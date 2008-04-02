Teriyaki Chicken for the Busy Cook

No one will believe that you didn't spend LOTS of time preparing this! Great served with rice.

By Tami

4
4 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the soy sauce and the orange soda in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add the chicken, turning to coat evenly. Bake, skin side down, for 30 minutes. Turn and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Let cool and serve.

631 calories; protein 63.2g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 194mg; sodium 2001.3mg. Full Nutrition
