Easy Chocolate Nachos
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 571.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.2g 14 %
carbohydrates: 72g 23 %
dietary fiber: 4.5g 18 %
sugars: 36.6g
fat: 31.3g 48 %
saturated fat: 16.5g 83 %
cholesterol: 30.5mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 355IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 4mg 31 %
folate: 72.5mcg 18 %
calcium: 101mg 10 %
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 62.8mg 22 %
potassium: 256.8mg 7 %
sodium: 493.4mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 36 %
calories from fat: 281.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved