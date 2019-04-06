Tomato Zucchini Casserole

My husband & I loved this recipe! It is so easy to make. Per the advice of another reviewer, I drained the tomato slices on paper towel before adding to the casserole - worked flawlessly. A few notes to add (since I'm a "newer" cook, I thought these "lessons learned" may help other newbies!): 1. I used a slicer to thinly slice both the zucchini & tomato - but my slices were pretty thin, so I had a lot of slices. Originally, I only layered the casserole dish with one thin layer of zucchini, added cheese, one thin layer of tomato, added cheese, repeat. Well, b/c my slices were so thin, it was very cheesy (I love cheese, so it worked!). The next time, I just layered the slices of one zucchini on the bottom (which was like 2-3 slices deep), added cheese, layered tomaotes (2-3 slices deep), added cheese & repeat. This made the veggie-to-cheese ratio much better...and the taste was still fantastic. 2. I also used fresh basil - just tore up some leaves and added on top of each veggie layer 3. I used 1 c. shredded mozz, 1 c. shredded mild cheddar, 1/2 c. grated parm as my cheese blend. I added 4 tsp of minced garlic (comes in a jar) & dried oregano. I stirred this & sprinkled on each veggie layer. My first attempt made me want to cover the entire layer each time...but later this seemed to be unnecessary. Instead, using less allowed the veggie flavor to stand out more. 4. I did not add the breadcrumb topping (per the tastes of me & my husband). I did fully cover the last