Embarrassingly Easy Barbecue Chicken

This chicken is as good as it is easy. It is a real family favorite even in Texas.

By Tami

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the cola and ketchup in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add the chicken pieces, turning to coat well. Bake skin side down for 30 minutes. Turn and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
865 calories; protein 65g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 51.6g; cholesterol 255.4mg; sodium 1333.8mg. Full Nutrition
