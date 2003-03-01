Creamy Garlic Mushroom Chicken

89 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 31
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Chicken breasts with garlic mushroom soup, corn, sour cream and Parmesan cheese.

By Allie

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • FOR THE SAUCE: In a medium size bowl combine the soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, corn and Parmesan cheese. Mix well.

  • Place the chicken breasts in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour the sauce mixture over the chicken. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs for topping and bake in the preheated oven for 38 to 40 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
612 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 44.3g; cholesterol 79.7mg; sodium 1432.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022