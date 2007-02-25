Smothered Bacon Chicken

Me and my husband made this tonight, and with him being a professional chef, we can never make any recipe without adding our own touches, and this time was no different. WWe took two large chicken breasts and sliced two pockets in the side of each one, and stuffed them with fresh Mozzarella, asparagus tips, and sweet julienned red pepper. We then wrapped them with the bacon and secured them with two wooden toothpicks per breast, and placed them in a pre-greased (with Pam) Pyrex dish. (You can use cooking twine, as well if you choose.) I then mixed the soup and sour cream mixture as directed in the recipe, adding granulated onion, garlic, pepper, and thickly sliced Avina mushrooms before we spread it over the stuffed breasts. (Tip: Tillamook sour cream lends itself to create a thicker and more luxurious sauce than standard sour cream!) I squeezed a tablespoon or so of lemon juice over the top and popped that sucker in the oven! About ten minutes before it was due out of the oven, I took it out and topped it with shredded cheddar, chopped green onions, and diced fresh tomatos. SO GOOD. This recipe is a fantastic base and can be tweaked various ways to make very different and tasty versions.