Sweet Spicy Wings

Sweet and spicy wings! You can make two batches of the sauce, use one as a marinade before grilling the chicken, and pour the second batch over the chicken after it is grilled. It is not mandatory to do it this way, just better!
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 896mg. Full Nutrition
I baked my wings until they were done and after coating with the sauce, I put them back in the oven and put them under the broiler to make the sauce stick and they were outstanding! I will be making these again!!!
I followed the recipe exactly and also pre-marinated the wings for 3 hours. I loved the recipe, but I found that marinating causes the BBQ to flare up from the butter. Next time I will not marinade and make the sauce just before the wings are done (slighlty melting the butter in the microwave first). Rather than simmering the sauce, just use as is and it will coat the wings better. The simmering thins the sauce too much and is an unnecessary step. And if you make the sauce too early the butter will harden. However, the flavor was awesome and we will definately make again and again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2003
This recipe is great, while I like regular Buffalo wings I feel like they are lacking something, now I realize that the sweetness of this sauce is what has been missing all along.Since I don't have a grill I baked my wings and then charred them a little under the broiler. They were perfect.
Very good, but suggest using a little less butter (was fine but didn't seem necessary). Also baked wings instead of grilling. Used this method: marinated wings in half of mixture for at least 1 hour (did mine overnight). Placed wing on baking sheet and baked 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Removed, then added rest of sauce and turned up oven to 375-400 degrees for another 7-10 minutes (for sauce to stick). Delicious.
This is the best recipe I have found for chicken wings. I've been making these wings for several months now and each time I make them I get tons of compliments and requests for the recipe. I never have leftovers. I don't recommend marinating them in the sauce beforehand because the butter causes the wings to flare up on the grill, thus over-charring them. I found the sauce can serve at least 9 pounds of chicken wings. If you use the recommended 6 pounds, you will have plenty of sauce left over.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2003
For optimum flavor, I believe these wings should be marinated overnight in half of the sauce mix. Also, don’t be afraid to use the entire teaspoon of cayenne pepper. When I added the honey, the spicy heat from the hot sauce was greatly reduced. My husband grilled the wings over mesquite briquettes. Our leftovers seem to get more flavorful each day. When shared, they were a definite hit with his employees at work! Thanks Lisa!
Man, these are AWESOME. we bake ours @425 for about 45 minutes dip in sauce then bake again about 15 and dip again and bake about 10 more. MMM good. this gives it a more crusty skin. I save sauce for more dipping. I also add more cayenne, we like it hot
I'm not a chicken wing fan, but my husband and his sports fantatic buddies love them. So, I put these wings on the grill, drenched them in the sauce, and served them. When they were done with the wings, they didn't even want to throw the leftover sauce away!
Believe this is one of the best wings sauces I have eaten. Quick and easy to prepare, we did ours on the grill.
KENGAR
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2002
Had to make a dish for New Years and even though I love hot wings I've never made them. This recipe made a great batch of wings, which weren't too hot for all to enjoy. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2002
This is a winner. There is an addictive quality to this recipe. Can't stop eating them! The combination of sweet honey and spicey louisiana sauce is perfect! I recommend grilling the chicken over a flame for the charbroil (added) flavor. Enjoy!
I used frank's red hot wing sauce, honey, black pepper, and garlic powder. No cayenne (kid friendly) ...I fried my wings naked, seasoned to taste. Tossed in sauce afterwards.. Pizza and wing night.. Happy,full family!!!
Since I don't grill out in December, I drenched the wings in the sauce and then baked them for 30 minutes. When they were finished, I poured the remaining sauce over them. Perfectly tender and not offensively spicy.
Due to non-stop rain, I cooked the wings in the oven. I seasoned wings with garlic granules, sea salt & coarse ground black pepper; baked in oven till done. I combined sauce and wings in ziplock bag, mixed well and let sit for a bit. On a foil wrapped pan, I placed coated wings back in oven till sauce was bubbly. I fixed 3 different kinds of wings and this sauce was my favorite! Will certainly make again. Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2000
I have been trying to find a new flavor for hot wings, and boy did I find one! My husband raved about them. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2003
These were pretty good. I agree with the previous reviewer about not warming up the sauce. I had trouble getting the sauce to stick. I will probably make it agin without warming up the sauce.
