Creamy Garlic Mushroom Chicken
Chicken breasts with garlic mushroom soup, corn, sour cream and Parmesan cheese.
I liked this recipe, however it seemed there was too much sauce or too little chicken. Next time, I will half the sauce ingredients and give it a shot. I added mushrooms and used a can of corn and it was great! I served it over rice... I'll try egg noodles next time.Read More
This was certainly a quick recipie. It was way more salty than I'm used too... I would suggest using lowered sodium soup.Read More
I made this recipe last night but I did make a few changes. I used 6 chicken breasts instead of 4. I substituted Mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan cheese and peas for corn. I also used about 1/2 the mayo and added plenty of Garlic Garlic from Tastefully Simple. I added a can of drained mushrooms too. I didn't have garlic mushroom soup so I used regular mushroom soup. The flavor is FANTASTIC, but it is really soupy as other reviewers reported. I really didn't have a problem with it though. This dish is even better the next day! I will fix this one for my family again with the changes that I made.
This recipe is sooooooooooooooooooo yummie. I did do it a bit different but the recipe is an awesome guide. I served corn on the side and our family traditional homemade whipped potatoes and the bacon cheddar deviled eggs I found on here. I cut the breast in strips and dredged them in flour seasoned with salt, papper,and garlic powder. I fried the chicken in olive oil to brown then removed them to the baking dish.I put over 1/2 cup of parmesan since I didn't wanna leave such a small amount in the container and we love it so it couldn't be bad. I also added garlic to the sauce cuz ,well, we love garlic. I also sauted mushrooms in margarine(I Can't Believe It's Not Butter) and added the mushrooms and the margarine to the sauce. I put a little over 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese to cover the top real good and over a cup of dry Stove Top Stuffing to cover the top real good. this was really awesome and I am sure to make it again. Thanks so much!!!
I ended up throwing away about a serving's worth of sauce. I will cut down on the amount of soup and add some milk when I try this later, as the sauce was also a bit too thick. Overall, however. it was pretty good for a quick-and-easy recipe.
I agree with other reviews that there is way too much sauce and it is very thick even though i added white wine to thin it. Also, I noticed the title of the recipe was "Creamy Garlic Mushroom Chicken", but there was not garlic nor mushrooms mentioned in the ingredients list!
This was a really good recipe. Yum! Very quick and easy. I will definitely make this again.
This was an easy recipe to make, although the cooking time was a bit long, considering the ease of making it. The meal tasted great, although, as others have said, there is a bit too much sauce left over and the sauce is a little too thick. Still, a great-tasting, easy recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe. My family loved it. Very filling. I did however change a few things. I added fresh garlic, onions and mushrooms, sauted them in a little bit of olive oil w/ the chicken cut into pieces. I also added peas and chopped aspargus to the mix.....MMMMMMMM so good!!!! Definetly making this again
I used plain cream of mushroom soup and added some fresh garlic. The result tasted great, especially served over rice.
My husband and I loved this recipe!
Should there be a correction with this recipe? I do not see garlic listed in the ingredients. I'm not even sure I've ever seen Garlic Mushroom Soup, if that is what is to be used. Allie, is this right?
I used 1 can of regular mushroom soup because that's what I had and crushed 2 large cloves of garlic plus some granulated garlic and ground black pepper. I used about a scant 3/4 c. of mayo and a scant 1/4. c of plain yogurt, plus roughly 1/2 can of milk. Also used less bread crumbs than it called for---maybe 1/3c. or more? More would have been fine. This was with about 4 1/2 pieces of breast.
This was great! I used potato-leek soup though because I didn't have any mushroom soup, and green beans because I didn't have corn. This one's going under my family's favorites!
This recipe tasted very good to my husband, my son, his wife, and myself. I'm sure that I'll make it again. Thank you.
This was very easy and very tasty. It did make a lot of sauce... I'll increase the chicken next time.
Very good, I add alittle more sour cream and garlic.
Excellent! Used mixed veggies instead of just corn. Served it over egg noodles but husband and I both agreed that the pasta overpowered the sauce. When I went back for seconds, I served the sauce over a slice of toast, which will be the way I serve it from now on. Heavenly!!
I had all the ingredients! Everyone loved it! Even the kids-I'll make it again.
I had this recipe as a favorite for about a year and have make it bunches of times! Very good recipe and a favorite among my boyfriend and I. I will be making this for dinner tonight!
This was just Okay to to me. I sprinkled garlic powder on the chicken before pouring the sauce over it. IMO it would be better if the sauce was just a bit thicker
tastes great 5 star
Kids loved it! It was very easy to make. I made it for company. I added a can of mushrooms as well. It made a lot of sauce. Yummy!
