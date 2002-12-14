Green Chile Chicken Soup
One of our favorites. A spicy, tasty soup. If you like, you can add 1 cooked potato cut into pieces at the end before serving. The more chiles you use, the spicier the soup!
Made this one and took it to a progressive dinner. Everyone wanted the recipe. I added more potatoes and carrots to it. Suggest adding some real onion and some real garlic to the butter (saute until tender) to give it more taste.Read More
I thought this would be a little thick for our tastes so I only used half the a mount of butter and flour called for. Also added sauteed minced onion because I thought it might be bland even though the description calls it a spicy soup. It still was bland after following the recipe so I doctored it up with hot peppers and some cumin and then it had a good flavor and was a nice 'comfort' soup for a cold winter's night.Read More
Delicious soup. Came together very quickly. Added some additional heavy whipping cream to give it a more creamy texture. Also, added more green chiles as well as a can of green enchilada sauce. Upped the amount of chicken. Think I will make this for a tailgate party I am organizing.
didn't think I'd find a recipe for this southwestern favorite! happy to see it there. this is a delicious soup, but the chiles, hatch green chiles, make all the difference, so they shouldn't be optional.
Excellent! I used Hatch green chile and some sauteed onions, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Very warming and comforting for someone suffering from the flu! Thanks for the recipe.
If you like cream of chicken soup, this is heavenly! It is truly comfort food. I just used one 10 ounce can of chicken and one 4 ounce can of green chiles. It is a fast and truly outstanding.
Ooh, this is so good! Enjoy it with some fresh, fluffy flour tortillas, and make sure you're using the right kind of chiles. (What kind? Keep reading.) This is meant to be made with New Mexico green chiles, which are mostly grown in Hatch, NM. (Many say Hatch Green Chiles right on the container.) The canned ones usually have little or no heat, and often very little flavor except that "canned" flavor. If you can find jarred or frozen green chiles (like those from 505 or Bueno), those are WAY better. They range from Mild (little or no heat) to Hot, which is not for the faint of heart. I highly recommend jars of 505 Southwestern Medium Green Chiles for the average person. They have lots of flavor, just the right amount of heat, and few skins (which the frozen ones seem to abound in). I reduced the amount of flour to equal the amount of butter, and added a good bit of onions and garlic (or you can use their powdered versions, if you prefer). If your soup seems bland, add some chicken bouillon or more onion, garlic, or green chiles. (I doubled the green chiles for mine.) For the person who said it burned going down, you probably used the wrong "green" chile. In some places, jalapenos may be the only "green" chiles you can find, but the color doesn't make them GREEN CHILES. Jalapenos are usually hotter than green chiles and don't have the same flavor. (Or maybe you just need to let your soup cool down before you take a bite.)
This soup was my all-time favorite soup when I lived in Houston and only Luby's cafeteria sold it and only on certain days so I used to stock up on it and freeze it to have for lunch daily. Now I have my very own recipe to use as I please. This was awesome. I followed several suggestions from various reviews and it made a difference. Although I did add rotel to it at the end as well as springs of thyme and jalapenos at the end after I had left it in a crock pot for a good portion of the day and I used raw chicken wings. Will definitely be making again.
Very tasty and very easy. My kind of recipe!
This recipe was so easy to make and the results were wonderful! Amazing how so few ingredients could make such a wonderful flavorful soup! I'm VERY busy & time's always important, so I whipped this up early in the morning, then reheated it at dinner time. My family loved it!
Sooo Good! I am at a loss for how so few and such basic ingredients can create such a delicious, filling soup. Truly. This was simple, quick and such a mouth-watering change of pace from the usual fare. My variations: 1 - 12.5 oz can of chicken, undrained; 1 - 4 oz can of chopped chiles, undrained; approx 1 tsp of garlic paste versus powder; approx 1 Tbls of dried, minced onion; and I only had time to simmer for about 10 minutes. Thank you, Ann, for sharing this winner! I can't wait to serve it to company.
Great Stuff! Thanks Ann... I did add a medium onion and Bell Pepper, sliced mushrooms, upped the amount of chicken and increased the Diced Green Chiles to 2 small cans. I adjusted the consistancy by adding water or milk as I saw fit. Simmered it a bit longer as well, just because I had nothing else to do. I served this over white rice, came out great. We will be having this again. This dish can be eaten as a bowl of soup, or served over Rice, noodles or what ever you desire. It's Very versatile when it comes to serving selections and advantages.
I used 2 cups of NM green chile and added an additional cup of chicken broth, an additional cup of milk and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. It tasted great and I will be making again. A very warm and creamy soup for a cold evening. Next time I may add some diced onion.
I served it over rice and made some cheese burrito's to go with it. Yummy!
This recipe is a great base! To add some more flavor I added garlic and some chopped onions to the melted butter before adding the flour. I also added a little less flour because I thought the flavor came through to much. You could add a little more chicken broth too, if its still to creamy. After the soup cooked for a little bit I added quite a bit of cumin and a chicken bullion cube for more flavor. The soup itself however is so simple that you could add just about any seasoning you want. I also found that it really doesn't need to be simmered as long as it says, but it does help the flavor of the chilies to come out. Also, it helps to add some crushed red pepper if the chilies aren't spicy enough for you. After its cooked you almost don't need to add any salt because the flavor is so good, but it never hurts!
Really very thick, not the best in a spicy soup. The chiles were a nice touch, but this burned going down. Was not impressed. Thanks anyways, but we won't be making this again.
I love green chile chicken soup from HEB's deli so I found this recipe to make for me and my husband. I grilled the chicken as well as well as the peppers(and I used 3 different kinds) before adding them. I also added diced garlic and red onions. It was AMAZING! I am actually chowing down right now! Thanks!
Easy! Tasty! Smooth & creamy. I love this soup. I think next time I will add a few potatoes.
This is excellent tasting. We poured the soup over egg-noodles to give it some body. I used canned chiles which made cooking easy, although you may want to add more peppers then called for by the recipe.
It was ok, but was more like cream of chicken soup from a can with a zip of green chiles. It would be an excellent base to use instead of the canned version called for in many casseroles.
So yummy. I added peas, carrots, extra chicken, cumin and several dashes of tabasco. Thanks for an easy, comforting and flavorful soup!
I prepared this yesterday for Sunday supper on a wet, wintry day. It really did hit the spot. Both my husband and I truly enjoyed it and I definitely plan on keeping this recipe for future use. The only alteration I made was at
This is a fantastic soup, and is truly a family favorite. We used to order this soup when we lived in New Mexico, and I had to learn how to make it when we moved to Oregon. The recipe is spot on, with my only change being a double dose of the chile.
This is terrific! I did use canned chilies and I boiled chicken and made my own broth. I sauteed onion with the butter and used half & half instead of milk. (What can I say? I have a bad cold and wanted fattening food.) I also did add some potatoes. I hate it when I change things before the review, but I bet the original would be just as good.
Really yummy. You will have to thin out any leftovers with a little milk when you re-heat it. I never heard of this soup before but I like green chilis so I thought I would try it. It is very rich but I will be making this again. Next time I think I will add some onion, carrots and potatoes.
This was fantastic!! I did sauté some onion and add a potato as well as use fresh roasted green chiles from Hatch. The soup was thick and creamy and spicy and wonderful. This is now our go to cold night in soup!
awesome!!!1!!!1111!!one!!
This was great! So easy to throw together for a quick meal. Tried it with the canned diced chilis the first time I made it. The second time I sauteed about a half dozen diced jalepenos instead & it was even better!
I came across this recipe because I was looking to recreate Carrabba's Sicilian Chicken Soup. While this wasn't exactly a match, I tried it anyway. I have to report we both really liked it (my husband really, really liked it - he had two bowls for lunch!). It's nice, creamy and super easy to make. We both like that it has a bite to it. Speaking of bite, definitely don't skip on the chiles - it makes the soup. And don't be shy with them, I put in just the half cup, but a little more wouldn't have hurt. Thanks for the recipe!
I might just be a spicy girl, but even after I added enchalada sauce, cumin, green chile powder and hot sauce, it was still a little bland for me. The recipe does offer a nice base to experiment though, so thank you!
My family really liked this recipe! I did make a few changes, though. I put in 2 cans of green chiles instead of 1 and I added a can of enchilada sauce. My husband added some hot sauce to his, too. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
a good soup.
Great family recipe. So simple, quick and tasty. Used precooked cut chicken breast seasoned for fajitas and 1 4 oz can Hatch chopped green chiles and their liquid. Could be spicier, but was great for our family's taste.
This was a nice change of pace. I used the fast chicken soup base recipe from this site and went from there. Great way to use my abundance of jalapenos from the garden!
Delicious! what more can i say...great recipe. just had to add more broth because it was too thick. other than that is was perfect!
Everyone loved it. Will make again. Thanks
This soup was delicious! Just a few adjustments I made: added one bag of steamed corn (for texture), 1 extra can green chiles, 4 cups chicken stock (to lessen the thickness). It really was a great soup, all my friends loved it and want it again soon.
This is a really good soup. Tastes great. It had the right amount of heat using the medium chillies I had put up this fall and a bit of cumin. Doubled the recipe for the next days lunches. Even better! This recipe will be used ALOT!
Wonderful soup!! I do add the potatoes that was in a suggestion, but no other changes are needed. My husband even bragged about this soup to his mother.
