Tomato Zucchini Casserole
A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.
My family really loved this recipe! When preparing the recipe, I 1st sliced all the tomatoes & layed them out on several layers of paper towels on a cookie sheet to drain. Usually tomato recipes like this are runny but his tip from another reviewer really helped. Also, instead of adding salt & pepper to the cheese mixture I sprinked them lightly on each layer of vegetables as I went. I used fresh basil & oregano. When the casserole is finished cooking allow it to cool & set-up for about 10-15 min. We had this with grilled Italian sausage & a crusty loaf of bread!Read More
Not bad. Definately easy to make. I agree with a previous reviewer who said it tastes like pizza. I added a jalapeno for some spice, fresh herbs, about half the amount of breadcrumbs, and a mexican cheddar cheese blend instead of regular cheddar.Read More
This dish is excellent. If you have lots of tomatoes and zucchini in the garden, this makes for an excellent side dish. I make it almost every night. Goes great with everything. Instead of cheddar cheese, I prefer to use mozzarella. I also grow yellow and orange tomatoes in my garden and alternate red and yellow or orange, which makes the presentation beautiful. I server this dish as much as I can throughout the summer and it is a hit with everyone I share it with.
OMG, this recipe is so good. I used cheddar and shredded mozzerella cheese, topped it with sauted mushrooms and onions and fresh pieces of mozzerella and left off the bread crumbs. i could have eaten the whole dish myself. Will be a regular at my house!!
OMGoodness!!! Could this be any better? I did alter it a bit. I added double everything except the basil and oregano. I only used 1 zucchini but it was over 12 inches long and over 3 inches diameter. You gotta love homegrown veggies!!!
This is an excellent summer recipe for a day when it's not too steamy to light the oven. After making the original as written I altered it a bit. I use shredded Swiss cheese instead of cheddar and drain both the zucchini and tomatoes to prevent the dish from getting soggy. I've also sauteed chopped leeks in olive oil in place of the butter and onions.
The zucchini was unevenly cooked, but that was because I was in a hurry and quickly chopped the zucchini into uneven pieces. Follow that part of the recipe and try to keep the pieces thin and even for consistent cooking. Also there was a bit of runniness at the bottom of the dish. Personally, I don't know if the bread crumb step is necessary and I probably won't make the fatty bread crumb topping again. However it TASTED GREAT. I will DEFINITELY make again with modifications.
I added a layer of pepperoni. Very good with fresh tomatoes and zucchini from the garden.
I love this recipe, although I added more cheese and mozzarella, fresh basil and oregano.I did't have any plum tom. I used beefsteak tom. This recipe reminds to fried zucchini and when I eat fresh tomato w/ fresh mozz. and basil. The best!! Thanks.
My husband & I loved this recipe! It is so easy to make. Per the advice of another reviewer, I drained the tomato slices on paper towel before adding to the casserole - worked flawlessly. A few notes to add (since I'm a "newer" cook, I thought these "lessons learned" may help other newbies!): 1. I used a slicer to thinly slice both the zucchini & tomato - but my slices were pretty thin, so I had a lot of slices. Originally, I only layered the casserole dish with one thin layer of zucchini, added cheese, one thin layer of tomato, added cheese, repeat. Well, b/c my slices were so thin, it was very cheesy (I love cheese, so it worked!). The next time, I just layered the slices of one zucchini on the bottom (which was like 2-3 slices deep), added cheese, layered tomaotes (2-3 slices deep), added cheese & repeat. This made the veggie-to-cheese ratio much better...and the taste was still fantastic. 2. I also used fresh basil - just tore up some leaves and added on top of each veggie layer 3. I used 1 c. shredded mozz, 1 c. shredded mild cheddar, 1/2 c. grated parm as my cheese blend. I added 4 tsp of minced garlic (comes in a jar) & dried oregano. I stirred this & sprinkled on each veggie layer. My first attempt made me want to cover the entire layer each time...but later this seemed to be unnecessary. Instead, using less allowed the veggie flavor to stand out more. 4. I did not add the breadcrumb topping (per the tastes of me & my husband). I did fully cover the last
This is a great recipe on its own but I make a few changes when I want to turn it into a meal. I put leftover rice pilaf on the bottom of the pan. I then did one layer of each on top. I also added a 1/2c of light sour cream to the cheese mix resulting in a nice creaminess. Italian sausage would also be a nice addition. Oh, I also reduce the garlic as it is a little overpowering.
