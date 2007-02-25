Smothered Bacon Chicken

This recipe is quick, simple and good. It can be made low fat with a few simple substitutions: 1) One piece of bacon per breast; 2) One half can of low fat cream of mushroom soup 3) Four ounces of low fat/fat free sour cream.
DEEELISH, WE WILL PUT THIS ON THE FAV. LIST. I ADDED FRESH MUSHROOMS TO PAN (NOT ON TOP OF CHICKEN)BEFORE ADDING SOUP MIXTURE. I ADDED MINCED GARLIC,SALT,PEPPER,AND GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE TO SOUP MIXTURE BEFORE COVERING CHICKEN. I ALSO SERVED IT ON EGG NOODLES. THE CHICKEN WAS SO TENDER AND MOIST WE DID NOT EVEN HAVE TO DIRTY A KNIFE. BAKED FOR 35MIN AT 350 THEN 400 FOR 15MIN AS OTHERS HAD SUGGESTED
Not a good recipe but a good concept. The recipe as itself is lacking...but by following the suggestions of others it made a great dinner. I added parmesan cheese, minced garlic, onion powder to the sour cream and soup mixture. Also added sauteed mushrooms to the top of the chicken before covering with soup mixture. It was good but still lacking something...next time I think I will add a slice of swiss cheese wrapped around chicken before wrapping the bacon and see if that makes it better.
This was very good and very simple to make. I used cream of mushroom with roasted garlic instead of the plain kind and I also used only half of the required sour cream (we're not a big fan of it). Also, instead of using the bacon pieces as a wrap, I cooked them in a pan with some sliced mushrooms while the chicken was baking and then put the crumbled bacon pieces and mushrooms on top of the chicken along with shredded parmesan cheese about 10-15 minutes before the chicken was done and then finished cooking. Served over white rice. Very delicious. Will definitely make again.
This had really good flavor, but I just couldn't get over the bites of bacon that were really limp, for lack of a better word. I precooked the bacon for a minute in the microwave, then wrapped around the chicken. The texture of uncrisped bacon is really unappealing to me. I loved the flavors and how moist the chicken was though. I put sliced mushrooms on the bottom of the dish, then the chicken, then covered in the sauce. Served over egg noodles. Thanks :)
This was a very good basic recipe that I think can be altered to a lot of different tastes. I made a few changes: one was to pre-cook the bacon, added a dash of Worchestershire sauce and then some Cheddar cheese the last 5 min of baking. I also put a layer of frozen peppers/onions under the chicken and used 4 chicken breasts instead of 2. The chicken was so tender! You could easily make this with chicken gravy instead of the soup/sour cream or you could use the original recipe and add some chili powder and top with salsa for Mexican flavor. I will definitely be making this again!
I enjoyed this recipe. I did rub brown sugar and pepper the bacon, as the other reviewer suggested, and it made all the difference. The only thing I would do differently, is maybe fry the bacon until most of the fat is rendered, but not before it becomes crisp (let it cool, then rub brown sugar and pepper it). I would also broil the chicken at the end for a few minutes so the bacon taste would come out more.
this was very good and my vey picky boyfriend loved it! i made a few changes though. i flattened the chicken breast and rolled the precooked bacon inside the chicken. then to the cream of mushroom soup mixture i added about 3 tablespoons of dry ranch dressing mix. very good, one of very few recipes ive made that ended with NO leftvers.
this is a very delicious meal! my family loved it so much! i did put brown sugar and pepper on the bacon before wrapping it on the chicken. Also, i only put 2/3 cups of sour cream and after the 40 min, 350 degrees cooking i did baked it at 400 degrees for 10 more mins as suggested in the reviews... it turned out really good! if you prefer a cripy bacon, i suggest you put the bacon-wrapped chicken, without the sauce,in the microwave for 2.5 minutes or more, depending on how crispy you want it and they serve it with the sauce.
My family LOVED this. I made it for 8 and changed it up a little bit. I used one large can of cream of mushroom soup and two 10.75 cans of cream of mushroom with garlic. We are a family who loves our garlic. This came out wonderful! Not too much garlic and not too little. I also bought 2 lbs thick bacon from the meat market and fried that up. Instead of wrapping the chicken I crumbled the bacon in with the soup mixture. I served this over mashed yukon gold and red potatoes. It was wonderful!!! Will make this many more times!!!!
This was great, and so easy too! I changed it up a little bit though. I used half a can of milk instead of the sour cream. I used chicken tenderloins that were seasoned with pepper, seasoned salt, and garlic powder; then topped with a slice of provolone cheese and wrapped with pre-cooked bacon. While it took a while for the chicken to bake, it gave you plenty of time to fix the rest of the meal. I love those 'bake 'em and walk away' recipes like this one!
This recipe was delicious. I made honey peppered bacon by rubbing brown sugar and course ground pepper over the bacon slices before wrapping them around the chicken. The sauce on the chicken is absolutely delicious. This is definetly a keeps in my recipe box!!
This is a similar recipe that has been around for years and is a favorite in our family. I rate this recipe a 5 star with these changes. First, either cook the bacon almost completely done but still a little limp or use the pre-cooked new bacon on the market. Split the chicken breast, wrap a dried beef sliver on the top and bottom of the chicken and the wrap one piece of bacon around the chicken. The dried beef really adds to the dish. Combine the sour cream and the soup together with about 1/4 cup of white wine, top chicken with 1/2 the mixture and bake on 425 degrees for 15 minutes and then reduce to 325 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes depending on the thickness of your chicken. The top of the chicken should be brown. Heat the remaining sauce on the stove and serve as the side sauce for the chicken, rice, potatoes, pasta, etc. I also add garlic and mushrooms sometimes. Enjoy.
This was so very yummy!! I did put the bacon strips in the micro for about 1.5 minutes before wrapping around the chicken and I added pressed garlic and RealBacon (bacon bits in a jar) to the soup mixture. I also always replace sour cream with plain yogurt, which we prefer. The wrapped bacon didn't turn out "crispy" but it was fully cooked and eat-able. My 5-yr-old even liked this. The chicken came out so tender that we didn't have to use knives either! I served this with green beans and buttered egg noodles--what a terrific (and relatively inexpensive) dinner for us! I will be making this again :o)
I've made this for years, but use cream of chicken soup mixed with the sour cream, and we cook it on 250 for three hours, everything melts in your mouth. I've turned up the temp and done it in an hour, which is just fine, but its not the same as doing it the "long" way
I just made this today, and I am quite impressed. I wasn't so sure about the cream of mushroom soup, but wow. Yum. This is like mushroom-and-bacon-goodness with the chicken just being the vehicle. I did use tips from other reviewers - put pepper and onion on the chicken, and pre-cooked the bacon a bit, and actually used light sour cream. I also put some fresh mushrooms around the chicken before pouring sauce. Definitely serve over egg noodles. Yum yum.
OMG! This recipe freakin' RULES! Made it last night and my husband (a chef by occupation) raved about it all night (doesn't happen with my cooking often). Cooked the bacon for just a few minutes in a skillet and rubbed the bacon w/ brown sugar and pepper as other reviewers suggested. Served over egg noodles. DYNAMITE!
Very good, everyone loved it! (what's not to love?!) I used boneless/skinless thighs, topped it with bacon and then I mixed up my own cream of mushroom since I don't buy it in a can. I sauteed baby bellas in butter, added flour to make a roux and then milk. I mixed that with the sour cream and topped the chicken. Baked it as directed. Very flavorful!
Excellent recipe! It has everything a cook likes...great taste and fast & easy preparation. It's very risky to prepare a new recipe for dinner guests, but I thought it was worth a try. After reading the reviews, I pre-cooked the bacon slightly and added a little white wine to the sauce for some French sophistication. I served it over rice and had green bean almondine as a side. The meal looked like I'd spent all day in the kitchen. My only problem was that I had no leftovers!
Delicious!! Made a few minor changes. Pounded the chicken thin and wrapped it around a piece of swiss cheese before wrapping the bacon around the chicken. Covered with the sauce and then sprinkled with onion powder, garlic powder and northwoods fire seasoning. Also followed another reviewers advice to partially cook the bacon in the microwave beforehand so it wasn't rubbery. We loved it!
Very tasty! I made this per the instructions with one exception: I did par-cook the bacon in the microwave before wrapping it around the chicken. It was a hit with the whole family. The only thing I would say is that the next time around I will use "light" ingredients all around. This dish is pretty heavy, so you can probably go with "light" for the creamy ingredients. Will definitely be making it again.
I made this recipe exactly as called for. I really liked the flavor of the dish, but agreed with others that the limp bacon wasn't that appealing. It gave it good flavor, but we ended up just taking it off when we ate. So maybe the answer might be to pre cook bacon and crumble it in with the soup and sour cream mixture. We served it over rice and I would definitely try this again. It was quick and easy, so you can't complain about that!
Soo tasty! I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and actually topped the chicken with cooked bacon about 10 min before taking the dish out of the oven. I like crispier bacon so that small change worked wonderfully. The sour cream/cream of mushroom soup was a fantastic sauce. I served over white rice and will def. make again!
Good recipe... almost like my mom used to make, except she put in a layer of dried beef in the chicken. For those who also don't like the flabbiness of bacon strips, either microwave the bacon slightly, or do what I do, and use the "pre-cooked" bacon available now... it's more expensive, but much crispier and less fat than the uncooked version.
Very good!! A deffo keeper. I have to watch my salt so I used lower sodium bacon and cream of Mushroom Soup. Great with Egg Noodles as other users have suggested. My nephew's favorite when he comes home from West Point.
This was probably a 3 1/2 * for me. I did not make this exactly as written only because I didn't have COM and used cream of chicken instead along with a small can of drained, diced chiles for a little extra flare. The chicken was tender, the sauce tasted good, and was quick to put together. I pounded the chicken down and cut each breast into two, based on personal preference. I had to bake longer than the recipe recommends (about 10-15 minutes) before the chicken was done. I think the major turn off was the under cooked bacon. I like my bacon somewhere between chewy and crispy. I would have considered microwaving the bacon a bit prior to baking, as other reviewers mentioned, however; that reduces the bacony flavor. Bacon usually takes about 20 minutes in the oven alone. Next time I may try this recipe and bake the chicken and bacon about 15-20 minutes before topping with the sauce mixture. I think the chicken would still be tender because it would be baking in the chicken and bacon juices for just a short period of time.
YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST COOK THE BACON BEFORE COOKING; IF YOU DO NOT COOK IT, THE RAW BACON WILL NOT BE DONE IN 45MIN & THE WHOLE DISH WILL NEED TO BE SCRAPPED BECAUSE IT SURROUNDS THE CHICKEN!!! COOKERS BEWARE!!!!
Love it! It's sooo simple! And you can use other cream soups instead of the mushroom one! I DO precook the bacon in the microwave too, otherwise it wouldn't be good, My husband loves it! I make sure I season the chicken with garlic powder and black pepper, NO extra salt is required because the canned soups have enough salt for the whole dish.
Have made this twice once as written which was good but 2nd time is was wonderful. I Used 'tropicanna' suggestions. Like how bacon was fully cooked & crunched, also sauted mushrooms in some of bacon grease till brown, it was awesome. We will be making this many more times in future! Thanks for recipe!
Sorry, but this was pretty awful; since chicken has no particular flavor itself, the sauce, etc is the key; If you just tasted this sauce by itself, you would see that it's not going to work. Even the bacon couldn't save this one.
I will make this one again! Very tasty! I cooked some bacon up before hand. Sauteed some onion and garlic in the same pan, mixed in sour cream/soup mixture, and baked the chicken in the mixture. I broke the bacon up over the chicken when it was done so it was crispy, not soggy.
This is yummy! My variations were: 1-pounded the chicken breasts till thinner & tender, drizzled with olive oil & lightly salt & pepper; covered in fridge 2 hours. 2- used pre-cooked bacon, 3- used a 6oz plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream 4- used cream of mushroom garlic soup. 5- added a thin layer of the soup mixture to pan before adding chicken to prevent sticking. Hubby requested this recipe to be part of our dinner rotation!
Oh my goodness, I can not express how good this was and easy! 4 total ingredients! It was very flavorful and juicy. I just seasoned it with a little salt (remember the bacon will add some salt flavor also so be careful, fresh ground pepper, and a little bit of thyme leaves. I served it with some wild rice, green beans, and biscuits. Excellent dish will make again and again! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was excellent and very easy to make. I added canned mushrooms to the soup mixture and didn't have enough chicken, so I also used pork chops wrapped in bacon. The chicken definitely tasted better, but both were good. Will definitely make again.
We had this dish for dinner tonight. At the end of a day at work this was a breeze to put together. Once it was in the oven I could relax. I made some slight changes based on reviews: cooked bacon first, cut into small pieces and mixed with the soup mixture. Sauteed a few mushrooms and topped the dish with them towards the end of the cooking time. I decreased the sour cream by half. Made some of these changes for ease and to cut back on fat. Went over well and was very easy. Might be a good dish with meatballs made with ground chicken or turkey. Will make this one again.
This was a very easy recipe. I prepared the chicken in a glass dish and refrigerated it a few hours before my family came home, just to save time. I ended up leaving the chicken in the oven for an hour and 10 minutes instead of 50 and the bacon turned out really well.
Delicious recipe, especially the sauce! I took some of the posters' advice and added the garlic mushroom soup instead of the plain soup, then I added diced cremini mushrooms to the dish. It was fantastic, and I don't believe I've ever eatten chicken more tender than the chicken from this recipe! But next time I think I may cook the bacon normally and crumble it on top as opposed to cooking it around the chicken so it ends up being crunchy instead of flimsy and chewy.
This was a good recipe. Used what I had avail as substitution (cream of onion, chicken breast tenders). Will be better with cream of chicken or mushroom instead. I had to cook mine a bit longer by about 10 mins.. The chicken wasn't done enough. Very good. I made noodles, was hoping for extra sauce, but there isn't much extra, so don't count on that. Hubby liked it and it was easy. Not too strong of a sour cream taste either.
Me and my husband made this tonight, and with him being a professional chef, we can never make any recipe without adding our own touches, and this time was no different. WWe took two large chicken breasts and sliced two pockets in the side of each one, and stuffed them with fresh Mozzarella, asparagus tips, and sweet julienned red pepper. We then wrapped them with the bacon and secured them with two wooden toothpicks per breast, and placed them in a pre-greased (with Pam) Pyrex dish. (You can use cooking twine, as well if you choose.) I then mixed the soup and sour cream mixture as directed in the recipe, adding granulated onion, garlic, pepper, and thickly sliced Avina mushrooms before we spread it over the stuffed breasts. (Tip: Tillamook sour cream lends itself to create a thicker and more luxurious sauce than standard sour cream!) I squeezed a tablespoon or so of lemon juice over the top and popped that sucker in the oven! About ten minutes before it was due out of the oven, I took it out and topped it with shredded cheddar, chopped green onions, and diced fresh tomatos. SO GOOD. This recipe is a fantastic base and can be tweaked various ways to make very different and tasty versions.
I subsituted the bacon with turkey bacon and used plain fat free yogurt instead of the sour cream. This makes the chicken sweeter and juicer, and not as heavy. I love this recipe and so does my 15 year old picky eater sister!
This is exactly like a recipe my Mamaw used to always make, she passed awya this year and I never got the recipe from her. So glad I cam across this, made it last night and is just as good as I remember. I made it just as the recipe says but I do put a little seasoning on the chicken before putting the sauce over it.
Finally an answer to my leftover sour cream! This is super tasty! I did change a few things though. I cooked the bacon in a skillet and crumbled it on top instead of wrapping the chicken in it. I also sauteed some mushrooms and spinach in the bacon drippings and put that on top of some rice and then put the chicken on top of that and poured sauce over the whole thing. Oh, and I added some minced garlic to the sauce before cooking. Yum Yum Yum. Super, super easy. I am not a great cook and even I can do it ;) Hubby and 3 year old son loved it, too. Would do 5 stars, but I think the original recipe might be a little bland and I imagine the bacon would be chewy.
If you like bacon, and who doesn’t, you will love this dish. I followed other reviewers’ suggestions and pre-cooked the bacon before wrapping the chicken breast because we love our bacon crisp. The sauce is wonderful and went perfectly with the brown jasmine rice I had made. Just for a little jazz, I topped the breasts with crumpled bacon.
I added a couple of ingredients and modified it, and it was delicious. I cooked the chicken in the oven with the soup and sour cream mix. In a skillet, I cooked a little butter, yellow onion, bacon pieces, and fresh mushrooms, which I topped the chicken with. We love freh mushrooms, so they were a must, and cooking the bacon this way got it crispy. Yum!
Very easy and delicious! I layered the bacon one slice on top and one on the bottom and secured with toothpicks to the soup and sour cream mix I added 1 clove minced garlic, parm. cheese and white pepper. Served over egg noodles with cheese bread.
It was average tasting (not a gourmet recipe!) Ont the positive side, it was very very easy and required just a few ingredients... always a plus for small families. And it's fairly low fat, which is a good thing. You may want to add a sprinkle of ground pepper for an added kick.
Ok i made this last night wanted to try something different, i followed the directions and it was not that bad i thought it was good Hubby said it was ok, this is what i would different if i make and i will make again i would stuff the chicken with stuffing then wrap with bacon and then pour over the sauce and when i take out of the oven i sprinkle with grated cheese and just to add color to the sauce i would add chopped onions bell peppers if i don't add the stuffing and chopped potatos. Over than that i give a 4. Very good and delicous on a cold day.
This came as a recipe of the day, and I emailed it to hubby, who made it and loved it for being so easy. We found we loved the sauce so much we wanted to make it with increasing the sauce ingredients, but then the bacon doesn't cook quite as well. If you precook the bacon the flavour's not the same. So I say the original recipe is the best.
I give this 5 stars because of the base idea to work with. I use precooked bacon that I bake to make crunchy and crumble that up and mix into the sour cream/soup base. I also add cooking white wine, real garlic, mustard, Old Bay Spice, and any real non-processed cheese I have on hand like old chedder/parmesan/asiago. I mix until smooth then pour over chicken. I then finish with a sprinkle over top of Old Bay Spice and a bit of cheese!
I used individually frozen skinless chicken breasts, wrapped them in bacon, baked them for about 10 minutes while I mixed the other ingredients, poured the soup mixture over the chicken and baked for the rest of the time. It was easy and delicious!! Thanks for the recipe
We LOVED this, I changed a couple things per other reviews; I cooked it at 350 for 40min, then at 400 for 10min. Slathered the bacon with brown sugar and black pepper, then wrapped the chicken breast and put it in the microwave for 3min each breast to help crisp up the bacon. Served with white rice and poured some extra sauce over the rice when serving. I will DEFINITELY be making this again!
This is absolutely delicious!! The only thing I did different was seasoned the chicken very well and added a little bit of cheese and served it over rice. Everyone (even by picky 8 and 1 year old kids) ate it and asked for more!
Based on some other reviews, I added some fresh mushrooms to the pan before adding soup mixture. In the soup mixture I added minced garlic, salt, pepper, and grated parmesean cheese. This recipe makes a lot of sauce so serve chicken over rice or pasta. This was a good recipe, will make again.
I made this for my husband and very picky teen daughter and they loved it! My daughter even requested that I make this for her special birthday dinner in 6 weeks. The flavors combined beautifully, although I did up the temp to 400 for the last 10 minutes to crisp the bacon a tad. This one is definitely a keeper for us.
This was a great recipe, however, I definitely think you should pre-cook your bacon, or cook it up and crumble it into the sauce mixture. The bacon didn't really cook in the oven and was too soft and tasteless. I added green onion, lots of garlic, salt, pepper, and about 2 cups of parmesan cheese to the recipe. YUMMY!
It was AWESOME. I cooked it for my best firend and family and she raved. I did make a few changes. I cut the sour cream in half added garlic, pepper, milk, and parm cheese. Then for the last 10 min I added sauted mushrooms and garlic on top. I will make this again.
This was an easy recipe to make and turned out delicious. I did make a number of changes as I like more spices. First of all I split the breasts and stuffed with bacon and Swiss cheese. I then added poultry seasoning, salt, pepper, worechestershire sauce, chicken stock, onion, garlic, canned mushrooms and cream of chicken soup. I baked this for two (2) hours and served over rice. It will be a favorite of ours.
The best, but I fry my bacon first then wrap the chicken with the bacon. I put the wrapped chicken in the skillet with the hot bacon grease. Then pour the sauce over the chicken. This way it has a lot of bacon taste we're bacon nuts. I also used cream of chicken soup. GREAT RECIPE! TY!
