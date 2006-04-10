Sweet Spicy Wings

4.6
245 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 45
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: The Bells
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill the chicken 8 to 12 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear. (You can deep fry or bake the chicken instead if you want to, but it is best when grilled.) Remove chicken to a large roasting pan.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, mix the hot sauce, butter, honey, garlic salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Simmer about 10 minutes, until blended and heated through. Pour the sauce over the grilled chicken wings and stir to coat.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 896mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022