Its very good, but more like a chowder than the green chile chicken we are used to in New Mexico. It is a cream based soup, very heavy and lots of butter. Like I said, very good, but this isn't a light, healthy stew.
This is a great base for people like me, who do not make cream soups very often. However, I did scale down both butter to 1/4 cup, added a medium fresh onion and 2 cloves of garlic. I also scaled down the flour (I don't like thick, cream soups) I also added about 1.5 cup of fresh roasted green chiles. Live in NM, so its widely available. If anyone can access anaheim chiles to roast or frozen Bueno chiles...lucky you. It makes a huge difference!
I love this recipe! I have made it 5 times now. I add some shredded carrot to it for color and nutrition. 5 minutes before the soup is done I add 1 can of corn, drained and some chopped flat leaf spinach. This soup freezes very well! Thanks so much :)
This is a wonderful soup, but I found it lacking in complexity of flavor and texture, so I added sauteed green bell pepper stips and sauteed onion strips. Cutting the onion vertically rather than into rings helps it to hold its shape better and add more texture to the soup. Also, I found that I needed to UP the ante a bit on the flavor, so I added more chopped green chiles along with dried red chile flakes and dried green chile flakes. While he soup is simmering, I taste it frequently so that I can adjust seasonings. This soup base is a great starting place for a truly wonderful soup.
tasty. I sauted 1/2 c finely chopped onion and 1 garlic clove in the butter then whisked in the flour. I used 3 cups of water and 3 ckn bullion cubes to make the broth. I only had canned green chile, fresh would have made it even better. This is a good recipe. Great in a bread bowl.
Agree with reviewer who likened it to condensed cream of chicken soup. The flavor was decent, but it was a bit on the thick side for us.
I don't eat white carbs or mix carbs with proteins, so I had to get creative with this. I left out the flour and substituted cream for the milk. It was thick, creamy and wonderful! And I agree -- the green chiles shouldn't be left out!
This was a little thick for our taste, though the simplicity was great. We haven't made it again because we just didn't care for the flavor that much.
This was good. Very easy to make and I had all the supplies on hand.
I scaled this recipe for 20 and it came out perfect!! It's a keeper without making ANY changes..Good goin' Ann
I love this recipe I've been using it for years :D I personally add some all purpose seasoning to the broth and i add carrots celery and onions, i cook them in the broth before I do the rue and it's delicious! green chiles make it all the better :)
I love this soup
Everyone loved it!! They want me to make it for our Christmas dinner
I made it as written, but did find it a little too thick. I added about 1.5 cups of water as it simmered. Delicious! I used New Mexico Hatch green chile and it was spicy enough for us.
I ended up using half a can of green chiles and the spice level was perfect for me without compromising the flavor. I also used 1 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of milk and it turned out a little bit too thick, so I’ll probably I just use milk next time. I followed this recipe otherwise and it turned out so delicious! I was craving this soup since moving away away from NM a couple months ago and my desire is fully satisfied! Thanks OP!
super easy to make. I used canned chicken and canned mild green chiles.
This was a bit too bland for our tastes. Perhaps some extra spices and a little chicken bouillon could improve it a bit.
This was really good - I like it hot so I used roasted Hatch chile and doubled the amount. I also used a clove of garlic rather than the garlic powder. Next time I will use a little less flour or more broth because it was a little thicker than I would like, but the taste was excellent!
Great tasting soup and simple to make. For sure will be one of my favorites.
Delicious! I wanted to keep this meat free, so instead of chicken broth I used vegetable broth. I sauteed some diced onions in the butter before adding the flour and liquids and removed the chicken pieces from the ingredients, substituting diced southwest tomatoes (and chiles), sweet corn, and hominy instead. It came out WONDERFUL, but a little too thick. Next time I'll just add more broth. I'm so keeping this recipe--THANK YOU!
I read many of the reviews and added onion, real garlic, potatoes and carrots as suggested by many. Let it all simmer in a crock pot. Thick and creamy for sure. I was slightly disappointed in the flavor, I'm thinking hotter chillis will bring it to life. Garnished with sour cream and tortilla strips and enjoyed the soup none the less.
This is one of my family’s favorite recipes. We’ve made it several times a year for about ten years now. I add a good amount of creole seasoning to give it a kick, and throw some Italian seasoning in there too.
very easy to make. My husband is very picky and he said "this is definitely a keeper"... thanks for sharing!
Very tasty and easy to make. I added cooked potatoes and used leftover chicken from a previous dinner.
So easy a cave girl could make it. In other words, PERFECT! I also added five heaping tablespoons of rice. I've been craving cream of chicken rice for a while and this fulfilled both cravings.
