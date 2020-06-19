Easy Chocolate Nachos

1 of 12

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! This definitely satisfies a chocolate craving. I cut the tortillas with a pizza cutter and instead of melted butter I sprayed them with butter flavored Pam. I baked them at 350 for 8 minutes turned them and baked for another 7 minutes. They turned out nice and crispy. I melted the chocolate in the microwave vs. a saucepan on the stove. The tortillas would have been great on their own but were even better drizzled with the melted chocolate! Great snack! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars Used candy melt bottle for chocolate and skipped shortening didn't have. Will def be using more fruit for these yummy bites. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars The best part of this recipe is how quick and easy it is. I didn't have any chocolate chips but drizzled warm chocolate ice cream topping on the "nachos" instead. My kids loved having a fun yummy treat for a summer afternoon snack. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I love the flavor! All the yummy goodness of chocolate but with a surprising though subtle twist with the cinnamon. Next time I make these I think I will just warm up the tortillas instead of crisping them. I might increase the cinnamon too. If you are making these for one person note that two tortillas=one serving. I hope these taste as good tomorrow. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Insanely simple and for what you do and get--delicious. Making something sweet doesn't hardly get any easier than this... Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Try with some whipped cream and chocolate or caramel (or both!) drizzle and fresh fruit. Our favorite is strawberries pineapple chunks and Bosc pears. Helpful (3)