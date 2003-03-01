Creamy Garlic Mushroom Chicken

The ingredients are what drew me to this recipe: Mushrooms, garlic, corn, and cheese...how can you go wrong? All I can say is OMGOSH!!! So yummy and super easy too! The hubby and I had to STOP ourselves from eating it! It's pretty rich, and not for everyday dinner due to the heaviness of the sauce, but I will definetly hang on to this recipe! I took some advice from other reviews and sauteed 8 oz fresh mushrooms and 3 cloves of garlic in a little olive oil (We REALLY like garlic). Spooned the shrooms and garlic over chicken with slotted spoon to avoid adding more liquid, then poured soup mixture on top. I saw the warnings about having alot of extra sauce and decided to serve this over ziti, plating noodles first, then chicken, then sauce on top. The ziti noodles held the sauce and cheese very well...definitely recommend using those if you opt for pasta. The chicken was fork tender, and after just having leftovers for lunch I can honestly say this dish is even better the second day! Thanks for this one Allie...and my hubby says thank you also. :)