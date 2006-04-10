Sweet Spicy Wings

I didn't have any Louisiana-style hot sauce, but I did have Tapatio hot sauce. I looked around online, and several sites said that the Louisiana-style has more vinegar, so here's what I tried. I used 1/3 cup of Tapatio and added in white vinegar to make 1/2 cup. I kept everything else the same, but left out the cayenne since it seemed spicy enough. The sauce tasted delicious, and I marinated the wings for about 45 minutes. Here's what I should NOT have done - I followed one other person's review to turn up the heat to 400 for 7 minutes towards the end...bad idea - it ended up burning the sauce and blackening the parts of the wings touching the pan. However, the unburned parts still tasted pretty good! It's just too bad parts got burned. Next time, I will try it with Louisiana-style sauce to see if it's better, and I'll leave the oven temperature the same throughout. There is this packaged wing seasoning from French's (that I think used to be another brand) that tastes REALLY good - I was hoping that this would taste the same, but it's still a bit different (and the French's seasoning is still tastier). However, this isn't bad for making it from scratch!