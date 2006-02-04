Chicken Scampi II
All the flavor and taste of shrimp scampi! Serve over rice or with spaghetti. Do not forget to serve with crusty rolls or bread to sop up the sauce! Enjoy!
OMG, this is AMAZING! We loved it! After reading the reviews I added some things. I added 1/4 cup of white wine (Chardonnay) when I added the lemon juice, I used 2 tbs of lemon juice instead of 1, a couple more cloves of fresh garlic, and I sauted red and yellow pepper, mushrooms, and red onions and added them in with the chicken. I also added the pasta in with the chicken at the end so it could get all the great flavor! My husband kept saying this tastes like restaurant quality and it really did! It's really fresh tasting and you can taste every ingredient. It wasn't too greasy either. It would be great to serve for company and it's super easy too! Thanks for the great Italian recipe!Read More
The chicken in this recipe was good, but the sauce just didn't really do it for me. It needed something else. If I make again I will try adding a little wine or chicken broth so I can reduce it and get better flavor. Also, I though there was just too much butter and oil. I will cut it in half next time. I tried putting the left over oil/butter mix over pasta, but it really have no flavor.Read More
This recipe is INCREDIBLE. It is most definitely the base for creating an authentic Olive Garden-style Chicken Scampi. I used chicken tenderloins instead of sliced breasts and coated them in flour before cooking them. A also added extra garlic, since I'm a garlic lover. When the chicken was almost done cooking I added red onion and red, yellow, and green bell pepper cut into strips. Serve over angel hair pasta and and top with grated Parmesan cheese and I don't think anyone could tell the difference between this and the restaurant original! The only thing I recommend is keeping the heat down to medium - the chicken will cook slower but the garlic won't get burned - burned garlic will utterly ruin the whole meal with its bitter taste. Thank-you, thank-you, thank-you Cyndee for this wonderful recipe!!
What a great recipe! I ended up serving it over angle hair pasta and it worked out perfectly for two... you may want to consider doubling the recipe if you're thinking about serving more people than I did. Otherwise, I added about a half cup of white wine to the sauce while the chicken was cooking and cut up a tomato for some more color. I cooked the chicken on low heat and would suggest doing so if any of you try this. Too high and you'll sear it (trap the juices inside) and prevent it from flavoring the sauce... which it does beautifully! Also, I parboiled some broccoli, sauteed it in garlic, and added it right before I served everything -- turned out so well!!! Top it with parmasean cheese for the finishing touch :)
Very good! I carefully read through a great amount of reviews and followed some good suggestions - 1/2 the butter in the recipe, use only 2 Tlbs. of Olive oil, more garlic (I used 4 big cloves), added 1/2 cup of white wine, 1 diced tomato for color, added a small red chili pepper chopped fine and last but not least topped it with fresh grated parmasan cheese. It came out perfect!
Delicious!! One of the cooks at my Dad's restaurant used to make this for me every day when I was a kid. Being very picky, it was one of the few things they could get me to eat. I've ordered chicken scampi in rest. a number of times in hopes that it would be the dish I ate as a kid. No luck....until now!! I will make this again and again. Perhaps try adding a little white wine sometime, maybe a little more lemon and a little less salt. But it's great as is. I actually like the large amount of butter and olive oil sauce it yeilds as it is great over pasta. Be sure to have some fresh Parmesan to grate over the top when serving. Goes great over angel hair and makes awesome leftovers.
This was delicious! I did cut out a lot of fat and calories by browning the chicken and spices in only 1/4 cup butter, then added 1/2 cup of chicken broth and let the chicken simmer until done, then added some cornstarch to thicken it up just a little. Served over angel hair pasta with salad and french bread. It was a wonderful, fairly low fat meal. I will be making this one again!
I was surprised at how good this dish was. It was also a cinch to prepare. I didn't measure a thing, I just added as much as I like. I used fresh basil and fresh parsley from my herb garden, that made a huge difference. Also, I tossed the cooked pasta in the dish I made the sauce in to make sure it coated well. I don't recommend cooking the chicken for 10-15 minutes, check it after 5. This dish was good enough to make for company. Thanks for sharing. I've had this recipe for years now and am glad I finally tried it!
This is the first review I've written after using this site for about 5 years and making dozens of recipes - just to give an idea of how good this recipe is. I read the reviews and used some of their suggestions: did not turn the heat up too high to avoid burning the garlic, dredged the chicken in flour, used half of the butter to start with and the remaining half throughout while cooking. I also used about 1/4 cup of white wine when putting in the lemon juice and used about 4 cloves of garlic. Once the chicken is cooked, I added chopped yellow and red bell peppers (1/2 of each), mushrooms and fresh broccoli. After letting it cook for another minute or two, I added my cooked angel hair pasta and tossed it all together in the pan. DELICIOUS! My two sons and husband ate it all up and barely even talked. VERY, VERY good recipe.
This has amazing flavor. I love shrimp scampi and this is just as good. Definately a keeper. There was a bit of extra butter sauce left over...but the dinner roll idea was great to soak it up.
A fast and very good dish.
I could have died happy the night I made this dish. I made it Olive Garden style by pounding the chicken flat then dredging it in flour before cooking, then I added thinly sliced red and green bell pepers and red onion. Dredging the chicken is an absolute necessity!!!! But make sure and shake off as much excess flour as possible. You'll be glad you add this step, especially if you've ever had the chicken scampi at Olive Garden.
WHOA was this good!!!! I threw in a bag of frozen pepper stir fry (red/yellow/green peppers) and upped the garlic for my garlic loving family. Cook Linguine and threw that in the pot in the end to make a great sauce - and one dish meal. It was a huge hit!!! Thanks for this recipe CYNDEE - it is super easy and super tasting. Quality too........
This is my new favorite dish to prepare! This recipe tastes better than ANY other scampi I've tried in restuarants. My variation on this was I put chicken tenderloins into a ziplock bag and marinaded it with the ingredients for 24hrs. Then cooked in a pan, pour the whole contents of ziplock marinade in the pan with the chicken and cook til wine cooks down and chicken gets slightly browned on each side, and served them with mashed potatoes and a vegetable! ABSOLUTELY DELISH!!!
Yummy! I doubled the lemon juice which was terrific. I halved the butter and oil but I would have liked more sauce so next time maybe i'll add some chicken broth to the sauce. I used 4 large garlic cloves and it was garlicy but good. I also cut the chicken in chunks to get more surface area to soak up the sauce. I served it over whole wheat pasta with real parmesan cheese. I will use this recipe again for chicken or for shrimp. OKAY- I made this again adding 1/2 can of chicken broth after I sauteed the chicken. Definitely gave it more sauce but not as good. Maybe I'll try to use 1/4 can next time. Also, use fresh garlic and not the stuff in the jar like I did the second time. OK 3rd time- awesome! forgot the oil by mistake and used 3/4 stick of butter. used 3 1/2 very large garlic cloves. added about 1/4-1/2 cup cooking white wine, doubled lemon juice too. served over thin spaghetti. it was great.
I admit, I was surprised at how good this dish was. I'm a believer now! I used only about three TBSP butter and mayybe two tablespoons of olive oil. I also added white wine (maybe about a quarter cup) at the same time I added the lemon juice. I was very pleased with the results. A little parmesan cheese doesnt hurt either.
This was good - however, I like the chicken to have some color and browned it in the butter. Much more appetizing that way.
We thought this was just terrific! And, I gave it 5 stars due to how easy it was. If it was harder, I may have given it a four, but taking everything into consideration (time, taste, presentation, etc.), it's a 5 for a weeknight meal. I did cut the butter to 1/4 cup (and then needed a tad more b/c I had so much chicken). I also added a couple splashes of extra lemon juice, which definitely helped. I could have probably added more garlic, but I really love garlic, soooo that may just be an issue of personal taste. I served it over spaghetti noodles -- don't forget to leave your noodles unrinsed so the sauce sticks! My husband loved this!
oh cyndee Thank you!! this was "eyes roll to the top of your head" delicious! Based on others' suggestions I coated chix w flour and added some red pepper(w chicken), red onion and fresh parsely(w garlic). The chicken melted in my mouth. Tossed with thin spaghetti ~ and it is so easy to make!
Wonderful, easy, quick! I did use 2 T lemon juice and 1/2 C white wine. Added cooked linguine to the pan before serving. Could add peas, onion, artichoke hearts.
I enjoyed this one. Next time I would cut down on the amount of butter..I don't think you need it. Otherwise it was great!
This is an unbelievably easy and delicious meal!!!! I applied some of the suggestions I read - I doubled the lemon juice, added an extra clove of garlic (and I used fresh garlic - not jarred garlic). I added about a half cup of white wine. When it was almost ready to serve, I added the angel hair pasta to the skillet so that it could absorb the flavors. Next time, I am going to add some fresh mushrooms. I served this with steamed brocolli. We LOVED this!!!
This was delicious and super quick to make! I dipped the pieces of chicken into flour and lightly sauteed them in about 2 tbsp. of olive oil. I added in only freshly minced seasoning and 3 tbsp. of lime juice (I just ran out of lemon juice) and about 1 cup of chicken soup broth. When it was almost done cooking, I added some thinly sliced red yellow and orange peppers and some scallions. It looked so nice and bright and the lime gave it a nice kick!
Yummy! My husband and I loved this. SO easy to make and delicious. I added 4 cloves of garlic instead of 3...which was perfect! I also added a little more lemon juice than the recipe calls for. It turned out great especially with the mushrooms we sauteed with the chicken too! I served this with bow-tie noodles and garlic bread......so yummy!
All and all this was very good,but I did make a few changes.I cut back on the butter and used more lemon juice and some white wine.I also used fresh sliched button mushrooms and green onions.The family loved it...this will be made again.
What great recipe, I have very picky eater to and I asked if they would want me to make this again. For sure!
Good basic scampi recipe. Add a little white wine and use fresh herbs to make this even better! Also, adding a little flour to the "sauce" will help it to coat the chicken nicely for extra flavor (we had to keep dipping our chicken in the butter sauce). Overall, this is a very good, quick and tasty chicken dish to please the whole family!
WOW. Served over linguini and added broccolini sauted in garlic tfor the veggie. Your scampi sauce is perfect as is and the cooking method for the chicken left is moist and delicious. Thanks
This recipe was absolutely FABULOUS! Even my VERY picky husband LOVED it! I only changed a couple of minor things, I added extra garlic and more lemon juice. (We LOVE garlic and the lemon juice gave it that awesome "kick") I also cut the chicken up into smaller chunks so that you got more garlic and other seasonings with every bite. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN and AGAIN!!! Thanks SO MUCH!!!
I liked this recipe a lot. The only change I made was to use boneless thighs in place of breasts (they're much cheaper, and my family prefers the flavor). As suggested, I served this over pasta and thought the oil base made a nice sauce for the noodles!
I have made this several times and am just getting around to reviewing it. Delicious! I diced up two small tomatoes and an onion and added them into the mix. Also used italian spice, red pepper flakes, and more garlic, salt and lemon. Don't forget the parmesan-romano at the end!
Super easy & fast, everyone loved it! I cut the oil a little as suggested, added some white wine, more garlic and some chicken broth. Going to try some steamed-crisp vegies in it next time. This is a keeper! Thank you!!
10 STARS! My youngest daughter convinced me to try this since its her favorite Olive Garden dish. Lets just say that, thanks to this amazing recipe, she'll be dining here at my house for all her further Scampi needs ;) I breaded my chicken breast strips by sifting together flour, seasoned bread crumbs, and a half package of poultry seasoning I had sitting in my cabinet. Wow. I made more than enough for 5 teenagers, and my wife and I and still more left over. Sincere thanks for this meal; everyone loved it (over angelhair) and I end up looking like a master chef.
This was absoloutly great! I loved every moment of it! I served it over rice, and i will be serving over rice again and again!! This was really great!I also added a little bit of white wine!
AMAZING!!! I followed the recipe with the exception of adding more garlic, a splash of white wine, a chopped fresh tomatoes.
This is the best Chicken Scampi Recipe I have ever had!! It was a hit with my whole family! even my 13 month old! I used 4 cloves of garlic, (we are garlic lovers) and used chicken tenders (strips). I also sauteed some fresh mushrooms in some butter and put it on top of the chicken. I put it on a bed of angel hair, layed the chicken and the mushrooms on top, poured the extra "juices" on the pasta. Marvelous!
Very good recipe. Just the right amount of spices. My mom get a sour stomach from garlic, so I made some of the sauce without, and she liked it very much that way as well. Definately making this again!
I used Chicken Tenders and I cut up a small tomato and fixed brocoli in microwave, added to recipe before it was finished cooking, tasted it and added more lemon juice. Let simmer some more and served on top of Angle Hair pasta , It was really good!!
I had pretty high hopes for this but sadly, we didn't like it too much. I wanted to follow the recipe the first time I made it so I did it all pretty much as is (except I used brown rice pasta) and it was really, really greasy. I have a very sensitive tummy and oily, greasy, or fried things usually make me pretty sick, sadly this has been no exception. Also, as a side note I am from an italian-american family and I grew up eating this kind of food and this dish was pretty nontraditional. The flavor was fine, but it's not really scampi without white wine, it really needs that bite.
not bad, very basic.
If I could give it 4 1/2 stars I would. We added a half cup of chardonnay and red, yellow, green, and orange bell peppers. The chicken turned out very tender and flavorful. We accompanied it with the garlic angel hair pasta, which went very well. I can't wait to make it again.
My husband & I were completely split on this recipe. I really liked it and thought it taseted quite authenticlly Italian and had a lovely garlic and herb subtle flavor but my husband just thought it was bland.
My husband really liked this, and usually he doesn't make much comment on meals. I did many things suggested by other reviewers: added more lemon juice, put garlic in a little later, added broccoli. I didn't have much sauce at the end for pouring over pasta, but that could be because I cooked it longer to ensure chicken was done. (I used chicken tenders.)
Made this as written plus an extra squirt of lemon juice, served over linguine noodles. Delicious! Also had steamed broccoli and ended up mixing the two together on my plate. An easy and fast weeknight recipe-a definite recipe box keeper!
Delicious! I used a package of chicken tenders, which I cut into four pieces, I doubled the lemon juice to 2 Tbs. (as others suggested) and made some egg noodles to pour the excess butter/oil over.
Chicken was a little dry, but this was excellent otherwise. Would make again, but probably wouldn't saute the chicken for as long as 15 mins extra... just until cooked through.
Great recipe! Little too much butter for us but will be cut down next time. I added some veggies with the chicken (onions, mushrooms, red & yellow bell peppers)! Added pepper and a bit more lemon juice and less salt. Thank you sooooo much!!!! LOVE IT!!!
simple, good recipe. but for me, too boring. and none of my kids would eat it so that's kind of the clincher. i think we need more of a sauce on the noodles.
This recipe is fantastic! I read through all the reviews and like many others added some things...extra garlic, white wine, extra lemon, and I used less butter as suggested as well. I served it with bow tie pasta instead of rice or linguine. I let the pasta simmer with the sauce and chicken for a few minutes before serving. It was a huge hit with my entire family including my 8 year old. Thank you Cyndee for posting this, and everyone else who made suggestions.
Definitely a new keeper recipe. However, like the other reviewers I modified the ingredients: 1/4 cup butter, 2 tbsp. olive oil, used 1/2 cup fresh parsley, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 cup white wine, 1/2 cup chicken broth and pepper flakes to taste. I served over with pasta and with French bread. Definitely two thumbs up! Thank you very much Cyndee for sharing this recipe! =)
This was nice. I cut the butter and olive oil in half and added chicken broth and a dash of white wine as a substitute. Though the sauce was great the chicken itself was a bit bland. I thought it was missing a little something. Next time I will add mushroom and zucchini. I will also cut the salt because that was a little too much for my family's taste.
Excellent recipe! I made it two nights in a row served over rice. The chicken comes out moist with a delicious flavor.
Delicious. We served this over angel hair pasta. Very nice.
This recipe was ok. I'm new to cooking and still trying new things. I thought the flavor was bland and I wasn't sure if I should have poured the sauce over the pasta since I cooked the chicken in it. Can someone help me and tell me what I did wrong? I really love scampi and would like to try this recipe again.
I really don't see how this got five stars. It was OK, but nothing special. It had way too much butter and oil, and made me feel slightly sick after eating it. I like the fact that you don't need to run to the store to make this, but it does need something to cut the oilyness of it. Perhaps less butter/oil, maybe add some green onions and a bit of white wine or chicken broth.
I've made this recipe a couple of times and my family really enjoyed it. I discovered the first time that when I added the garlic early as directed, it burned by the time I added the chicken. The second time I added the garlic right as I added the chicken and the taste was much better. It tastes great with lemon parsley rice.
Great recipe, soooooo easy. I did change it quite a bit though (it was waaaaay too fatty). I cut teh butter down to 1/4 c margarine instead and elminated all but a sprinkling of olive oil. I used 1 c garlic chicken stock - 1/2 cup in the pan with the chicken and 1/2 after I used it to steam some broccolli. I didnt' have any basil so I used 1/2 tbsp italian seasoning and eliminated the 1/4 tsp oregano. I also used 2 chicken breasts instead and added 1/2 bag frozen broccoli that had been steamed in garlic chicken stock. I served over fetuccini noodles. THis was really super and would taste great with shrimp or whiting fillets!
Pretty good and easy meal. I served over angel hair pasta. I may make again but just cut back with the butter...it slightly overwhelmed the meal.
this wasn't that good at all... too oily and greasy. the flavors of all the spices together were good, however, didn't seem to give the chicken or pasta enough flavor.
Absolutely delicious! My husband said it was like eating at Bravo's or Olive Garden. I did end up using all the butter & olive oil because I tossed it with angel hair pasta. Also added 2x the amount of garlic & lemon and even added more lemon juice and some garlic powder after I tossed with pasta - it lost some of the flavor. Cut up a red bell pepper & a head of fresh broccoli & added right before I let it simmer for 15 min. Served with flaky croissants.
As another member posted, I also used some colored bell peppers. I left out the butter completely. I also melted some pepper jack cheese over half of the servings.
This is a super recipe. I did not decrease the olive oil or butter as some advised. This added fat is teriffic on angle hair pasta. Added vermouth, but the flavor still needs a little tweeking, perhaps green peppers or tomatos as suggested. Great recipe to play with!
This dish is awesome! Used 1/4 cup butter (not margarine) and added 1/2 cup white wine. Also doubled the lemon juice and added a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and fresh ground black pepper. Delish!
I thought this was excellent. I only used 1/4 cup of butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil making up of the loss of liquid by adding 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I served over pasta and it was superb.
AWESOME!!!!!! I'm a garlic lover and I added more garlic than the recipe called for. My mistake. I smelled like garlic for 2 days. Next time I will put only the amount of garlic the recipe called for. Was delicious, even with the extra garlic!
It is a good base to start with but I think this recipe is lacking something to make it good.
Great base recipe - I added a pepper mix (red/yellow), 1/2C white wine and a bit of cornstarch to thicken it up. Served tossed with Linguine and salad.
Very good, quick and easy to come together. But will use shrimp next time. Thanks for a "keeper".
Excellent dish and very easy. I added about a teaspoon of parmesan cheese towards the end of sauteeing. I really enjoyed this dish. I put it over some left over, plain spaghetti and it was a great dinner.
Absolutely awesome. I used chicken tenders and dredged in flour before sauteing as others suggested. I also added a red, orange and yellow pepper and a red onion as well as a couple of shakes of crushed red pepper. Ended up using an extra half a stick of butter. Served it over linguine. Simply delicious. Entire family loved this.
4.5 stars! This was really good, really fast and really easy! I happened to have all the ingredients on hand, which is always nice. I used extra virgin olive oil, which gave it a really nice flavor. I also added the lemon juice to the pan before the butter and oil became hot, as I was leary of adding liquid to a pan of hot oil. I sauted the chicken for 5 minutes per side and did not touch them other than to flip them. They get a nice golden brown this way. I served it over whole wheat spaghetti. I think this would be even better if it were marinated in the lemon juice and herbs overnight with a touch of white wine and red pepper flakes added. Next time I plan to tweak it to be more like the dish at Olive Garden.
this was just okay for me. my boyfriend said that he wouldnt mind this again but i could tell it wasnt his favorite. i read a lot of reviews and decided to only add 1/4 cup butter. i also added more lemon and i still thought it could use more. i did like the garlic and i added more like a lot of reviewers said. when i put the chicken in, i added about 1/2 cup of white wine (without that it would have been WAY too greasy!). i also cooked some pasta because i thought rice wouldnt fit with the taste. after it was cooked, i still thought it was too greasy and there seemed to be something missing. the taste was very mild and nothing really poped! i dont think i will make this agian
Soooo Good! My boyfriend and I loved it! He gobbled it down and had 2nds. The only thing I changed was I cubed the chicken and used a little less oil than the recipe asked for. Very very yummy!
This was great! I just added shrimp, 2 tablespoons of white wine and took out the oregano. Great recipe and would suggest it to anyone.
We followed "Jennifer's" suggestions to make this more like Olive Garden's version and it was a huge hit! (floured the chicken; added multicolored peppers)
the chicken it self was good, but the sauce was rather bland. I added more spices and garlic to the recipe to make it more tasty.
This was very good....my whole family loved it. I served it over white rice....The only thing I changed was using a little more olive oil and a little less butter. I also added some sauteed fresh sliced mushrooms. Very quick and easy....
My hubby and I thought this was good but liked the scampi more with shrimp. I was hoping for something a little more like Olive Garden's since I can't eat there being gluten free; but it didn't seem to be quite what I was looking for. Other than the addition of white wine, peppers and onions I followed the recipe.
I loved this meal, be a little more generous with the lemon juice.
This is a great recipe, and very simple to make. In my opinion it is better than the stuff in the resturaunts. Less salt. Even my fiancé loved it, who claimed he didn't like scampi. I did add a splash of white wine and a little garlic powder and it turned out perfectly. Just make sure you add the lemon juice slowly, or you'll risk scalding it, giving the sauce a very brown and almost burnt sour taste to it.
Wow this was so yummy. I added 1/4c white cooking wine, 8oz of mushrooms, 1 red pepper and 1/4-1/2 purple onion. Then I mixed angel haired noodles in, could have used a little more sauce. Next time will add chicken broth. Yummy though, my 3 kids under 5 and husband LOVED IT!!!!
Tastes just like the Ovlie Garden chicken scampi if you add some sliced peppers like I did! YUMMY!!!
Excellent!! So easy and delicious. I did cut down the butter by half and only 3 tbl olive oil. Also added a half cup of white wine and added a little extra garlic. YUM!! Served over white rice and topped with fresh diced tomatoes for garnish :-)
AWESOME!!!! I just tried making this for my boyfriend and I, and it's easily our favorite meal that I've ever made. I did add some peppers (red, green, and yellow) with the chicken and 1/2 cup of chardonnay with the lemon juice as another use recommended. I'm not very good at cooking meat, so I was surprised at how well it came out... Next time i'm going to mix the butter, oil, spices, wine, and lemon juice the day before and let the chicken marinade in it overnight.
This taste just like the chicken scampi from Olive Garden. It was easy and quick. I served it over angel hair pasta. The kids also loved it!
WOW! This was delicious. Our entire family enjoyed it. It was very easy and quick to make. I threw it over thin spaghetti. It was perfect as it was. I will definitely try this one with scallops and veggies for a meatless variety. Thanks for the recipe!
This was delicious!!! I followed the suggestion of adding white wine. I also added tomatoes, black olives and imitation crab to soak us some of that extra sauce. LOVED IT!!!!!! I will definitely be making this again!
This was really tasty but way too greasy so I gave it 4 stars. I added some white wine and extra garlic, in one big pan and then tossed it all with cooked penne. It was still oily even with the pasta. Next time I would cut the butter in half, and add some heavy cream to give a creamier sauce like OG. The leftovers looked a little gross with the congealed butter but still tasted great.
MMMMMMM, this was good! Next time I well add some red and green bell pepper and double the sauce. I used 1/4 the butter, 2T oilve oil and white wine like some of the others did.
I was quite dissapointed with this recipe. The flavor was Ok but it tasted alot like pan fried chicken. And as for the sauce, there wasn't any. Just a puddle of grease. Sorry to be so harsh but after being so excited to make this meal, it was a big let down.
I made this last night and my husband and I said it was one of the best meals I have ever made. I did change up the recipe slightly based on other reviews. Floured the chicken, added a little wine, bell pepper, onion & used fresh chopped parsley. I also used chicken tenderloins instead of just chicken breasts. The chicken was ultra tender. Don't skimp on the herbs. They do make a big difference. This tasted just like Olive Garden's recipe or better. Try it- you will positively love it.
A little too greasy for my taste. Had a good flavor though. I would maybe drain the "sauce" (really just oil and butter), and serve it with pasta Alfredo if I were to try it again.
A quick and easy scampi that was quite delicious. I took the advice of others and cut the oil and butter in half as well as adding some wine with the lemon juice. (Only had fortified wines handy, so I used Marsala...just a few tablespoons.) I did do one thing entirely different, though, with great results. Recalling the French technique of monter au buerre, I began the dish with 2 tablespoons of butter, then, after the chicken was cooked through (which i found easier if the pan was lidded) I removed it from the pan, put a splash of my pasta cooking water in the pan to increase the volume of liquid, and whisked in the other two tablespoons of cold butter, about a teaspoon at a time. This results in a creamy, silky finish to the sauce.
I halved the recipe, basically: 1/8c butter, 1T oil, 1/2t parsley, 1/2t basil, 1/8t oregano, 2 cloves garlic & 1/2t salt. I added 1/4c white wine after the garlic was tender. I had leftover chicken breast so sliced it & reheated it at the end. 'Served it over 4oz linguine & liked it . :D
It was good, I think I just love shrimp with my scampi, better than chicken. Maybe more garlic next time.
Added to linguini for dinner, taste great!
A very delicious recipe. Quick, easy and tasted great. The only change was to add the garlic during the simmer time as I didn't want it to burn during the saute time for the chicken.
I made this recipe for my husband, who is a very picky eater, and he loved it! I followed the instructions exactly, poured the chicken and sauce over pasta and served with crescent rolls. This recipe was very quick & easy to make and I plan to use it again.
I made this recipe as is - no changes and it was awesome! Its a recipe I will not hesitate to make every week, it won't grow tiresome. :)