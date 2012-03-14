Basil Cream Chicken
This is quick to make and tastes great. The sauce has a great Parmesan and basil flavor.
This is quick to make and tastes great. The sauce has a great Parmesan and basil flavor.
You don’t know me, but you’ve gotta believe me -this is good. I mean REAL good. I modified it a tad, starting with using the standard breading method of flour, egg and (seasoned) bread crumbs. I browned the chicken in a mixture of butter and olive oil to reduce the burning point temperature. Once I browned it thoroughly I cut into it and noticed it was still a little pink on the inside – no problem, I just threw it in a 325 degree oven while I prepared the sauce and cooked some pasta. While I only made two chicken breasts, I hated to waste the better portion of an 8 oz. carton of chicken broth and half a carton of cream, so I thought what the heck, I’ll use it all! I added the chicken broth to the pan first, reduced it drastically, then added the entire carton of cream and let it go until the sauce had reduced to a thick and velvety smoothness. I added the Parmesan and pimiento just before serving and topped the chicken with a basil chiffonade rather than stirring it into the sauce. The chicken was tender and moist, the coating dry, golden and crispy (rather than mushy and soggy), complemented by the luxurious, rich sauce. The pimiento was a nice touch, subtly enhancing the sauce. I’m glad I had the extra sauce - it was perfect for some nice pasta! Since this is a dinner a little on the rich side, I chose to serve it with just a few pattypan squash, lightly seasoned with butter, salt and pepper. At the risk of sounding corny, this was a GLORIOUS dinner.Read More
Since I'm not a fan of fried chicken, I have to pass on the breading... but the sauce is great!Read More
You don’t know me, but you’ve gotta believe me -this is good. I mean REAL good. I modified it a tad, starting with using the standard breading method of flour, egg and (seasoned) bread crumbs. I browned the chicken in a mixture of butter and olive oil to reduce the burning point temperature. Once I browned it thoroughly I cut into it and noticed it was still a little pink on the inside – no problem, I just threw it in a 325 degree oven while I prepared the sauce and cooked some pasta. While I only made two chicken breasts, I hated to waste the better portion of an 8 oz. carton of chicken broth and half a carton of cream, so I thought what the heck, I’ll use it all! I added the chicken broth to the pan first, reduced it drastically, then added the entire carton of cream and let it go until the sauce had reduced to a thick and velvety smoothness. I added the Parmesan and pimiento just before serving and topped the chicken with a basil chiffonade rather than stirring it into the sauce. The chicken was tender and moist, the coating dry, golden and crispy (rather than mushy and soggy), complemented by the luxurious, rich sauce. The pimiento was a nice touch, subtly enhancing the sauce. I’m glad I had the extra sauce - it was perfect for some nice pasta! Since this is a dinner a little on the rich side, I chose to serve it with just a few pattypan squash, lightly seasoned with butter, salt and pepper. At the risk of sounding corny, this was a GLORIOUS dinner.
Very good, but I made a few changes: I pounded out the chicken a bit for quick even cooking: I dipped the chicken in egg instead of milk; I added chopped garlic while the chicken was cooking and to the sauce; I used half-n-half instead of heavy cream; and I used more chicken broth and less cream to cut some of the fat. I stuck with the original recipe for the most part - it is really very good!
I baked the chicken in the oven and doubled the sauce as another reviewer suggested so I'd have enough to go over angel hair pasta. This sauce was so heavy I should have done linguine! It was rich, thick and very creamy. All I had to add to give it a little more flavor was 1 tsp. of minced garlic from the jar. My husband was looking for more of a tomato basil cream sauce, so I added a 14.5 oz. can of italian sytle diced tomatoes to some of it and a little sugar and we had it!
This is really good. Unfortunately I made some changes to the recipe to suit our tastes (hence the 4 star rating). I pounded out the chicken breasts for even cooking and added some fresh garlic (like another reviewer suggested). I also omitted the pimentos (didn't have any). I added just a splash of dry white wine. Fabulous over some noodles. Will definately make again. Thanks for the post.
Here are my modifications: I cut my chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks, fried them in butter with 4 cloves of minced garlic. I also added broccoli and used whole pimentos from the mexican food section (much cheaper) sliced in strips. I substituted half and half for the heavy cream, used 2 tsp dried basil, doubled the sauce and added a little corn starch to thicken it. I served it over fettucini. Overall, it was good...my family liked it a lot, but personally, I thought it was more work than I like (frying the chicken, then setting it aside, grating the parmesean, etc.) I imagine it would be very good with fresh basil and maybe some fresh tomatoes (nice summer dish)
I'm on Atkins, so this was perfect for me. I did add garlic to the butter as I cooked the chicken, which I coated w/parmesan-not flour. And instead of pimentos (which I didn't have), I used chopped jalapenos. JUST RIGHT! (For me-if you don't like spicy food, stick w/the pimentos.) Great recipe to build on!
No, I didn't follow the recipe; but I learned a few things so you might want to read this anyway - even if you make faces at us who don't follow recipes to a "T" :) I didn't make the chicken - at all. I thought I'd try the sauce first. The sauce - well, I subbed half & half. I used 2c thinking it was going to be fabulous - & so I could have half with basil, half without. I just melted a little butter, added the half & half & heated. Added a cup of parmesan & almost 1/4t freshly ground black pepper. Stirred till melted, which takes longer than I expected; but maybe I just added it too soon. I read in another review, not from this recipe, about using mozzarella as a thickener instead of cornstarch or flour. Hmmm, I tried it. 'Didn't work on this one. I added a half cup of shreddded mozzarella & still had to thicken with 2T cornstarch. Maybe the mozzarella trick would be a trick for when your first choice didn't thicken enough. Sooo, it was good then. Nice & thick & yum. I added a third cup or so fresh basil to a cup of the sauce. I love basil. I love it. I love it, love it, love it; but it just didn't do anything for me in this recipe. I wanted it, too. What a great idea - creaminess of parmesan & fresh basil. 'Sounded great, but notsomuch. Oh yeah, I'll eat it; but prefer it without my precious basil. :)
Excellent! I didn't have pimentos, so I diced half of a red bell pepper that I had, added a package of fresh mushrooms that I had, but other than that followed it exactly. It didn't need anything else, but I had those 2 things that I needed to use. It was excellent!! I served it over orzo pasta. I mixed half the sauce with the pasta, and then topped the pasta with the chicken, and then poured the remaining sauce over the chicken. Was soooo good and did look and taste like a restaurant cooked it!
This was superbe - gourmet restaurant quality!
the best meal i have ever eaten... Try serving over pasta.
I think that this was very good and quick to prepare. I made some changes on the prep though. I did not bread the chicken. Instead, I seasoned it with Lawry's salt and pepper and browned it in 1 Tbsp butter and 1Tbsp olive oil. Once the chicken in browned on both sides, cover the chicken and cook 10 min until juices run clear. While the chicken was browning, I crushed 3 cloves of garlic and let it infuse in the oil and butter. I picked these out before going forward with the sauce. I used 1% milk with cornstarch instead of cream and this worked well. I think that next time I will sub sun dried tomatoes for the pimentos because I wasn't crazy about the flavor. Loved the base recipe and will make again! Oh, I served it over bow-tie pasta with garlic toast. Yum!
This was excellent. I made it with fresh basil but only 1/2 of the amount of pimentos. Also added 2 cloves of garlic to pan of sauce. You may also add some white wine to the sauce as my boss did; neither his family or mine had any leftovers. This recipe is a keeper for sure!
Since I'm not a fan of fried chicken, I have to pass on the breading... but the sauce is great!
This was fabulous and my husband said "You can make that again". I did make some changes, as usual. I added chopped Garlic, used half & half instead of cream and added more chicken broth to have enough to pour over the bowtie pasta. I also used sun dried tomatoes (because they were on hand) rather than Pimentos.
I changed the recipe slightly. I substituted capers for the pimentos and dipped my chicken which I seasoned in flour instead of breadcrumbs. I didnt see the point of the milk bath before dredging so I omitted that as well. Great recipe.
DDDDDDDog gone good meal there. I just fabulously love to make it when I have company..... Let me know of more if you have any as good as this.
definitely an indulgent chicken dish with the heavy cream and butter but it was delicious. I served this chicken with mashed potatoes. It was a real comfort food kinda meal!
Not bad, added garlic, and toped pasta with the chicken breast pounded thin and fresh chopped tomatoes. A splash of lemon brightened the Basil flavor. Added a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for a little kick, too.
This is one of the best chicken dishes that I have ever tasted. Every one that I serve it to loves it! Thanks
This is a good base recipe. I made a few changes and it turned out great. I cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. I skipped dipping it in milk and just tossed it in seasoned bread crumbs. I fried the chicken in olive oil instead of butter. I added 1/2 tsp. garlic from a jar while I fried the chicken. I doubled the sauce recipe but changed it a little too. I added 2 Tbsp. flour to the drippings and then added the broth. I used Half and Half instead of cream. I added 1/2 tsp. salt and used 1 Tbsp. dried basil since I didn't have any fresh. I also used 1/2 cup Kraft grated Parmesan Cheese and 1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano Cheese. I left out the Pimentos. I served the chicken and sauce over Penne pasta. All in all it turned out delicious. I will be making this again!
This recipe was very easy and tasted excellent, will definitly be making this again.
Good, but a little too rich. Will make again.
This meal was excellent!! You do have to like Basil though. I cut back some on the basil, so it wasn't so overwhelming. Once you cut back on it, it is one of the best chicken meals I have made. My husband is a picky eater and he loved it!! Will make it again over and over. It is high in fat but it was worth it =:)
This was a tasty variation to having chicken breasts. Although the sauce was too thin to my liking, next time I will add some flour to it. I didn't have fresh basil on hand, so I used dried basil and it turned out fine. I didn't add the pimento's (we don't care for them) and added some garlic powder and salt to taste which made the sauce even better.
This is my husbands new favorite recipe. I chopped up slices of bread for the bread crumbs and used two tablespoons of dry basil instead of fresh (that's all I had) and it was melt in your mouth delicious!
A very easy and tasty dinner. This is not the quickest meal you could make, it takes about 30-45 minutes prepare. It is flavorful, but not very spicy. Simply grilling chicken rather than using the milk and bread crumbs would be equally delicious.
Very tasty...just wish the sauce was thicker....still 5 stars tho!
Another winner. This one came out great. So easy to make and so good. I had to make a few changes to suit my needs. I skipped dipping the chicken in the milk. I really don't think this is a necessary step. I also used seasoned breadcrumbs and 1% milk instead of heavy cream, as those are what I had. I also omitted the pimentos, since we don't like them. Lastly, I added extra Parmesan and some Romano cheeses. It was so tasty with some mashed potatoes. Yum!
You must like basil
This was pretty good. I agree with other reviewers that the sauce needs salt & garlic. Might try adding mushrooms to the sauce as well.
I made a lot of modifications and it was still delicious. I used fat-free milk to coat the chicken and I browned it using Pam instead of butter, then baked it the rest of the way in the oven. I used fat-free chicken broth, fat-free evaporated milk instead of cream, and reduce-fat Parmesan cheese. Also, no pimentos, don't like them. I cook with these ingredients all the time so it tasted great to me! But, it probably won't be good for those who are used to the higher fat version. I will definitely make this again but next time I will add garlic like some have suggested.
Everyone I made this for went crazy! They just loved it. I made extra sauce and put over angel hair pasta. My family wants this every week.
I added shallots, white wine and garlic to my sauce...perfect!
This was delicious! I used green chilies instead of pimentos and served it over white rice. A big hit at the dinner party! I will definitely be making this again.
Husband would eat this all the time if I'd let him....I did add garlic too and red pepper flakes for some heat.
This was awesome! It got my husbands seal of approval, which is not easy to get.
I made this last night it was wonderful! I did pound the chicken thin & cut them in half length wise, once it was golden brown I put it in a 350 degree oven to keep warm while I made the sauce. I also made pasta to go with it but that really wasn't needed. Thank you
This meal is simply incredible! It taste like something you would get at a fine Italian Restaurant. The only slight problem I had is that I couldn't get the bredding to stick to the chicken. I think next time I'll skip the milk and dredge it through egg instead. I also used Italain breadcrumbs and added some mushrooms too. I served over angelhair pasta, with crusty Italian bread. I'm no chef, this is one of the best meals I have ever made. My husband was even impressed, he took one bite and said it tasted like something you would get at Olive Garden. This will be something I make again and again, delicious!!
I served this at a small dinner party last night and got rave reviews. I did not use the pimentos as I don't like them. I also butterflied and pounded the chicken breast to get quick even cooking times. My only problem was I needed the suace to sit for about 30 min. to get through the first courses and it seperated during the wait. I quickly whisKed in a little cornstarch and it thickened but had a grainy texture. But every one still commented on the "lovely, delicate flavor".
I had finished shopping and was exhausted! I did not feel like cooking at all but knew that dinner would be expected. I had bought chicken breasts that day and quickly came on allrecipes for a quick recipe. This is FANTASTIC!! I didn't have parmesan cheese, only the granulated stuff by Kraft. So, I added this cheese to the crumb mix along with onion powder. I only had a small container of longlife cream in the fridge and dried basil which I used 3/4 tsp but it all came together so well. I put in grated sharp cheddar into the sauce and everyone loved it! I served it with a salad and ranch dressing. This was so easy and will become a staple weeknight dinner.
Very good. I did this: Fried chicken with some minced garlic, added salt,pepper and onion powder to breading, and used only half pimentos. I would like to find a way to thicken the sauce without using corn starch though. Served over fettucini.
My 2 teenaged boys really loved this. I used half-and-half for the cream and left out the pimentos. I also added some fresh garlic. I will make this again.
I'm always looking for easy "meat" recipes to translate into vegetarian dishes that I can serve to my non-vegetarian family and this dish made the grade! I substituted Quorn naked cutlets and vegetable broth and this dish was completely finished by my entire family. That's pretty unheard of. I definitely agree with thickening the sauce up, just a bit, with a little cornstarch but it was superb other than that. Yum!
The sauce not only tastes great but is very versatile. Try using any leftover sauce as a spread for sandwiches.
Easy recipe that people will think you spent hours cooking. I served it over rice and the sauce was wonderful.
I went the easy route, used dried basil and threw in red pepper flakes instead of the pimentos, which I didn't have on hand. Still came out great and was consumed quite rapidly.
I had finished shopping and was exhausted! I did not feel like cooking at all but knew that dinner would be expected. I had bought chicken breasts that day and quickly came on allrecipes for a quick recipe. This is FANTASTIC!! I didn't have parmesan cheese, only the granulated stuff by Kraft. So, I added this cheese to the crumb mix along with onion powder. I only had a small container of longlife cream in the fridge and dried basil which I used 3/4 tsp but it all came together so well. I put in grated sharp cheddar into the sauce and everyone loved it! I served it with a salad and ranch dressing. This was so easy and will become a staple weeknight dinner.
This is a wonderful, easy to prepare dish. I will admit, I was leary to use whipping cream, so I used half and half instead. Maybe the next time I will experiment and use light cream. I used thin sliced chicken breasts with this recipe. My husband, the chicken hater, loved it--in fact, went back for seconds!!
Great! I didn't have any fresh basil on hand, so I just sprinkled some 'til it looked pretty. I used 2/3 cup water and 1 chicken bullion cube for the broth. I served this with chunk-cut sweet potatoes baked in cinnamon, sugar,and butter, and also with buttery green beans. I know this is chicken, but my pinot noir tasted pretty good with this as well.
Pretty good, not too heavy. I used one tsp dried basil. I was afraid two would be too overpowering. I think it turned out fine. My husband really liked it.
Excellent dish, and if you add fresh sliced mushrooms it looks like a professional dinner!
I am a novice cook, at best, and found this recipe easy to follow, with great results. My roommates were very impressed.
Very good if you like basil (strong flavor!)
I liked this but I put too much dried basil in and had to spend some time to get it out. It would probably be a lot better with fresh herbs. The chicken turned out really yummy. I used seasoned bread crumbs.
I made a few changes, after I pan fried Chicken. I melted some butter and stirred in some flour to make a Rue then added cream ect., as we like thicker sauces and this turned out wonderful. I also added some Chardanney, and I used Roasted Red Peppers and lots of garlic and fresh Basil, I cooked the pasta and added the sauce to that before I plated it and sliced the chicken up and laid that on top with a sprinkle of fresh Parmesan Cheese. Excellent Recipe that you can make to your taste.
This recipe has become a family favorite!! LOVE IT
pretty good and super easy to make
This was an awesome chicken dish. I had a few pieces left over so for lunch the next day I cooked prepackaged mushroom and wild rice ravioli and added the cream chicken on top.