I've made this recipe twice and it was a huge hit both times. I used panko bread crumbs which makes for a crunchier topping, which I like. I also reduced the butter to 2 tablespoons, a 1/4 cup seemed like too much. This is a savory and delicious crowd pleaser and very simple to make.
I doubled the recipe and made this for a crowd; it got rave reviews. You will not be sorry if you use fresh chopped basil (a few tablespoons to 1/4 cup depening on your liking). Note that if you double the recipe it will work in a 9x13 pan, barely. I think you can lighten the recipe by using less cheese and breadcrumb topping and it would still come out great! thanks
WOW what a dish! Like other reviwers I subbed mozzarella for the cheddar, and fresh basil for dried, otherwise followed the recipe as written. The longer it cooks uncovered the better! Unlike others, though, I don't consider this a summer dish...fresh vegetables from the garden, I get it...but the layers of cheese, and the fact that it needs almost an hour to cook, makes this more appropriate for colder weather (personal opinion). It was so delicious though, I can't wait until the fall, this will be in my regular rotation! Thanks deltaqueen50!
Everyone loved this casserole! Like other reviewers, I substituted fresh basil and mozzarella. I actually had fresh mozzarella which I sliced and used only in the middle layer. Yum! I also used more onions than called for in the recipe and squash since that's what I had available. This was a delicious, low calorie (I didn't use the butter) and versatile recipe that I will use again and again. I got many compliments on this one! Thanks DeltaQueen :o)
I think it's perfect the way it's written. It's so delicious and simple. I feel it's so simple that replacing anything would alter the taste a lot. It would be nice if reviews were based on the original recipe and not an altered version. Especially when they're negative reviews, it makes this great recipe sound bad! I did cheddar like the recipe called for, I didn't think it tasted like a pizza.
I have made this many times now, and it's always a hit. At this point, I use a glass 8" deep dish casserole dish, add 1/3 to the cheese, two extra garlic cloves, and make it six layers high instead of four. I also don't use the grainy storebought bread crumbs anymore. I tried smashed club crackers, and that worked fairly well, but the real trick is three quatered pieces (or so) in the blender with a high quality artisan bread for finely ground fresh breadcrumbs. Ciabatta or Pugliese seems to work very well. For a nice variation, I use sliced and then coursely chopped red bell pepper, placed sparsely on the zucchini layers for some added richness in taste. This was a great recipe as submitted, but it's very open to interesting variations without too much danger of hurting the end result.
Incredible!!! Wonderful!!! Delicious!!!! I've made this at least 4 times in the last month! I've made it exactly as written and with variations and it is always great! Great with green onions in place of regular onions, and different types of cheeses. Different types of tomatoes might yield a more watery casserole, but it always tastes great!!!!!! Thank you for a great recipe!!
I just made this and it was really good, I did take the advice of others and let the tomatoes sit on paper towel for a bit first. The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because I modified it so much. I honestly don't think you can go wrong with this. I didn't want all the fat and that is why I modified so much. I layered it like lasagna and on top of each layer I added some salt/pepper/onion (I didn't cook it first) basil/oregano/minced garlic/and a little parmesan cheese. On the final layer I topped it with more parmesan cheese and some bread crumbs and then sprayed it with non stick cooking spray. The last five minutes I put it under the broiler. I served it with some pasta and added some crushed red pepper on top. It was a huge hit.
This is deee-lish and will become a regular late summer dish in my home. I also used fresh basil and a bit more garlic. I'm sure it would be good with just about any kind of cheese too. I didn't have any trouble with it being too watery because I don't grow regular zucchini anymore, since I discovered "romanesco" zucchini. It's much drier and the texture holds up beautifully. Pattypan squash would work too.
Excellent and easy - baked it in a 13 x 9...added about 10 xtra minutes at the end and it was great :)
My family and I really liked this dish. This is the first time my son has ever eaten zucchini, reluctantly of course. It surprised him, he said it tasted like pizza.
This dish was fantastic! I made it for a bbq side because our garden was over flowing with tomatoes and zucchini and it tured out fantastic! I even had a neighbor who didn't like zucchini try it and he loved it! I will definately make this again!
I cut the zukes thick so they wouldn't get soggy and used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar. I also just tossed raw onion in instead of sauteeing first. Very delish!! The least of the picky children ate this as did Daddy and myself!!
It was delicious, but watery. I did the tomato thing as others said, but still watery. zucchinis let off a lot of water too. I will make it again for sure, but next time if its worth my time, I'll saute zucchini first and drain off liquid before assembling it, that should cut bake time down in return. But its not a big deal, this recipe was great. I loved it with mozzarella and fresh basil and veggies from garden.
This was pretty good even after cutting back the cheddar to a half cup. My husband would have preferred that I also cut back on the breadcrumbs.
I made this for dinner last evening and it was really tasty. I did modify the recipe quite a bit to lower the fat and use the ingredients I had on hand. Here are my changes: I used 3 medium sized regular tomatoes that I sliced about 1/4 inch thick. I salted them and let them sit over the sink in a colander to drain for 1/2 hour. Sliced four small zucchini about 1/8 inch thick and salted them and laid them out on a cooling rack over a sheet pan for 1/2 hour, then rinsed and dried them. For the topping, I used 1 cup of mozzarella cheese in place of cheddar, and only 2T of EVOO to sauté the onions. Subbed panko for the bread crumbs and only used 1/2 cup, assembled and baked per directions. I didn't have any of the moisture problems that other reviewers had with the recipe. I think letting the vegetables drain really helped. This was a very good recipe and I would definitely make again. I just had what was left over for lunch! Yum-o!
Absolutely loved this recipe! Made it as stated but added 2 summer squash and it turned out perfect. My husband isn't the biggest fan of zucchini and summer squash but raved about this dish. Will definitely make again!!
This was delicious! It is definitely necessary to drain the zucchini and the tomatoes. I used plum tomatoes and deseeded them by giving them a light squeeze after cutting the end off and then let them dry on paper towels with the zucchini. The other absolute necessity is using fresh basil! This was fabulous. When it was done, it cut like a cake and was full of flavor. I will definitely make again.
This was a huge hit. I used 1 cup of mozzerella and 1 cup of cheddar. Used 1-1/2 cans of diced tomatoes...drained, and 4 garlic cloves. Smelled wonderful while baking. So far, this is my favorite zucchini recipe. My mom called while I was cooking it, so I gave her the recipe. She has since tried it and raved about it also.
Really good with these modifications. 1. No oregano, eliminates the pizza taste that was a complaint. 2. Used seasoned bread crumbs and a little Emeril's Essence to "kick it up a notch".
This is VERY excellent...lots of cheesy goodness, everyone loved it! I will definitely be making this again, it's a keeper. I followed the recipe exact.
I've been making zucchini casserole since I was in college back in the 70's and it's still a favorite to this day! Mine is a simpler version: layer tomatoes, zucchini, and mozzarella cheese and add fresh basil to each layer. Topping with bread crumbs is optional, but I usually do. All fresh garden ingredients is best and any good tomato variety works. Fresh is best. If your tomato is greenhouse grown, just wait until fresh ones are ready! (And I operated a greenhouse for 25 years).
Awesome! I didn't have all plumb tomatoes, so I used what I had picked from our garden. EXCELLANT!
This was excellent! Very tasty. Used cheddar and parmesan. Also used fresh oregano and basil since it was in my garden. I did add only a smidgen of salt as the cheese adds alot of saltiness to the recipe. I used regular tomatoes, not roma and it was not too juicy; just left it in the oven a few minutes longer without the foil.
this recipe is great! i skipped butter and onion. but it was still great flaver. my 6 years old pickey eater doesnt like tomatoes or zucchinis. but she finished all and seems she enjoyed it. next time i have to make double, or it doesnt last long. thank you for the great recipe
Oops I forgot to add salt and pepper, but it was delicious. Will make again, prob need to ck my eyesight.
I have made this recipe several times now... It has become a favorite with my family :) I use zucchini and tomatoes right from the garden!
Awesome recipe! I made this last night and my husband loved it!
Very good. I skipped the onion/breadcrumb topping and it was looked very nice. Next time will not use low fat cheese though!
We used heirloom tomatoes, but otherwise followed the recipe. This was delicious - very much a comfort food with a sweet tanginess created by the tomato.
