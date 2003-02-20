White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

The only way I could describe this dish is havenly. It is pretty rich though so I won't be making it often and I felt like I dirtied every pan I own. I made a few adjustments and have a few more that I will try next time I make it. For the sauce I added about two teaspoons of chopped garlic from a jar and thought it was perfect. I didn't chop my onions fine enough though. I recommend you chop them very fine. I only had one 10 oz can of chicken broth so I made up the rest of the two cups of broth with white wine. I used the amount of oregano and basil called for and thought that was perfect. But the wine may have hidden some of the taste. I added salt and pepper at the very end based on taste. I am not sure how much I added. The recipe is not clear if the noodles should be precooked, so I used no bake noodles. I baked the chicken in the oven with no spices. The chicken itself didn't have much flavor, but you don't miss it with everything else going on. I used a 16 oz package of spinach and was still a little too much in my opinion. Next time I will use one 10 oz package. I didn't pay attention to how the recipe said to layer, because it didn't make any sense to me. I put a third of the sauce in the pan, a layer of noodles, half of the chicken, spinach, and ricotta. Then another layer of noodles, 1/3 of the sauce, rest of the chicken, spinach and ricotta. The final layer of noodles and sauce. Then the mozzerella and parm. cheese. Because I made ahead of

