White Cheese Chicken Lasagna
A chicken and spinach lasagna with a creamy white cheese sauce. Great for any kind of pot luck. My kids love it.
The only way I could describe this dish is havenly. It is pretty rich though so I won't be making it often and I felt like I dirtied every pan I own. I made a few adjustments and have a few more that I will try next time I make it. For the sauce I added about two teaspoons of chopped garlic from a jar and thought it was perfect. I didn't chop my onions fine enough though. I recommend you chop them very fine. I only had one 10 oz can of chicken broth so I made up the rest of the two cups of broth with white wine. I used the amount of oregano and basil called for and thought that was perfect. But the wine may have hidden some of the taste. I added salt and pepper at the very end based on taste. I am not sure how much I added. The recipe is not clear if the noodles should be precooked, so I used no bake noodles. I baked the chicken in the oven with no spices. The chicken itself didn't have much flavor, but you don't miss it with everything else going on. I used a 16 oz package of spinach and was still a little too much in my opinion. Next time I will use one 10 oz package. I didn't pay attention to how the recipe said to layer, because it didn't make any sense to me. I put a third of the sauce in the pan, a layer of noodles, half of the chicken, spinach, and ricotta. Then another layer of noodles, 1/3 of the sauce, rest of the chicken, spinach and ricotta. The final layer of noodles and sauce. Then the mozzerella and parm. cheese. Because I made ahead ofRead More
This was okay and I will make it again but I think it needs some tweaking to make it really good. Next time, I will use a straight bechamel, using all milk and no chicken broth. I will probably use just parmesan cheese and skip the mozzarella, too. I think part of the reason I found this recipe so bland was that there was no nutmeg in the white sauce - for me nutmeg is a must, both for the bechamel AND for the spinach! Besides all the issues I had with the sauce, I made a couple changes to the "structure" of the lasagna - first putting sauce in the pan, then noodles, chicken with sauce, noodles, spinach with ricotta (I substituted cottage cheese), noodles, then the chicken mixture again, noodles, then the spinach mixture again, more noodles, finishing with plain sauce topped with more parmesan cheese. I used no-boil soft lasagna noodles throughout. I like to make lasagna on "swim lesson night" because I can make it ahead and have it bake and set before we get home, and my daughter doesn't like tomato-based lasagna so I will definitely make chicken and spinach lasagna again, but next time I'll do it "my way"...Read More
This was wonderful. I made the following modifications: made 1/3 more sauce. Used only 1 package of spinach, which I mixed into the ricotta. I layered in the following way: 1/4 sauce, 3 noodles, 1/2 ricotta/spinach, 1/2 chicken, 1/4 of sauce, 1/3 of remaining mozz/parm, 3 noodles, rest of ricotta/spinach, rest of chicken, 1/4 of sauce, 1/3 of remaining mozz/parm, 3 noodles, rest of sauce, rest of mozz/parm, sprinkled with fresh parsley.
This was fabulous! My husband enjoyed it so much he took leftovers for lunch the next day. I did cook 1/2 lb of chopped bacon until crisp, remove and drain on some paper towel. I then cooked 2 chopped raw chicken breast in the bacon grease until slightly brown and done and then drained on paper towels. Giving the chicken a slight bacony flavour. Then in layering I sprinkled the cooked bacon over the layer of spinach. It was great. It combined one of my favourite combinations, a classic, chicken, bacon and spinach. You must try adding the bacon.
DELICIOUS!! I used fat free ricotta cheese and couldn't even tell the difference. I also cut back on the spinach because I thought one package was more then enough. I was a little confused as to whether or not I should cook the noodles first. I chose not to and they cooked perfectly in the cheese sauce!! Great recipe.
I went on the fantastic reviews and made this dish for a group of 12 women without even testing it out first. I was scared, but I have nothing to be scared of! It was awesome! I took the advice of others and added extra mozzerella on the top and used no-boil noodles. It all worked out perfectly and every single woman at my party asked for the recipe. I HIGHLY recommend this! PS - My husaband like this recipe so much that he ate some for breakfast!
I found this recipe 5 years ago right after I got married and was in need of some good recipes. This was a HOME RUN! I have since added lots more garlic, more cheese and even created a spinach and mushroom layer that I also flavor with garlic. I get asked for this recipe whenever I make it. Most importantly...it has become a family favorite! I usually do most of the prep work far in advance so I just need to throw it all together and whip up the sauce. Well worth the efforts every time!