This ended up being one of the best home cooked meals I've had in a while! I substituted the pimento peppers with sun-dried tomatoes for my dad's benefit. I served it along with capellini (very thin pasta) and poured some extra cream sauce on top. This is a fairly mild dish, but you still get that hint of basil that brings it to another level. Buon appetito!
When I took my first bite of this chicken I thought I died and went to heaven. It was so rich a good. Very easy to make. I would make this once a week but I have tons of other recipes to try :)
Very tasty! I reccomend grilling some sliced mushrooms in diced garlic and adding that to the white sauce. Yum!
This is a Keeper!
This recipe is fantabulous!!! Too bad about the fat grams though...;) Just don't look at them, and they won't exist.
My husband and I enjoyed this dish. However, like others, I made some changes. Here are the changes I made and/or suggest: 1) Use either sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red bell peppers instead of pimentos. I used the roasted red peppers, but will probably use sun-dried tomatoes next time - personal taste preference. 2) Cut back on the Parmesan cheese; this recipe calls for too much. Also, add a little of the Parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs that you use to coat your chicken. 3) Add minced (finely chopped) garlic to the butter before you add your chicken. Be sure to have your heat on low when you add the garlic; if not, your garlic will burn and leave a bitter taste. 4) Also add salt - to taste - to the cream sauce. 5) After cooking the chicken on the stove top (if using pieces other than chicken breast), place the chicken in a warm oven and let it continue to cook while you prepare the sauce.
I switched the butter with vegetable oil, used half and half cream but only 1/3 cup and 1/3 cup soy cream. Sprinkled less than 1/4 cup parmesan on top. Otherwise, followed all the instructions. I served this with pasta because my husband is not on a diet, and it was delicious. The basil adds a lot. Don't leave it out.
Delicious. I'm always looking for recipes to use my fresh basil. Suggest adding some garlic to the oil when cooking the chicken though.
I posted the wrong photo!
I didn't have fresh basil so I used 2 Tbsp dried. Probably could do slightly less next time. I used fat free half and half. The sauce was a little thick, but I stirred it in with egg noodles and spread some over the chicken. It was a hit at our house!
The taste was good overall, I found it best over pasta. The only thing that I altered was the amount of Basil. Too much basil in it gave the sauce too strong of a taste.
The flavour of this dish was fresh and different. Hubby enjoyed it and says it's a keeper. However, one thing about it does bother me. I've made this twice now and each time, the sauce comes out a bit gritty. The first time I made this, I used dried grated Parmesan instead of fresh (like those you find in shakers at pizza places) so I thought this was why. However, this second time, I used fresh Parmesan and even had it on higher heat to help melt it in the sauce. It was still gritty. I think it's from the left-over breading. Next time, I'll try and remove most of it before moving on with making the sauce.
Happened upon this recipe today and made it for dinner. What a big hit! The teens loved it as much as the adults. This will definitely become a loved recipe in our house. I used Panko because that is all I had. The chicken was so tender, but the sauce. Man! It was the star of the show.
we enjoyed this chicken, as it was definitely something different! super easy to make, although we didn't need nearly all of the sauce it made. this is something i would make only once in a great while, but for a change it was nice.
Very Good recipe. I added sundried Tomatoes instead of the olives, personal preference. Easy to follow and quick to make.
For my tastes, I cut out the pimentos. I also used jar'd basil instead of fresh and used pre-made breadcrumbs. Those were the only changes and the chicken came out delicious. It tastes like something you would get at a fancy restaurant.
A bit too bland for my family... I think it needs salt. We thought it was so-so. Next time I will add a bit of salt but I will definately try to revamp it and see!
This was very good! Did not have heavy cream, substituted 1 cup evaporated milk and 2 teaspoons cornstarch. Came out great, wonderful flavor, served over chicken and pasta. Chicken breast also was good, juicy, not dry. Everyone loved it!
Only change was I baked my chicken for 20 min 350 and I didn't have crm so I used evaporated milk which worked in the sauce. I would make this again :) tx u
Yummy! Garlic and white wine are a great addition
Used egg instead of milk, steamed broccoli and 2 TBSP jarred jalapenos instead of pimento. HUGE hit! Added 1 tsp garlic powder to Italian Seasoned bread crumbs and doubled fresh basil. YUMMO!! Next time I'll serve over white rice...and may double sauce but not necessary if not serving over anything.
