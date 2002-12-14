Green Chile Chicken Soup

4.4
76 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 20
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

One of our favorites. A spicy, tasty soup. If you like, you can add 1 cooked potato cut into pieces at the end before serving. The more chiles you use, the spicier the soup!

Recipe by Ann

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot melt butter or margarine. Add flour and stir the resulting paste over medium heat. Add the milk and chicken broth and whip to eliminate any lumps. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer.

  • Add the chicken. Add the chopped green chiles, salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Stir well and cover. Simmer for 30 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 313.9mg. Full Nutrition