I thought there was too much sauce, or not enough chicken. I would also use plain bread crumbs to cut down on the garlic (?) flavor.
Though I made a few modifications my boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe. Since I was only cooking for 2 (and needed leftovers for 1 lunch the next day) I halved the recipe, cut the chicken breasts in large bite sized pieces and only used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup (didn't have garlic mushroom so I used plain mushroom) with half a can of milk to avoid the extra sauce noted in other reviews. In taste testing the soup/mayo/sour cream/parm mixture I found it kind of plain so I added a healthy shake of garlic powder, paprika and black pepper before combining the chicken and sauce in the pan. I baked it on the fly timewise so I'm not sure how that altered the cooktime (I just removed when bubbly and the breadcrumbs were golden brown). It was delicious! My BF absolutely loved it and had seconds. I served it over garlic mashed potatoes (we like garlic here:) with green beans and cornbread.
This was great & easy to make! After reading the reviews, I halfed the sauce. I used three chicken breasts. I did not have corn & just added extra mushrooms, served it over brown rice. My husband went back for seconds. There was nothing left over!
We found this recipe great. I was surprised by the name yet there was no garlic in the recipe. I added three grated cloves and used only one can of condensed soup and added 1 c of chopped fresh mushrooms. Served over rice and will definitely make again.
This was ok. Nothing that jumps out at me to make again. I didnt find the garlic mushroom soup so I just used minced garlic with the soup. Also I used less bread crumbs 1 cup was WAY TOO MUCH. I didn't like the tangy-ness of the mayonaise. IF I were to make this again I would use more sour cream and less mayo. The kids did NOT like this at all which was a little surprising to me since they eat almost anything.
I thought this was pretty good. I stuck to the recipe almost exactly, except that I was out of parmesan cheese so I improvised and used an Italian blend instead of cheddar. I was a bit confused because the recipe calls for mushroom soup, instead of garlic mushroom soup. Given the title of the recipe, I used garlic mushroom soup. My 5 year old and husband loved this, so I'll make again.
Wonderful taste to this dish. The sauce was definitely too thick though. I will thin it out with some milk next time. I also plan on cubing the chicken next time. This recipe is going on the list of family favorites :)
Great! I made a couple changes: added mushrooms, cut the mayo in half and added more sour cream, used French's onion rings instead of breadcrumbs since I ran out of those. Just some minor adjustments to our personal tastes--overall the recipe was great, my fiancee loved it! I tried it over pasta but I think it would also go great over rice/mashed potatoes.
I excluded the mushrooms when I used this recipe and I don't believe the intent of the texture had changed at all....still very flavorful. I would definately make this again! This was a delicious meal, very nice with a white wine!
This dish is fabulous! The garlic in the soup makes it so the it is not too over-powering.
Very good! I did add some onion, garlic and pepper to season it.
Super easy and delicious! We usually don't like "cream of mushroom soup recipes", but this one is fabulous. I even substituted fat-free ranch dressing for the sour cream once when I was out of sour cream and it was yummy. I serve it with rice topped with a bit of the extra sauce.
We make this all the time. I only make half the sauce and that's always plenty. I usually end up leaving it in the oven longer than it's supposed to be in there, but that could be because of the way my oven cooks. It's really delicious, great over egg noodles, and even better as leftovers.
My husband found this recipe enjoyable. I found it very easy to make. I was just curious where the garlic comes from?
I made a few small changes for this recipe to fit my needs and my family's preferences. First, I had chicken thighs on hand so I skinned those and used that. Second, I only did about a tablespoon of light mayo and substituted about 1/2 cup of light sour cream to make up for not using so much of the mayonnaise. Third... I served the corn on the side and replaced it in the sauce with a few sliced fresh and sauteed mushrooms. Fourth, I mixed the breadcrumbs and cheddar together and used just a tad more cheese to hold it together. Yes! This recipe made a lot of sauce but my family likes saucy things so it didn't bother us one little bit... careful about added seasoning because it can become very easy to make this overly salty... We enjoyed this greatly. My teenager was jumping for joy when he found out there were a couple pieces left for lunch the next day!
This is always a huge hit with my children (18months and nearly 3.) I use one can of soup and add a little milk to the mix; also cover the chicken with a layer of sliced fresh mushrooms, then pour the sauce over the top (I add some freshly-ground pepper and a sood shake of garlic powder to the sauce too.) This is a great recipe for throwing together when you're in a hurry. Thanks!
AMAZING!!!! We loved it! The only change I made was to the amount of chicken. Instead of using 4, I used 6. I also used cream of mushroom garlic and herb soup instead of just cream of mushroom. It turned out FANTASTIC! I just wish I had found this recipe sooner!