I really liked the sauce on this dish. I think you could use it in lots of other dished too.
entered cooking class, our team selected this recipe to prepare...big hit, did not win but everyone raved about the cream sauce. severed over bowtie pasta, strawberry spinach salad, grilled vegetables. None of knew what we were doing and this still came out really well, competition was strong, chef said the dish could be served in any restaurant and they would make money off of it.
Cooked this tonight at my fire house, made 14 servings worth and it came out great. This is one we'll be adding to our fire house cook book.
This was so good, my mouth is watering wanting to go into the fridge for the leftovers. I've never cooked with pimentos before; I definetly will again! My only change was to use dried basil instead of fresh. I was concerned that the sauce would make the chicken soggy, but it remained crisped through our meal. I served it with mashed potatoes, using extra sauce as gravy. Yum!
This recipe was just ok. It definitely needs tweaking. Dip the chicken in MILK? Um, no. I skipped that entirely because you dont really need to bread the chicken and then cover it with sauce. It would end up gritty. If I were going to do it I'd dredge the chicken in flour/egg/bread crumbs, tho'. Also - jarred pimentos are pretty much flavorless. They just got mushy in the sauce. I'd suggest a jarred roasted red pepper. What you have here is pretty much skillet fried chicken with a chicken flavored Alfredo sauce. I liked the addition of the fresh basil... but so much more could be done with this recipe. We liked it, we didnt love it. It's kind of run of the mill. I recommend skipping the breading, cube the chicken and fry it up with more seasonings, then make the sauce and toss it in some pasta. It was a good starter recipe.. but it's Alfredo. Been there, done that. Thanks tho'!
I got this recipe from my boss and absolutely loved it! I've made it several times for myself and my husband as well as dinner guests. It is always a success! The sauce goes great over pasta too!
I'd do it again, but I found it a little overpowering in basil flavor. I did use pimentos, but I am not a big fan of those either. On the other hand, I made this primarily for my husband who loves FLAVOR and he thought this was great! Followed suggestions of cutting into bite size pieces - cooked for 20-25 minutes.
Delicious! Easy to make and fast too! I made this quickly while my husband was on the way home...shocked him to come home to a gourmet meal! Served chicken over a bed of bow tie pasta...and drizzled sauce on top. Perfecto!
This was really good. My husband loved it. He requests it all the time.
Excellent! I left out the pimientos (since my fam doesn't like them), added garlic & a splash of white wine - yum!
really yummy, no pimento, pan fried the breast in basil butter, used more basil butter in the sauce, served with roasted garlic mashed and bruschetta. we're stuffed and loved it!
I used white wine instad of chicken broth - highly recommended!
The chicken alone without sauce was outstanding. It was moist inside and crispy outside. The kids loved it. I doubled the sauce since I was cooking for husband and I plus 7 kids. My kids didn't eat much of the sauce, so I had lots leftover. The only changes I made to the recipe were adding a little salt and garlic powder to the breadcrumbs and using seeded tomato instead of the pimento. The sauce was very rich and very yummy! Thanks for the great recipe.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I left the chicken breast whole, and I used dried basil rather than fresh. I think it still tasted great!
This is my absolute favorite recipe I have found on this site! I have been making it for a few years now. I've made it for many friends and it's a winner every time. If you haven't made this exactly how the recipe was written, you have to try it!
I used marinated roasted capsicums instead of pimentos but the sauce still tasted great.
this was amazing! i didnt expect much since the ingredients seem pretty minimal and simple but i tried it and was blown away. only change i did was use light cream and add italian seasoning in my plain bread crumbs. will make this again and again
I've made this 3 or 4 times. I leave out the pimentos (cause I just don't like 'em) and sautee about 3 cloves of minced garlic in the butter before cooking the chicken. I use Italian bread crumbs for the coating. Also, I double the sauce. Great over Penne or thin spaghetti. I've gotten compliments and recipe requests each time I've made this.
Yummy! The only thing I changed was to use seasoned bread crumbs because that is all that I had. Other than that, followed directions to a "T" and the chicken turned out so moist. Served sauce over white rice. (See photo) Will definetly make again. Very easy and very quick to make.
If we could give this 10 stars I would. I usually make chicken cutlets, never thought of adding the sauce on top!! This was delicious! I did add cajan spice and parm. cheese to the bread crumbs just to give it a little kick, definitely with make this again!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections