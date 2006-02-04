Chicken Scampi II

Yummy! I doubled the lemon juice which was terrific. I halved the butter and oil but I would have liked more sauce so next time maybe i'll add some chicken broth to the sauce. I used 4 large garlic cloves and it was garlicy but good. I also cut the chicken in chunks to get more surface area to soak up the sauce. I served it over whole wheat pasta with real parmesan cheese. I will use this recipe again for chicken or for shrimp. OKAY- I made this again adding 1/2 can of chicken broth after I sauteed the chicken. Definitely gave it more sauce but not as good. Maybe I'll try to use 1/4 can next time. Also, use fresh garlic and not the stuff in the jar like I did the second time. OK 3rd time- awesome! forgot the oil by mistake and used 3/4 stick of butter. used 3 1/2 very large garlic cloves. added about 1/4-1/2 cup cooking white wine, doubled lemon juice too. served over thin spaghetti. it was great.