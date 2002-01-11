Chicken Continental
Chicken and mushrooms with rice. An easy to make classic.
Yes! I added 1 stalk celery, chopped when I added the soup and water as well as sprinkled a dash of garlic powder overall. However, I had to add a little more water at the end so that my rice would be fully cooked. Next time, I'm going to cube the chicken. This was a great, fast meal!!!Read More
The idea is a good one but falls just short. If you notice everyone loved it BUT they changed this or added that. Why do so many people say they love the recipe BUT I added this or changed that? It's NOT the same recipe! I made as is and we all thought the rice mix was good but the chicken was bland. I'll try it again but I'll be the one to change it to something else,and then I can say how much I loved the recipe too. lol.Read More
wow was this delicious, easy and fast! A+ in my book and will use this recipe for a good while! i added 2 cloves of finely choped garlic to it though, my kids loved it and my husband too.
This was very easy and very tasty. I used regular rice (not instant) and it came out fine.
This was terrific! I changed it slightly by adding about a cup of sour cream to the soup, and a dash of garlic powder. I had no problems with not having enough water. It was delicious and will definitely become a regular in my recipe box!
I didn't bother browning the chicken because once I put it in with the butter, there was too much liquid to brown it. I added 1/2 cup of sour cream and substituted chicken broth for the water. It came out delicious!! My husband is super picky and he ate every bit! It almost tastes like chicken and dumplins! Yum!
Great and easy- one of my childhood favorites- I can make a meal out of the rice alone ! I don't use the instant rice though.....
Quick, easy and delicious! I used diced chicken because that was all I had on hand, used chicken broth in place of the water and added paprika. Dinner was on the table in 20 minutes.
GREAT flavor! I loved it and so did my hubby and my 2 1/2 year old son! The only thing (which i don't agree with tho.. lol) is that my hubby agreed with a few others, that it would be better, cubed, next time. I liked them better whole. THANKS
This was super easy and good - I added about 2 cups of fresh mushrooms, but I think that's the only change I made. The chicken was cooked perfectly. Makes great leftovers as well.
This recipe is great for the working mom! My kids loved it!
This was really good, fast, and easy. The only thing I changed was adding some white wine when browning the chicken and in place of some of the water. Great flavor.
Easy, delicious, and only a few items that I almost always have on hand - what more could I ask for!
Definitely replace water with chic broth, or if you make traditional white rice make IT with the chic broth. Adds great flavor. Added celery also works well with this recipe.
Thanks for the recipe. I love it and will make it again. I added some splashes of sherry to the chicken and mushrooms. Thinly sliced onions made it into the pan, too. The garlic cloves almost seem like a given here (and they were). Very tasty and easy to prepare.
this was ok. Kind of bland. But it was easy enough to make.
I used 8 oz of mushrooms and cream of mushroom soup since it's all I had and it was really good! I also cooked my rice in a rice cooker and omitted the water in the pan and then just served the chicken on top of the rice w/the sauce. Yummy!
My family loved this...no leftovers! My 9 year old ate and ate and ate, mushrooms and all. My 6 year old continued to eat even after her brother told her there were mushrooms in it! Made it as-is and served with corn and a salad. I love easy that doesn't come from a box!
This is exactly what I was looking for! I just wanted some creamy chicken and rice and this was it! I used an 8 oz can of mushrooms instead of fresh and per other reviewers used chicken broth in place of water (could not have imagine using water for this!). I used a little bit more than a cup & 1/2 of rice, almost 2 cups as there was a decent amount of liquid in the pan. Only spiced it with garlic powder, salt, and oregano. I also cut the chicken into strips. I think next time I may boil it and shred it apart. I wanted chicken and rice not a whole chicken over rice. Great recipe!
This recipe was a good base recipe, but it didn't seem to flavor the chicken as much, just the rice.
One of my favorite recipes because it turns out delicious and is so easy to make! I have sent this to many people at work, and they love it too. It comes out similar to a ricotta would be, and is hard to screw up. If you want dinner in a hurry that is rich and delicious, try this.
I loved this recipe and so did my husband except he doesnt like mushrooms so i left that part out but it was still very good!
I thought it was fantastic. it didn't take long and it had a very good flavor. Some people in my family don't like mushrooms and they liked this recipe!