Really good! However, I used a LOT more cheese than the recipe called for. I had to grate in more twice, because I was left with buckets of veggies and nothing to put in between. Just a little note, to grate more cheese! It was, however, wonderful. I love how the cheese was seasoned with those herbs(I used fresh basil, oregano, and the garlic), it worked perfectly with the veggies. My whole family loved this and I'm definetlly going to be making it a whole lot from now on!!!
This is sooo good! Just make sure you slice and lay out tomatoes and zucchini on paper towels and blot dry, other wise very easy and full of flavor. One of my go to favorites.--Cindy
You could pretty much make this recipe with any combination or variation on the ingredients or layering and it would be fine and taste the same. As others have mentioned, it tastes like pizza. It's mostly cheese, tomato, and Italian seasoning, so that shouldn't be a surprise. So while it's easy to throw together, fairly foolproof, and tastes good, it's also pretty standard. Not exactly gourmet, but a good basic you could jazz up with some creativity. I'd experiment with using sun-dried tomatoes, or switching out the cheese for gruyere or feta. Also, do be sure to dry the tomatoes or the bottom of the pan will be swimming in liquid.
YUM! What an excellent way to eat tomtoe and zucchini. My hubbie probably would only have given it 3-4 stars but, he is not a huge fan of tomatoes (even still, he ate 2 helpings!) I cut the butter by half and doubled the onion (used half of a medium red onion).
Minus the butter. Subbed Olive oil ~
we put too much cheese in the first time, it was much better the second day. we made it as a vegetarian option for thanksgiving and it was a hit! we substituted romano in a pinch that day. we shared the recipe with friends who have already made it! thanks for sharing this classic delicious dish.
/drool! This was so good! Amidst a sea of "tomato zucchini this-or-that" recipes on here, I came across this one, &, joy that I did! I didn't have plum tomatoes (used diced in can), & I didn't have shredded cheddar (used mozzarella), & I hid a little layer of pepperoni in the middle. We skipped the breadcrumb topping and just stuck w/ ooey-gooey cheese. I don't think my changes would've altered my giving Deltaqueen's recipe 5-stars, b/c it was, as Homer Simpson said, "groin-grabbingly transcendent."
This is the BEST! My husband loves to grow veggies more than eat them (especially tomatoes) but he asks for this cassrole all the time. I do add a bit more cheese than the recipe calls for.
Me and hubby LOVE this recipee the kids not so much. The prep time takes the FULL 20-25 minutes. But so very healthy and cheap if veggies from the garden. We are now makeing this twice a week, thank you!
This is a great Canadian Living recipe that I've made for years. A family favourite!
My husband and I both loved this dish. I am always on the hunt for vegetable based dishes because they are so much lower in calories. I thought it tasted kind of like lasagne, but I have to say I liked it better than regular lasagne. I didn't have bread crumbs so I tried a half cup of corn meal. It was a little gritty, so I will be making some bread crumbs to have on hand for the next time I make this. Great way to use up extra zucchini and tomatoes from the garden. I also used Monterrey Jack cheese instead of cheddar.
I had been wanted to make this dish for a while. It was very good. I loved the way it looked it the dish. while I was making the bread crumb topping I thought it would be really excellent, but in the end I didn't really like it as much as I liked the rest of the dish. Next time I would use less of the topping or top with some additional cheese towards the end of the baking.
This was really good and easy! I didn't have tomatoes so I just added some spaghetti sauce I had just made and spread that in then topped with cheese and breadcrumbs. I was out of parm so just used extra mexican cheese blend.
We have been making this fo two years and it is always a huge hit. This is our favorite thing to make with the zucchini from our garden.
Made as written. Is super yummy and a great way to use up zucchini in the summer. Loved the Italian flavor! The kids weren't crazy about it, but it's a keeper for me and the hubbie!
This was delicious! I skipped the butter and onion and just sprinkled italian seasoned bread crumbs on top before I put it in the oven. Can't wait to make this again!
Great recipe. To me, the star of this dish is the cheese mixture. I actually modified the recipe to go with a turkey for our Christmas dinner (tired of green beans!). So I used thyme and fresh parsley instead of oregano and basil and used shallot instead of garlic. Eliminated the bread crumb topping because we had turkey stuffing on our plates. Lined up rows alternating zucchini, summer squash and tomato slices and interspersed the cheese mixture between slices. Covered with foil and baked per instructions. It was the absolute favorite item on our table.
I absolutely LOVED this!!! 5 starts aren't enough! I used a full 2 cups of cheese instead of the 1 and half because I thought you can't have too much cheese. I would actually use the 1 and 1/2 next time. And I used panko instead of fine bread crubms, BUT amazing!!!! This could very easily become a meal in and of itself!!!
Added mushrooms, and it was sooo perfect! It's going to become a new favourite.
Love, Love, Love this recipe...I altered it by putting the ingredients (including some mushrooms) in two large red bell peppers then topped with the bread crumb mixture... Absolutely scrumptious!!!
I really love this recipe! I have made it various times now and it is always enjoyable. As far as changes.....I added different kinds of veggies, mushrooms especially, a little green onion. I added italian seasoning to the cheese mixture, and I did not saute the onions.....came out wonderful and took that much prep time out of an already simple recipe. ;)
This is an excellent casserole, I made it with Rotel diced tomatoes and green chiles as that is what I had onhand.
Delicious!! Took the advice of another user and used fresh basil in a layer instead of dried and it made it even better! Great recipe - thanks!
Excellent. I added thinly sliced eggplant and cut down on the butter. It was great!
Had a lot of produce so I customized this a bit. I had a bunch of cherry tomatoes so I quartered them. I also used 1 zucchini and 1 yellow squash. I added thinly sliced mushrooms and green onions to the layers. On the top, I spread some panko bread crumbs and drizzled with EVOO instead of the onion/butter mixture. People had seconds so it's a keeper.
Very nice, light dish. I used mozzerella instead of the cheddar cheese and put a layer of stuffing mix on the bottom of the dish also to help soak up some of the juice from the tomatoes that some others commented on. I also threw in some chopped cooked chicken to make it a one dish meal. Hubby put some Marinara over the top of his second helping and said that he liked that also. Will be doing this again.
This is a great dish, but high in calories. Instead of buttering the pan, use a not-stick spray. Instead of cheddar, use skim mozzarella, and instead of butter for onions, use olive oil. I would love to get compare the calories and fat with my alterations w/the actual recipe. Let me know what you think.
YUM! I followed RivertownMom's suggestions and used mozzarella instead of cheddar, and lots of fresh basil and oregano too! It ended up filling a 9x13 and turned out absolutely delcious!
Yum! I didn't saute my onions I just cut them in rings and layered them in with the zukes and tomatoes. Worked perfect! I also used panko bread crumbs. I cut down a little on the cheese too...thanks!!!
I can't figure out why everyone liked this so much; it tasted just like most of the zucchini recipes out there only was much more time consuming because of all the layers. I used a full 2 cups of cheddar, since that's what was in the bag and you can never have too much cheese! I also used lots of fresh basil. I happened to make a baked ravioli recipe the next day and noticed that combining the two results was quite tasty... I think I'll try incorporating ravioli and sauce into this recipe at a later date...
Easy to make with vegan substitutes and super yummy.
this was so good believe me i'm making it again.there are 3 of us that live here and my men (father & boy friend) loved it I did double the recipe and I used some garlic salt a little less basil. and maybe a little more cheese. my men eat two helpings a piece and again today they had two more helpings a piece. I might have a 3 inch square left out of a casserole dish. I love it also. thank you so much. LOVED, LOVED,LOVED IT
Omg.. This was SO Good. My family doesnt like veggies. My 17 year old had two helpings of this and said how wonderful it was. He usually eats two hamburgers and only had one.. He kept going for the veggies.. I cant wait to make this again.. Thanks!!!!
Delicious! Everyone ate (kids with a little encouragement) and liked it! Recipe just as is. Used vegetable slicer and sliced veggies very thin.
Bland and tasteless, I will never attempt this again. Added more herbs than called for followed the tips on dewatering the vegies first. Smelled ok in the oven, but had NO flavor.
I've made this a few times. I bought a bag of the artisan cheese mix (the italian one with herbs) to substitute for the cheese mix and it's very good. I've also made it on the grill in a foil packet- very good again! A great way to use extra zucchini and tomatoes in the garden.
I thought it was very good. Will make it again.