This was very good. I deep fried my wings first for 12 minutes (no breading) and then tossed them with some of the sauce. Since it was very thin, I did the same as a previous review said and added a little cornstarch mixed with water to the remaining sauce to thicken just a little. I poured more of the thickened sauce over top of the wings and tossed again. I then baked the wings in a very hot oven (450 degrees) for about 7-8 minutes just to brown the sauce a little, which is what I do anytime I make chicken wings. They were very tasty. I did cut down a little on the cayenne and it was still plenty hot. Next time I might use a little more honey since I like sweeter sauce, but overall this was very good.
I made the sauce, and added extra garlic salt and pepper and soaked the wings for 6 hours, then I cooked them on my smoker, using mesquite for 30 min at 350. after taking them off the smoker I put them back in to the remaining sauce, which I had heated up and added a little corn starch to. When they were again fully coated I placed on cookie sheet and put in oven at 350 for 10 min. They were awesome! best wings I have had! But if you want them to have any kind of zip I would at least double up on the cayenne pepper, these wings were delicious but there was no zip them,.
Everyone raved about these wings. I marinated the wings (without the butter) and then after grilling, poured the marinade over as described in the recipe. I did not simmer the marinade though. I just popped it in the microwave for about a minute or so.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2005
Very very good! I couldn't find Louisiana-style hot sauce so I added all the spices to regular buffalo wing sauce I bought at the store. It made the regular sauce extra ordinary and extra delicious. I added more cayenne pepper for extra heat. Poured the sauce over baked chicken wings and tossed together just before serving. People were licking the sauce off their fingers! Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe! I just made this for my brother and I and we loved them. I must say that they came out better than if I had ordered them from a local shop. The blend of sweetness and spice was perfect. I went strictly by the recipe and everything was great. I actually had more sauce then I thought which is better than not enough. I used a mix of wingettes and drumettes. I will happily add this to my list of favorties and look forward to the next family BBQ so more folks can try them out!
GREAT RECIPE...When I get invited to a bbq the first thing they ask me is "can you bring those wings?" They are fantastic and I recommend marinated with the sauce grilling and than basting with some more of the same sauce. They are fantastic!!!!!! Thank you so much for sharing :)
Who knew that hot wings were so freaking easy to make. I did do a couple things differently but they turned out awesome and will be a regular for us now. As I was shopping for louisiana hotsauce I noticed that they actually sell a hot wing sauce kit which consist of the wing sauce and seasoning. I bought this and seasoned the wings and marinated them for 24 hours in only the seasonings. Then I mixed the louisiana wing sauce with everything from the original recipe. I really think the honey and the seasonings make this recipe. My grill went out so I deep fried the wings for 15 minutes per batch on 375. All I have to say is YUMMY!
Awesome recipe! I added 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes and I baked mine and then broiled for a couple minutes instead of grilling. I didnt use the chyenne pepper and the spice was just perfect. I do not like anything real spicy. Best wings I have ever ate!
I would give these 10 stars if I could. These are AWESOME!!! They have just the right amount of bite. I did throw in some red pepper flakes and only used 1/4 cup of butter....This is going to replace my standard wing recipe.
I was fixing a quick snack item for the basketball game and had some boneless hot wings that I got from Costco and just needed a sauce to go over it. I chose this one and it was FANTASTIC! I have to tell you though, if you do plan to use any prepared buffalo wing and use this sauce over it, be prepared to watch sweat run down everyones face. If I had thought about it, I would have omitted the cayenne pepper as the prepared boneless buffalo wings already had the heat in them and to top it with this great sauce-well, lets just say we wouldn't give it to the kids! I had a great time watching the husband sweat buckets-all the while he couldn't stop eating them. This is a great recipe, despite MY mistake.
I didn't have any Louisiana-style hot sauce, but I did have Tapatio hot sauce. I looked around online, and several sites said that the Louisiana-style has more vinegar, so here's what I tried. I used 1/3 cup of Tapatio and added in white vinegar to make 1/2 cup. I kept everything else the same, but left out the cayenne since it seemed spicy enough. The sauce tasted delicious, and I marinated the wings for about 45 minutes. Here's what I should NOT have done - I followed one other person's review to turn up the heat to 400 for 7 minutes towards the end...bad idea - it ended up burning the sauce and blackening the parts of the wings touching the pan. However, the unburned parts still tasted pretty good! It's just too bad parts got burned. Next time, I will try it with Louisiana-style sauce to see if it's better, and I'll leave the oven temperature the same throughout. There is this packaged wing seasoning from French's (that I think used to be another brand) that tastes REALLY good - I was hoping that this would taste the same, but it's still a bit different (and the French's seasoning is still tastier). However, this isn't bad for making it from scratch!
Wow! This is by far the BEST recipe that I ever tried for wings that does not call for deep frying. I didn't change a thing -- just followed the recommendations for marinating and grilling, and the wings were superb. Thanks Lisa!
stolle3314
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2006
These wings are great! I make the sauce first, and simmer the wings in the sauce, basting often for 10-15 minutes, remove from heat, and let sit while coals heat. Because of the high butter content, the sauce will burn when it drips down on the coals, so allow the sauce to drain off the wings as much as possible, and have a spray bottle handy before placing wings on the grill. I baste lightly with the sauce while they are cooking, careful not to let it drip on the coals. The real "Louisiana Hot Sauce" works best, I tried several others .
Best chicken wings ever. For the lazy people out there you can use frozen wings too. You can even use precooked wings and microwave them and then pour the sauce over them. You can even use frozen precooked flavored hot wings or lime wings and then pour the sauce over them and cook them in the oven. As you can see I have got pretty lazy. :) But for parties I usually just fry them and then bake them with the sauce poured over them. Po
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2005
Made these 'spur of the moment' and everyone thought they were great. I baked the wings in the oven, taking the advice to char them a bit under the broiler before saucing. Will definitely include these on my SuperBowl buffet.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2006
Very tasty wings! A perfect balance between sweet and spicy. My husband loved them. Thank you.
Made these wings for a party and the guys loved them. I found that marinating them over night really helped keep the flavor strong. I also found them easier to bake so I didn't have to worry about the marinade burning on the grill. Great recipe!
These were the greatest. I will never make wings another way. I didn't even use a full cup of honey, cause I ran out. I also did not marinate. Just grilled the chicken and tossed them in the sauce. I had allot of sauce left over. So I just store it and will use it today for lunch. Yummy. Thanks
This recipe is exactly like the recipe I use. With one exception honey. What a great change up. Thanks for the idea! Everyone at my party raved about these wings. One person said these were the best wings he had ever had in all his life. He is 75 years old!
Great jumpping off point. i breaded them with a cornstarch slurry that i use for my general tso's chicken. i didn't have hot sauce or honey so i used wing sauce and syrup. made 3 servings so decreased butter.fried then baked at 375 for 20 minuts rebrushed with just the wing sauce with some siracha and popped back in for 2 minutes. very good!
These wings were some of the best I ever had hands down.Made them for a handful of people.It was a hit with everyone.DO NOT SMELL THE SAUCE WHILE ITS ON THE STOVE.It will make you think twice..But the wings are spicy for a bit and as soon as you feel like they are too spicy this sweet explosion hits and you think "hey this isn't that bad!!" Overall this recipe has the perfect balance of spicy and sweet as the name indicates and oh you definitely will have a lot of sauce left over it you don't get the correct amount or chicken!
everyone LOVED these! made as directed, except a littles less cayenne just because I wasn't sure just how hot they would be but could have used a little more so will increase next time. They were still delicious. Would like to try on boneless chicken breast, make extra and cut up for a salad. YUMMY
This is by far the best chicken wing sauce I have ever tried. The first time I made it though it was way too hot. But I've made it several times since and just used less cayenne pepper. Also, I don't use all that butter. I use about 2 tablespoon. Since there is a lot of leftover sauce, we just grill up a couple pieces of chicken and make chicken sandwiches the next day. YUMMMM..Thanks for the recipe
OMG!!!!! thats all that needs to be said!!!! I very much disliked hot wings until i came across this recipe! I have a huge sweet tooth so the honey made it AMAZING! this recipe ROCKS! i make it at least once a week!
