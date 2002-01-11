Chicken Continental

Chicken and mushrooms with rice. An easy to make classic.

By Jenny

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown the chicken and mushrooms in butter or margarine. Stir in the soup, water, parsley, salt and a dash of ground black pepper. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Stir in uncooked rice and simmer for an additional 10 minutes, or until liquid has been absorbed.

Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 89.8mg; sodium 768.5mg. Full Nutrition
