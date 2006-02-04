Chicken Scampi II

All the flavor and taste of shrimp scampi! Serve over rice or with spaghetti. Do not forget to serve with crusty rolls or bread to sop up the sauce! Enjoy!

By CYNDEE1942

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat the butter and oil over medium high until the butter melts. Add the parsley, basil, oregano and garlic and salt and mix together in the skillet. Stir in lemon juice.

  • Then add the chicken and saute for about 3 minutes or until white. Lower the heat and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and the juices run clear. More butter can be added if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 38g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 677.5mg. Full Nutrition