Wow! This recipe is awesome! My entire family raved--and they are fussy eaters! Modifications: I used chicken tenders and poached them, then shredded them (used about 3c.shredded chicken); strained poaching liquid and added 2 chicken bouillon cubes to 3c liquid (stay with me here) instead of the 2c canned broth, added about 1/2c more milk plus that extra cup broth BECAUSE I used no-boil lasagna noodles. Sauce consistency was PERFECT!!! I also covered pan with foil and baked about 45-50 minutes, and let it stand without foil outside oven about 10 minutes to "set up". Yummmmmmm!
Wonderful recipe, especially for cheese lovers. After scoring through the reviews and baking it myself, I have the following suggestions: 1. If you are using no boil lasagna noodles, add 1/2 cup more milk to the sauce. 2. Saute one pound of mushrooms in some butter and then saute FRESH spinach in the same pot. The mushrooms nicely accent the spinach layer and add some flare. 3. Use THREE cups of chicken. (I used Tyson ready to serve grilled slices that I chopped up with scissors). 4. Instead of just shredded mozzarella, use a six cheese Italian blend. Very filling and decadent meal. I cut this into 12 pieces and 1/12th was more than enough per person.
Easy. Delicious. Great as leftovers, if there's any left. Want to try a white chicken pizza with this white sauce and grilled chicken sometime.
Because I liked the ingredients in this recipe, I decided to give it a try, but modified it to make it easier to make. This is what I did and it turned out great: Instead of lasagna noodles, I used a lb. of rotini. (I HATE cooking lasagna noodles, don't ask me why). I cooked the pasta while the chicken was boiling. I used 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts and chopped them up when they were done boiling. At the same time the pasta and chicken were cooking, I defrosted the spinach in the microwave and pressed all the moisture out of it. I mixed the chicken, pasta, and spinach all together in the pasta pot after I drained off the pasta. I seasoned it with the oregano, a little basil, salt, and pepper. I made the cheese sauce as directed and added a little nutmeg to the sauce when it was done. If you have one of those little choppers, I highly recommend using it to finely mince your onions and garlic. Then, I added two eggs to the ricotta cheese along with a little bit of parmesan cheese, about 1/4 cup. To assemble this recipe, I layered pasta mixture, ricotta, and cheese sauce in that order ending up with cheese sauce. I then covered the top with mozzarella cheese and sprinkled on a bit of parmesan, popped it into the oven and baked it for 35 minutes. This way is much easier for my kiddos to eat and I feel the ingredients blend together better this way. It all fit very nicely in a 9x13 pan. We will definately be making this again. The taste was awesome! The o
this was SO good (i'd give it 5 stars but i did make changes). i did halve the spinach as suggested and i'm glad i did, that would have been WAY too much spinach (however, one should note that the typical frozen spinach packages that say they are 300grams/10oz do NOT equal out to be that much when all the water is squeezed out of them, at least not in my case. to get just 10oz i needed to use 3-300gram packages of spinach. i usually squeeze out all the water and weigh the spinach afterwards). i also cut up and fried some chicken breast in olive oil with salt,pepper, garlic and onion powder to give the chicken flavor (i really wouldn't advise having just plain chicken in it). i also cooked some mushrooms with the onion and garlic (added 2 extra cloves as well) and then added the chicken in as well. i have made this dish with no chicken as well and i actually prefer it better that way. i also mixed the spinach with the ricotta cheese and added some pepper to it. (so the layering was sauce, noodles, spinach mixture, sauce, mozzarella cheese, noodles, spinach mixture, sauce, mozzarella cheese, noodles, sauce, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese). it was really really good. even my partner liked it and she doesn't like spinach usually!. i didn't find it to be too thick at all and it heated up great later. make sure to drain your spinach very very well!
Even better the 2nd day.
My family and I love this recipe. I make two 7 1/2 x 9 1/2 baking dishes. We eat one and freeze the other for the future. The only change I make to this dish is I use 1 pound boneless, skinless, chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. After I pan fry the chicken, I mix the chicken, spinach, ricotta cheese, 2 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese together in a large bowl. It made everything a lot easier. I spread 1 cup sauce on bottom, layer with noodles, 2 cups chicken mixture, noodles, 1 cup sauce, 2 cups chicken mixture, noodles, last cup sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese on top.
WOW...This was an excellent choose for company. I didn't use the spinach because I didn't know if everyone would like the spinach and it was still excellent...I think that the next time I make it I would like to try it with broccoli...
This was so yummy! My whole family loved it and it's really harty...will likely get 3 meals out of 1 pan! I made this mostly as stated, but after reading reviews of this being dry, bland and too cheesey/spinachy I made a couple small mods. (Bear with me, this is gonna be wordy, but it really seems to solve a lot of problems.) I used 2 cups milk, only 1 pkg of spinach and only about 2 cups of cheese. I also did the layering just a little differently. After making the white sauce I divided it in 1/2. To one half I added the chicken and 1 cup of cheese (old Cheddar to give it a little more zip) and I used the other half to coat my pan and for the final layer of noodles. To the ricotta I added the spinach, salt and 1/2 cup parm. The layering went like this: Sauce (without chicken), noodles, ricotta/spinach mixture, noodles, sauce (with chicken), noodles, sauce (without chicken), topped with parm and mozza. The end result was moist, rich, perfectly seasoned and sinfully delicious! Can't wait till tomorrow to get my hands on those leftovers!
This recipe took me a good two hours to prepare. I kept saying I hope this recipe is worth the time. When it was finished and we finally got to sit down and eat it, I was strongly gratified at how GOOD it was. I was worried it was going to have too much spinach but it didn't. It was perfect. So very good, I wouldn't change a thing.
I tried this recipe today, it was really delicious, it came out perfect even though it's my first time to do a lasagna ;) I read alot of the reviews before I started cooking to see if there were interesting tips that I could try out :) OK, so this is how I did it, first I used fresh spinach instead of frozen, but I definitely went through all the fuss of de-stemming, steaming, chopping, then cooking it with little bit of better :) I also added white mushrooms, and for next time I will definitely use more of it, I cooked the mushrooms with the spinach then added the ricotta cheese on them, so it became the mushroom-spinach-ricotta mixture (and I considered it as a layer), also I took the advice of adding more garlic but not too much and also increasing the amount of the sauce mixture (by increasing the amount of chicken broth and milk but not too much), For the chicken layer, I choose to mix it with the cheesy sauce, so the chicken feels softer and juicier, plus I grilled the chicken instead of just cooking it, to give some twist in the taste, as some reviewers suggested, that's all the additions I did, This recipe is definitely a KEEPER, BTW: this is my first review on allrecipes, and it feels good to share your thoughts and experiences on cooking :)
Great recipe! I just made it tonight and it was WONDERFUL! I only changed it a little, I substituted cottage cheese for the ricotta cheese, and I added a zucchini and mushrooms to the spinach layer. I changed the cheese because I thought with all the cheeses in the recipe it would be too strong. Also I divided the recipe into 4 mini-lasagna pans I bought at the dollar tree. I cooked one of them and froze the others. I am only cooking for 2 and I know if I made the entire dish it would be bad before we got around to eating the entire dish.
I used whole wheat oven ready lasagna, low fat cheeses, wilted fresh spinach and refrigerated chicken shortcuts. It was absolutely amazing.
On the advice of others, I increased the garlic and spices, and only used 1 bag of fresh spinach. Used no-boil lasagna noodles and increased milk to 2 c. After cooking time was up, I broiled for a minute to crisp and brown the top layer of cheese. It needs to sit for 20 minutes before cutting. This allows the cheeses to hold everything together. This is a great dish to make for guests ... put it together early in the day and no last minute cooking! Turned out great.
I decided to make this at the VERY last minute tonight and it was so easy and turned out GREAT! I was a little nervous about it being bland after reading some of the reviews, so I went heavier on the garlic (~2 cloves) and seasoned my chicken breast with salt, pepper, and garlic powder before cooking it in olive oil. (I also opted for only 1/4 cup butter and my sauce was PERFECT! Not runny at all.) My husband said to put it on the list, so I guess I'll be making this again! Thanks!
Phew. Complex recipe! I did change a couple things only because I spent some time reading the reviews and taking what I thought would be beneficial. I used the whole box of lasagna noodles, used all chicken broth in the sauce excepting a half cup of white wine. I also doubled the garlic and minced my onions really fine. Fred Meyer/Krogers had an italian mix of cheese (parmesan, mozzerella and provolone) on sale for a buck each so I used two packages of that, to save a little time. I also used cottage cheese instead of ricotta because....we'll.....we don't like ricotta AND I'm cheap. In the cottage cheese mixture, I added a little more basil and oregano. I only made two layers and the layers went sauce, noodles, cottage cheese/cheese mixture, spinach then chicken. It made it easier because all I had to do is divide everything in half. This really only took about an hour to cook and assemble which was a godsend because I have plans this afternoon so I could cook all the ingredients and assemble, then cover and let it set in the fridge so all I have to do is pop it in the oven until dinner. Thank you to all those before me who provided reviews, they were very helpful. NOTE: This was super rich. I couldn't even eat too much of it and my kids weren't keen on it at all. I am thankful to have tried it out, it was quite tasty but I probably won't make it again. It's just too heavy.
All I can say is....YUMMY!!!!!!!! We are eating this dish as I write this. It is SOOOO good! I have 8 kids, even the pickiest of them have just given this a 5 star. The only thing I did after looking at the reviews, I did precook the noodles, added mushrooms and 1 1/2 times the sauce everything else stayed the same. This would also be great to throw the sauce together with the meat, spices, any veggies you wish and serve over angel hair pasta........so YUMMY!!!!! thanks
Excellent! Plenty of sauce so its not at all dry - even reheated. I used one box of spinach because I have picky eaters, and instead of using the spinach as a layer I mixed it in with the cream sauce. My husband and 3 year old LOVED it!
Awesome recipe! Great leftovers as well! My husband and I loved it. It might be better with a smidge less oregano, but other than that it was fabulous!
Very good. Didn't use as much spinach and spread the spinach onto every layer. Other than that wouldn't change a thing about recipe.
My husband and I made this last night and it is delicious. I used oven ready lasagna, which worked great. I had to bake about 50 minutes, covered. Next time, I plan to add a can of chopped, marinated artichoke hearts to one of the layers.
I used 2 full pkgs of the spinach which I think was a little bit too much, Next time I will cut that down and use more chicken, other wise this was wonderful!! Love that my house smelled like the Olive Garden too!
It is very tasty and enjoyed it very much. A few things learned on the first try is that the layering instructions seem disproportionate, so I would layer more evenly next time. I would also mix the cheeses and flavor the chicken all together then place on the noodles. I would like to crust a little more, so perhaps some bread crumbs on top too and lastly I definitely needed to let it sit- it was much too soupy when it came out of the oven. I love it though, so for me it is just working out some technical stuff. Great recipe thanks for sharing!
Fantastic! My three year old picked this recipe after it came up in the "20 Best Recipes for Kids" category. He helped with every step (so it's definitely easy!), and it came out fantastic! We will definitely add this to our book of regular dinners, though next time I will add more basil and oregano. Highly recommend!
I made this for a dinner party and my guests loved it! I did alter the recipe a bit, using 1 cup ricotta mixed with the mozerella and parmesan chz and distributing evenly throughout the layers. More garlic was called for including sauteing chicken in garlic and olive oil. Broccoli replaced the spinach due to the recent spinach scare! I also added mushrooms which is always a good idea unless you have a distaste for fungi.
Just made this recipe this afternoon. My bf loved it! I think the following changes may have helped, because without them I could see how some reviewers would call this recipe too bland. Chicken Prep: Melted 1/4 cup of butter in a stock pot, added onions and garlic, let them cook until nearly translucent. Added 4 whole breast of chicken seasoned with salt, pepper, and onion powder, cooked on each side for about 2 mins per side then filled the stock pot with boiling water. Once chicken was cooked through I poured out the water and chilled the chicken in the fridge. After chilled I shredded instead of cubing the chicken. 2nd change, I added the entire cup of parmesan to the sauce and an extra 1/2 c of mozzarella. Sauce was not soupy at all. 3rd change; I took an 8oz pkg of softened cream cheese, whipped it, added the spinach to the cream cheese, seasoned with salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg. Then I added the ricotta to the cream cheese and spinach mixture. I layered per the directions and cooked for 35-37 mins. It was a huge hit! Don't know if this will be a regular on the house hold menu since there are SOOO many steps involved.
Absolutely Delicious! Thanks for sharing. (What a sneaky way to get the kids to eat spinach without really tasting it.)
This is the basis white lasagna I'v been looking for - similar to Stauffers. I'd prefer the sauce a little thinner - will either add more broth or less flour. Also, for vegetarian, will omit the chicken and maybe add some thinly sliced zucchini and carrots. I loved the flavor.
This was FANTASTIC! BF says best chicken lasagna ever. I upped the garlic because we love it, upped the basil a bit, used fresh sauteed spinach (used 3/4 lb., but 1 lb. would have been better)and added 1/2 cup white wine to the bechamel sauce. Wow. Thanks Lisa for an amazing recipe!
I really liked the flavor of this recipe. I was a tad worried when reading reviews that it would be bland. But it turned out lovely. A nice mellow taste, that wasn't overpowering. I did follow the suggestion of another reviewer and mixed the chicken, ricotta, and spinach together. It made for easier spreading. Also, by total accident, I used all chicken broth (4c.) and left out the milk. After I realized I did this, I was concerned it wouldn't turn out right. However, I didn't notice anything different at the end. Lastly, I only used half the spinach. Two boxes probably would have been fine, but the kids don't like it too much, so I didn't want to push my luck! I ended up layering it like this: 1 c. sauce, 3 noodles, 1/3 of the chicken mixture, 1/4 c. mozzarella. I did three layers like this and then topped it off with the extra sauce and the remaining mozzarella on top. It's important to let it set for about 10 minutes before serving, that way the sauce thickens up and everything melds together well. Overall, this was an excellent recipe. It would be great to serve at a dinner party for guests.
This recipe was delicious and so easy!! The only thing I did differently was that I only used 1 package of spinach, which was a perfect amount. Also, for the next time, I think I will shred the chicken meat instead of cutting it into cubes, since it everything else was so smooth that it was weird to bite into a chunk of chicken. Also, the next time I make this, I think that I will leave the seasonings out of the sauce (I thought it was a bit too much) and season the ricotta instead with about half of the amount of seasonings. Another thing I wish I did: usually when I make any type of pasta stuffed with ricotta, I will add an egg to the cheese and beat it up well--I think it holds it all together much better. This recipe didn't say to do that, so I didn't...and the ricotta just seemed to be falling out all over the place. Other than a few modifications I will make, I thought this recipe was delicious!! I will definitely make it again.
This was wonderful! I added 2-3 cups more cheese because my family LOVES cheese.
I love this recipe! It is my husband's favorite. My changes were to use no-boil lasagne noodles, add mushrooms to the spinach and sautee the spinach and mushroom mixture in white wine and garlic, and to use chicken tenderloins coated in parmesan cheese and then cooked for 20 minutes in a skillet with white wine and butter. I think the white wine really adds to the overall flavor of this dish.
This was great, but of course, I tweaked the recipe. I only used half the amount of spinach, extra garlic, salted the sauce to taste before layering, heavy cream instead of milk, and fresh cut basil with the parsley on top! Absolutely delicious!
This was very good! I did make a few changes. I probably tripled the garlic in the sauce and I also added more parmesan. I only used about 1/3 of the amount of butter called for, to try and make up for the extra calories from the extra cheese. I mixed the spinach and ricotta together to make layering easier. I also grated a carrot and added it for color, and extra veggies. I made this when I was having friends over for dinner. We all loved it! I will definitely be making this again, but not too often since it's pretty high calorie, but delicious!
Super yummy!!
I have made white lasagna before without problems, however, this recipe doesn't cut it!! I followed directions exactly. It smelled wonderful while cooking but was too rich and down right unappetizing to eat. I had company over and after one bite everyone had to laugh and said they couldn't eat it. Won't be making this one again!!
Great recipe! I also substituted frozen spinach for fresh used only half of the bag. I added mushrooms as well. My family loved and they have been raving about it ever since.
Everyone always loves this dish. I only use half the spinach suggested.
mehh... this was just ok to me. Kind of bland for all of the work.
I used 3 cloves of garlic and skimped on the spinach and nowhere near the amount of ricotta. Can't wait to try this creamy sauce on ravolli or angle hair pasta!
Excellent dish. I made this and an American Lasagna at the last dinner party I had and they were equally loved, though more guests commented on this one and I had a few requests for the recipe. It was almost like they were taken by surprise that they thought this was as fantastic as it is. It's easy to make, I actually put it together the night before and baked it the following day. Fantastic. I wouldn't change a thing. Make sure you squeeze all the excess water out of your spinach. I will definitely make it again.
Great recipe though time consuming but a few things I did to make it better: The sauce was really thick although I followed the recipe exactly, it didn't want to spread. I added additional stock to thin it out and it was perfect when done, not dry at all and held together well. You definitely need more than nine lasagna noodles, which is the reason I gave it only four stars. In order to fill the 9x13 pan, using 3 per layer there were gaps between the noodles. I ended up using 12 noodles which was inconvenient because I had only cooked nine. I used about three cups of chicken as two weren't enough for that big of a pan. I used fresh spinach instead of the frozen. I mixed the ricotta with an egg, parsley and parmesan which is how I do it for regular lasagna.
I tried creamy chicken lasagna (Caroline) that only my daughter likes. Was trying for one we would all like. Not it. It's very bland (the other one was, too) & dry. I won't throw something out unless I can't do anything with it. I won't be making it again, but I did improve it by mixing it with marinara sauce. (I cut it into small squares, mixed gently with sauce, topped with more cheese & called it an italian casserole.) The sauce provided flavor & moisture.
This was very good. I followed the recipe as is, but thought it needed something else, maybe more salt? Will make again using some of the suggestions.
This was awesome. As much as it bugs me when people change a recipe then rate it, I have to confess I did double the sauce so I could avoid cooking the lasagne noodles (w/xtra sauce they cook up just fine in the oven!) and I had some dried wild mushrooms so I rehydrated them and chopped them up fine and added them to the sauce with a bit of the mushroom liquid. Rave reviews from everyone but my finicky 15 year old!
A *very* tasty recipe but we had a few problems. First, we used oven-ready lasagne noodles so we should have increased either the broth or milk to provide more moisture for cooking the noodles. Because we didn't do this, the lasagne came out on the dry side. (Some may prefer it this way, but I like my lasagne a bit on the "saucy" side.) Next, we were in a rush so we didn't have time to properly thaw the spinach. This resulted in "blobs" of spinach in some places, and no spinach in others. Overall, though, we loved the results and, next time, will adjust the liquids and properly thaw the spinach for a better result. UPDATE: I made this a second time and it turned out just as tasty and not as dry as the first time. Yummy!
I've made something very similar before, and the one extra that I highly recommend is some diced prosciutto ham. It is fantastic. I also put in a dash of fresh ground nutmeg.
While cooking it I could not stop eating the sauce! I was kind of suprised though after eating it, it was not as cheesy as I thought it would be after making that big pot off sauce. I think next time I will add mozzerala in the layers and on top to make it more oozy with cheese!
Bland and had too much spinach
This was alright. Was a little bland for my taste.
My whole family loved this - 2 & 4 year old kids and all! They all cringed at the spinach - but still loved it. I made a half batch, and It was gone so fast - even leftovers that we had, were gone the next day and it was just as good reheated! I did use chopped chicken that i already had leftover from a whole chicken I had roasted, this made the prep very fast! Definite keeper!
Very good! Leftovers went to work and got rave reviews and everyone wants the recipe!
I cut down on the spinach by 3/4, added some fresh basil, and just a handful of cheddar to the sauce to give it a different flavor. I used ground chicken instead of chopped. Loved it.
Very good recipe. The only changes I made were soaking the noodles in hot tap water for about 30 minutes instead of boiling them and doubling the parmesan cheese(parmegano reggiano). I also used 1/2 cup heavy cream and one cup of milk. I accidently only used half the spinach and it was still plenty. I added an egg and some s/p garlic/onion powder to the ricotta and put the ricotta on two layers. I ended up using about 15 noodles in all and had to bake it a bit longer, a little over an hour. I let it sit for about an hour before cutting in to it and it came out beautiful. It all stayed together nicely and tasted delicious. Nice and creamy and oh so rich. One small piece will do it along side a salad with a tangy vinegrette. You need some acid to cut all the richness. Oh and I also used four garlic cloves and two onions. This recipe is definately a keeper!!
This turned out very well for me. I have never had chicken lasagna and hubby liked it as well. I did add more garlic (we love the stuff) and added more cheese than the recipe called for. (I also did a mixture of ricotta and cottage cheese...personal preference.) Thanks for the post...definately will make again.
Oh my..... this was SO good.... so rich but so delicious... I went with other reviewers and only used one bag of spinach, and mixed it with the ricotta. Used a shredded Rotisserie chicken and kept everything else exactly the same. Five stars all the way, but with the amount of cheese in this thing, I will only by making it once in a while!! : )
I love this dish and my husband loves it even more. He claims to hate spinach..so I lied and said it was parsley that he saw. He ate it and absolutely loves it. I don't cook with wine or salt and it was still GREAT. Next time I make it I will add more chicken. By the way I told the truth after he finished his 3rd plate.
Delicious!! We made this using left over turkey and used fresh spinach that I sauteed instead of the frozen. It came out wonderfully!
Ok, so this one wasn't so simple here in Bolivia. They don't have Ricotta, so I made a Ricotta facsimile from Milk, salt, and lemon juice. All we have is fresh spinach, so I steamed it and then used as mentioned in the recipe. We really enjoyed this dish . . . I'd like to try this when I return to the US and use store bought ricotta. I think that will be the final touch. I used way more garlic than called for too. I'll play with the recipe a bit more next time too, but all in all a great recipe!
This is a great base recipe. Like others suggested I used a layer with spinach, and added artichokes to my ricotta. Best lasagna ever! I sauteed my chicken with olive oil, onion and garlic salt and added mrs. dash (the yellow cap) I mix the ricotta with artichokes, and garlic powder (any brand that says "marinated" and comes in a jar works well) make sure you really separate the pieces of artichoke or you'll get large chunks in a bite. Save the juice that the artichoke is marinating in for use in the spinach mixture. I used half mozzarella and half italian blend of cheeses ( I think there's asiago, provolone, and romano in that) along with parmesean and I make about 1.5X the amount of cheese sauce required and add 1/3 of it to 16 oz. of frozen spinach that I've thawed out in a separate pot. I add about 1/3-1/2 cup of marinade from the artichokes and about a tsp or 2 of chicken base. (for making chicken broth) I also add Mrs. Dash+Garlic/Onion salt to this mixture as well. This makes 5 layers including noodles, (I layer sauce, noodles, ricotta, chicken, spinach) and it's a bit of extra work but the taste is WORTH it!
Turned out GREAT. This is the second time my husband made it. Only thing done differently is that after the chicken was cubed while he was preparing everything else he let the chicken soak in white wine. So good that my daughter even asked us to put it in her bottle for her.
This was super easy to make! Since we like a touch of spice I added in 1/2 serrano with the onion. I also used fresh spinach & basil then mixed it in with the ricotta. I garnished the top with sliced tomatoes & basil then covered with cheese & remaining sauce. It is fantastic! Thanks!
This was a good, simple recipe although I did make a few changes to make a better fit in our house and based on past experiences with similar recipes. First I made 1 1/2 the amount of sauce and used more noodles, a full box. To the sauce in addition to the mozzarella I added about a cup of white wine and a good handful of shredded swiss cheese and fresh parmesan and a dash of nutmeg. I used way more garlic than called for. I shredded my chicken rather than dicing and mixed it into the ricotta mixture (ricotta, mozzarella, swiss, basil, oregano, garlic and pepper) to make one less thing to layer. Rather than using frozen spinach I used fresh broccoli cut into tiny florets that I blanched in the boiling pasta water for about 2 to 3 minuets till they JUST started to get tender, they will finish cooking when you bake the lasagne, before submerging in ice water to stop the cooking and preserve the bright green color. Next time I make this I will use the broccoli along with sauteed fresh spinach and sliced mushrooms. Zucchini would probably be good too. This is a great, easy and customizable recipe that will be added to my regular rotation.
Delish!!! The sauce was to die for!
Soooooooo Good!
I use recipes from this site all of the time and I thought this was one of the worst recipes I have ever made!! Only change I made was added a little more garlic as others suggested. Would never make it again or recommend it!! Sorry!!
These was delicious!!! I have made it twice already with excellent reviews from my family and in-laws. I added a splash of white wine to the sauce and extra garlic. I also sauteed some more garlic in oil and cooked cubed chicken seasoned w/some salt, pepper and onion powder. When the chicken was just about done cooking I added the spinach and sauteed for about a minute. This gave it a lot more flavor then just adding plain cooked chicken. I mixed the ricotta with an egg and some more seasonings (grated Parmesan, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper). I then layered sauce, noodles, ricotta mix and chicken/spinach mix then more sauce and so on.... I will definitely be making this again! Even my very picky 2 year old (who does not eat meat or spinach) ate it!! The next time I make this I will double the sauce and use the extra to make pizza! yum!!!
OMG this was amazing!!! LOVED it! It was so good that I made it for a friend and she loved it too. I added a bag of fresh broccoli in one layer. And I used 1 bag of fresh spinach, instead of frozen. Best idea was to freeze the leftovers in individual size portions in freezer bagies. Stick it in the microwave for a few minutes and it is still sooo good!
Used leftover shredded turkey & it's a winner! I cut the recipe in half & added extra garlic (we love garlic).
REALLY DELICIOUS. TOOK IT TO A SHOWER. EVERYONE LOVED IT AND ASKED FOR THE RECIPE!
This was very good, the only reason it did not get 5 stars from me was due to the following modifications I made or would make: Chop the onion finely; eliminate the oregano and add 1-2 tbs. of fresh basil, one beaten egg, 1 package of spinach and a couple of dashes of nutmeg to the ricotta; use skim milk and low fat mozzarella; use no-cook lasagna pasta; eliminate the parsely; cover lasaagna for first 35 min, uncover let cook until bubbly; place under broiler for a few minutes to brown lightly
wow....this was excellent...although, i did make my fair share of subs....half parmesan for half of the ricotta (less ricotta-y)...some crushed red pepper, some italian flat leaf parsley, fresh basil instead dried, MUCH more farlic, italian seasoning, mushrooms....it was AWESOME.
I made this a few nights ago for my husband and a few friends. They LOVED it. My husband is requesting it to be made again, and soon. I found it to be a bit labor intensive, but it was well worth it. Just the right amount of everything to make this meal taste heavenly!
I was really excited about this recipe but it did not live up to my expectations. It was simple enough to put together but ended up being very bland and uninteresting. I also though this dish needed a thinner sauce. Not a single member of my family commented on it and no one went back for seconds (very unusual in my family). This was not a bad recipe, just plain and boring. I doubt that I will make this again.
After dinner, I went back and re-read the recipe to see if I missed some key ingredient(s). The bottom layer was too mushy and tasted quite "blah". We love spinach and I had high hopes for this recipe, but I won't be making it again. Way too many calories and too much effort for something so tasteless.
I made this as the recipe directed but didn't really like it. The sauce was very rich and each bite was overflowing with spinach. Although the it is a creamy sauce, the lasagna itself isn't very creamy. I think this was because there was so much spinach and the chicken doesn't crumble into small pieces like ground meats do.
3-8-14 wonderful great flavor
Prepared just as instructed and It wasn't bad but I think that if the spinach, sauce, cheese and chicken were evenly mixed and distributed between noodles it would taste better.
I am a bad cook, and even I got tremendous praise for this dish! One pan was able to feed 6 people, who all went back for 2nds with leftovers to spare. I also did a vegetarian variation a couple weeks ago by using eggplant instead of chicken (salted and drained, of course), and vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. For all you people who "don't like eggplant," get over it, because you're missing out on a fantastic vegetarian lasagna!
ehhhh..... i'll stick with regular lasagna. it was kinda bland-ish. good thought process but needed something. thank you for the recipe.
This was very very good. I subbed 1/2 cup dry white wine in the broth. I used a 16 oz package of frozen spinach...plenty. I think the basil was overpowering. It would be better with just a teaspoon of italian seasoning. Also, if you're going to put on the third layer of noodles you're going to need more than nine lasagna noodles, unless you use a small pan. More like 12 noodles. Overall, an excellent recipe. Would be great with seafood and cajun seasoning instead of italian seasoning.
Fantastic dish! Thanks for sharing!
Wow! The compliments flowed on Christmas! I was looking for a non-red meat lasagna recipe, for those in our family who do not eat red meat. (Made a traditional lasagna as well.)This one sounded appealing, as it is did not call for canned chicken soup. I used two large cans of white chicken, which totaled two cups Added a little more basil and oregano than recommended, as we love out Italian very spicy. Made this up two days ahead, placed in freezer. Took out of freezer Christmas morn, and into a 250 degree oven about 3 hours prior to dinner, as it had not thawed thoroughly. Turned up the heat to 375 one hour prior and in less than 30 mins, lasagna was ready, complete with oohs and aahs from entire family.
I'm pretty sure my tastebuds are messed up - I personally wasn't crazy about this recipe but I can't imagine why! I love everything that's in this recipe and I had a taste of the sauce before I started the "layers" and thought it was tasty but the final product (to me) was only okay. However, my roommate really liked this and my boyfriend and daughter found this to be "good." I too used those no bake lasagna noodles and worked well. However, even though this dinner was a moderate success with my family, I'm not sure if I'll make it again. I'd still say give it a whirl if your tired of your meat-sauce lasgna dinners.
Nice change to the normal red sauced lasangas. It tastes a bit lighter and I like the fact that it has the spinach in it.
I made this a while ago and froze the leftovers. I've been reheating individual pieces for my lunch. This is really tasty - such a nice change from the traditional red lasagna. I'll definitely make this one again - even just to freeze for lunches!
This was absolutely amazing! I followed the recipe exactly as listed and it came out perfect. My family loved it.
I tried this recipie tonight in preparation for a new recipie for our New Years party. Everyone ate it but no one was nuts about it. I think it was a bit bland as compared to the tomatoe sauce lasagnas. I did follow the recipie exactly. In order for me to make a recipie again I like it to be to something I can not wait to have again- I was dissapointed I did not like this as much as I thought I would. It had such high reviews.
I did not care for this recipe. Very bland and time consuming to make. Not one person in my family enjoyed it and we love cheesy pasta recipes!
It's pretty rare that I follow the recipe very strictly. It's even more unusual that I love the result. I am happy to report that this recipe falls into both categories. Well... I did make one change. Since I didn't add any salt to the broth, chicken or spinach, I had to add more salt (I suppose 3 teaspoons, but I just added to taste). I made it for a big family dinner and everyone loved it. Even me ;)