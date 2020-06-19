Easy Chocolate Nachos

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Light, crispy, and sure to satisfy your chocolate cravings. Great when you're wanting something a little different! These are best served warm, but can also be served cool.

By ECLECTIC78

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Stir the cinnamon into the sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Brush the tortillas with melted butter on both sides. Sprinkle the tortillas evenly with cinnamon sugar; then cut each tortilla into 6 to 8 wedges. Place the tortilla wedges onto baking sheets in a single layer.

  • Bake the tortillas in the preheated oven until the edges are lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. While the tortillas are baking, melt the chocolate and shortening in a small saucepan over low heat.

  • Spread half of the tortilla wedges onto a serving plate and drizzle with half of the chocolate mixture. Place the remaining tortilla wedges on top, then drizzle with the remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
571 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 72g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 493.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (12)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
04/16/2011
Delicious! This definitely satisfies a chocolate craving. I cut the tortillas with a pizza cutter and instead of melted butter I sprayed them with butter flavored Pam. I baked them at 350 for 8 minutes turned them and baked for another 7 minutes. They turned out nice and crispy. I melted the chocolate in the microwave vs. a saucepan on the stove. The tortillas would have been great on their own but were even better drizzled with the melted chocolate! Great snack! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Jennifer MacDonald
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2009
I love the flavor! All the yummy goodness of chocolate but with a surprising though subtle twist with the cinnamon. Next time I make these I think I will just warm up the tortillas instead of crisping them. I might increase the cinnamon too. If you are making these for one person note that two tortillas=one serving. I hope these taste as good tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(5)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2011
Delicious! This definitely satisfies a chocolate craving. I cut the tortillas with a pizza cutter and instead of melted butter I sprayed them with butter flavored Pam. I baked them at 350 for 8 minutes turned them and baked for another 7 minutes. They turned out nice and crispy. I melted the chocolate in the microwave vs. a saucepan on the stove. The tortillas would have been great on their own but were even better drizzled with the melted chocolate! Great snack! Read More
Helpful
(35)
PAMELA D. aPROpos of nothing
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2011
Used candy melt bottle for chocolate and skipped shortening didn't have. Will def be using more fruit for these yummy bites. Read More
Helpful
(8)
A.S.G.
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2011
The best part of this recipe is how quick and easy it is. I didn't have any chocolate chips but drizzled warm chocolate ice cream topping on the "nachos" instead. My kids loved having a fun yummy treat for a summer afternoon snack. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Jennifer MacDonald
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2009
I love the flavor! All the yummy goodness of chocolate but with a surprising though subtle twist with the cinnamon. Next time I make these I think I will just warm up the tortillas instead of crisping them. I might increase the cinnamon too. If you are making these for one person note that two tortillas=one serving. I hope these taste as good tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(5)
copetenn
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2010
Insanely simple and for what you do and get--delicious. Making something sweet doesn't hardly get any easier than this... Read More
Helpful
(5)
chasing amy
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
Try with some whipped cream and chocolate or caramel (or both!) drizzle and fresh fruit. Our favorite is strawberries pineapple chunks and Bosc pears. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Grace
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2014
Absolutely amazing! I made this for my family one night and they loved it! The one one thing I would suggest is don't add the chocolate. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022