My husband doesn't like cream of mushroom soup, so I use cream of chicken for this recipe. And I leave out the corn. Served over rice this is an excellent meal. Everyone who has tried it loves it!!!
yummy and easy to make will definitely be adding this to my menu plan
The ingredients are what drew me to this recipe: Mushrooms, garlic, corn, and cheese...how can you go wrong? All I can say is OMGOSH!!! So yummy and super easy too! The hubby and I had to STOP ourselves from eating it! It's pretty rich, and not for everyday dinner due to the heaviness of the sauce, but I will definetly hang on to this recipe! I took some advice from other reviews and sauteed 8 oz fresh mushrooms and 3 cloves of garlic in a little olive oil (We REALLY like garlic). Spooned the shrooms and garlic over chicken with slotted spoon to avoid adding more liquid, then poured soup mixture on top. I saw the warnings about having alot of extra sauce and decided to serve this over ziti, plating noodles first, then chicken, then sauce on top. The ziti noodles held the sauce and cheese very well...definitely recommend using those if you opt for pasta. The chicken was fork tender, and after just having leftovers for lunch I can honestly say this dish is even better the second day! Thanks for this one Allie...and my hubby says thank you also. :)
Great recipe. Husband doesn't like chicken but I thought it was great!
The flavors of this dish are so YUMMY! However i did make a few changes, i used Peas since i didn't have any corn, i also used twice the amount of Cheese, as we love lots of cheese! I also added a tablespoon of flour to help thicken the sauce and it turned out great! I will make this one again!!!!!!!
This recipe was terrific... and easy to make. I chose to substitute the corn with sliced black olives and I also added a can of sliced mushrooms. It was delicious!
Although I tweaked the recipe a bit, my husband said this was one of the best meals I've ever made. I left out the corn, and used heavy cream instead of sour cream. I also added French fried onions instead of bread crumbs.
Was very tasty. I used cream of broccoli instead of cream of mushroom as a friend had suggested and it was very tasty. A lot of leftover sauce though!
Very easy and looks like it took a lot of time. I will use this for company as well as for the family. One of the best dishes that I have found in awhile.
A very nice recipe, simple and delicious. Thanks for sharing.
Well loved in my house, added 1/2 stick butter to the mix and garlic, pepper, oregano and used Mexican cheese mix instead of parm. The extra sauce was used over our starch of white rice. all around, am making it again this week.
This wasn't bad, but it wasn't very memorable either. I thought there was just a little too much mayo. I did add a can of mushrooms and plenty of black pepper. I halved the sauce per other users' suggestions and there was STILL a ton of it! I served it over no-yolk noodles. Not bad at all, but probably won't make again.
Even though my picky 4 yr old didn't like it I thought it was pretty good. I used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1/2 can roasted garlic. Amt was adequate; we put over egg noodles. I substituted canned for frozen corn. Easy and quick!
I did not care for this recipe. It smelled bad before it even came out of the oven. I will never take the advice of someone who says to put mayonnaise in the oven again. It all tasted like rotten mayo. Normally, when I serve my kids a side of white beans, they don't touch them. Tonight, they ate their beans to avoid the chicken. Also, why does the title say "garlic" when there's no garlic?
My husband said 5 stars, I give it 3.. so I settled for 4! I used the condensed cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic... I think the garlic was really overpowering.. Next time I may just use cream of mushroom and add a little minced garlic for flavor.. I would defnitely serve it with pasta, there is plenty of sauce, and in my case, I needed something to tone down the sauce a bit... not bad.. just needs a few adjustments..
We really enjoyed this recipe, though I made a few modifications. I added a lot of minced garlic to the sauce, used about 1/2 the quantities recommended for the sauce, and cooked chicken thighs instead of chicken breasts. I served with egg noodles - it was delicious!
Like most people said, I just used half of the sauce recipe and it was the perfect amount. Simple fix and the entire family enjoyed!
A bit salty because of the canned soup, but still good.
I was so surprised how wonderful this was after reading the reviews! The house smelled garlicky great. I didn't have the garlic mushroom soup (I guess there is such an animal, the recipe didn't say and I haven't seen it), just the low fat one, so I added a ton of minced garlic. I also pulsed up some fresh bread crumbs because I had no dry. This is so easy and yummy. I'm going to have it all the time now. Thank you!
Very tasty. I added a whole can of corn and a little more chicken (as there is a lot of sauce) but did everything else as stated. Excellent taste. I will definitely make this again!
I loved it but as others did I made some tweaks. I omitted the mayo and the corn. I can't tolerate dairy so I used soy based sour cream, I make my own Cream of Mushroom soups and I make them with both chicken and beef bases so I used of course the chicken base one. I fried up 5 breasts in olive oil with onions and seasoned with minced garlic, parsley, and oregano. (no idea how much of any as I never measure lol) I paired up my dinner with a recipe for "Pull Apart Garlic Bread" that I found that was delicious and novel to go with.
I made this for dinner tonight....and it was pretty tasty! Of course, the mayo, sour cream and two cheeses had already assured me of that. I used one can cream of mushroom and one of cream of chicken w/herbs. Didn't see any garlic in the recipe (Creamy GARLIC mushroom chicken?), so I sprinkled the breasts liberally with garlic powder before adding the sauce. Also added sliced fresh mushrooms to the sauce - no corn. Served with white rice and green beans on the side. If and when I make this again, I would only use one can of cream of ......... soup, because it was quite thick. Would prob. substitute (unsalted) chicken broth for the second can of soup. It was quite salty! I'd also change the topping prep. I used Italian bread crumbs, topped with shredded cheddar. But that just turned out weird. The bread crumbs were topped with a crisp lattice of cheese. I think it would be better to mix the crumbs and cheese together with a bit of melted butter before topping it. Otherwise, a nice comfort food meal for a cool fall evening.
too much sauce...
I doubled it and served it for a large family gathering. Everyone just loved it and my husband and kids keep asking when we can have it again! Great served with egg noodles.
This is my 7th time and I doubled the sauce and cooked the drumsticks separate.
This was yummy! Made it as the recipe stated except I added a can of sliced mushrooms and used Italian Panko Breadcrumbs. I also used 6 split chicken breasts which I think works well with the amount of gravy. Will definitely make again.
I made this tonight and thought it had a great flavor. I did like most others did and added sweat peas instead of corn. I also added garlic. I cooked it for 30 minutes then shredded the chicken (cooked with aluminum foil on top) added the bread crumbs and cheddar cheese, then placed back in the oven uncovered for an additional 10 minutes. I'm sure I will add this into rotation.
I have to rate it a five because i didn't follow the recipe. I used one can of soup, half the mayo and didn't add the corn or the bread crumbs. I browned the chicken w/ butter before i put in dish and added some yellow onion and minced garlic. My family liked it alot. Thank You for the starter recipe. The Morrison's
I only had golden mushroom soup, added onion and decreased the amount of mayo the recipe called for.. It was awesome!!!! I would repeat this recipe and any variation of it.
This was a very good and filling meal. I cooked the chicken first in oil with garlic and 1/4 tsp chipotle seasoning. I also did not have corn on hand and only made half of the recipe. I served it on Capellini. Great comfort food!
This was a big hit with my entire family! I definitely would make this again. I did tweak mine though. Rather than cream of mushroom soup, I substituted with Garlic Cream of Mushroom soup. Instead of 1/2 cup of parm. cheese; I used 3/4 cup of parm & romano cheeses. I added 1 1/2 tsp of minced garlic, covered in fresh ground parsley, 1 tsp of sage and sprinkled with 2 tsp of paprika. Aside from that, I followed the recipe. It was very good!
I made the recipe as indicated except I used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken soups because that's what I had on hand. Also, I added some mushrooms. I used four very large chicken breasts cut in half and, as mentioned by another reviewer, there was still an abundance of sauce. I don't consider that a big issue, but do wish I had used one more chicken breast to level it out a bit. I liked the addition of mushrooms, but overall, based on the feedback from my family, the entire dish lacked flavor and was just mediocre.
I also made a few adjustments when making this recipe. I had chicken strips, so i used those. I cute them into bite size pieces. I seasoned the chicken with pepper (didnt add salt since some reviews said too salty) and a splash of white wine. I halved the sauce mixture. I used one can of soup, 1/4 cup of both may and sour cream. I added some garlic. I only had cream corn so I used about half a can of that. I( served it over noodles. Over all it was good. A little on the bland side. I would want to add salt next time....and maybe a lil something else...not sure what yet. It needed a kick! Dh and I liked it though, and it was real simple!
I followed this recipe to the "T", and it was great!! Will definitely be making this again.
This was a great recipe, I will definitely make it again. I changed it up a bit, added HEAPS of extra fresh mushrooms, and a sliced leek. For the topping I mixed up bread crumbs, almonds, parmesan cheese and edam cheese. It was delicious!!
This recipe turned out great! It was, like a lot of people said, too saucy, so I would half the recipe next time. I made a few modifications: 1/2 c mayo instead of the full cup and I didn't have any sour cream, so I omitted that. I also added 5 cloves of garlic and some sliced mushrooms which I spread over the chicken before I added the sauce. I also omitted the corn and served peas on the side. Delicious!
I made this last night and it was amazing. I had 3 pounds of boneless chicken breasts, and cubed them because I knew I was going to serve it over egg noodles and I would have to cut it for the kids anyway. Everyone loved this one. Thanks for submitting!
