times, and I love it AS IS, but my boyfriend is picky about chicken breasts (he prefers dark meat, and says breasts are too dry) so I have tinkered w/ this recipe and have come up with a way to make it a little more moist (and it may just be my oven) but I dip the breasts in about 1 cup of sour cream seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Tony C's, and then coat them in the cheese, and corn flakes. Then I drizzle with about 2-3 Tbs melted butter or olive oil, and bake like normal. BF loves it made this way! Just another option!
This was good for a change from our usual favorite chicken parmesan. We still prefer the parmesan.
I thought this was pretty and good and very easy. I cut the chicken into strips and added fresh garlic to the melted butter. I thought it could still use a little extra flavor though. I also thought it got a little soggy on the bottom.
Not bad at all...very easy and kid friendly!
This recipe wsa not only easy to do, but the whole family ate it faster than I could serve it!!! Definetly a keeper.
Yummy! I put the coating ingredients into a plastic storage bag, add the chicken pieces two at a time and shake! This recipe is so easy and tasty! Thanks!
Great recipe for starters. Look at another "Garlic Cheddar Chicken" recipe and try to combine and you'll come out with a winning combination. Overall, cornflakes were a great idea... use a little minced garlic and extra cheese on top and you're good to go.
Really moist and tasty!
Great recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and it was easy and delicious - what more could you ask for?
I have 2 young cheerleaders to feed, a future football player, age 3, and a picky husband! They all say, "Awesome, oh wow, like totally freak me out I mean right on, chedder chicken is the bomb! Ha Ha Ha We will definately be making this one again!
PERFECT. I used a little more cheddar cheese and didn't have any parmesan. Added the extra mixture to the chicken and it was really crispy. I aslo found that it is lovely if you cut the chicken breast in half and add mixture to the middle. My boyfriend wants it at least once a week now, which is suprising as I'm the worst cook he knows!!
Very tasty. Nice to have an easy recipe that everyone will enjoy. Thanks!
Pretty good. I shredded a little more cheese to sprinkle on top of each chicken breast which gave it more cheese flavor. My husband liked it a lot.
Easy to make. I didn't have the right ingredients on hand. For the cheese, I used pre-packaged shredded Mexican. For the crumbs, I crushed nacho chips. To add color, I plated the chicken with scoops of sour cream and salsa. My family (2 yr old, 8 yr old and husband) goggled the chicken up.
Added garlic and onion powder. Mixed half butter and half olive oil. Yum!!!
I found this recipe kind of bland. The chicken needs to have some spices on it the cheese does not add enough taste. I will try again as we liked how crispy the outside was.
Really good chicken. I cut the chicken breasts into strips then buttered them and dipped them in the cheese mix. The cheese mix didn't stick very well so I sprinkled the remaning mix over the chicken once it was in the pan and drizzled just a little bit of butter over it. I also broiled to chicken for 3 min. after it was cooked to make it crispy. It was awesome with BBQ sauce or just plain.
I must have done something terribly wrong! This chicken turned out extremely greasy and the coating didn't stick to the chicken very well.
I made half of the recipe, pretty much halving all ingredients. Turned out real well. Like others I added a little pepper, no salt, and a little garlic powder. The wife loved this and told me to make sure I saved the recipe.
really great. My family loved how cheesy and crispy it was.
This was absolutely yummy! I loved it. Thanks for the great recipe. I will definately make this again. And since its so easy, my hubby made it!
This is extremely tasty and disappeard quickly with requests to make it the next day!
This is easy to prepare and good when you're running low on ingredients, but veerrrry bland. I was not wild about this. However, add some dry ranch dressing mix to this and I guarantee you will not be sorry! I'm rating this only 3 stars because as is. it's too bland.
This is my favorite baked chicken ever. The flavor is outstanding. Also few calories and carbs!
Pretty good! I used chicken tenderloins and special K instead of corn flakes. I will make again.
had trouble getting the mix to adhere to the chicken. was it the melted butter instead of an egg bath? don't know, and probably won't find out...there are too many good chicken recipes available to bother fussing with this.
This is so easy to make and tastes delicious! I add a little bit more cheddar and some poultry seasoning. It's great!
wasnt good.i didint really care for it but it came out mushy.i will not waste ingredients again
This is great and so fast! My one-year-old has never eaten so much chicken. A BIG hit!
My girlfriend and I liked this though we both agreed that you really do need to add more cheddar than the recipe calls for. Next time I plan to add more cheddar about 10 minutes before the chicken is done. I added some red pepper and chili sauce to the mixture to spice it up some.
AWESOME!! This chicken was moist on the inside and had a wonderful tasting crunchy outside coating. A really good, quick and easy recipe.
This is very tasty, very easy and VERY rich. I followed the recipe with the exception that I added some pepper and garlic salt. I did not have a problem with the coating staying on the chicken. It's a keeper! Thanks.
I only had cheddar cheese on hand. I thought that the chicken was a little bland, but I am not a big fan of chicken, my roomate though this recipe was "good"
Sauted a clove of garlic in the better as recommended. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!!!!!! BUT DIDN'T TASTE AT ALL LIKE GARLIC.
Very very good. The chicken was moist and flavorful inside. Thanks.
Pretty good! I often use cornflake crumbs, and the parmesan and cheddar made a nice addition to my usual chicken dinner! I have also fried it on top of the stove, adding the cheddar on top at the very end--also very good!
Was not one of my favorites. I should have crushed the corn flakes more (even though I crushed them quite a bit already) because the corn flakes didn't blend well with the rest of the dish. I do, however, like the parmesan but there could have been a lot more cheese on it. Next time (if I do make it again) I will try putting half crackers, half corn flakes.
Very tasty and cheesy. Instead of using the butter I used the Pam butter spray.
Goodness this was yummy!!! I do not like chicken very much and have been searching for a recipe that I would like. This is it!!! Hubby and kids loved it too, no leftovers and I wanted there to be so I could have it again for lunch. It's a keeper.
I decided to make this with Puerto Rican Steamed Rice on the side, and I ended up eating them together. Great dish!
this went over great! I did follow some of the suggestions of other ratings. I broiled for the last 5 minutes, added garlic salt and cayenne pepper ( just a little), and poured the excess butter and topping over the dish before cooking. Thanks!!!!
Ok, I'm sorry to say it, but this was boring unoriginal. I ran out of ingredients in the kitchen so decided to make this. The chicken had no taste, and the ingredients certainly don't enhance any flavor of the chicken. It's alright if you're hungry and haven't gone to the grocery though.
This is recipe is super easy to follow and tastes great! It's very versatile and easy to change up if you're lacking ingredients (last time we realized we didn't have Cornflakes, so we crushed up some Ritz Crackers... woah, talk about YUM). Very kid friendly, full of flavor and easy to make.
Great recipe!
It turned out great!
This recipe was so fast and easy that I was just sure it wouldn't taste good, but I have to say this is some of the best tasting chicken I have ever had! I'm even thinking of making it again tonight!
This recipe was so easy and delicious! My picky husband raved about it and my kids, 9 and 4, told me it was the best! I substituted Special K for the cornflakes and I pounded the chicken breasts flat before baking. Then I put the chicken under the broiler for 5 min or so after it was finished baking, to crisp it up a bit. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks!
I made this only because I had almost nothing in the house at the time to make a "good" dinner. Boy was I surprised! This dish quickly turned into a household favorite, though I admit to throwing the leftover butter in the baking dish..healthy? Nope, but the chicken turns out way tender.
This recipe is very good and so easy. I made no changes to this recipe at all, and it turned out great.
This was my first time using cornflakes to cook with. Wow I love the crunch they gave the chicken. My 9 year old daughter loved it so much she wants leftovers for dinner tomorrow. Thats a lot to say considering we never eat leftovers.I made it as stated except added a lot more cheese. Thanks for posting.
My wife really liked these but I didn't.
This recipe is soooo delicious and EASY!! I just added some salt and pepper to my desired taste. Oh I used this for my drumsticks, so it does need a little extra time in the oven. It sure beats buying KFC or Popeyes any day.
I really liked the crisp coating and the parmesan made it very tasty.
A great recipe for us busy moms...and the kids LOVED it!