A very simple casserole and a great way to use up those garden vegetables... using mozzarella is an option instead of chedder depending on your preference... next time I want to try adding some cottage cheese to the cheese mixture.. if you want a healthier option I don't think that filling the bread crumbs with that amount of butter is necessary... I cut the butter back dramatically and it still tasted good...
Still trying to figure out how to eliminate the excess water from the fresh veggies. It drives me mad! I did the tomatoes under the broiler and that worked well and gave them a delicious flavor, but then the zucchini made the dish watery. I will try it under the broiler next time as well and see if this cuts down on the soup like qualities of the dish.
America's Test Kitchen recipe is better but this one is a whole lot easier.
This was so tasty! I added some fresh garden green peppers to it and the whole dish was just yummy!
I really enjoyed this! I subbed mozzarella and added 1/2 white onion, finely sliced, with the zucchini layer. I used panko breadcrumbs for the topping and it was wonderful. This dish was easy to prepare, healthful, and attractive once cooled and sliced. Next time I will add more seasoning and make sure my tomatoes have a chance to drain on paper towels prior to assembly.
this recipe was quite good BUT its very greasy. i made it as written first and the oily residue on the bottom of the dish was incredible! ive just made it a second time with modifications and it is now an excelllent dish. i cant give it 5stars as it is written but with modifications(all a question of taste, of course) it is excellent! my changes were: i fried they onions in the butter as stated, left out the cheddar COMPLETELY, then mixed the herbs with the onions. i then layered as stated omitting the cheese and mixed the parmesan with the breadcrumbs according to the recipe to sprinkle on top. the second time i didnt have fresh tomatoes so i just opened a can of tomatoes and mixed the onion and herbs with that to layer with the zucchini. BOTH WAYS WERE EXCELLENT!
Made 4/1/12 - Used all mozzarella and forgot to put in the garlic. Used panko bread crumbs - 50/50 Italian / Plain. Excellent!
This dish was okay for me. I did use fresh herbs instead of dry but I just wasn't crazy for it. It did make a nice side for the steak. I might need to give it another go with dry herbs and take everyone's advice on letting the tomatoes drain first.
Delicious. I didn't have Cheddar, so used colby and still yummy
Brought this dish as my contribution to Easter dinner at Mom's. Sat next to my "fussy about vegetables" brother and he raved about how delicious it was. Everyone agreed.
Just took this out of the oven. I used reviewer suggestions and used mozzarella instead of cheddar, and I was a little too lazy to mince fresh garlic, and used garlic powder. Very tasty, nice consistency. Next time will try with fresh herbs and garlic. Thanks for the keeper!
Love this recipe. Makes me feel good when I can use up veggies from my garden!
We made this last night and it was fantastic. I only had pepper jack cheese in the house. So that's what I used and it was great. This is a great recipe to help burn through some of the zucchini and tomatoes from the garden!
YUM!!! I added fresh mushroom to the layering steps and also I added minced garlic and a 1/2 of a green pepper I had leftover to the onion and butter before adding the breadcrumbs. It turned out great, we will definitely have this again!
I didn't have the type of tomatoes, and I think I modified the type of cheese, but this recipe is a winner..I will make this again and again!
I was very good.The only change I made I used mozzarella cheese instead of chedder cheese.It was very watery probably because of the tomatos.Otherwise it taste very good.Will make this again.
I had to use canned tomatoes and a little less cheese, but this turned out yummy! I used half zucchini and half summer squash. It was a bit watery on the bottom, but that was my fault I believe. I also used breadcrumbs instead of crackers. Will definitely make again!
This was a hit with a large crowd. I used beefsteak tomatoes instead and it was great!
This recipe was awesome! I had 2 large zucchini and several tomatoes from the garden and it was a great way to quickly throw together a wholesome dish! I ended up needing a 13x9" dish, but I think it was because my zucchinis were very large. I followed the advice of others and put the tomatoes on paper towels, and the casserole was only a little watery at the bottom. I also used fresh basil since I had it on hand. Tasted great, thanks!
I took this to a party. Gone in...about 5 minutes! I just had to multiply the recipe (it was half again as big as the regular recipe) to the best of my ability to get it into a bigger pan. SUPERB!
I skipped the bread crumbs, butter, and onion step. (to make lower fat) And added onion salt to the cheese/herb mixture instead. Used Low fat parm/cheddar. Sooooo Good! Got great reviews at my BBQ this weekend.
