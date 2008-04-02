Teriyaki Chicken for the Busy Cook
No one will believe that you didn't spend LOTS of time preparing this! Great served with rice.
I used chicken breasts and scored them. I added the liquid from a can of pineapple chunks (used pineapples for another recipe; could use about 1/2 c pineapple juice instead), 1/2 t ginger, 1/8 t minced garlic, 1/4 t minced onion and marinated for several hours (turning once) before cooking. I covered the pan with foil for the whole cooking time. The meat was tender and the sauce had a good teriyaki flavor without any orange taste. There was a lot of extra sauce which was used for dipping and rice, but still might cut down sauce ingredients next time.Read More
Don't know how I really feel about this one. I had 8 boneless tenderloins, and I used the entire can of soda. I probably should have only used half, b/c some pieces had an overwhelming orange taste. 10 yo son really loved it though, so I will definitely make again. Going to read the reviews again and see what I could do different and maybe improve on this. Definitely worth a try since it was so easy and simple!!Read More
I used light soy sauce and boneless skinless chicken breasts and reduced the cooking time to 40 minutes (at 350) cooking 20 minutes on each side. The sauce was a little thin, but this may have been due to the light soy sauce. I ended up pouring the sauce through a strainer (like you would gravy) into a sauce pot and then thickened it with 2 Tbsp corn starch and water. The result was a terrific orange sauce/glaze that I poured over the breasts. I also made rice pilaf on the side and the sauce tasted really good with it. Next time I might try adding some orange zest to the sauce. Overall this recipe is very good.
This was really good. I don't know that I think it's quite what I expected from a 'Teriyaki Chicken' it's more like Orange chicken, but it was delicious! My company and all the children involved really enojed it. I will definitely make again since it was so good and so simple.
Perfect dinner for company; sauce excellent with rice.
This recipe is a definate for my "recipe box"! I have used this recipe for three occasions since I discovered It on all recipes.com. It is amazing how much orange flavor the orange soda imparts. I have given it to friends and they love it! I gave it to a 10yr old. His comment was "This is too easy!" "Lil Bunch"
This is the easiest recipe I have ever made. My husband who is a beef and potato type of guy could not get enough of it. Great recipe!
This was very easy to make! Oh, and it tasted wonderful also.
It doesn't get easier than this.
Easy and tasty! Everybody loved it. I wish every recipe was like that! Thanks! Donna :o)
Excellent and Easy! But I agree that its more like "Orange Chicken". Mine came out a bit salty (probably the soy sauce), but my husband loves salty and gave this dish a 10 out of 10. I also took the sauce and thickened it on the stove (just put it in a sauce pan and added a small amount of flour and let it thicken for a few mins). We enjoyed it served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed onions and green peppers. I recommend this and will be making it regularly for us!
This is NOT teriyaki chicken. It is unique and great for a quick dinner. I didn't use orange soda though; I used a can of Hansen's All Natural Mandarin Lime soda instead. I opted for a natural soda simply because I wanted to avoid high fructose corn syrup and cook with natural ingredients. It came out good-tasting, mildly flavored, and very very very easy for a quick to put together meal that my husband, 3-year-old son, and myself all like. I served the chicken over rice and french cut green beans with the thin sauce poured over it. EASY meal.
This was really delicous. I used 2 pounds of chicken, a 20oz. bottle of orange soda and a bottle of teriyaki sauce (lower sodium) and cooked it on high for 5 hours in my slow cooker. I made fried rice with some of the excess liquid.
We all thought this was pretty good. It was very easy for sure. I did thicken the juice with a little cornstarch before we put it over our rice.
4 stars for easiness, 3 stars for taste. Orange taste a little excessive for teriyaki in my tastebuds' opinion.
This was perfect for us....the taste was perfect (wonderful, actually) and tender....I served scalloped potatoes and salad with it. I WILL make this from now on.
I can't say that I enjoyed this, sorry.... I was expecting a sweet taste because of the orange soda, it was not only not sweet, but had little to no flavor. Won't use again.
This is a very simple yet delicious dish. My family and I loved it. Instead of just regular teriyaki sauce, I purchased a Soy-Vay Veri Veri Teriyaki brand which added some extra oomph. If your like me and love sweet yet a tad bit of spiciness, then you will love this.
thought it was an ok taste um tasted more of the orange soda then anything and kinda blah i think next time if i were to make this again i will add some teriyaki sauce to the blend and a lil less orange soda
Very easy to make. I used boneless chicken thighs and that cut cooking time. I also took Sally's advice and thickened the sauce which ended up flavoring the ckicken more.
This was very salty. Served with rice pilaf. I thought the dish was just ok. My husband said it had a "strange" flavor. Probably won't make this again. Sorry.
I served it simply with rice. Next time I will serve it with mashed potatoes and thicken the sauce.
I used chicken breats for this dish, and added a little extra soy sauce, because the orange soda was a little over powering. i cooked the full time and it turned out great! My whole family really enjoyed. I also added a little garlic powder and Basil. I stored the leftovers in the sauce to keep the meat moist. Reheated the next day for dinner again!
pretty heavy orange taste
Fantastic. i didn't have soda so i used half cup of orange juice. half cup of soysauce and garlic powder. 4 large boneless chicken breasts cut in half. It was delicous and easy, and still had alot of sauce. My husband loved it. Next time i will increase the sauce and add rice for a casserole.
I'm sorry I have to say this, but I was really disappointed with this recipe. The chicken tasted very bland, and I didn't care for the texture of skin. Neither the soy sauce or orange soda, did nothing to flavor the chicken. This chicken does not evoke a true teriyaki taste. I felt I wasted time and ingredients on preparing this recipe.
This was absolutely delicious and so very easy. I used 4 good sized boneless skinless chicken breasts, and added just a dollop of Garlic-Ginger sauce to it, and reduced the cooking time to 20 min on each side with the pan covered with tinfoil for the whole time. And like "Sally" I added a bit of corn starch to the remaining sauce to thicken it up. They were so moist and delicious. So good over rice. Definitely going to be making this many many times in the future.
This is a great quick to prepare meat dish. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, lowered the cook time to 20 minutes per side and they came out fantastic. Even my picky teenagers really enjoyed them. Rice as a side with the left over sause was nice, will try thickening it a little next time.
This tasted too much like orange soda
this dish didn't taste like any teriyaki i've ever had, but it was still good. will make again, but will probably add something to thicken the sauce as it was a little thin for my liking.
I liked the simplicity of it but I thought it was flavorless. The chicken looked very pretty, nice and golden and my house smelled like baked bread(?) I just wished it had tasted better.
Not spectacular.
perfect and easy!!!!!!!!
it was good! i was kind of leery about the orange soda but it was really good!
very good. Next time I'll let it maranade a bit prior to cooking so the flavor soaks in better. Mine was also a bit dry so I'll cover with foil next time.
I gave this recipe 4 star's b/c i thought it was good but my hubby thought it was the best chicken he had ever eaten(or he was being nice and its the best chicken I have ever made lol). I did add garlic and little basil, and let sauce and chicken sit in fridge for 2hours before baking. My 8 year old son really liked it too.
I prefer this with skinless breasts. Last minute quick and no effort required. Pretty good.
This wasn't that great, we didn't think. It didn't look appealing, first of all, and the flavor was a bit bland. I used b/s breast, and was hoping the sauce would be a bit more sticky, less runny.
This recipe is a keeper. I cooked the chicken on top of the stove instead of in the oven. This worked out really well for me. The chicken was moist and flavorful. When the chicken was done, I put it in the oven to keep warm while I made a sauce using the soda/soy sauce mixture. I added a tablespoon of rice wine vinegar for extra tang and some cayenne pepper for spice along with some corn starch to thicken. My kids already want to know when I will make it again!!!
This chicken was edible, and that is the nicest thing I can say, it was very dry, and I even marinaded it for a couple of hours, however, my children loved it and wanted seconds, so it is a hit with kids!
I didn't change anything in this recipe. The orange soda was weird and it didn't taste anything like teriyaki. It was bland, the sauce was too thin...just not good.
I dont understand why this is #1 on the TOP TEN because it did not appeal to my tastes! Soy sause did nothing to flavor the chicken. Do your family and yourself a flavor and dont waste your time with this one. Im glad I cooked rice to eat with it cause the chicken was NASTY. Even my girlfriend hated it and threw it out after drenching it in soy sauce. Big Jesse
This just wasnt my thing. The whole family ate it, but everyone agreed it tasted like orange pop...not like teriyaki. I don't think I'll try this one again.
This recipe was very easy, smelled delicious, and looked nice, but my family found it rather lacking in flavor. I used orange Fanta and added some ginger, as another reviewer recommended, but the chicken was still pretty bland. Wish I could find a recipe this easy that had a little more flavor!
Sorry, but my family did not care for this recipe Very bland and not much of a teriyaki flavor. Tasted like chicken cooked in orange soda. Would not make again.
To even call this teriyaki is a bit of a stretch. I made this last night and was extremely disappointed.
This taste better if you use Sprite instead. With sprite I give it a 5 otherwise maybe a 2 or 3. What I do is add 1 Cup of sprite, 1/2 Cup of veg. oil, 1/2 Cup of soy sauce, and 1 tsp of garlic. I like to marinate 12-24 hrs. It's delish!!
This is a great and simple recipe. Don't have orange soda? substitute your favorite soda or beer. Add other sauces or spices to taste. Excellent with Dr.Pepper.
This is a GREAT recipe!!! I've made it twice in about 3 weeks! I do it a little diferent since we're on a diet though, here's how we do it: we use diet orange soda, we bouble the amount of soy sauce and soda, add 1 bunch of sliced green onions, about 7 BIG toes of garlic (minced),about 3 tablespoons minced ginger and about 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil, we use it as a marinade for about 10 skinned legs/thighs. We let it marinade in a ziplock bag for about 24-48 hours, then bake it according to directions. It looks really ulgy when it's still raw, but is excellent when it's cooked. We like to strip the chicken from the bone, boil the marinade till thick and make chicken burritos using just the chicken and sauce. This is a SUPER FAST and delicious recipe, it is quickly becoming one of my favorites! Thanks so much for posting it!!
I had my doubts about this recipe but since it was so simple, I thought I'd give it a try. It turned out great! The chicken had just the right amount of flavor and it was perfect paired with rice and vegetables.
So easy I couldn't believe it. Fabulous recipe. I used chicken breasts and used the extra sauce for dipping. I have passed this one on to everybody. Company good.
We didn't care for this too much.
This recipe was very easy to make. The kids loved it and so did my husband. I will definitely be making this again...it was a hit! Super easy to make.
My kids won't eat anything and they ate this! It couldn't be easier to make. We used boneless chicken thighs which absorbed the flavor well.
I have to agree with the other reviewers who said that this chicken does not evoke a true teriyaki taste. However, the recipe requires so little work and the chicken turns out so tender, I'll definitely be making this one again.
This was an "OK" recipe. It wasn't extravegant, but it wasn't bad at all. I didn't really taste the orange soda at all. I made it a second time and added some teriyaki sauce and some garlic and ginger. Still just OK.The best part is,this dish is very quick and easy to put together if you use already cut up pieces, or boneless skinless breast or thighs.
I cannot beleive people actually gave this a high rating. It didn't have much taste. Maybe it would be better if you marinated it for a few hours. I usually love Teriyaki chicken, but my whole family did not like it.
The flavor was not as overwhelming if you cut the orange soda down to 9-10 oz. Quick and easy - for the time and effort invested, pretty good.
SO easy and so good. It doesn't really taste like soy sauce or orange, but it is very tender. I always use less chicken, because there's only two of us, but works great with the same mix of liquids. Delicious and amazingly simple.
This was really good, but I did some tweeking! I added onions, some green peppers, garlic, and used OJ instead of carbonated drink. I would use about 1/4th less soy sauce as it was quite salty (I did use low salt soy sauce). I will be keeping this one. :)
I loved it!Kids said it tasted like orange soda! Rice and asian ver. went great with it and the sauce poured over it! I will try again but spice it up and add some stuff!!!
I think I followed this recipe to a T, but it came out really bland and the sauce didn't really get on the chicken or even thicken.
This was amazing. It took very little effort and time, and my boyfriend thinks I can really cook now.
This looks too simple to be any good, but it is! The recipe works really well, and my sceptical husband couldn't believe how good this chicken turned out. Only make sure that you use the meaty parts of chicken with the skin still on - I once tried to substitute skinless chicken breast and it didn't work at all.
This recipe didn't really do it for me. I was expecting the chicken to be sweet and orangey but it was too salty and just tasted overwhelmingly of soy sauce with an orange after-taste. I cut my chicken into strips and cooked them for ten minutes on each side. They turned out quite tender so I threw them in the fridge to use in a salad tomorrow.
This was pretty good, but maybe it was the way i cooked it that there was very minimal flavor to my chicken. On the brighter side, the chicken was very tender.
This is a fast and delicious recipe. I tweek mine a little. I use orange juice instead of orange soda and I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar 1/2 tsp of ginger to the sauce. I also season my chicken with garlic salt. It was good.
Good for a quick and easy meal. Perfect for this busy college student :)
Better than expected!
I WAS SKEPTICAL ABOUT USING A CARBONATED BEVERAGE SO I SUBSTITUTED ORANGE-MANGO JUICE & ADDED 1TBSP GARLIC. TURNED OUT GREAT.
very easy...very good.... next time i will cut back on the orange.... great job
This was surprisingly good. Lots of flavor!
i did not like this recipe at all, the chicken had very little flavor even though i let it marinate in the soda andsoy sauce for an hour. the sauce was watery and bland. i would not cook this again for my family.
I enjoyed this dish very much. It was good and very easy to fix!
never in my life did i think that orange soda would be used to make teriyaki chicken i will make it countless more times for my family
I made this with a whole cut up chicken I bought from the store. I had to cook it a while longer, but it was really juicy. I baked it covered as was suggested and also added some minced garlic, grated ginger and diced up green onion to the mix. I think next time, I might try to make the sauce a little thicker so it sticks to the chicken versus the chicken just cooking in it. The sauce definitely made a good add in to the rice I served with it. Definitely one I will try again! Thanks!
This has the potential to be a good recipe. But every bite, I kept tasting orange soda. I think I might keep looking for my easy teriyaki chicken recipe. Thanks, though - it WAS very tender!
i rated it so low because the work that it takes to cut a whole chicken into pieces (which is alot easier said than done) was not worth it because the flavor wasn't outstanding it was edible but i wont be cooking this one any time soon if i do i will do it with chicken breast and i will work with the sause.
this recipe is awesome for the simplicity and taste. I was able to improve it with less then 5 min more of prep time. I chopped up 1 onion. added 1 tablespoon of minced garlic and some ground ginger. I tried this twice. first time just letting the chicken soak long enough for oven to heat up. Second time, after trimming fat of chicken breasts. I scored them to let the absorb more of the sauce. both were delicious. next time gonna add some white wine. all in all it took me longer to trim fat of breasts then to make the sauce. on next meal I let the chicken breasts soak for 2 hours. Worked great nice and juicy.
This was WAY too easy to be so good. Everyone devoured this.. It's definitely more "orange" than teriyaki. I might add more soy sauce next time. Will definitely be making many more times in the future.
i rate this a 5 star for easy to prepare ,and 2 stars for flavor. our family thought the chicken was dry and the chicken could have had more flavor,it needed .......... ? the chicken needed something.
