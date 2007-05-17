Cajun Spiced Chicken
A zippy and simple chicken dish that always delights those with adventurous taste buds. Great served with wild rice and corn on the cob!
This recipe turned out great, very tender and full of flavor! Next time I'll probably try it in a shaking bag instead of dredging it though, as the flour and spice mix tends to clump and not cover the chicken entirely.Read More
This chicken TASTED great but appearance-wise it could use a little help. It didn't brown up in the oven and the coating still had a very "floury" look to it. I will be making it again but I think I'll either drizzle it with olive oil before baking in the oven, or just fry it in oil or butter on the stove. I like the fact that the dish is so easy and quick to prepare but it needs a bit of tweaking.Read More
Instead of using milk, I just sprinkled both sides with the Cajun seasoning. Very, very simple recipe. I used chicken tenders so it took very little time to cook, too. My hubby loved it!
very good flavor! used egg not milk to coat and it browned nicely
Make the following changes for a 5 star rating: Swap panko for the flour, use an egg-milk wash, these two slight changes make ALL the difference!!!
this recipe did not turn out well at all. it was like eating cajun paper mache
If you are looking for a healthy dinner this would be it. Not bad for a health conscious diet. Otherwise, fry that sucker up and make it fat and tasty. It is kind of bland if you follow the recipe as it is.
After baking this in the oven, I fried it in sauted onion. Very good with Jamie's Black Beans and Rice (also found on allrecipes.com)
Used whole chicken breasts instead of skinless, boneless & adjusted the cooking time. Turned out wonderful. My husband loved it. And I was overjoyed that it was no muss; no fuss.
5 star with more cajun spice added. Very good recipe, thanks! Very tasty :)
I read the reviews and definately agree that adding some more of the cajun spice is necessary for this dish. I also read a review about frying in sauteed onions and this made the somewhat doughy breading more crisp and flavorful. I added a bit of cumin to the onions as they where sauteeing. Very good! Will do again.
ok had to use a lot of cajun seasoning. also good recipe to use for salmon
This recipe is surprisingly delicious! Who knew something so simple could be such a great chicken recipe?! The only changes I made were that I used egg to dredge the chicken instead of milk and then I mixed the flour with some seasoned panko crumbs to give it some more zest and then I used hot Creole seasoning instead of the Cajun seasoning--very good--don't overlook this one!
I liked how quick and easy this was, but it needed a bit more cajun seasoning. It was good, just not as spicy as I would have liked.
Even my extra-picky practically vegetarian son loves this recipe! My husband asks for it all the time.
Very bland, and I doubled the cajun seasoning.
Really quick and easy, but needs more spice. Also, the next time I prepare this receipe, I think I will pan fry as the chicken does not get brown in the oven.
YUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUM!!
This was very BLAH!!! Will not be making this again!!
Was just okay. Flavor was kind of bland and really needed more of a kick. I used 2 tsp's cajun spice and it was not nearly enough seasoning. Not sure I would make it again because my kids didn't really like it that much.
Its best if you fry it in a skillet with a little of oil.
I loved this chicken. I added more spices. It was very easy to make and it cooked perfectly.
Chicken tasted okay, but it did not brown in oven, and was still floury. I was a little bit disappointed as I normally love anything with Cajun spices.
Made quite a mess, might be too spicy for the kids, but you can always use less seasoning. My husband said it was the best dish I've made yet!
I find this is very easy to prepare and bake, and is delicious. Has just the right amount of spices.
Not really necessary to do the milk and flour thing because as another reviewer stated, it wasn't that good looking. Next time, it would be easier to just sprinkle some Cajun seasoning on the chicken.
The recipe was very good and easy but the only think i didnt like all the extra flour ontop of the chicken that didnt cook. I think i will try this again but i will add some butter after about 10 min of cooking so it wont be so dry.
Way too bland.
Okay, so tweaked it a little. Used buttermilk with a few dashes of hot sauce to dip the chicken in and used 2T of cajun seasoning in the flour. Then pan fried the chicken in some olive oil before putting in a 325 oven to finish off. LOVED it.
The ease in preparing this recipe was more than offset by its bland taste. I added FIVE teaspoons of seasoning and it still did not help. Also, the fact that the chicken did not brown during cooking was very disappointing. I will not be cooking this dish again.
1/3 cup all-purpose flour 1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning 1 egg No milk Bake until chicken reaches 165°, longer bake time if breasts are thick (45-50 min.) Do not use parchment paper, just lightly grease baking pan. Turn chicken half way through. Serve with Cajun Green Beans, Rice with Cajun spice and sautéed mushrooms.
Simple recipe, but it has some issues as written. I used a bit more Cajun seasoning than called for, and it was still rather bland. Several reviews said there were dry flour patches, so I drizzled with some butter. I cooked for 30 minutes, and that was almost too long; it only needed 25 minutes. Overall simple and tasty with a few modifications.