This was delicious! What a great family pleaser too. My husband loved that this was comfort food on a cool fall evening. I cut my chicken into strips and added a half can of cream of mushroom soup as well. I used canned portabella mushroom pieces drained. I added a good tsp of chicken bouillion granules with the water and used long grain uncooked rice. I just simmered this about 30 min and it was fantastic. The rice got a little brown on the bottom of the pan, but that was my favorite part! Thanks, very good dish.
So good and so easy, thank you!
chicken was very tender, but rice needto be much creamier. Follow recipe exactly. Would not make again. Traditional baked chicken/rice casseroles are much higher quality.
A tasty simple dish to prepare. I used fat free low sodium chicken broth instead and it tasted great.
This was SO yummy! I didnt have enough rice so i didnt add as much water. Also, i used frozen (tried to defrost a little) chicken brests and cut them in half. i didnt have parsley but i did have garlic power. I sprinkled it on the chicken as it was browning and it absorbed the flavor. Also, i didnt use cream of chicken i used cream of mushroom and it was SO good! Chicken was so moist!
I tweaked this a bit by adding corn kernels and chives to the recipe, and serving over chicken flavoured ramen noodles as I had run out of rice. Easy and delicious!
Just didn't care for this. Not bad, just very plain. Kids ate it ok (3 and 5 yr old) with ketchup.
I also added a bit of half/half
This was good, however, I think it must be served & eaten as soon as it finishes cooking because the chicken tends to become a little dry & over cooked...It was tasty & very easy to make...Thanks!
I thought it was pretty good but the rest of my family just picked at it.
This was what I have been looking for. Similar baked versions I have tried have baked unevenly and the chicken was always too dry. I used a scant cup of regular rice, seasoned my sliced chicken breasts with and herb and onion blend before browning them at high heat, after adding the other ingredients I simmered it all for 20 minutes lid on stirring once, then let it sit (it looked a bit soupy at this point) lid off for 10 minutes off the heat. It turned out creamy and really much better than I hoped. I was afraid the chicken would be overcooked, but it wasn't!
Another five plus stars!! I loved this recipe and my daughter who doesn't like mushrooms loved this recipe!! In fact she took leftovers to school the next day! I only had fat free condensed soup and it in fact tasted wonderful and even cut down some calories as well!! I will be making this one again!!
I made this recipe last night for my family and we loved it!!! The only thing I changed was to substitute chicken broth for the water. I'll definitely be making this again.
Quick, easy and yummy. I sued fresh oregano instead of parsley b/c it was all I had and it was very good. Served it over rice rather than add rice while cooking, with gren beans and biscuits - 20 min meal - yum!
I used 4 bone-in, skin on thighs w/salt, pepper & thyme, dusted w/seasoned AP flour. Browned them first in butter & olive oil, then put them on a rack to drain. I cooked 1/2 onion diced & 3 garlic cloves smashed and 1/2 lb sliced mushrooms in the remaining oil & drippings. Then added can of low sodium chicken broth and low-fat cream of chicken soup, brought to a simmer and added 1 1/4 cup long grain par-boiled rice, BTB, RTS. Cook rice on low covered for 15 min. Put rice mixture in covered casserole dish and topped with Parsley(opt.), add Chicken thighs. Baked for 15 minutes covered, uncovered 5 min. @ 350. Delicious!
It was really really good the only thing i did to it was remove the mushrooms
Very good. I used regular rice and put everything in a pan - covered, baked in oven at 350 for 1hour.
Very easy recipe and it tastes really good! I used regular rice instead of instant rice and substituted chicken broth for the water. The mushrooms are really good, but I've made this dish before without them because I didn't have any, and it still tasted good. Thanks for the recipe!
I didn't have the canned chicken soup, so made it home made. I'm not a cream-based food fan, and I loved this dish.
Well I changed a lot of the recipe, and it was really good and flavorful! I used 3 chicken breast cut into small cubes then sautéed them with butter and garlic and fresh cut broccoli instead of mushrooms(me and hubby don't like them). I spiced up with garlic salt, Italian herbs, McCormick steak spices, and ground pepper and I just eyed it no measuring. Also used one can of Campbell's cream of mushroom and chicken soup(it's a mixed can). I also used rice that was slow cooked, & used two cups sense it's so watery. Also used the chicken broth instead of water. This was quick and easy and so good, will make again!
This is an awesome dish! Didn’t change a thing in the recipe Loved it!!
