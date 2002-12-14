Green Chile Chicken Soup

Ooh, this is so good! Enjoy it with some fresh, fluffy flour tortillas, and make sure you're using the right kind of chiles. (What kind? Keep reading.) This is meant to be made with New Mexico green chiles, which are mostly grown in Hatch, NM. (Many say Hatch Green Chiles right on the container.) The canned ones usually have little or no heat, and often very little flavor except that "canned" flavor. If you can find jarred or frozen green chiles (like those from 505 or Bueno), those are WAY better. They range from Mild (little or no heat) to Hot, which is not for the faint of heart. I highly recommend jars of 505 Southwestern Medium Green Chiles for the average person. They have lots of flavor, just the right amount of heat, and few skins (which the frozen ones seem to abound in). I reduced the amount of flour to equal the amount of butter, and added a good bit of onions and garlic (or you can use their powdered versions, if you prefer). If your soup seems bland, add some chicken bouillon or more onion, garlic, or green chiles. (I doubled the green chiles for mine.) For the person who said it burned going down, you probably used the wrong "green" chile. In some places, jalapenos may be the only "green" chiles you can find, but the color doesn't make them GREEN CHILES. Jalapenos are usually hotter than green chiles and don't have the same flavor. (Or maybe you just need to let your soup cool down before you take a bite.)