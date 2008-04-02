Teriyaki Chicken for the Busy Cook

This is a GREAT recipe!!! I've made it twice in about 3 weeks! I do it a little diferent since we're on a diet though, here's how we do it: we use diet orange soda, we bouble the amount of soy sauce and soda, add 1 bunch of sliced green onions, about 7 BIG toes of garlic (minced),about 3 tablespoons minced ginger and about 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil, we use it as a marinade for about 10 skinned legs/thighs. We let it marinade in a ziplock bag for about 24-48 hours, then bake it according to directions. It looks really ulgy when it's still raw, but is excellent when it's cooked. We like to strip the chicken from the bone, boil the marinade till thick and make chicken burritos using just the chicken and sauce. This is a SUPER FAST and delicious recipe, it is quickly becoming one of my favorites! Thanks so much for posting it!!