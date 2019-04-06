Tomato Zucchini Casserole

A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.

By DELTAQUEEN50

Recipe Summary

cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9x9-inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine Cheddar, Parmesan, oregano, basil, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

  • Arrange half of the zucchini slices in the pan. Sprinkle 1/4 of the cheese and herb mixture on top. Arrange half of the tomatoes, and top with another 1/4 of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onions, and cook until soft and translucent. Stir in breadcrumbs; cook until they have absorbed the butter. Sprinkle on top of casserole.

  • Cover loosely with foil, and bake in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil, and bake until the top is crusty and the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 90.9mg; sodium 953.6mg. Full Nutrition
