Italian Eggplant Tomato Bake

This was delicious, although I had to change quite a few things based on what I had on hand. I did the fried eggplant pretty much as per the recipe, although it took a good bit more oil to fry all my eggplant (I did have a larger eggplant than specified, but I still think it would use more than 1 T oil. I probably used a good half cup or more in the end). I had to make my own pasta sauce, which I added kale to just for some extra nutrition, but due to having a larger amount of eggplant, my sauce wasn't quite enough. I had to use a 9x13 pan, and I did a layer of sauce, then eggplant, then the rest of the sauce, topped by a mixture of mozzerella and parmesan cheese. It was really tasty. We just ate it as-is instead of serving it over noodles, with fresh bread on the side. Yum!