Basil Cream Chicken

You don’t know me, but you’ve gotta believe me -this is good. I mean REAL good. I modified it a tad, starting with using the standard breading method of flour, egg and (seasoned) bread crumbs. I browned the chicken in a mixture of butter and olive oil to reduce the burning point temperature. Once I browned it thoroughly I cut into it and noticed it was still a little pink on the inside – no problem, I just threw it in a 325 degree oven while I prepared the sauce and cooked some pasta. While I only made two chicken breasts, I hated to waste the better portion of an 8 oz. carton of chicken broth and half a carton of cream, so I thought what the heck, I’ll use it all! I added the chicken broth to the pan first, reduced it drastically, then added the entire carton of cream and let it go until the sauce had reduced to a thick and velvety smoothness. I added the Parmesan and pimiento just before serving and topped the chicken with a basil chiffonade rather than stirring it into the sauce. The chicken was tender and moist, the coating dry, golden and crispy (rather than mushy and soggy), complemented by the luxurious, rich sauce. The pimiento was a nice touch, subtly enhancing the sauce. I’m glad I had the extra sauce - it was perfect for some nice pasta! Since this is a dinner a little on the rich side, I chose to serve it with just a few pattypan squash, lightly seasoned with butter, salt and pepper. At the risk of sounding corny, this was a GLORIOUS dinner.

Read More