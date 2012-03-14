Basil Cream Chicken

This is quick to make and tastes great. The sauce has a great Parmesan and basil flavor.

Recipe by Janet Shannon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place milk and breadcrumbs in separate shallow bowls. Dip chicken in the milk, then coat with breadcrumbs. In a skillet over medium heat, fry chicken in butter or margarine, on both sides, until the juices run clear. Remove from skillet and keep warm.

  • Add the broth to the skillet; bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in the cream and pimentos; boil and stir for one minute. Reduce heat; add the Parmesan cheese, basil and black pepper. Simmer and stir until heated through. To serve, pour the sauce over the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 35.8g; cholesterol 181.1mg; sodium 515.9mg. Full Nutrition