We make wings all the time and they've always been deep fried. Grilling them was a first for us and I can honestly say that I don't ever want to go back! They were amazing and we loved the sweet and spicy sauce which was also a very nice change. Thank you Lisa!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2005
This is excellent. I could easily give this 12 stars. My thirteen year old just loves it. He would eat it every day if i let him . I broil them in the oven instead of putting them on the grill,they came out just fine.
Mmm. These are quite good. I don't have a grill, so I baked them. Took the suggestion of several reviewers to broil them at the end to make the sauce stick. Haha thanks for nothing! Broiling didn't make the sauce stick; it just burned my wings. Luckily they weren't ruined. But these are good, and I will be making them again, just sans the extraneous broiling procedure
This sauce was absolutely fabulous. I did change it a bit because I didn't have all of the honey so I added corn syrup with it. I thought this was going to be way too hot for my husband but he really liked it. Will definitely make this again. I did marinate half of the sauce in the chichen for 2 hrs and then put in the oven at 350 for 1 hr. Pourded the rest of the reserved sauce and broiled for 5 minutes. Thanks again
I didn't really follow the directions on this one, but followed the basic idea of it. I sprinkled creole seasoning, black pepper and cayenne pepper on the wings then baked them at 400 in the oven for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, I heated the hot sauce, butter and honey over medium low until the wings were done. Then I poured half the sauce on the wings, returned them to oven for about 10 minutes, and then poured the rest of the sauce on top. I didn't use a whole stick of butter, just a little more than half, 11 tbsp of hot sauce, and I didn't measure the honey but I'm sure it wasn't 1 cup. I think I will deep fry them next time - I like them extra crispy.
Great recipe! I baked mine in the oven for 45 minutes @350, turning half way through. Then I warmed the sauce and put the chicken in a bowl and poured the sauce over it. Wonderful!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2004
These were purdy darn good
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2006
I have made this at least 5 times already. Each time they are excellent! Make them on the grill and after cover with sauce and continue baking in a low oven until guest arrive. Everyone wants the recipe and they can not believe how easy it is to make!
I have been looking for something different from our traditional recipe and the sweetness of the honey and the kick from the cayenne pepper was just what we were looking for. I added a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce and added quite a bit more garlic powder and pepper to fit our taste. Since it is January, I also cooked them in the oven. I cooked them directly on the rack for 40 minutes on 400 degrees then tossed them in the sauce and baked for an additional 10-15 minutes. The adjustments were based on our personal preferences so this recipe deserves five stars.
My husband and I love these. We tried marinating the wings in a bit of hot sauce first then grilling. They are very hot, but still great. We also cooked them alot longer in the oven, about 30 minutes altogether.
The flavor was exellent but the sauce itself was rather gooey and gummy. I don't think I would simmer it for 10 min... I would heat it just until it got warm and then just leave it alone. otherwise, it was very good.
This sauce is great. I followed the recipe exactly. Thank you Lisa for this wonderful sauce. My bf and I absolutely loved it. In fact he asked me to make a gallon and keep it on hand. Very delicious. We put it on everything.
This was my first time ever making wings and this recipe rocks! Before putting on grill, I seasoned chicken with some seasoned salt. I only used one stick of butter and added more cayenne and some BBQ sauce while simmering sauce. Hubbie basted the chicken while on the grill and then we added rest of sauce before eating.
Simple recipe but GREAT taste! I wouldn't change a thing. Everytime I make these at a BBQ people ask me for the recipe. It is such a simple recipe that I feel embarrassed to give it out. fyi...The longer you cook the sauce, the hotter the sauce will get.
I tried these awhile ago with little chicken drummies broiled in the oven, and they were very good! They were nice and spicy, but the honey gave it a refreshingly sweet flavor, also. Hence the name I guess, heh. Oh, I also added a little bit of chipotle poweder to make it a little smoky, but I doubt it made too much of a difference. I'm gonna try this recipe again but with larger drummies and maybe done right on the grill, if the weather permits. Thanks for sharing! I'm keeping this one.
These are the best wings I have evet tasted in my entire life. I came across this recipe about a month ago and I have already made it 4 times. I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE it. I use Franks buffalo wing hot sauce and Kirklands Honey. To make it juicy, you can make some extra sauce and pour it on top everytime you heat it up.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.