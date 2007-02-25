Smothered Bacon Chicken

261 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 82
  • 3 28
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

This recipe is quick, simple and good. It can be made low fat with a few simple substitutions: 1) One piece of bacon per breast; 2) One half can of low fat cream of mushroom soup 3) Four ounces of low fat/fat free sour cream.

By Abby Thralls

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Wrap each chicken breast in 2 strips of bacon and place in a glass 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a small bowl, mix the sour cream and soup. Cover the chicken with the sour cream/soup mixture and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes or until slightly brown on top. Let cool and serve on top of hot, cooked rice if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
759 calories; protein 39.8g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 59.5g; cholesterol 156.5mg; sodium 1587mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022