Italian Eggplant Tomato Bake

4.4
138 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 37
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Eggplant, tomato, and cheeses are layered, baked, then served over pasta. An easy and delicious Italian meal.

Recipe by MBC

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a plastic bag, combine the flour, bread crumbs and Italian seasoning. Shake to mix. In a shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and water. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. There should be enough oil to thinly coat the bottom of the skillet. Dip the eggplant slices in egg, then place in the bag and shake to coat. Fry the slices in the skillet until golden brown on each side. Remove, and drain on paper towels.

  • Spread a thin layer of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish. Cover with the eggplant slices, then top with more sauce. Mix together the ricotta cheese and Parmesan cheese; spread over the eggplant. Spread sauce over the cheese, and top with tomato slices. Cover with more sauce, and spread remaining cheese over the top.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and cook for about 3 minutes, or until tender. Drain. Serve the eggplant tomato bake over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 77.6g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 130.2mg; sodium 1031.9mg. Full Nutrition
