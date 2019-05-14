Italian Eggplant Tomato Bake
Eggplant, tomato, and cheeses are layered, baked, then served over pasta. An easy and delicious Italian meal.
Eggplant, tomato, and cheeses are layered, baked, then served over pasta. An easy and delicious Italian meal.
With the changes I made came out as a ... WOW dish! Very Mediterranean and flavorful. I used feta cheese and Swiss cheese that I already had and before I fried the eggplants I used the oil to saute fresh mushrooms with chopped onions. I baked the mushroom-onion mix with the eggplants adding a thin slice of swiss cheese and crumbles of feta cheese on each eggplant slice. I used olive oil for frying. yum!!! Great recipe!!Read More
I thought this was decent, but my husband didn't care for it. It had too much sauce and didn't set up like a lasagna. But if you like eggplant, you should enjoy it.Read More
With the changes I made came out as a ... WOW dish! Very Mediterranean and flavorful. I used feta cheese and Swiss cheese that I already had and before I fried the eggplants I used the oil to saute fresh mushrooms with chopped onions. I baked the mushroom-onion mix with the eggplants adding a thin slice of swiss cheese and crumbles of feta cheese on each eggplant slice. I used olive oil for frying. yum!!! Great recipe!!
LOVE THIS!!! Am eating it as I write and I have to say it's one of the best recipes I've found on this site. I was concerned about no garlic in the recipe, so I used a roasted garlic and tomato sauce and it turned out perfect!! Will make and share this one. Thanks!!
I love Eggplant Parm but this is my new version from now on! This is just awsome! We have lots of tomatos in our garden and the flavor of the fresh tomatos is just so good! The ricotta cheese makes this special too. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x11 pan so we would have leftovers. The only other change I made was to use milk instead of water in the egg wash and omitted the flour in the coating, using only Italian bread crumbs. I will be making this again and again!Thanks!
LOVE this recipe! My husband doesn't care for eggplant particularly and he loved it too. I would recommend doubling the amount of spaghetti sauce the recipe calls for. An average jar of spaghetti sauce is about 28 oz. I used a jar that size and it was barely enough in my opinion. Other than that the recipe is perfect. Highly recommended. I will surely make this again and again.
This was pretty good. My hubby and I both chowed down, and it reheated alright, but I think it needs more than just eggplant in the veggie department. Maybe some mushrooms or zucchini would liven it up a bit, but a very good start:)
I loved this recipe! I tweeked it a little bit... instead of adding parmesan I used mozzarella cheese and it was delicious. I will diffently make this again.
FAB-U-LOUS!!! I added some mozzarella cheese to the top of the casserole and it was amazing. Great recipe.
This came out great, My husband loved it. Wonderful dish, I changed the cheese a nd used my own sauce..only changes I made to it.
This turned out excellent!! I made a couple changes: Used cream cheese instead of ricotta. The cheese mix wasn't runny enough to spread so I mixed in the left-over eggs from frying the eggplant slices. I added a handful of chopped fresh parsley to the cheese mix. Used 26-oz can of pasta sauce instead of 14. Spread fresh grated parmigiano cheese on top (mozz would work great too!) Used cherry tomatoes instead of sliced tomatoes. It easily could have served 8 people, so I think 4 is an under-estimate. Thanks for the idea!
Tasty dish for vegetarians!
I thought this was decent, but my husband didn't care for it. It had too much sauce and didn't set up like a lasagna. But if you like eggplant, you should enjoy it.
Great recipe and very easy, we all enjoyed this at my house.
This recipe is delicious, I took some of the advice of the other reviewers and added some mozzarella to it. I would use a bigger pan, like a 9x12, since my eggplant I suppose was larger and I ended up using 2 smaller pans. The whole family loved it and the leftovers won't last long!
very similar to other eggplant bakes. I added some onion and mushrooms, and it was fabulous
Needs garlic or salt, or maybe garlic salt! Next time I would use mozz instead of ricotta/ parm. I think adding some mushrooms and Italian sausage could spice this up a little.
This was an awesome dish! Of course I changed it up a bit (as I always do)...I had zucchini and so I used both it and the eggplant. I browned up some boneless, skinless chicken and laid in on top of the veggie layers before putting on the last of the sauce and cheese. Unfortuneatly, I didn't have the ricotta (I bet it would be even better with it...I did have shredded parmesan so thats what I used. I served it over regular garlic buttered spaghetti noodles. YUM YUM!!
Loved this! needed to use a tub of Ricotta; I oven broiled the breaded eggplant instead of frying (1 min. per side) & "sweat" the eggplant w/ salt before breading. To the breaading I added fresh garlic, fresh chopped scallions & I had a bunch of fresh parsley to use, so I threw that in too. Used only 1 egg & also threw some fresh baby spinach in the ricotta mixture. I woudl have never thought of this as a use for Ricotta - thanks!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I have never cooked eggplant before, so next time I would peel the eggplant.
I loved this recipe!! Had a ton of Japanese Eggplants and tomatoes from the garden. Made my own spaghetti sauce with tomatoes and peppers from the garden, used mozzarella cheese instead of ricotta and added a ton of garlic and mushrooms. This our new family favorite!!
This was a very bland recipe. I would not recommend this it. I made it exactly like the recipe says. It was just ok.
I made this for my boyfriend and he loved it! The eggplant melts in your mouth. This is something I will make again!
Very good. However I messed up on the frying process so I need to give this another shot. Not as cheesy as the last eggplant review I did, but seems more healthier. Everyone enjoyed. Thanks!
Amazing recipe. Great vegetarian dish and easy to make. We usually use two jars of pasta sauce and two medium eggplants and it makes more. You might need an extra egg too for the eggplant batter. Absolutely delish!!
Quick and easy and very good. The eggplant is really good on its own panfried. I like the idea of baking a pasta sauce like this and making the noodles seperately; it worked really well.
The tomato is a nice addition. Used extra cheese.
Big hit with the family! Everyone loved this! Really easy to make. Substituted low fat cottage cheese for the ricotta. Healthier and still delicious! Great cold weather food!
A really good experience for my first time making an eggplant dish. My only changes were to omit the flour for frying, used olive oil, baked with the pasta as the bottom layer, and topped with mozzarella. Loved it!
Pretty good, but definitely needs more sauce. Tastes a lot like lasagna, actually.
Great recipe. Very easy to make. I substituted the cheeses and only put mozzarella, as it is my favorite! I personally used Bertollini spaghetti sauce with the olive oil and garlic flavor. Great, great recipe and inexpensive to make.
Absolutely delicious. As a vegetarian, it's hard for me to find a recipe to match any old time lasagna favourite that I had as a child. But this, it tasted so much like lasagna without the layers of noodles and ground beef. And the eggplant was a delicious blend with the ricotta and tomato sauce.
So good! I used mozzarella cheese instead and it was perfect!
Love it! I used two large cans of prego tomato sauce, because one was too dry for my taste. Husband loves it too!
Super easy & super yummy! I will def use this recipe again & again! Very similar to eggplant parm, just as tasty!
Awesome!! I added some onions and garlic fried in olive oil to the tomato sauce for some extra flavor. Delicious :)
love this dish! today there weren't any eggplants at the grocery store so i used portobello mushrooms with the stems chopped off instead. turned out great!! i like to serve it with quinoa instead of pasta, a great gluten-free alternative.
Very nice recipe. Great way to use up both eggplant and ricotta cheese. Spooned ricotta and parmesan mixture instead of spreading it. Yummy recipe. Will keep and make again !
This was great. Was eating the fried eggplant slices faster than I could fry 'em. The only thing I added, and it is just a special touch was to use fresh basil leaves. I used an eggplant slice, ricotto cheese mixture, topped with another eggpant slice (like a sandwich), spread on some sauce, then arranged fresh basil leaves on in a flower pattern, 4-5 leaves, topped with a slice of fresh tomatoe then sprinkled on the parmesan. Can out very pretty with the basil leaves sticking out from under the tomatoe slice. We didn't need the pasta.
I enjoyed the results of this recipe. It came out like a simple eggplant parm. Like others, I did find that I used more sauce and oil than specified, and I also used mozzarella instead of parmesan. I'd like to try it again adding in zucchini and mushrooms, perhaps breading and frying them, too.
Excellent recipe for eggplant! My husband had never eaten eggplant, and I was looking for a way to disguise it. He loved this recipe. I will definately use this one again. I added a little more permigian cheese on the top layer, and used penne instead of angel hair, and it was really good.
Fantastic recipe! Finished dish tasted like restaurant quality. I used three eggplants thinly sliced and deep fried them. I didnt use ricotta but used mozarella instead.
I liked this recipe! I baked the pasta noodles in with the eggplant, tomatoes, and cheese. And used olive oil instead of peanut oil and added some garlic when I fried the egg plant. Loved the fried eggplant by itself! Definetly gonna use that as an appetizer in the near future. Thanks for sharing=)
This was a good quick version to eggplant parmesean. We will make this again for us or for guests. The only change that I made was that I sprinkled mozzerella cheese on top with a small amount of chedder for texture. We love cheese. Thanks for the recipe.
My boyfriend and I tried this recipe and did not care for it. It was not very flavorful with the exception of the Italian seasoning. I would suggest choosing a flavorful pasta sauce to add to it and additional spices and garlic.
We substituted shredded mozzarella instead of using ricotta cheese. We also added a layer of chopped mushrooms (about 5) on top of the eggplant. We added 1 tsp. onion & garlic powder to the bread crumb mixture & a good shot of LA Gold (hot sauce) to the eggs. We had fresh mozzarella on hand so we added it to the top of the casserole. Overall, this was quite good. It did take more time than expected to put together, though.
Perfect for me! I made a mini version. See pix.
Just started looking up recipes and trying to cook different things and this was my first. Not to difficult to make at all. I fed six people but probably made enough for 10 or 12 and by the next day it was all gone. I didn't serve over the angel hair though. My only concern was that it wasn't very flavorful. I'm going to play with the recipe next time, maybe add some Mozeralla and more spice. Eggplant as is after frying it was very good. Great Recipe with some tweaks.
I made this one night and it was fantastic! One of the people that ate it said he never even knew he liked eggplant so much! My new mother-in-law told me how great a cook I was after eating this. It's a great feeling!
This was VERY tasty. enjoyed it very much and some of my family members could care LESS about eggplant!
I followed the recipe exactly with one minor variation: I added some shredded mozzarella to the top layer. We all enjoyed it. Even my very very picky children enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again, however, I will substitute the ricotta with mozzarella - none of us are big fans of ricotta. Thanks for a great recipe!
Yum!!!!! I made this just tonight and I LOVED IT!! I used a tomato basil sauce ... and then topped it with shredded mozzarella cheese. Definately something I will be eating again!!! Thank you!
Good recipe but all of the sauce made it so mushy. I will make again as the flavor was incredible. Next time I will cook eggplant patties in pan and serve over pasta dish rather than baking it with sauce.
I made this dish for Thanksgiving (in addition to turkey as I'm a Veg) Everyone raved about it! I did leave out the ricotta cheese and replaced it with mozzarella. I made enough for 15 people. I had turkey left over but none of this!
This was good but I didn't care for the eggplant in it. I did however love everything else and would make this again but leave out eggplant. Then I guess it would just be a tomato bake. I did add mozzerella cheese to it because I love cheese. Didn't realize I was out of angel hair pasta so I used elbow pasta instead and I felt like that was a good match, it worked for me and the kids.
We really liked this recipe, especially using fresh summer tomatoes and eggplant. What a wonderful dish! Even better the next day.
Very easy and quick for a week night dinner. I used Italian Panko crumbs instead of bread crumbs and skipped the Italian Seasoning. Used homemade tomato sauce. There is a little leftover for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for posting a tasty recipe that we all enjoyed, MBC.
I added more spices to the flour/breadcrumb mixture, as well as adding parsley and salt to the ricotta. I think it would have been better with a homemade sauce though. I'll try it next time!
If you like eggplant this is an easy way to get your fix. I was able to use fresh from the garden tomatoes and eggplant-yum.
Absolutely fabulous recipe! This is a basic recipe that can easily stand alone or you can add extra ingredients like mushrooms, chicken or beef, etc. 2 thumbs up!
Excellent recipe! My entire family loved it. The crispy eggplant ended up mushy and next time I would probably put all the sauce and cheese on the bottom with the eggplant on the top so it stays a bit crispy. I also substituted Mozzarella cheese instead of Parmesan cheese. I also sprinkled basil and garlic salt on the cheese blend. It was awesome.. a definite do again!
I made this with mozzarella cheese and served it over spinach and tomato pasta. It's delicious!
Awesome recipe! All my kids, even middle child eggplant hater, ate it. I was surprised that only one previous reviewer mentioned that it takes much more oil to pan fry the eggplant - is there some trick not being mentioned by others that would help with this? I had to do a little cheese substituting for what I had - and the dish gets rave reviews all the same.
Excellent - would make again!
Loved the recipe I did use another recipe for the eggplant . I spread mayo on both sides and dip in Italian bread crumbs to cut out the eggs and oil. We really enjoyed anthem shared to meals with Aid for Friends
A lot of work for a rather bland dish in my opinion.
I had a whole bunch of eggplants, and decided to make 3 different eggplant Parmesan using 3 different recopies. This was our second favorite, still very good and I'll make again someday. Changes I made: Instead of pan frying the coated eggplant, I baked them in the oven at 400 degrees for 10 minutes (I sliced them pretty thin, if they're thicker then they'll take longer). And that's it. very good. Restaurant quality even. The only reason I'm not giving 5 stars is that one recipe came out better.
I had bought two eggplants to make this recipe, not realizing it only called for one small eggplant! I ended up with sooooo much eggplant!!!! The flour/breadcrumbs mixture made a great breading. I fried each piece for 4 minutes on each side. I was worried I wouldn't have enough sauce since I only had one jar but I did! I didn't include all the eggplant I had because it wouldn't all fit in the super huge Pyrex dish u had! It's probably about 9x15!! I did what another reviewer recommended by incorporating the leftover egg with the ricotta cheese mixture and that made the cheese a nice firm lasagna-esque texture. This was delicious and I would absolutely make it again! I probably would follow the directions though and just use one eggplant!!!!
Wasn't sure if I should give this a 4 or 5 stars. It was tasty, but not over the top amazing. It was my first time cooking with eggplant and I let it "sweat" and then baked it in the oven - 10 min on each side rather than fry it. When assembling the dish, I got to the last line that states to top with remaining cheese. I didn't have any remaining so I topped w/ shredded mozzarella. It was very tasty as I LOVE cheese. I did NOT like the tomatoes on top - not a fan of warm tomato slices, so I could have done without that, or I should have chopped and added to the sauce. I also didn't make as many noodles as called for, as the eggplant was practically a dish in itself. I used about 1oz of noodles for my serving. I enjoyed this and would consider making again.
I think i like the eggplant fried instead of baked with sauce and the cheeses and tomato. I ate a few pieces just fried up and i liked it better like that. Maby its the texture..it was kinda mushy. I used very little sauce in the bottom of the baking pan. I like fried squash so i think its the texture that i didnt care for. I appreciated the mix to coat the eggplant in. Mmmm. Thanks!
I must not have cooked it right. Too Soggy and high in fat.
I have been craving eggplant! This was sooooo good!
I have to say, my friends and partner were very hesitant when I made this. they all are meat and potatoes kind of people. well after I made this, they asked me to make sure I make it again. well 4 times now and I just got requested to make it for a dinner party of 8 or nine people. thanks for the recipe. love it
This recipe is delicious and it's good by its self or with the pasta. I used olive oil for frying the eggplant to make it a little healthier. I also added another layer of eggplant over the tomatoes which gives the dish a stronger eggplant taste.
This was delicious. I used fresh spinach that I chopped and saluted a bit before placing on cheese . Also I always salt my eggplant for about 1 hr on paper towels to drain before frying . Did pat fried eggplant before stacking . The fresh tomatoes and cheese on top give a pretty display . Try it !!
So easy to make, just delicious. I did add a little blue cheese to it. So good.
If I make it again I think I'll use slightly less Itailian Seasoning. I found it a little overpowering how much it called for. It's possible it was also the packaged sauce I used. I didn't add the tomatoes, but I found it very tasty! I plan to make again! I will make sure to use a 'small' eggplant next time. I ended up with a lot of fried eggplant, haha.
Excellent! Second time I prepared it, I knew temps and times for my stove. Breaded twice.
could use some mushrooms but otherwise great dish!!!
We loved this! I did tweak the recipe a bit to fit what I had on hand. I already had wide egg noodles cooked so I layered my 9x13 pan with noodles, some sauce, my fried egg plant which I cooked to the recipe (Yummie!) then I put the ricotta mixture on top of the fried egg plant, topped that with more sauce and tomatoes and a bit of mozzerella cheese. It was like a eggplant lasanga. We had a lot left over for two of us but my husband ate the last bit for a snack and it was good till the last drop!! thanks for the great recipe.
So good ! I also made some changes , didn't use tomato sauce but it was still amazing!
it always gets to me when people give bad comments because of something like too much sauce. Recipes are a guide to go by as individuals we alter it to fit our needs if your husband didn't like it how is that this person's fault maybe your husband don't like eggplant oh well. Just needed to get that out they are diff types of eggplants as well alter the ingredients to fit your taste, don't bash a recipe for that. Now if the blend of ingredients was just off thats a diff story.
I switched up the cheeses a bit, but otherwise followed this closely... Loved it! My husband said it is one of his favorite things I have ever made. I served it over angel hair with focaccia. :)
Awesome as is!
We loved it! I made it gluten free by using quinoa noodles, gf bread for the bread crumbs, and coconut flour-- I kept everything else the same. It was so delicious, I'll definitely be making it again!
I added another layer of eggplant on top of the cheese and topped with mozzerella. It was awesome!
Best EGGPLANT dish ever !!!
I agree with other post saying to add mushrooms and onions. I added portabellas, white onions, and some fresh garlic to the oil after I fried the eggplant. I also used some fresh orange tomatoes from my garden and they were perfect with the garlic. 5 minutes before it was done, I through more fresh cheese and garden basil to the top. I will make this again!
This dish turned out really well! It took a lot more oil to fry the eggplant. I also used the easy vegan pasta sauce from this site in it and it was really tasty!
Very dry..instructions were not clear.
I'm just beginning to took on my own, and this was a fantastic first recipe! It worked out great and didn't take any time at all. Absolutely delicious! I added hot sauce to kick it up a bit!
A good recipe if you really like Italian seasoning. I personally don't like the taste of rosemary and the Italian seasoning had a very strong rosemary taste to it so it overpowered the entire dish for me. The rest of the family really enjoed it though.
This was delicious over fresh sphagetti(angel hair) It was a hit in my house
Excellent! Second time I prepared it, I knew temps and times for my stove. Breaded twice.
I made this using many substitutions, simply because I was trying to use up ingredients in my pantry. I substituted cooked quinoa for the breadcrumbs, low fat cottage cheese for the ricotta cheese, reduced the amount of Parmesan and added low fat mozzarella, and I grilled the eggplant in a nonstick pan so that I could avoid using so much oil.
This was an instant hit and a great way to use up tomatoes. I didn't have ricotta but had a log of chevre which worked fine. I probably more than doubled the recipe .. used about same amount of eggs and breading.
This was good but a little time consuming for me. Worth making again though. Thanks
My hubby said the best eggplant he's ever had, and all three kids ate it!!!So I did let it sweat for an hour, and I only had about 3/4c of bread crumbs, so I used plain panko for the other 1/4c, reduced the flour to 1/4 c also. I didn't have Italian seasoning, so I used a mixture I always use(garlic powder, onion salt,pepper, oregano and paprika- which I eye ball to my taste). I also used my own sauce and no ricotta, so I replaced it with mozz. and sprinkled basil on top.
Delicious. My husband loved it. I've never had eggplant before but grew some this year in my garden, and this was divine! I did modify it quite a bit. Made my own sauce using tomatoes and peppers from my garden along with mushrooms, onions, zucchini and olive oil. I also used ghee for frying. I omitted water, and put it in the pan very simply with layer of spaghetti sauce, eggplants on top, tomatoes, and a bit of mozzarella on each one. It actually does look very much like the photo.
Go light on sauce. If u want flavor, go with garlic sauce. Maybe add cilantro with the cheese mix. Spray glass plan first.
This was delicious, although I had to change quite a few things based on what I had on hand. I did the fried eggplant pretty much as per the recipe, although it took a good bit more oil to fry all my eggplant (I did have a larger eggplant than specified, but I still think it would use more than 1 T oil. I probably used a good half cup or more in the end). I had to make my own pasta sauce, which I added kale to just for some extra nutrition, but due to having a larger amount of eggplant, my sauce wasn't quite enough. I had to use a 9x13 pan, and I did a layer of sauce, then eggplant, then the rest of the sauce, topped by a mixture of mozzerella and parmesan cheese. It was really tasty. We just ate it as-is instead of serving it over noodles, with fresh bread on the side. Yum!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections