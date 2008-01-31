Embarrassingly Easy Barbecue Chicken
This chicken is as good as it is easy. It is a real family favorite even in Texas.
This recipe needs to be tweaked. I use this recipe for a catering , and everyone loves it. The best way to make this is one can of warm coke, heinz catsup, start with equal amounts then to taste, simmer for about a half and hour and stir so it won't burn. Let it sit in the frig overnight and it will thicken it up. By putting it in the frig the catsup and coke mesh really well, sometimes I add mushrooms and onions, it is excellent. It is great with Patty LaBelles macaroni and cheese. Beware of calories great, comfort food. :-)Read More
I'm sorry, my family thought this recipe was terrible and I threw away all of the leftover chicken. It was easy but had no flavor.Read More
Only a "kid" would love it. The only similarity to barbecue chicken is the color. "Families in Texas love it." Well, we here in Pennsylvania love the real taste of barbecue, not imitation flavor. Would not serve to guests.
I do not recomend this recipe. It tastes like over sweetened Ketchup! We BBQ alot and this does not resemble BBQ chicken at all.
I've tried this recipe three times. The first time I used diet Pepsi and ketchup. It came out grossly sweet and I threw it away. A friend told me to be sure to use Diet Coke, so the second time I did. It was very blah; tasted like sweet ketchup to me but I thought it could have potential. So the third time I tried to liven it up with 2 cloves garlic, 1/2 a minced onion, 1/2 a minced green pepper, white pepper, and a dash of worstershire sauce. The additions actually made it worse. I'm sorry, but this absolutely didn't work for me.
This recipe turned out surprisingly well. The sauce is not exactly a BBQ type, it's more of a tomatoey type of taste, but it's pretty good nevertheless. My husband absolutely loved it. I was a little less enthusiastic, but I still found it to be worthwhile - and definitely an easy meal to make. Will serve it again.
The "texas families" who love this recipe must not really be from Texas...'cause we KNOW good BBQ...and this ain't it!!!
This was a very very easy recipe -- and while it was a bit sweet, the kids certainly enjoyed it. If you like your BBQ sweet rather than tangy, try it. I also found there wasn't a lot of heartburn complaints after my family ate this chicken.
Embarassingly embarassing you mean. This recipe was awful. We ended up eating a couple bites and then ordering out for pizza.
I made this recipe with a can of diet cola, ketchup and chicken breast tenderloins. It is SO easy and really quite good. Not a gourmet dish, I admit, but tasty for a quick and low fat, low calorie (that is if you use the diet cola) dish.
I changed this recipe and it turned out great! I used regular cola and bbq sauce instead of ketchup. First I soaked the chicken over night in the coke. the next day we threw it on the grill and smothered it with lemon pepper, salt, and bbq sauce. Fantastic I also use this for ribs. I precook the ribs in a slow cooker covered in coke for 6 hours the throw them on the grill with bbq sauce. Heaven
This got a two because of ease. I'm from Texas and we did not love it at all. This is sweetened ketchup not BBQ. Sorry.
Im sorry but I tried this because of a similar recipe I have for Steak tips but this was not good to my family at all! I use 1 Cup each of Ketchup, Coke and Brown sugarand mix along with the small bottle of Italian Dressing. I marinate overnite if not 24 hours and it ALWAYS gets rave reviews (even though it sounds odd) the meat is always so tender it could almost melt in your mouth! Try that for a yummy change :)
My Family loved this. No left-overs tonight :-)
Don't insult Texas like that. Actually, the idea is nice and easy, but to add more of a bbq flavor, add onion powder, little bit of tabasco, squirt of mustard and salt and pepper the chicken just a little before baking and putting in the pan. There is too much sauce too - you could cut it in half.
Embarassing is right. I have tasted my fare share of bbq, while growing up in TX, and never have I tasted bbq with so little flavor....wouldnt really even call it bbq, just chicken and ketchup...not good. Anyone who thinks this is good BBQ has def. never had real BBQ. Sorry to sound harsh but its the truth.
I made this dish several times and it was a big hit. I added a few more ingredients. You MUST clean and season your chicken, without the seasonings it will be bland. Also instead of regular Diet Coke I used Diet Cherry Coke, it made a big difference....
Yes, this is very easy, but it's also pretty bland. I added garlic, worcestershire, liquid smoke and vinegar. The chicken itself is bland and the sauce is not thick at all. I am reducing the sauce on the stove, but I'm not sure I'd make this again. It doesn't taste bad, it's just not super yummy.
